GamingInvesting News

HUYA Inc. ("Huya" or the "Company") (NYSE: HUYA), a leading game live streaming platform in China today announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 .

Second Quarter 2022 Highlights

  • Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB2,275.2 million ( US$339.7 million ), compared with RMB2,962.4 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB19.4 million ( US$2.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB186.3 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. [1] was RMB5.9 million ( US$0.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB250.1 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Average mobile MAUs [2] of Huya Live for the second quarter of 2022 increased by 7.7% to 83.6 million from 77.6 million for the same period of 2021.
  • Total number of paying users [3] of Huya Live for the second quarter of 2022 was 5.6 million, compared with 5.6 million for the same period of 2021.

"Our steady focus on content enrichment and product upgrades continues to drive value for our users and pave the way for our sustainable, long-term growth. For the second quarter of 2022, Huya Live's mobile MAUs maintained solid momentum, growing 7.7% year-over-year to 83.6 million," said Mr. Rongjie Dong , Chief Executive Officer of Huya. "While the turbulence in the macro and regulatory environment has decelerated our monetization in the short term, we remain confident in the broad-based strength of our solid business foundation that underpins our ability to satisfy our users' core needs. As a leader in the game live streaming market in China , we are constantly iterating our technology and products to provide high-quality, compliant content for our users and amplify our value proposition with our stakeholders across the game industry value chain."

Ms. Ashley Xin Wu , Vice President of Finance of Huya, commented, "Against the backdrop of macro headwinds, our revenues were approximately RMB2.3 billion for the second quarter of 2022, and our gross profit came in at RMB219.1 million as we continued our strategic efforts in ramping up investment in new and relevant content. We believe we are well-positioned to drive continued momentum in our user community expansion. Despite external uncertainties, we remain diligent in improving our operational efficiency and optimizing our business expenses in a nimble way, delivering 17.0% quarter-over-quarter and 21.6% year-over-year deductions in total operating expenses. Going forward, we aim to further strengthen our monetization capabilities, improve our cost and expense structure, and solidify our business fundamentals to achieve sustainable business development over the long term."

[1] "Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc." is defined as net (loss) income attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) gains on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments; and gain arising from partial disposal of an investment owned by an equity investee, net of income taxes. For more information, please refer to "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this press release.

[2] Refers to average monthly active users on mobile apps. Average mobile MAUs for any period is calculated by dividing (i) the sum of active users on the mobile apps for each month during such relevant period, by (ii) the number of months during such relevant period.

[3] Refers to the sum of user accounts that purchased various products and services on our platform at least once during such relevant period.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total net revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were RMB2,275.2 million ( US$339.7 million ), compared with RMB2,962.4 million for the same period of 2021.

Live streaming revenues were RMB2,051.9 million ( US$306.3 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB2,579.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased average spending per paying user on Huya Live, as the recent macro and regulatory environment adversely affected the sentiment of the Company's paying users.

Advertising and other revenues were RMB223.3 million ( US$33.3 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB383.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in content sub-licensing revenues, as well as soft demand for advertising services resulting from the challenging macro environment.

Cost of revenues decreased by 13.6% to RMB2,056.1 million ( US$307.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB2,381.1 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased revenue sharing fees and content costs, as well as bandwidth costs.

Revenue sharing fees and content costs decreased by 13.3% to RMB1,767.8 million ( US$263.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB2,039.2 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in revenue sharing fees associated with declined live streaming revenues.

Bandwidth costs decreased by 9.9% to RMB154.4 million ( US$23.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB171.4 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to improved bandwidth cost management and continued technology enhancement efforts.

Gross profit was RMB219.1 million ( US$32.7 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB581.3 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to lower revenues. Gross margin was 9.6% for the second quarter of 2022, compared with 19.6% for the same period of 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by 19.0% to RMB168.4 million ( US$25.1 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB207.9 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the decrease in share-based compensation expenses.

Sales and marketing expenses decreased by 40.0% to RMB100.3 million ( US$15.0 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB167.0 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to decreased marketing and promotion fees as well as personnel-related expenses.

General and administrative expenses increased by 13.5% to RMB81.8 million ( US$12.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2022 from RMB72.1 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the increase in professional service fees and personnel-related expenses.

Other income was RMB50.3 million ( US$7.5 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB47.6 million for the same period of 2021.

Operating loss was RMB81.1 million ( US$12.1 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with operating income of RMB181.9 million for the same period of 2021.

