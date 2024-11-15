Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia: Game-changing Conversational AI Solutions for the Enterprise, SMB Markets


In an industry poised to transform customer engagement, Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) is an innovative conversational AI solution addressing the complex needs of modern communication. Designed to emulate human-like conversations, Syntheia’s platform targets both large enterprises and small-to-medium businesses, which often struggle with customer support inefficiencies and high employee turnover in customer-facing roles. Syntheia offers customers an experience closer to natural human interaction focusing on language processing, tonality, sentiment analysis, and conversational behavior.

The rising demand for customer-centric interactions, the need for operational efficiency, and cost reductions that companies can realize by automating and enhancing their customer support processes lead to explosive growth in AI-driven customer service solutions.

Syntheia's conversational AI​Key Technology

Syntheia’s AssistantNLP platform is designed to handle high volumes of customer queries in multiple languages and across industries, ensuring a scalable, reliable and flexible solution for diverse customer needs. AssistantNLP is also highly accessible, structured around a freemium revenue model that allows businesses to try the service at no cost and then upgrade based on usage and additional features.

Company Highlights

  • Syntheia is a conversational AI solution delivering AI-driven, human-like customer service for enterprises and SMBs.
  • The AssistantNLP Platform offers 24/7/365 multilingual support, accessible globally.
  • Syntheia operates on a freemium revenue model, with scalable plans catering to varied business sizes and needs.
  • The conversational AI market is expected to reach $32.62 billion by 2030, with Syntheia well-positioned to capitalize on this growth.
  • Syntheia’s algorithms have achieved an 84 percent success rate in data collection and 98 percent in outreach programs, highlighting exceptional efficiency.
  • Financially stable, Syntheia has $2 million in cash, no debt and trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

This Syntheia profile is part of a paid investor education campaign.*

Click here to connect with Syntheia (CSE:SYAI) to receive an Investor Presentation

cse stockscse:syaiartificial intelligence investingartificial intelligence stocksArtificial Intelligence Investing
Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Syntheia (CSE:SYAI)

Syntheia


Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Set to Enhance Customer Communication with Its AI-Powered Virtual Assistant

Syntheia Corp. ("Syntheia" or the "Company") (Syntheia.ai), CSE SYAI, a Canadian leader in conversational AI, announces that its innovative SaaS platform, designed to transform how businesses manage inbound telephone calls is set to launch in January of 2025. Leveraging advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP), Syntheia's virtual assistants enhance communication and efficiency targeting small and medium businesses in this large global marketplace.

" Our mission is to eliminate as many inefficiencies as we can with managing inbound calls that small to medium-sized businesses face utilizing the power of AI" said Tony Di Benedetto, CEO of Syntheia. "With AI-driven virtual assistants, we provide these businesses with tools to improve customer satisfaction while reducing operational costs. We are gearing up now for commercial launch in January of 2025, less than 8 weeks away."

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

Canadian Securities Exchange Reports October 2024 Performance Figures

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today announced market statistics for October 2024.

October 2024 Operating Statistics

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

TSMC logo with chip.

Tech 5: TSMC Gets US$6.6 Billion Biden Admin Grant, Bitcoin Price Hits New All-time High

Bitcoin reached new heights this week, then paused amid speculation about how high it could go.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration finalized a multibillion-dollar deal to bring advanced semiconductor manufacturing back to the US, and a nuclear energy company backed by Sam Altman announced data center supply deals.

Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

BlinkLab Limited (ASX: BB1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of BlinkLab Limited (‘BB1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BB1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 20 November 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Keep reading...Show less
BlinkLab

BlinkLab to Participate in the Landmark Monash University Autism/ADHD MAGNET Project

BlinkLab Limited (ASX:BB1) (“BlinkLab” or the “Company”), an innovative digital healthcare company developing smartphone-based AI powered diagnostic tests for neurological conditions, is pleased to announce their participation in the landmark MAGNET (Monash Autism & ADHD Genetics and Neurodevelopment) study conducted by Monash University’s School of Psychological Sciences.

Link: https://molecularautism.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s13229-021-00457-3

Keep reading...Show less
Tall buildings, Meta and Microsoft logos.

Tech 5: Big Tech Players Release Latest Results, Super Micro Shares Plummet

Wall Street had a mixed week, with indexes rising early in the week but closing lower on Thursday (October 31) due to concerns about rising AI costs and weak economic data.

Despite a weaker-than-expected US jobs report on Friday (November 1), the market opened higher, helped by a strong earnings report from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which closed a week of earnings reports by showing a massive spike in profits from its cloud and AI businesses.

Market watchers are now looking ahead to election results on November 5 and the US Federal Reserves rate cut next week. Stay informed on the latest developments in the tech world with the Investing News Network's round-up below.

Keep reading...Show less
A stock chart above globe.

Mixed Bag as Tech Giants Apple, Amazon and Intel Release Quarterly Results

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) released their latest quarterly results this week, revealing a mixed bag as competition in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector intensifies.

Read on for more details from their announcements and how investors reacted.

You can also click here for a look at the latest results from Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Keep reading...Show less
AI imagery superimposed over man.

Meta, Microsoft Shares Down Despite Beating Expectations in Latest Results

Meta (NASDAQ:META) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) both released their latest quarterly results on Wednesday (October 30), recording share price drops despite year-on-year revenue improvements.

Meta reported revenue of US$40.59 billion, surpassing analysts’ forecasts of US$40.3 billion. The social media giant’s net income for the quarter reached US$15.69 billion, with diluted earnings per share standing at US$6.03.

Microsoft, meanwhile, generated US$65.6 billion in quarterly revenue, beating projections of US$64.51 billion and marking a 16 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Keep reading...Show less

Syntheia
Sign up to get your FREE

Syntheia Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

×