OTC Markets Group Welcomes CleanTech Lithium Plc. to OTCQX

Base MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has closed an oversubscribed non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"). Further to announcements dated May 2 and May 4, 2023, the Company has completed the issuance of 3,992,142 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.07 per Unit and 3,275,000 flow-through units (each, a "FT Unit") at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit for gross proceeds of $606,950.

Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "NFTWarrant"). Each NFT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 36 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.13 per Share.

Each FT Unit consists of one Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Share purchase warrant the Company (a "FTWarrant"). Each FT Warrant is exercisable by the holder to acquire one Share for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the Private Placement at a price of C$0.15 per Share.

In connection with the Private Placement, the Company issued an aggregate of 256,550 non-transferrable finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") and paid finder's commissions of an aggregate of $24,574. 36,050 Finder's Warrants were issued on the same terms as the NFT Warrants and 220,500 Finder's Warrants were issued on the same terms as the FT Warrants.

All securities issued pursuant to the Private Placement, including the Shares issuable upon exercise of the Finder's Warrants, are subject to hold period expiring on September 30, 2023, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Private Placement for exploration and related programs on the Company's mineral properties including drilling at the Beaver-Lynx project in south-central British Columbia where the Company has made a significant critical minerals discovery. The proceeds from the issue and sale of the NFT Units will also be used for general working capital purposes.

Inomin president John Gomez, says, "With our financing completed we look forward to drill testing new targets at Beaver and maiden drilling at the adjoining Lynx area. The upcoming summer drilling program seeks to build on our major discovery announced last spring."

The entire gross proceeds from the issue and sale of the FT Units will be used for Canadian Exploration Expenses as such term is defined in paragraph (f) of the definition of "Canadian exploration expense" in subsection 66.1(6) of the Tax Act, and "flow through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 127(9) of the Tax Act that will qualify as "flow-through mining expenditures", and "BC flow-through mining expenditures" as defined in subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), which will be incurred on or before December 31, 2024 and renounced with an effective date no later than December 31, 2023 to the initial purchasers of FT Units.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons (as defined in the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially critical minerals, as well as gold and silver projects. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

On behalf of the board of Inomin Mines:

Inomin Mines Inc.
Per: "John Gomez"
President and CEO

For more information please contact:

John Gomez
Tel. 604-643-1280
info@inominmines.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the use of proceeds from the Private Placement.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company will not utilize the proceeds raised under the Private Placement as currently anticipated and that the Company may not receive final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Private Placement as currently anticipated and the Company will obtain final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange of the Private Placement

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/168226

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Inomin MinesTSXV:MINEBase Metals Investing
MINE:CA
The Conversation (0)
Inomin Mines (TSXV:MINE)

Inomin Mines


Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Announces Repricing of Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") announces that it has repriced its previously announced non-brokered private placement of units for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFT Units") and flow-through units (the "FT Units").

The NFT Units have been repriced from $0.075 to $0.07 per NFT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one Share purchase warrant (a "NFT Warrant"). The new terms of each NFT Warrant entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share of the Company at a price of $0.13 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Inomin Announces up to $600,000 Private Placement

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of securities to raise total gross proceeds up to $600,000 (the "Offering").

The Offering will be comprised of a combination of non-flow-through units (the "NFTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.075 per NFT Unit and flow-through units (the "FTUnits") to be sold at a price of $0.10 per FT Unit. Each NFT Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one warrant (a "Warrant"). Each FT Unit will be comprised of one Share that will qualify as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Tax Act") and one Warrant. The Warrants for all units will be subject to the same terms, with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company for a period of two (2) years from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.15 per share.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Provides Corporate Update

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update.

Beaver-Lynx Critical Minerals Project

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Secures Beaver Discovery Team

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE) ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports signing a drilling agreement for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia. The next drilling is aimed at expanding Inomin's significant 2022 discovery and working towards delineating resources at Beaver. Maiden drilling is also planned at the Lynx area to test if mineralization is similar to discoveries at Beaver. Drilling is targeted to start this spring, with further drilling anticipated in summer andor autumn.

John Gomez, President of MINE comments, "We're happy we have been able to secure the same drilling company that we worked with to make our inaugural big discoveries at Beaver. Our team is excited to build on our successful exploration programs and test multiple, large, mineral footprints. We also look forward to completing first-ever drilling at Lynx that has even larger targets."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Achieves 99% Magnesium Extraction from Beaver Core Testing

Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports that metallurgical test work for the extraction of magnesium from the 2021 Beaver drill core samples achieved recoveries of 99% using hydrochloric acid (HCl) leaching. The metallurgical test results demonstrate the ability to extract a very high level of magnesium utilizing conventional processing. The positive test results are an important milestone for the Company's Beaver-Lynx critical minerals property, an emerging magnesium-nickel-chromium-cobalt discovery located in south-central British Columbia.