Interest and short-term investments income were RMB65.6 million ( US$9.8 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB57.7 million for the same period of 2021.

Income tax expenses were RMB1.3 million ( US$0.2 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB58.3 million for the same period of 2021, primarily due to the lower taxable income.

Net loss attributable to HUYA Inc. was RMB19.4 million ( US$2.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with net income attributable to HUYA Inc. of RMB186.3 million for the same period of 2021.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc. , which excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB5.9 million ( US$0.9 million ) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB250.1 million for the same period of 2021, which excludes share-based compensation expenses, gains on fair value change of investments and equity investees' investments, and gain arising from partial disposal of an investment owned by an equity investee, net of income taxes.

Diluted net loss per American depositary share ("ADS") was RMB0.08 (US$0.01) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with diluted net income per ADS of RMB0.77 for the same period of 2021. Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share of the Company.

Non-GAAP diluted net income per ADS was RMB0.02 (US$0.004) for the second quarter of 2022, compared with RMB1.04 for the same period of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022 , the Company had cash and cash equivalents, short-term deposits and short-term investments of RMB10,716.7 million ( US$1,600.0 million ), compared with RMB10,473.4 million as of March 31, 2022 .

Conference Call

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 7:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on August 16, 2022 ( 7:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time on August 16, 2022 ).

For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below 20 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, a personal PIN and an e-mail with detailed instructions to join the conference call.

Participant Online Registration: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa451f7eabc6c4462aa4aa81302702803

Once complete the registration, please dial-in at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time of the earnings call and enter the personal PIN as instructed to connect to the call.

A live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible at https://ir.huya.com and a replay of the webcast will be available following the session.

About HUYA Inc.

HUYA Inc. is a leading game live streaming platform in China with a large and active game live streaming community. The Company cooperates with e-sports event organizers, as well as major game developers and publishers, and has developed e-sports live streaming as one of the most popular content genres on its platform. The Company has created an engaged, interactive and immersive community for game enthusiasts of China's young generation. Building on its success in game live streaming, Huya has also extended its content to other entertainment content genres. Huya's open platform also functions as a marketplace for broadcasters and talent agencies to congregate and closely collaborate with the Company.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial information is prepared in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP"), except that the consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity, consolidated statements of cash flows, and the detailed notes have not been presented. Huya uses non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc., non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ordinary shares, and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP gross profit is gross profit excluding share-based compensation expenses allocated in cost of revenues. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) is operating income (loss) excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. is net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc. excluding share-based compensation expenses, gains on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, and gain arising from partial disposal of an investment owned by an equity investee, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders is net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses, gains on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments, and gain arising from partial disposal of an investment owned by an equity investee, net of income taxes. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS is non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ordinary shareholders divided by weighted average number of ADS used in the calculation of non-GAAP basic and diluted net income (loss) per ADS. The Company believes that separate analysis and exclusion of the impact of (i) share-based compensation expenses, and (ii) gains on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments; and gain arising from partial disposal of an investment owned by an equity investee, net of income taxes add clarity to the constituent parts of its performance. The Company reviews these non-GAAP financial measures together with GAAP financial measures to obtain a better understanding of its operating performance. It uses the non-GAAP financial measure for planning, forecasting and measuring results against the forecast. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measure is useful supplemental information for investors and analysts to assess its operating performance without the effect of (i) share-based compensation expenses, which have been and will continue to be significant recurring expenses in its business, and (ii) gains on fair value change of investments and equity investee's investments; and gain arising from partial disposal of an investment owned by an equity investee, net of income taxes, which may recur when there is observable price change in the future. However, the use of non-GAAP financial measures has material limitations as an analytical tool. One of the limitations of using non-GAAP financial measures is that they do not include all items that impact the Company's net income for the period. In addition, because non-GAAP financial measures are not measured in the same manner by all companies, they may not be comparable to other similar titled measures used by other companies. In light of the foregoing limitations, you should not consider non-GAAP financial measure in isolation from or as an alternative to the financial measure prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. For more information on these non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "HUYA Inc. Reconciliations of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars at a specified rate solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise noted, all translations from RMB to U.S. dollars are made at a rate of RMB6.6981 to US$1.00 , the noon buying rate in effect on June 30, 2022 , in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the Renminbi or U.S. dollars amounts referred to in this announcement could have been or could be converted into U.S. dollars or Renminbi, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Huya's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Huya may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Huya's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Huya's goals and strategies; Huya's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the game live streaming market; the expectation regarding the rate at which to gain active users, especially paying users; Huya's ability to monetize the user base; Huya's efforts in complying with applicable data privacy and security regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China ; the impact of the COVID-19 to Huya's business operations and the economy in China and elsewhere generally; any regulatory developments in laws, regulations, rules, policies or guidelines applicable to Huya; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Huya's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and Huya does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

