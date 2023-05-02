Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Precious MetalsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Completion of Winter Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTC PINK:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") announces the completion of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. This phase of drilling included three holes totaling 1,053 metres and was a follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "We are pleased with the 2023 Phase I program as we intersected the target horizon in all three holes. Our team is already planning the next phase of drilling and exploration work for the property to both test the target graphite horizon along strike and to evaluate the prospectivity of the remainder of the claim block, in light of the recent Midland/Probe discovery in the neighbourhood. Québec is one of the most mining friendly jurisdictions in the world and we are excited to continue working there."

The Company engaged DIAFOR Inc. of Malartic, Québec for this phase of drilling at Carheil. Access was limited to winter conditions and a faster than normal melt shortened the program slightly. All three holes drilled successfully intersected the target horizon. All samples have been submitted to ALS Geochemistry in Rouyn-Noranda for assaying.

Carheil is an exploration-stage project with multi-metal potential and previous graphite results. The project is about 170 km north of Rouyn-Noranda in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The project is under 20 km distance to the west from the past-producing Selbaie Copper-Zinc-Silver-Gold mine (1.1 billion lbs Cu, 2.4 billion lbs Zn, 71 million oz Ag, 1 million oz Au produced from 1981-2004[i]), under 20 km distance to the north from Hecla's Casa Berardi Mine (127.5 Koz Au and 28.2 Koz Ag produced in 2022[ii]), and under 40 km to the southeast from Agnico Eagle's Detour Lake mine (713 Koz Au produced in 2021[iii]). Directly bordering the property to the north is Midland Exploration/Probe Metals' La Peltrie project, which recently intersected a 345.5 m of Cu-Mo-Au-Ag mineralization grading 0.21 CuEq[iv]. iMetal cautions investors the presence of mineralization at Selbaie, Casa Berardi, and Detour Lake is not necessarily indicative of similar mineralization on the Carheil property.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon
President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

info@imetalresources.ca
Tel. (604-484-3031)
Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.
https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

[i] SIGEOM; Ressources naturelles et Forêts, © Gouvernement du Québec, 2023

[ii] Casa Berardi|Quebec, Canada|Hecla Mining; © Hecla Mining Company, 2022

(https://www.hecla.com/operations/casa-berardi-quebec-canada)

[iii] Agnico Eagle Mines Limited - Operations - Operations - Detour Lake; © Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, 2023

(https://www.agnicoeagle.com/English/operations/operations/Detour-Lake-Mine/default.aspx)

[iv] Midland Exploration news release dated December 6, 2022

SOURCE: iMetal Resources, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752384/iMetal-Resources-Announces-Completion-of-Winter-Drilling-at-Carheil

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

iMetal ResourcesTSXV:IMRPrecious Metals Investing
IMR:CA
The Conversation (0)
iMetal Resources (TSXV:IMR)

iMetal Resources


Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources Announces Start of Drilling at Carheil

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the start of drilling at the Company's Carheil project, which lies in the Northern Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Québec. The objective of this phase of drilling is follow up on the 2016 graphite drilling program which included a highlight intersection of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "The area around Carheil is heating up, both for graphite and copper-gold. Historical drilling located anomalous gold and zinc, while previous iMetal drilling confirmed a graphite zone containing jumbo flakes with highlight results of 7.48% Cg over 1.1 meters. Québec is an extremely mining friendly jurisdiction and we are overjoyed to get back to work in the province."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources Announces Commencement of 2023 Phase One Exploration at Gowganda West, Ontario

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of 2023 Phase One exploration at the Company's Gowganda West project, which lies within the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt

Saf Dhillon, President & CEO, stated: "Gowganda West is our flagship project, and iMetal is pleased to once again be advancing exploration on this exciting and prospective ground. This next phase of drilling will focus on expanding the existing gold trends as well as testing areas with high-grade grab samples which have not been previously drilled."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources Successfully Raises $1,094,133 Through Exercise of Warrants and Extends European Marketing

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce 5,470,666 warrants have been exercised, adding $1,094,133 to the Treasury as of March 13, 2023. The warrants were issued in connection to a public unit offering completed by the Company (see Press Release April 8, 2022

"I am extremely pleased to report a successful exercise of over 5 million share purchase warrants for the Company generating an additional $1M+ of hard dollars to the iMetal treasury," commented Saf Dhillon, President and CEO of iMetal Resources. "The warrant exercise clearly demonstrates investor faith in the Company's management and projects, The additional proceeds will be used for general working capital and further exploration on our flagship Gowganda West property."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources Drone Magnetics Final Interpretation Received for Shining Tree Block Near Gowganda West