Highlights of Metallurgical Test Work:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") that was held on May 31, 2023 .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

All of the following business items were approved at the AGM by the requisite majority of shareholder votes cast at the meeting:

  • setting the size of the Board of Directors at seven;
  • electing each management-nominated director; and
  • appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Nickel Creek's auditor

The seven directors of Nickel Creek elected at the AGM are: Michele S. Darling , Mark Fields , Stuart Harshaw , Wayne Kirk , Myron G. Manternach , David Peat and Michel (Mike) Sylvestre .  Votes for the directors were cast as follows:

Director

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Percent For

Percent Withheld

Michele S. Darling

217,525,825

1,794,599

99.18 %

0.82 %

Mark Fields

217,504,684

1,815,740

99.17 %

0.83 %

Stuart Harshaw

217,324,250

1,996,174

99.09 %

0.91 %

Wayne Kirk

193,819,051

25,501,373

88.37 %

11.63 %

Myron G. Manternach

214,837,710

4,482,714

97.96 %

2.04 %

David Peat

217,440,755

1,879,669

99.14 %

0.86 %

Michel (Mike) Sylvestre

214,513,275

4,807,149

97.81 %

2.19 %


About Nickel Creek Platinum Corp .

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska .

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-results-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301839236.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/31/c5265.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF, formerly Fireweed Zinc Ltd.) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its annual general meeting of shareholders which was held on May 31, 2023, in Vancouver, BC (the " Meeting "). Full details of all the voting results for the 2023 Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

A total of 35,535,951 common shares, representing 26.26% of the votes attached to all outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, were represented at the Meeting. All of the matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular dated April 18, 2023, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

Canadian North Resources Inc. ("the Company", TSXV: CNRI; OTCQX: CNRSF; FSE: EO0 (E-O-zero)) is pleased to report the financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Based on the results of the 18,144 meter drilling completed in 2022, we have commenced a new 20,000-meter drilling program at our 100% owned Ferguson Lake nickel, copper, cobalt, palladium and platinum project ("the Ferguson Lake Project") during the past quarter," said Dr. Kaihui Yang, the President & CEO of the Company. "We continue to expand the mineral resources from the current resource model (Refer to "Independent Technical Report, Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, Ferguson Lake Project, Nunavut, Canada, Prepared by Ronacher McKenzie Geoscience Inc. and Francis Minerals Ltd " filed by the Company to Sedar.com on July 13, 2022), and to test the lithium potential in the 256.8 km 2 area of mining leases and exploration claims."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV)

Marvel, Exploration Crews Have Been Expanded To Target Gold Zones At Hope Brook

Marvel Discovery Corp. (TSX.V:MARV)(GR:O4T)(OTCQB:MARVF); and Falcon Gold Corp. (FG: TSX.V), (3FA: GR), FGLDF: (OTCQB) together (the Alliance), previously announced the mobilization of field crews to the "Golden Brook" (Hope Brook) Lithium prospect located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook covers a vast area totaling 54,600 hectares, strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering a portion of the Kraken Pegmatite Field

The exploration project has been expanded to include reconnaissance over the northwest portion of the Golden Brook Property, which covers over 30km along the prospective Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Falcon, Exploration Crews Have Been Expanded to Target Gold Zones at Hope Brook

Falcon, Exploration Crews Have Been Expanded to Target Gold Zones at Hope Brook

Falcon Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FG), (3FA:GR), (FGLDF:OTCQB); and Marvel Discovery Corp. (MARV:TSX.V), (04T:GR), (MARVF:OTCQB) together (the Alliance) previously announced the mobilization of field crews to the "Golden Brook" (Hope Brook) Lithium prospect located in southwestern Newfoundland, Canada. The Golden Brook covers a vast area totaling 54,600 hectares, strategically located contiguous to Benton-Sokoman's Golden Hope Project covering a portion of the Kraken Pegmatite Field

The exploration project has been expanded to include reconnaissance over the northwest portion of the Golden Brook Property, which covers over 30km along the prospective Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Cape Ray Fault Zone has historically been recognized as being fertile for gold. The property is located in proximity to several gold prospects (Wilding Lake, Cape Ray), an advanced stage gold deposit (Valentine), and a former gold mine (Hope Brook).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Provides Update On the Golden Sable Property, South-Central BC

Trailbreaker Resources Ltd. (TBK.V) ("Trailbreaker" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Golden Sable property in south-central British Columbia (BC).

Located 175 kilometres north of Kamloops, BC, the Golden Sable property covers 2,568 hectares in two separate claim blocks. The claim blocks are 1.7 kilometres apart, with the ground in between held by a third party (see Figure 1).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting

Nextech3D.ai Launches The Public Company CEO Experience Podcast

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Fireweed Announces Results from Annual General Meeting

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

UPDATE 2-British Consortium to Invest $9 Bln in Indonesia Mining, EV Batteries, Minister Says

Energy Investing

LARAMIDE RESOURCES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Precious Metals Investing

Antler Gold Is Awarded the Ufipa Gold Project Located in Fertile Ubendian Belt, North-East Zambia

×