HUYA Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86-20-2290-7829
E-mail: ir@huya.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86-10-6508-0677
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

In the United States :

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: huya@tpg-ir.com

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




As of December 31,


As of June 30,



2021


2022


2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Assets







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents


1,790,784


2,068,235


308,779

Restricted cash


55,670


9,543


1,425

Short-term deposits


8,351,945


8,646,060


1,290,823

Short-term investments


816,331


2,442


365

Accounts receivable, net


88,034


57,397


8,569

Amounts due from related parties, net


148,560


161,490


24,110

Prepayments and other current assets, net


664,945


790,213


117,976








Total current assets


11,916,269


11,735,380


1,752,047








Non-current assets







Deferred tax assets


20,245


54,358


8,115

Investments


608,617


899,284


134,260

Property and equipment, net


79,611


129,101


19,274

Intangible assets, net


83,942


72,090


10,763

Right-of-use assets, net


395,371


380,032


56,737

Prepayments and other non-current assets


150,887


132,148


19,729








Total non-current assets


1,338,673


1,667,013


248,878








Total assets


13,254,942


13,402,393


2,000,925








Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities







Accounts payable


12,579


37,164


5,548

Advances from customers and deferred revenue


459,509


431,952


64,489

Income taxes payable


5,944


28,258


4,219

Accrued liabilities and other current liabilities


1,845,452


1,569,763


234,360

Amounts due to related parties


216,128


166,010


24,785

Lease liabilities due within one year


36,473


39,806


5,943








Total current liabilities


2,576,085


2,272,953


339,344








Non-current liabilities







Lease liabilities


45,084


29,200


4,359

Deferred tax liabilities


4,597


20,533


3,065

Deferred revenue


118,975


93,564


13,969








Total non-current liabilities


168,656


143,297


21,393








Total liabilities


2,744,741


2,416,250


360,737








HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




As of December 31,


As of June 30,



2021


2022


2022



RMB


RMB


US$








Shareholders' equity







Class A ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
750,000,000 shares authorized as of December
31, 2021 and June 30, 2022 , respectively;
86,993,764 and 88,833,919 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 20 2 1 and June
30, 2022, respectively)


58


59


9

Class B ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value;
200,000,000 shares authorized as of December
31, 2021 and June 30, 2022, respectively;
151,076,517 and 150,386,517 shares issued and
outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and June
30, 2022, respectively)


99


98


15

Additional paid-in capital


11,764,059


11,847,729


1,768,819

Statutory reserves


122,429


122,429


18,278

Accumulated deficit


(1,300,144)


(1,322,824)


(197,492)

Accumulated other comprehensive income


(76,300)


338,652


50,559








Total shareholders' equity


10,510,201


10,986,143


1,640,188








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


13,254,942


13,402,393


2,000,925

HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021


March 31,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Net revenues















Live streaming


2,579,178


2,151,704


2,051,920


306,344


4,971,453


4,203,624


627,585

Advertising and others


383,197


312,847


223,254


33,331


595,706


536,101


80,038
















Total net revenues


2,962,375


2,464,551


2,275,174


339,675


5,567,159


4,739,725


707,623
















Cost of revenues (1)


(2,381,056)


(2,130,974)


(2,056,054)


(306,961)


(4,471,952)


(4,187,028)


(625,107)
















Gross profit


581,319


333,577


219,120


32,714


1,095,207


552,697


82,516
















Operating expenses (1)















Research and development expenses


(207,899)


(196,251)


(168,411)


(25,143)


(406,970)


(364,662)


(54,443)

Sales and marketing expenses


(167,045)


(145,065)


(100,264)


(14,969)


(311,630)


(245,329)


(36,627)

General and administrative expenses


(72,130)


(80,774)


(81,839)


(12,218)


(156,221)


(162,613)


(24,277)
















Total operating expenses


(447,074)


(422,090)


(350,514)


(52,330)


(874,821)