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce receipt of final results and interpretation of a drone magnetics survey at its 565-hectare Shining Tree block, 3.75 kilometres west of iMetal's Gowganda West property. The survey was completed in October and November 2022. Results of the survey have identified four priority target areas for gold exploration

The key target area is Target 2, interpreted to be a structurally controlled potential intrusive (metavolcanic) complex, offset by NNW faults and possibly controlled by NNE family of faults. The interpretation of the results included a geophysical interpretation of the bedrock (Figure 1) and the 3D inversions (for example Figure 2).

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources Discovers New Gold Trend as Part of Multiple Gold Zones Intersected at Gowganda West During Fall 2022 Drill Program

iMetal Resources, Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTC PINK:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the assay results of the fall 2022 drill campaign at Gowganda West ("GW"). GW is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario, contiguous to Aris Gold Corp.'s Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; contiguous also with the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited

A total of seven drill holes were completed for a total meterage of 2611m. All seven holes intersected gold mineralization in multiple intervals. Highlights include:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Announces the Extension of the Expiry Date of Certain Common Share Purchase Warrants

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (TSXV: SSV) (the "Company" or "Southern Silver") announces that it intends to apply to the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") for approval to extend the original expiry dates of an aggregate 37,300,477 share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") as follows:

Number of
Warrants		Exercise Price
per Share		Closing Date of
Private Placement		Original Expiry
Date		Proposed Amended
Expiry Date
15,597,500$0.35August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
8,502,977$0.38August 14, 2020August 14, 2023August 14, 2025
1,200,000$0.50September 11, 2020September 11, 2023September 11, 2025
9,000,000$0.75June 16, 2021June 16, 2023June 16, 2026
3,000,000$0.75June 21, 2021June 21, 2023June 21, 2026

 

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

HYCROFT PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING AND FINANCIAL RESULTS

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: HYMC) ("Hycroft" or "the Company"), a gold and silver development company that owns the Hycroft Mine in the prolific mining region of Northern Nevada announces operating and financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023 . Today, the Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023 which is available at www.sec.govedgar . See "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements" below.

(PRNewsfoto/Hycroft Mining Holding Corporat)

2023 Corporate Highlights:

  • Safety : During the first three months of 2023, the Company reported no lost time accidents. The Hycroft Mine's total recordable injury frequency rate ("TRIFR") for the trailing twelve months was ZERO at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 . The mining industry TRIFR average for the period was 2.02.

  • Cash Position: The Company ended the first quarter of 2023 with $132 million of unrestricted cash, $34 million of restricted cash, and in compliance with debt covenants.

  • Technical: The Company, along with its third-party consultants, completed and filed the Hycroft Property Initial Assessment Technical Report Summary Humboldt and Pershing Counties, Nevada ("2023 Hycroft TRS") with an effective date of March 27, 2023 for the Hycroft Mine. The 2023 Hycroft TRS included measured and indicated mineral resources of 10.6 million ounces of gold and 360.7 million ounces of silver (15.2 million gold equivalent ounces) and inferred mineral resources of 3.4 million ounces of gold and 96.1 million ounces of silver (4.6 million gold equivalent ounces), that are contained in oxide, transitional, and sulfide ores.

2022 Exploration Highlights :

  • The Company launched its 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program in July 2022 constituting the largest exploration program at the Hycroft Mine in nearly a decade. Phase 1 of the drill program completed approximately 25,000 meters of reverse circulation ("RC") drilling and 4,000 meters of core drilling in 2022. Details and highlights are available on the Company's website.

  • The most recent 2022 core drill hole results received are reflected in Table 1 and highlighted results (shown in grams / metric ton "g/t") include:
    • H22C-5680 (Vortex) returned 30 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 377.53 g/t silver
      • Including 7meters of 0.29 g/t gold and 1,447.23 g/t silver
    • H22C-5729 (Camel) returned 174 meters of 0.59 g/t gold and 7.32 g/t silver
      • Including 26 meters of 0.78 g/t gold and 8.90 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) returned 130 meters of 0.46 g/t gold and 5.50 g/t silver
      • Including 45 meters of 0.60 g/t gold and 6.05 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 82 meters of 0.34 g/t gold and 3.21 g/t silver
    • H22C-5726 (Camel) also returned 77 meters of 0.51 g/t gold and 9.20 g/t silver
    • H22C-5694 (Central) returned 52 meters of 0.25 g/t gold and 83.20 g/t silver
      • Including 19 meters of 0.39 g/t gold and 171.34 g/t silver

