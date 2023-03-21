SAGE POTASH CORP. IDENTIFIES LARGE-SCALE, HIGH-GRADE, US-BASED POTASH RESOURCE AND COMMENCES TRADING ON THE TSX-V UNDER THE SYMBOL "SAGE"

iMerit Launches AI Data Solution for Content Moderation and Community Management in Video Game Industry

IMerit a leading artificial intelligence (AI) data solutions company, today announced a data intelligence solution purpose built to help video game industry creators build more effective AI-based content moderation and community management systems. iMerit's data intelligence solution for video game creators enables studios to better serve their communities by building sophisticated automated speech recognition (ASR) models that conduct sentiment analysis to improve player safety and experience.

iMerit Technology https://imerit.net/ (PRNewsfoto/iMerit Technology)

iMerit's data intelligence solution for the video game industry delivers custom developed tooling for AI and ML teams to build more effective ASR and player behavior classification models. iMerit's highly-trained team of skilled annotation experts deliver human-in-the-loop model verification workflows, enabling AI teams to build sophisticated systems that fine tune content moderation models on contextual nuances. This highly scalable solution enables studios to better understand nuanced gaming language, player intent, and terminology, giving them greater player oversight for maintaining positive gaming environments.

"Having robust community and communication within video games is a major factor in helping game studios achieve rapid growth and retention. However, fostering a healthy community at scale can be a challenge. As studios turn to AI to better understand and flag gamer behavior, they require better data to ensure the models work as intended. iMerit provides the rich data that enables game studios' AI models to perform more effectively and deliver a superior experience for players and better growth for studios," said Radha Basu , co-founder and CEO, iMerit.

For more information on how iMerit leverages technology, talent, and technique to help AI and machine learning teams around the world manage and annotate data to ensure faster time to market and stronger ROI, please visit www.imerit.net .

Additional Resources:
Case Study
Data Annotation Best Practices for In-Game Behavior Moderation
3 Ways Gaming Companies Can Use AI/ML for Safety and Inclusivity
Gaming Behavior Moderation: AI-based vs. Human-Moderated

About iMerit
iMerit is a leading AI data solutions company providing high-quality data across computer vision, natural language processing, and content services that power machine learning and artificial intelligence applications for large enterprises. iMerit provides end-to-end data labeling services to Fortune 500 companies in a wide array of industries including agricultural AI, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, medical AI, and technology. iMerit employs more than 5,500 full-time data annotation experts in Bhutan , Europe , India , and the United States . Raising $23.5 million in funding to date, iMerit investors are British International Investment, Khosla Impact, Michael and Susan Dell Foundation, and Omidyar Network. For more information, visit imerit.net .

×