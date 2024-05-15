Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Gold
Copper
Uranium
Oil and Gas
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
Galan Lithium

Galan Builds Inventory with 1,000t LCE, Advances HMW Project

Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) reported a contained inventory of 1,000 tons of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) at its Hombre Muerto West (HMW) project in Argentina, according to an article by The West Australian.

Galan’s HMW project has reached 33 percent completion with total pond construction of 45 percent and the first two evaporation ponds operating.

The company’s managing director Juan Pablo Vargas de la Vega said Galan is well on its way to its targeted production in the first half of 2025.

The article said Galan has taken a major step towards selling products from the lithium brine project after signing a deal with the Catamarca Government.



Read the full article here

Click here to connect with Galan Lithium (ASX:GLN) for an Investor Presentation

GLN:AU
Galan Lithium
Galan Lithium

Galan Lithium


Atlantic Lithium (ASX:A11)

Atlantic Lithium


Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company

CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company, advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Kesler will provide a live presentation relating to the DLE Pilot Plant Results via Investor Meet Company on 15 May 2024, 15:00 BST.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Admission to Trading on the Ghana Stock Exchange

Atlantic Lithium to commence trading on the Main Market of the GSE on Monday, 13 May 2024

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce that admission of its entire issued share capital ("Admission"), being 649,669,053 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares"), by introduction on the Main Market of the Ghana Stock Exchange ("GSE") and commencement of trading of the Ordinary Shares will take place at 10:00 a.m. GMT on Monday, 13 May 2024, under the ticker "ALLGH".

Board Appointment

Board Appointment

Minerals Income Investment Fund CEO Appointed to the Atlantic Lithium Board

Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM: ALL, ASX: A11, OTCQX: ALLIF, "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African-focused lithium exploration and development company targeting to deliver Ghana's first lithium mine, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng to the Company's Board of Directors as Independent Non-Executive Director, effective immediately.
Galan Lithium

At-The-Market Raise

Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) ("Galan" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has utilised the At-the-Market Subscription Agreement ("ATM") with Acuity Capital (see announcement dated 12 April 2024) to raise $2,250,000 (inclusive of costs) through the set-off of 7,950,000 Galan collateral shares previously issued to Acuity Capital under the ATM ("Set-off Shares").

Keep reading...Show less
Lightning Minerals Ltd

Strong Lithium Anomalism Continues at Dundas Project

Lightning Minerals ("L1M" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Dundas South Project and reports assay results for its recent drilling program on tenement E63/2000. The drilling program tested lithium and rubidium targets identified through regional soil exploration work (refer ASX release 9th February). The results demonstrate a continuation of strong lithium and rubidium occurrences (up to 994ppm lithium and 1,834 ppm rubidium at depths of up to 26m.

×