Table 1


Hole ID

FROM

TO

INTERVAL

GRADE


(meters)

(meters)

(meters)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

Vortex






H22C-5680

317.3

347.5

30.2

0.46

377.53

including

331.7

338.3

6.6

0.29

1,447.23


369.4

411.2

41.8

0.35

8.00


570.0

579.7

9.8

0.36

21.16







Camel






H22C-5729

45.1

218.8

173.7

0.59

7.32

including

110.6

136.6

25.9

0.78

8.90


261.5

279.8

18.3

0.38

6.35


346.9

363.6

16.7

0.43

4.07

H22C-5726

12.8

142.6

129.8

0.46

5.50

including

20.4

64.9

44.5

0.60

6.05


171.6

253.6

82.0

0.34

3.21


276.8

353.9

77.1

0.51

9.20







Central






H22C-5694

349.6

401.4

51.8

0.25

83.20

including

363.0

381.6

18.6

0.39

171.34







Brimstone






H22C-5738

117.0

123.4

6.5

0.41

48.44


142.5

162.5

19.9

0.46

45.41

Alex Davidson , Vice President of Exploration, commented, "The initial results from core drilling completed during Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program are coming back with equally exciting results as seen in the RC drilling results reported late in 2022 and earlier in 2023.  Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program core drilling was designed to help us better understand what controls mineralization within the deposit and improve continuity within the Vortex, Brimstone, and Camel zones of the known Hycroft Mine mineral resource.  H22C-5680, drilled in the high-grade silver Vortex zone, has three significant intercepts. The first intercept is 30 meters of 377 g/t silver including six meters of 1,447g/t silver, hosted in a strongly silicified hydrothermal breccia.  Additionally, H22C-5729 and H22C-5726 returned results that are significantly thicker than previously modeled and converted previously modeled inferred and waste to measured and indicated mineral resource, improving project economics.  H22C-5694 drilled in the Central zone returned silver results that were significantly better than the model."

Diane R. Garrett , President and CEO commented: "Our safety-focused team delivered a fifth consecutive ZERO TRIFR quarter at Hycroft.  I am extremely pleased with the exploration drill results received to date.  Those results have demonstrated higher than modeled ore grades and better than modeled continuity within the orebody. During the first quarter of 2023, we completed the updated mineral resource estimate for the 2023 Hycroft TRS, analyzed and interpreted drill results from Phase 1 of the 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program that will guide Phase 2 exploration drilling and advanced the metallurgical and variability test work necessary for designing a sulfide milling operation. We expect Phase 2 exploration drilling will deliver equally exciting results while our enthusiastic team continues to focus on completing the technical work necessary to advance the Hycroft Mine - a unique, world-class scale asset in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction. I am increasingly confident that our exploration and technical work programs will deliver the results to unlock the value at Hycroft."

About the Hycroft 2022-2023 Exploration Drill Program

The 2022 – 2023 Exploration Drill Program at the Hycroft Mine is a two-phase project comprising approximately 30,000 meters of RC drilling and approximately 7,500 meters of core drilling.  Phase 2 drilling is anticipated to begin in the second quarter of 2023 and includes (i) drilling outside the current plan of operations for which permits are pending; and (ii) drilling prospective high-grade targets within the plan of operation that were refined based on assay results from Phase 1 drilling.

About Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

Hycroft is a US-based, gold, and silver company developing the Hycroft Mine located in the world-class mining region of Northern Nevada .