(772,604)


(115,347)
















Other income, net


47,643


28,278


50,283


7,507


123,611


78,561


11,729
















Operating income (loss)


181,888


(60,235)


(81,111)


(12,109)


343,997


(141,346)


(21,102)
















Interest and short-term investments income


57,729


59,202


65,633


9,799


122,859


124,835


18,637

Gain on fair value change of investments


3,593


7,602


-


-


3,593


7,602


1,135

Foreign currency exchange gains (losses),
net


722


(64)


(2,860)


(427)


(1,538)


(2,924)


(437)
















I ncome (loss) before income tax expenses


243,932


6,505


(18,338)


(2,737)


468,911


(11,833)


(1,767)
















Income tax expenses


(58,291)


(9,401)


(1,295)


(193)


(97,701)


(10,696)


(1,597)
















Income (loss) before share of loss in equity
method investments, net of income taxes


185,641


(2,896)


(19,633)


(2,930)


371,210


(22,529)


(3,364)
















Share of income (loss) in equity method
investments, net of income taxes


610


(418)


267


40


579


(151)


(23)
















Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.


186,251


(3,314)


(19,366)


(2,890)


371,789


(22,680)


(3,387)
















Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary
shareholders


186,251


(3,314)


(19,366)


(2,890)


371,789


(22,680)


(3,387)
















HUYA INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (CONTINUED)

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021


March 31,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Net income (loss) per ADS*















Basic


0.78


(0.01)


(0.08)


(0.01)


1.57


(0.09)


(0.01)

Diluted


0.77


(0.01)


(0.08)


(0.01)


1.54


(0.09)


(0.01)

Net income (loss) per ordinary share















Basic


0.78


(0.01)


(0.08)


(0.01)


1.57


(0.09)


(0.01)

Diluted


0.77


(0.01)


(0.08)


(0.01)


1.54


(0.09)


(0.01)
















Weighted average number of ADS used in
calculating net income per ADS















Basic


238,105,367


239,746,395


241,341,080


241,341,080


237,358,048


240,549,059


240,549,059

Diluted


241,536,071


239,746,395


241,341,080


241,341,080


241,727,114


240,549,059


240,549,059

















*   Each ADS represents one Class A ordinary share.

(1) Share-based compensation was allocated in cost of revenues and operating expenses as follows:




Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021


March 31,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Cost of revenues


12,969


13,112


3,667


547


29,590


16,779


2,505

Research and development expenses


32,226


23,251


7,275


1,086


68,967


30,526


4,557

Sales and marketing expenses


1,670


1,644


249


37


3,561


1,893


283

General and administrative expenses


20,636


18,746


14,045


2,097


45,760


32,791


4,896

HUYA INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(All amounts in thousands, except share, ADS, per share data and per ADS data)








Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



June 30,

2021


March 31,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2021


June 30,

2022


June 30,

2022



RMB


RMB


RMB


US$


RMB


RMB


US$
















Gross profit


581,319


333,577


219,120


32,714


1,095,207


552,697


82,516

Share-based compensation expenses allocated
in cost of revenues


12,969


13,112


3,667


547


29,590


16,779


2,505
















Non-GAAP gross profit


594,288


346,689


222,787


33,261


1,124,797


569,476


85,021
















Operating income


181,888


(60,235)


(81,111)


(12,109)


343,997


(141,346)


(21,102)

Share-based compensation expenses


67,501


56,753


25,236


3,767


147,878


81,989


12,241
















Non-GAAP operating income (loss)


249,389


(3,482)


(55,875)


(8,342)


491,875


(59,357)


(8,861)
















Net income (loss) attributable to HUYA Inc.


186,251


(3,314)


(19,366)


(2,890)


371,789


(22,680)


(3,387)

Gains on fair value change of investments and
equity investee's investments; and gain
arising from partial disposal of an
investment owned by an equity investee, net of
income taxes


(3,619)


(6,842)


-


-


(3,619)


(6,842)


(1,021)

Share-based compensation expenses


67,501


56,753


25,236


3,767


147,878


81,989


12,241
















Non-GAAP net income attributable to HUYA Inc.


