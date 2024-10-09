Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SIRONA BIOCHEM Poised for Profitability in 2025 with Anti-Aging Product Rollout

Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans

In Search of Alternative Financing for Critical Minerals Projects

CHARBONE Hydrogen Expands Expertise with Strategic Partnership to Lead in White Hydrogen Sector

Trillion Energy Initiates Velocity String Program

Large Scale Copper Discovery Confirmed

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Saga Metals

SAGA:CA

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM)

SQM:NYE

Vertex Minerals

VTX:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

Nickel Investor Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab’s ASD, ADHD Diagnostic App Gets ‘Speculative Buy’ Rating from Lodge Partners

Description:

Privately owned research and corporate finance firm Lodge Partners recommends a ‘speculative buy’ for BlinkLab’s (ASX:BB1) autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) diagnostic app.

Lodge Partners’ initial research report also valued BlinkLab at $1.30 using a future and probability-weighted discounted cash flow model.

“We assume BB1’s app has a better than even chance to be commercialised due to having a predicate device on the market and the data on hand. We further assume a minimal penetration rate in the first few years before rising to 10 percent of the diagnostic market by 2031 and pricing of US$250/test,” the report said.

“Similarly, we assume BB1 will penetrate 10 percent of the ADHD diagnostic market by 2031. Using a 15 percent discount rate we find BB1 with a valuation of $1.30/share. This valuation is only based on the US market and has significant upside should we include (the) rest of world.”

BlinkLab’s technology

BlinkLab’s technology for detecting ASD and ADHD targets children from 18 months of age to 72 months. Automated facial recognition and image processing techniques analyse the data and test for several biomarkers which give an indication of the child having ASD or ADHD with high sensitivity and specificity.

Highlights of the Report

  • Closest competitors, Cognoa and EarliTec Diagnostics, have measured lower sensitivity and specificity of 52 percent/19 percent and 71 percent/81 percent, respectively.
  • The ASD diagnostic market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8 percent annually and potentially grow to US$5.4bn by 2036.
  • The earlier and faster a child can be diagnosed will lead to better outcomes and it is currently an unmet need.

For the full analyst report, click here.

This content is intended only for persons who reside or access the website in jurisdictions with securities and other applicable laws which permit the distribution and consumption of this content and whose local law recognizes the scope and effect of this Disclaimer, its limitation of liability, and the legal effect of its exclusive jurisdiction and governing law provisions [link to Governing Law section of the Disclaimer page].

Any investment information contained on this website, including third party research reports, are provided strictly for informational purposes, are general in nature and not tailored for the specific needs of any person, and are not a solicitation or recommendation to purchase or sell a security or intended to provide investment advice. Readers are cautioned to seek the advice of a registered investment advisor regarding the appropriateness of investing in any securities or investment strategies mentioned on this website.

asx stocksasx:bb1medical device investingartificial intelligence investingArtificial Intelligence Investing
BB1:AU
BlinkLab Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

BlinkLab Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
BlinkLab Limited

BlinkLab Limited


Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding an AI chip.

AI Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Artificial intelligence (AI) may be an emerging technology, but there are plenty of billion-dollar companies in this space.

As the market has grown over the past few years, AI technology has made strong inroads into several key industries, including logistics, manufacturing, finance, healthcare, customer service and cybersecurity.

While AI-driven advancements in robotics have received the most press in recent years, the largest buzz has centered around OpenAI’s ChatGPT. This intelligent chatbot shows how quickly generative AI is advancing, and has attracted the attention of heavyweight technology companies such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which has reportedly invested billions of dollars in the privately held OpenAI. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has also released its own AI chat tool, Google Gemini.

On a global scale, Fortune Business Insights predicts that the AI industry will experience a compound annual growth rate of 20.4 percent between 2024 and 2032 to reach a market value of more than US$2.74 trillion.

Keep reading...Show less
OpenAI logo.

Tech 5: OpenAI Closes on US$6.6 Billion in Funding, Cerebras Files for IPO

Geopolitical tension clashed with uplifting jobs data, making for an interesting week on Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the crypto market went on a wild ride along with the greater stock market, and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) revived a nearly four-year-old case against Ripple Labs.

At OpenAI, a previously announced funding round wrapped up, bringing the company's valuation above estimated projections.

Keep reading...Show less
Micron logo with AI chips.

Tech 5: Micron Shares Spike on AI Demand, OpenAI Speculation Swirls

A mix of economic data impacted Wall Street and the crypto market as the last full week of Q3 drew to a close.

Meanwhile, robust earnings from Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) boosted future artificial intelligence (AI) expectations, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) unveiled new AI features and products.

At OpenAI, executive departures and rumors about a restructuring have sparked speculation.

Keep reading...Show less
ChatGPT logo overlayed on human profile.

How to Invest in OpenAI's ChatGPT (Updated 2024)

OpenAI’s ChatGPT is one of the latest technological breakthroughs in the artificial intelligence space. But what is ChatGPT, and can you invest in OpenAI? Read on to learn about its history — including its controversies — how to get investment exposure to OpenAI and other stocks you can buy in the generative AI space.

This emerging technology is representative of a niche subsector of the AI industry known as generative AI — systems that can generate text, images or sounds in response to prompts given by users.

Precedence Research expects the global AI market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19 percent to reach US$2.57 trillion by 2032. Just how much of an impact OpenAI’s ChatGPT will have on this space is hard to predict, but S&P Global suggested in December 2023 that the total market revenue of generative AI as a whole will see a CAGR of 57.9 percent through 2028, increasing from US$3.7 billion last year to US$36.36 billion in 2028.

Keep reading...Show less
Cannabis leaf with capsules, tinctures and oils.

Opyl, Phenix Health to Partner on AI Validation of Clinical Trials for Cannabis Products

Artificial intelligence (AI) company Opyl (ASX:OPL) has entered into a non-exclusive partnership with Phenix Health’s Compendium platform to validate clinic trials associated with cannabis products.

“Compendium is the first clinician-only medical cannabis knowledge base designed to streamline the prescribing process and enhance clinical decision-making,” Opyl said on Monday (September 23).

The platform has over 120 suppliers and more than 900 products listed.

Keep reading...Show less
Businessmen shaking hands.

Tech 5: Microsoft Taps Three Mile Island to Power AI, Intel Shares New Strategy

All eyes were on interest rates this week as the US Federal Reserve's two day meeting took place.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin and Ether rallied later in the week, but analysts are uncertain about the sustainability of their gains.

Elsewhere, Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) iOS 18 update has already encountered problems, while Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced major strategic moves.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

BlinkLab Limited
Sign up to get your FREE

BlinkLab Limited Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Official Opening of Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Resource Upgrade Marks New Phase of Growth for Koppies Uranium Project

Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

​​Placement and Convertible Loan Financing to Further Advance the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Related News

Uranium Investing

Official Opening of Alta Mesa Uranium Project, Texas

Uranium Investing

Resource Upgrade Marks New Phase of Growth for Koppies Uranium Project

Resource Investing

Assays Confirm High-Grade Manganese Discovery at Wandanya

Gold Investing

​​Placement and Convertible Loan Financing to Further Advance the High-Grade Reward Gold Mine

Gold Investing

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX: AAU) – Trading Halt

Copper Investing

Anax Metals Limited (ASX: ANX) – Trading Halt

Gold Investing

Project Update: Lake Hope High Purity Alumina (HPA) Project, WA

×