Diane R. Garrett ,
President & CEO

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein and public statements by our officers or representatives, that address activities, events or developments that our management expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to such things as future business strategy, plans and goals, competitive strengths and expansion and growth of our business. The words "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe" "target", "budget", "may", "can", "will", "would", "could", "should", "seeks", or "scheduled to" and similar words or expressions, or negatives of these terms or other variations of these terms or comparable language or any discussion of strategy or intention identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future and are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to (i) risks related to changes in our operations at the Hycroft Mine, including risks associated with the cessation of mining operations at the Hycroft Mine; uncertainties concerning estimates of mineral resources; risks related to a lack of a completed feasibility study; and risks related to our ability to re-establish commercially feasible mining operations; (ii) industry related risks including fluctuations in the price of gold and silver; the commercial success of, and risks related to, our exploration and development activities; uncertainties and risks related to our reliance on contractors and consultants; availability and cost of equipment, supplies, energy, or reagents.  The exploration target does not represent, and should not be construed to be, an estimate of a mineral resource or mineral reserve, as ranges of potential tonnage and grade (or quality) of the exploration target are conceptual in nature; there has been insufficient exploration of the relevant property or properties to estimate a mineral resource; and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the estimation of a mineral resource.  These risks may include the following and the occurrence of one or more of the events or circumstances alone or in combination with other events or circumstances may have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, cash flows, financial condition, and results of operations. Please see our "Risk Factors" set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports filed with the SEC for more information about these and other risks. You are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Although these forward-looking statements were based on assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable when made, you are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. In addition, even if our results, performance, or achievements are consistent with the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, those results, performance or achievements may not be indicative of results, performance or achievements in subsequent periods. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this news release speak only as of the date of those statements. We undertake no obligation to update those statements or publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of those statements to reflect future events or developments.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hycroft-provides-first-quarter-2023-operating-and-financial-results-301811573.html

SOURCE Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

JZR Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering of Units

(TheNewswire)

April 27, 2023 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada JZR Gold Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") ( TSXV:JZR ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated April 21, 2023, it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of common shares (the " Shares ") by issuing 875,000 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.60 per Unit for gross proceeds of $525,000. Each Unit is comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (a " Warrant Share ") at a price of $0.90 per Warrant Share for a period of 18 months after the date of issuance. The balance of the Offering is expected to close on or before May 30, 2023. The Units, Shares, Warrants and Warrants Shares are collectively referred to as the "Securities". The Offering is subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Securities will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Provides an Update on its SW Pipe Exploration Program

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX) (OTCQB:NVGLF) (FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update for the Company's 100%-owned SW Pipe Project located in Lander County approximately 6 km (3.7 miles) southwest of the Pipeline gold mine in the central Cortez gold belt of north-central Nevada (see Figure 1

Highlights

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals and Vizsla Silver Formalize Joint Technical Committee for Panuco District Exploration

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) ("Vizsla") strategic investment in Prismo Metals completed in January 2023, Prismo and Vizsla have formalized the establishment of a joint technical committee which will allow for the pursuit of district-scale exploration of Panuco silver-gold district.

The joint technical committee will be comprised of Dr. Craig Gibson, President and CEO of Prismo, Jesus Velador, Vice President Exploration of Vizsla and Dr. Peter Megaw, C,P,G,. Dr. Megaw, who is the Chief Exploration Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG) has a Ph.D. in geology from the University of Arizona and more than 40 years of relevant experience focused on silver and gold exploration in Mexico. He is a certified Professional Geologist by the American Institute of Professional Geologists and an Arizona Registered Geologist. Dr. Megaw has been instrumental in a number of mineral discoveries in Mexico including new ore bodies at existing mines, Excellon Resources' Platosa Mine, and MAG Silver's Juanicipio and Cinco de Mayo properties; discoveries for which he was given PDAC's 2016 Thayer Lindsley Award. Peter is the author of numerous scientific publications on ore deposits and is a frequent speaker at academic and international exploration and mineralogical conferences.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation Grants Stock Options

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTCQB:NVGLF)(FSE:8NV) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") announces that it has approved the issuance of 1,225,000 stock options to officers, directors and consultants of the Company to purchase up to 1,225,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan. Each option vested immediately and is exercisable for a period of five (5) years at an exercise price of $0.07 per Share, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange

About NV Gold Corporation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Exceptional Thick, High-Grade Results From New Phase Of Drilling At Never Never

IGO Limited Farm-In And JV Agreement Henderson Nickel - Lithium Project

Numerous High-Grade, Shallow Hits Up To 35g/t Highlight Potential For Substantial Resource Growth

Acquisition: CBH To Acquire Transformative James Bay And Northwest Ontario Lithium Properties

Related News

Lithium Investing

IGO Limited Farm-In And JV Agreement Henderson Nickel - Lithium Project

Gold Investing

Numerous High-Grade, Shallow Hits Up To 35g/t Highlight Potential For Substantial Resource Growth

Lithium Investing

Acquisition: CBH To Acquire Transformative James Bay And Northwest Ontario Lithium Properties

Lithium Investing

Power Secures Strong Strategic Investment To Drive Lithium Strategy

Resource Investing

Cobalt And Gold Project Acquisitions Expand Queensland Holdings

rare earth investing

Makuutu Phase 5 Drill Program Approved To Commence

×