250,133


46,597


5,870


877


516,048


52,467


7,833
















Net income (loss) attributable to ordinary
shareholders


186,251


(3,314)


(19,366)


(2,890)


371,789


(22,680)


(3,387)

Gains on fair value change of investments and
equity investee's investments; and gain
arising from partial disposal of an
investment owned by an equity investee, net
of income taxes


(3,619)


(6,842)


-


-


(3,619)


(6,842)


(1,021)

Share-based compensation expenses


67,501


56,753


25,236


3,767


147,878


81,989


12,241
















Non-GAAP net income attributable to
ordinary shareholders


250,133


46,597


5,870


877


516,048


52,467


7,833
















Non-GAAP net income per ordinary share















—Basic


1.05


0.19


0.02


0.004


2.17


0.22


0.03

—Diluted


1.04


0.19


0.02


0.004


2.13


0.22


0.03
















Non-GAAP net income per ADS















—Basic


1.05


0.19


0.02


0.004


2.17


0.22


0.03

—Diluted


1.04


0.19


0.02


0.004


2.13


0.22


0.03
















Weighted average number of ADS used in
calculating Non-GAAP net income per
ADS















—Basic


238,105,367


239,746,395


241,341,080


241,341,080


237,358,048


240,549,059


240,549,059

—Diluted


241,536,071


241,014,680


241,686,424


241,686,424


241,727,114


241,222,552


241,222,552

Cision View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huya-inc-reports-second-quarter-2022-unaudited-financial-results-301606344.html

SOURCE HUYA Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

FaZe Holdings Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) ("FaZe" or the "Company"), the lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, today filed its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022 with the SEC. Summary financial results are included with this press release.

FaZe Clan Logo (PRNewsfoto/FaZe Clan)

Recent Business Highlights

  • Strong momentum with second quarter sales of $18.8 million , an increase of 22% year-over-year and a new quarterly record
  • Listed on Nasdaq under the symbol FAZE through a SPAC deal raising $57.8 million in net proceeds
  • Appointed Zach Katz to new role of President and Chief Operating Officer
  • Launched "FaZe Subs" ghost kitchen brand in partnership with DoorDash
  • Welcomed new members FaZe Deestroying, FaZe Ronaldo, FaZe Proze and FaZe Shanks to FaZe Clan; their combined total social media following exceeds 18 million
  • Announced '1ON1' series with the National Football League ("NFL"), featuring FaZe Deestroying taking his multi-stage competitions to several cities during NFL preseason
  • Introduced FaZe Clan Buffalo Chicken flavor Pizza Rolls with Totino's
  • Expanded into gaming products in collaboration with Ducky and released merchandise collaborations with Disney, Naruto Shippuden and Lyrical Lemonade
  • Announced new partnerships with GHOST, Current and RESPAWN
  • Launched first-of-its-kind reality competition FaZe1 with over 750 million impressions across platforms and over 39 million minutes watched for FaZe1: The Warehouse and Road to FaZe1
  • The FaZe Clan Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team won the PGL Antwerp Major, IEM Cologne, IEM Katowice, and ESL Pro League Season 15 all within the first half of the year – winning millions of dollars in cash and prizes

"With our entry into the public markets now behind us, FaZe is focused on monetizing across our four verticals: sponsorships, content, merchandise and esports," said Lee Trink, Chief Executive Officer of FaZe Clan. "We are building business momentum into the second half of the year and we are working to launch new business initiatives, particularly in the creator economy and Web3."

Second Quarter Financial Results
Revenues for the second quarter were $18.8 million , an increase of 22% from the prior-year second quarter and up 19% from $15.8 million in the 2022 first quarter. The increase in revenue was primarily driven by effective scaling and growth of our business through our various revenue streams, chiefly brand sponsorships and esports. FaZe reported an Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4.1) million in the second quarter, compared with ($6.2) million in the year-ago second quarter. 1 Adjusted EBITDA loss reflects Company investments in leadership personnel and marketing costs to drive its growth strategy.

On July 19, 2022 , FaZe completed its merger with B. Riley Principal Merger Corp. and became a publicly traded company. FaZe received aggregate net proceeds of $57.8 million in the transaction and as of that date had $61 million in cash on its balance sheet. The Company has no long-term debt obligations.

1 Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. See "Non-GAAP Reconciliation" for our definition of, and additional information about, Adjusted EBITDA and for reconciliation to net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure.

Earnings Webcast Information
FaZe Holdings Inc will host a webcast and Q&A session today at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the Company's second quarter financial results. The webcast of the conference call can be accessed as follows:

Event: FaZe Holdings Inc Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Date: Monday, August 15, 2022
Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time ( 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time )
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/243466355
Toll Free Dial-In: 1 (888) 440-6928
Toll Dial-In: 1 (646) 960-0328
Dial-In Conference ID: 1341513

An archived webcast of the conference call will also be accessible on FaZe Holdings Inc.'s Investor Relations page, https://investor.fazeclan.com .

