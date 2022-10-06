GamingInvesting News

Inspired Showcases its Latest Award-Winning Virtual Sports Content and Top Performing iGaming and VLT Titles at Booth #4130

At this year's Global Gaming Expo (G2E) at the Venetian in Las Vegas, Nevada from October 10-13 Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INSE) will once again be showcasing its suite of entertaining and differentiated cross-platform content at Booth #4130. Highlights will include Inspired's Home Run Shootout Legends™ virtual game with all-time great players such as Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle NFLA Legends Football™ virtual products featuring NFLA players and the first ever Women's Soccer virtual product, as well as an assortment of new licenses, products and solutions across platforms.

"Our customers are always at the forefront of our innovation efforts and at this year's G2E we continue to showcase our superior content, which seeks to create high-value growth opportunities for our customers to excite their players and drive incremental revenues in the regulated markets we serve," said Brooks Pierce , President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "This year we are elevating our virtuals with officially licensed NFL Alumni (NFLA) and Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association (MLBPAA) products, which are designed to complement the fast-growing sports wagering market. These products sit at the intersection of sports and casino gaming and can be offered by gaming, sports betting and lottery operators all year round. Our latest iGaming content that has performed strongly in key North American markets like Pennsylvania , New Jersey , Michigan and Ontario will be displayed in the booth, as well as our premium suite of gaming cabinets, omni-channel game themes and high-performing features, highlighting the visually stunning graphics and entertaining content the industry has come to expect from Inspired."

Ground-Breaking Virtual Sports

G2E is the place to see Inspired's award-winning Virtual Sports, featuring officially licensed products from all-time great MLBPAA and NFLA players. Inspired's ground-breaking Home Run Shootout Legends game pits renowned players, including Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle , in a home run hitting competition with a wide range of bet markets, including shootout winner, over/unders and total home runs scored. For football fans, the NFLA Legends Football brings favorite retired NFLA legends back to the field in a fast paced visually entertaining contest with multiple betting markets including spread, money lines and parlays. For soccer fans, Inspired is once again making Virtual Sports history with the first-ever Women's Virtual Soccer product.

Omni-Channel Game Themes

Inspired has a proven track record for creating feature-rich games that deliver exciting experiences for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels worldwide. Throughout Booth #4130, attendees will see how Inspired's games work across its product portfolio. The strongest performing slot themes, including Gold Cash™, Big Fishing Fortune™ and Jin Chan Cash™ can be played on a gaming cabinet, online or on a mobile device. Space Invaders™, bringing a bit of 1980's gaming nostalgia to G2E, is available for Gaming and iGaming customers as well as in pubs, holiday parks and motorway service venues in the UK, and the popular Scarab Gold™ , an ancient Egyptian retail and online game has been transformed into an exciting iLottery game.

New Cabinet Features

With its superior content, Inspired is well known for its multi-game cabinets addressing the preferences of every player on the same cabinet, whether they are looking for time-on-device or larger jackpots. This year, the Company's GSA-compliant VALOR™ multi-game Video Lottery Terminal / Video Gaming Terminal (VLT/VGT) will be on display as a leading product in key VLT jurisdictions such as Illinois and Canada . Inspired is a leader in the gaming machine business throughout key markets in Europe , including the UK and Greece , and brings that knowledge and experience to its North American footprint.

Please visit Inspired's G2E booth to experience the strength and breadth of the product offerings that make Inspired "Winning Entertainment."

