Inomin Grants Stock Options

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSX.V: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") reports that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, 1,400,000 stock options (the "Options") have been granted under the Company's stock option plan to directors and advisors of the Company. The Options are exercisable until July 3, 2028 at a price of $0.075 per common share, and vest immediately.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc. Per:

"John Gomez"

President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez

Tel. 604-643-1280

info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce drilling is underway at the Beaver-Lynx property located between the Gibraltar and Mount Polley mines in the Cariboo region of south-central British Columbia.

Drilling at the Beaver property is currently targeting the South zone located approximately 3 km south-west of Inomin's previous drilling discoveries. The objective of the program is to drill test the South zone's potential for significant magnesium and nickel-cobalt-chromium mineralization.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units").

The NFT Units have been repriced from $0.075 to $0.07 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). The new terms of each NFT Warrant entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.075 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant. The Warrants for all units will be subject to the same terms, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

Ora Gold Limited

High Grade Gold Intercept From First Diamond Drill Core At Crown Prince South-East Extension

Ora Gold Limited (“Ora” or the “Company”, ASX: OAU) is pleased to announce a high- grade gold intercept from the first drill core at the Crown Prince South-East Extension (M51/886).

Antilles Gold

High Grade Gold And Copper Assays Continue At El Pilar Oxide Deposit, Cuba

Antilles Gold Limited (“Antilles Gold” or the “Company”) (ASX Code: AAU, OTCQB: ANTMF, FSE Code: PTJ) is pleased to provide assays from the latest cored drill holes into the El Pilar oxide deposit in central Cuba which, together with previously reported results, reinforce the prospect of developing the proposed Nueva Sabana gold-copper mine.

larry lepard, gold, silver, bitcoin

Larry Lepard: Total Fiat Failure by 2030? Look to Gold, Silver, Bitcoin

The US Federal Reserve is backed into a corner after creating a messy and untenable situation.

That's according to Larry Lepard, investment manager and managing partner at EMA. Speaking to the Investing News Network, he said that the central bank's rapid hiking of interest rates is stressing the monetary system in ways that are still not being fully felt.

The banking crisis in the US earlier this year is one way that stress has come home to roost, but Lepard sees many more problems ahead. In his view, the bond market may be the next area of concern given the vast amount of debt the US is carrying.

Newmont Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 operations and financial results on Thursday, July 20, 2023 . Newmont will hold a conference call at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (9:00 a.m. Mountain Daylight Time) , the same day, which will be available on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

New Chief Executive And Capital Raising To Drive Next Chapter Of Growth Through Exploration

New Chief Executive And Capital Raising To Drive Next Chapter Of Growth Through Exploration

Firm commitments for $1m placement plus $1.7m rights issue; Experienced executive and geologist Jennifer Neild to lead exploration drive at Labyrinth and Comet Vale projects

Labyrinth Resources Limited (ASX: LRL) (‘Labyrinth’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Jennifer Neild as Chief Executive Officer.

Successful Partnership Will Keep Gold Shining for Mali

All amounts expressed in US dollars

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) The 26-year-long partnership between Barrick (previously Randgold) and the state of Mali has built the country's gold mining industry into a world leader and positioned it strongly for further growth, president and chief executive Mark Bristow said here today.