About FaZe Holdings Inc:
FaZe Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: FAZE) is a digital-native lifestyle and media platform rooted in gaming and youth culture, reimagining traditional entertainment for the next generation. Founded in 2010 by a group of kids on the internet, FaZe Clan was created for and by Gen Z and Millennials, and today operates across multiple verticals with transformative content, tier-one brand partnerships, a collective of notable talent, and fashion and consumer products. Reaching over 500 million followers across social platforms globally, FaZe Clan delivers a wide variety of entertainment spanning video blogs, lifestyle and branded content, gaming highlights and live streams of highly competitive gaming tournaments. FaZe Clan's roster of more than 85 influential personalities consists of engaging content creators, esports professionals, world-class gamers and a mix of talent who go beyond the world of gaming, including NFL star Kyler "FaZe K1" Murray, Lebron "FaZe Bronny" James Jr., Lil Yachty aka "FaZe Boat," Offset aka "FaZe Offset" and Snoop Dogg aka "FaZe Snoop." Its gaming division includes 11 competitive esports teams who have won 35 world championships. For more information, visit www.fazeclan.com , investor.fazeclan.com and follow FaZe Clan on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch. The content of any website referenced or hyperlinked in this communication is neither incorporated into, nor part of, this communication.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:
The information in this communication includes "forward-looking statements" pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this communication, regarding the company's strategy, future operations and financial performance, estimated financial position, estimated revenue and losses, projections of market opportunity and market share, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "budget," "could," "forecast," "future," "might," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seem," "seek," "strive," "would," "should," "may," "believe," "intend," "expects," "will," "projected," "continue," "increase," and/or similar expressions that concern strategy, plans or intentions, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are based on the management's belief or interpretation of information currently available.

These forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified herein, and on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. Because forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this communication, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Many factors could cause actual results and condition (financial or otherwise) to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are provided for illustrative purposes only and are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the company. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. While FaZe Clan may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, FaZe Clan specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing FaZe Clan's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS
Investors
ir@fazeclan.com

Media
chelsey.northern@fazeclan.com

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

This earnings release includes adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP measure that we use to supplement our results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss before share-based compensation expense, exited activities expense, foreign currency gains and losses, interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and impairment of content assets. Adjusted EBITDA is used by the FaZe board and management as a key factor in determining the quality of our earnings (loss).

Adjusted EBITDA is a performance measure that we believe is useful to investors and analysts because it illustrates the underlying financial and business trends relating to our core, recurring results of operations and enhances comparability between periods.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a recognized measure under U.S. GAAP and is not intended to be a substitute for any U.S. GAAP financial measure and, as calculated, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of performance of other companies in other industries or within the same industry.Investors should exercise caution in comparing our non-GAAP measure to any similarly titled measure used by other companies. This non-GAAP measure excludes certain items required by U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to information reported in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The table below presents our adjusted EBITDA, reconciled to our net loss, the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, for the periods indicated.


Three months ended


June 30,

(in thousands)

2022

2021

Net Loss

$(9,323)

$(7,633)

Adjusted for:



Share-based compensation expense

1,509

-

Foreign exchange loss

-

-

Interest expense

2,181

1,214

Provision for income tax

-

-

Impairment of content assets

1,073

-

Depreciation and amortization

427

212

Adjusted EBITDA

$(4,133)

$(6,207)

While not included in the adjustments above, management also removes certain expenses for internal reporting purposes, as they are unpredictable and not considered core to our operations. These expense adjustments that are utilized for internal reporting purposes include expenses related to legal settlements, legal fees outside of the ordinary course of business, and severance. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 , and 2021, legal settlements totaled $0 million and $0 million , legal fees outside of the ordinary course of business totaled $0 million and $0.7 million , and severance expenses totaled $0 million and $0.1 million , respectively.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/faze-holdings-inc-reports-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-301605965.html

SOURCE FaZe Clan

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing Brings "The Greatest Show on Dirt" to PlayStation, Xbox Consoles in September 2022

Pre-orders begin August 15 featuring World of Outlaws legend Sammy Swindell ; base game and Gold Edition available

The World of Outlaws returns to console gaming for the first time in over a decade on September 27 as World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing hits the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The official game of "The Greatest Show on Dirt" features six different dirt series, from the premier World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Cars and CASE Construction Equipment Late Models to four DIRTcar classes, and more than 40 tracks, including Eldora Speedway, Knoxville Raceway, and Volusia Speedway Park. Pre-orders open on August 15 at worldofoutlawsgame.com with three-time World of Outlaws Sprint Car champion Sammy Swindell included as a special bonus for pre-orders only.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is the latest dirt racing-themed title from developer Monster Games, but its first since being acquired by iRacing in late 2021. The new title takes the established Monster Games platform to a new level, with the addition of car and track models, sounds, and multiplayer technology from iRacing to elevate the authenticity and gameplay experience. All-new physics, also tuned by iRacing, and a retooled, more competitive AI add to the challenge, with real-world driver feedback held at a premium throughout the development process.

"We're thrilled to bring World of Outlaws back to console gaming with World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing ," said Monster Games founder and general manager Rich Garcia . "With the addition of iRacing resources to the established Monster platform, as well as the support of World of Outlaws, this is the most realistic, challenging, and most importantly, fun dirt racing experience ever seen on the PlayStation or Xbox. We can't wait for dirt racing fans to go wheel-to-wheel at Eldora, Knoxville, and more this fall!"

"Many of our fans have been asking for a World of Outlaws console game, and now through our partnership with iRacing we're able to deliver," World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said. "Whether it's PlayStation or Xbox, fans can race against World of Outlaws drivers in the most realistic game available. The team at iRacing and Monster Games has really developed an authentic option to see what it's like to race on dirt against the best in the business."

For those looking to chart a unique course through the world of dirt racing, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing is infinitely customizable, with no shortage of fun to be had for players of all backgrounds. The all-new Career Mode structure sees drivers start as a local rookie, working hard to upgrade their equipment and become more competitive as they look to advance to the national World of Outlaws tours. Drivers can race any vehicle available to them in Career Mode at any time, and with an all-new Car Creator that includes more layers and shapes, can bring just about any design imaginable to the track.

No matter your dirt racing car or track preference, World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing has you covered. Sprint car racers can do battle in the 305, 360, and World of Outlaws 410 Sprint Car divisions, while World of Outlaws Super Late Models, Pro Late Models, and Street Stocks are available for those who prefer fenders. Alongside the 13 licensed tracks that will appear in the game, the remaining tracks pay homage to the soul of dirt racing in America with various lengths, layouts, and locales.

Three-time World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series champion Brad Sweet and 2015 CASE Late Model Series champion Shane Clanton adorn the cover, and the duo headlines a list of real-world drivers who are both playable in single-player modes and appear as opponents in Career Mode. Those who pre-order World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will also unlock Sammy Swindell , winner of three World of Outlaws Sprint Car championships and nearly 400 Sprint Car Features in his illustrious career.

World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing will retail for $49.99 , while the Gold Edition will be available for $69.99 . The Gold Edition features all additional downloadable content for the remainder of calendar year 2022, a $35 value; 2022 DLC items will include Limaland Motorsports Park, Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, and Lucas Oil Speedway, as well as two additional DIRTcar classes, UMP Modifieds and Super DIRTcar Big Block Modifieds. For those who purchase the base game, a Season Pass for downloadable content will be available for $29.99 .

For more information about World of Outlaws: Dirt Racing and to pre-order the game starting on August 15 , visit worldofoutlawsgame.com . For more information about the World of Outlaws, visit worldofoutlaws.com . For more information about iRacing and for special offers, visit iRacing.com .

Copyright and trademark info:
Copyright 2022 iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations, LLC

Additional license terms:
World of Outlaws is a registered trademark of World Racing Group, LLC. All car images, driver names and likenesses, corporate trademarks and other intellectual properties are used under license from their respective owners.

Pre Order World of Outlaws Dirt Game Now

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-of-outlaws-dirt-racing-brings-the-greatest-show-on-dirt-to-playstation-xbox-consoles-in-september-2022-301605883.html

SOURCE iRacing.com Motorsport Simulations

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Gamers for CHOC" Invites Gaming Community to Support Children's Hospital of Orange County's "Adventure in the Park"

Supporters who raise $200 or more will enjoy Private Event on August 27, 2022 at Disney California Adventure ® Park, Presented by Disneyland ® Resort

Gamers for CHOC, an initiative that rallies employees, players, and communities from local games-related studios, businesses, and groups, is back for its second year to support Children's Hospital of Orange County . The program raised nearly $200,000 in 2021, contributing to health care programs, education, and research for southern California's kids.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

AI Gaming and Esports Startup Regression Games Raises $4.2M in Seed Funding from NEA and a16z

Regression Games, the AI gaming and esports company, today announced it has closed $4.2M in seed funding led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA) with participation from Andreesen Horowitz (a16z), BBQ Capital, Roosh Ventures, and various angel investors to bring the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to gaming and esports. Regression Games plans to use the new capital to grow their engineering team and accelerate the development of their initial platform to test AI-driven gaming, in partnership with existing games and game studios.

Regression Games is building the platform and ecosystem to make AI gaming and esports accessible and enjoyable for everyone. The platform will enable players to write code and AIs that control characters, debug strategies in real-time, compete for prizes in tournaments and top spots on leaderboards, and collaborate with friends to build the best bots possible. Rather than traditional game playing where players utilize a controller or mouse and keyboard, Regression Games users will program algorithms and machine learning models to battle others. The AI platform will be made to integrate with both existing games and original games developed by Regression Games. With more than 3.2 billion gamers around the world, 175 US collegiate esport programs, and over 47% of US high schools teaching computer science, this intersection of gaming and coding is poised to grow over the years to come. By 2028, the video game industry is estimated to be worth over $435bn , as well as an estimated 45 million coders by 2030.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ex Populus, the Web3 Game Studio, Join Forces With Deeze and Farokh, NFT Thought Leaders

Ex Populus, the Web3 game developer, has announced the addition of two prominent creators in the NFT space, Deeze and Farokh, as key members of the Ex Populus advisory board. DeezFi and Farokh have both been long-time collaborators with Ex Populus co-founder Soban Saqib (@Sobylife) and have kept a close eye on Ex Populus developments over the past year.

Farokh, Deeze, Soby

"I'm excited to help Ex Populus become the best Web3 game developer possible. We've been talking closely throughout the last year of building and I've been impressed. Tobias, Soby, and the rest of the team have a grand vision for the space and the team to pull it off. I believe gaming + social applications are what will bring the next 10,000,000+ people to the web3 space and I'm stoked to help in this mission," said Deeze, Director of Vibes at Fractional

Farokh and Deeze will provide additional guidance and insight to the Ex Populus team on all of their projects moving forward to maximize the potential that Web3 communities will play Ex Populus games and embrace the related NFT collections. Ex Populus has continued to attract A-list talent to its Advisory Board throughout 2022, a clear signal that the company is quickly climbing the ranks of elite Web3 game companies.

"As someone who is passionate about onboarding people into Web3 and building communities, I am looking forward to helping Ex Populus onboard gamers into space. I am happy to provide my insights to this amazing team, who has shown that they are capable to attract world-class game and animated film talent to their growing team," said Farokh, co-creator of Rug Radio

"Thanks to my co-founder, Soby, we are privileged and delighted to have Deeze and Farokh join our counsel of key industry talent to provide their insights and influence the direction of the company and its games," said Tobias Batton , co-founder and CEO of Ex Populus.

Ex Populus is backed by Animoca, Com2US, CMS, CitizenX and several other prominent game and Web3 investors.  The company has sold out multiple collectible drops over the past year including LAMO action figures, The Decentralized Autonomous GigaUnits trading cards and is expected to drop Mike Tyson's Iron Pigeons trading card set when their first game, Final Form, hits early access later this year.

About Ex Populus
The Ex Populus Vision is to bring joy to people around the globe with the world's most compelling games and entertainment at the highest level possible. Ex Populus' mission is to work with the next generation of elite content creators and bring their games to Web3 and the Metaverse.

Socials
Web: https://expopulus.com/
Discord: https://discord.gg/expopulus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ExPopulus

Ex Populus

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ex-populus-the-web3-game-studio-join-forces-with-deeze-and-farokh-nft-thought-leaders-301605354.html

SOURCE Ex Populus

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

New Trading Platform Monsoon Launches to the Public

The Platform Debuts First Collection of Trading Cards Featuring Artwork from CMON's Worldwide Best-Selling Game Zombicide

Free Digital Collectibles Celebrate Launch Day, Reward CMON Kickstarter Backers

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×