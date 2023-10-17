Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Is the World Running Out of Copper? (Updated 2023)

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Lithium Stocks?

Is Now a Good Time to Invest in AI?

Is Now a Good Time to Buy Bitcoin? (Updated 2023)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2023)

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2023)

Top 10 Countries for Natural Gas Production (Updated 2023)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

Trending Press Releases

FREEGOLD CONTINUES TO EXTEND MINERALIZATION TO THE WEST WITH MULTIPLE HIGH GRADE INTERCEPTS

Nano One Materials’ One-Pot Process Could Help Address Affordability Challenge in EV Adoption, COO Says

NORTH ARROW REPORTS NEW SPODUMENE MINERALIZED PEGMATITE DISCOVERIES AT LDG AND MACKAY PROJECTS, NWT

Helium Evolution Announces Farm-In Partner to Drill Second Joint Well

Forum Receives Geochemical Results from Ned Uranium Target, Thelon Basin Uranium Project

Sona Nanotech CEO Sees Huge Market Potential for Nano-based Cancer Therapies

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CA

Arbor Metals

ABR:CC

Steppe Gold

STGO:CA

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 AI Outlook Report (Updated!)

How to Invest in AI (2023 Edition)

2023 Oil & Gas Outlook Report (Updated!)

2023 Copper Outlook Report (Updated!)

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
BRICS Currency
Tesla

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Third Quarter 2023 Results

Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") ( TSX, NYSE: HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the company's third quarter 2023 results.

Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023
Time: 9:00 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial in: 1-646-307-1591 or 1-800-599-5188
International Access Numbers

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the third quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE: HBM) is a copper-focused mining company with three long-life operations and a world-class pipeline of copper growth projects in tier-one mining-friendly jurisdictions of Canada, Peru and the United States.

Hudbay's operating portfolio includes the Constancia mine in Cusco (Peru), the Snow Lake operations in Manitoba (Canada) and the Copper Mountain mine in British Columbia (Canada). Copper is the primary metal produced by the company, which is complemented by meaningful gold production. Hudbay's growth pipeline includes the Copper World project in Arizona, the Mason project in Nevada (United States), the Llaguen project in La Libertad (Peru) and several expansion and exploration opportunities near its existing operations.

The value Hudbay creates and the impact it has is embodied in its purpose statement: "We care about our people, our communities and our planet. Hudbay provides the metals the world needs. We work sustainably, transform lives and create better futures for communities." Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value and strong returns by leveraging its core strengths in community relations, focused exploration, mine development and efficient operations.

For further information, please contact:
Candace Brûlé
Vice President, Investor Relations
(416) 814-4387
investor.relations@hudbay.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Hudbay MineralsHBM:CAHBMCopper Investing
HBM:CA,HBM
The Conversation (0)
NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY'S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS

TSXV: NOVR
OTCQB: NOVRF

(All dollar amounts are in United States Dollars unless otherwise indicated)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Manitoba Mining Sector to See Boost from Global Lithium Demand

While other materials have seen unstable markets in the last year, demand for lithium has continued to rise in order to meet the demands of the lithium-ion battery market.

According to a recent CBC article, one of the jurisdictions that is seeing an uptick in lithium exploration activity is Manitoba’s Snow Lake region. Snow Lake sits 200 kilometers east of Flin Flon, another area in the province that is well known for lithium production. Companies like Snow Lake Resources and Far Resources (CSE:FAT) are leading the charge in exploring the Snow Lake region, showing a glimmer of hope and promise as the province faces ongoing employment challenges in its mining sector. This follows decisions from both Hudbay Minerals (TSX:HBM,NYSE:HBM) and Vale (NYSE:VALE) to reduce their activities in Manitoba.

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Sonoran

Arizona Sonoran Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Cactus Project


Keep reading...Show less
copper bars, arrow going up

When Will Copper Go Up? (Updated 2023)

Copper is the third most-used metal in the world, and experts believe demand for this important commodity will rise in the coming years on the back of a tight supply situation.

For that reason, market watchers may be asking, “When will copper go up?” The general consensus is that higher copper prices are needed for mining companies to invest in copper production and exploration.

"The average age of the world’s top 10 mines is 95 years old,” said Jamie Keech of Vida Carbon during a copper-focused panel at the 2023 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference. “They're getting deeper every year, they're getting lower grades every year and they are getting more expensive to mine every single year. And most of those are located in Chile and Peru, areas that are increasingly volatile from a political and social perspective.”

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Management Update and Change of Company Secretary

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) advises that Wayne Apted has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer and Company Secretary, effective today. The Board wishes to thank Mr Apted for his considerable efforts and contribution to the growth of Cyprium since 2019 and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

The Company's Group Financial Controller, Manu Trivedi will serve as the Company's interim CFO until a suitable replacement is found.

David Hwang has been appointed Company Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. For the purpose of ASX Listing Rule 12.6, Mr David Hwang, Company Secretary, is the person responsible for communications with the ASX in relation to ASX Listing Rule matters.

David is a corporate lawyer, company secretary and advisor to Boards and management of pre-IPO and ASX listed entities. David regularly advises emerging and listed entities across a range of compliance, legal, governance and strategic matters. David is the Managing Director of Confidant Partners, which provides ASX compliance, company secretarial and Board advisory services. Prior to this, David was a senior executive at a leading integrated technology solutions and professional services provider, where he led Australia's largest outsourced company secretarial and legal team.



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less

Trilogy Metals Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

TSX / NYSE American
Symbol: TMQ

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSX: TMQ) (NYSE American: TMQ) ("Trilogy Metals", "Trilogy" or "the Company") announces its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31 2023.  Details of the Company's financial results are contained in the interim unaudited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis which will be available on the Company's website at www.trilogymetals.com on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov . All amounts are in United States dollars unless otherwise stated.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Ero Copper to Release Third Quarter 2023 Operating and Financial Results on November 2, 2023

Ero Copper Corp. (TSX: ERO, NYSE: ERO) (the "Company") will publish its third quarter 2023 operating and financial results on Thursday, November 2, 2023 after market close. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:30am Eastern time (5:30am Pacific time).

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Culpeo Minerals

Fortuna Copper Project Tenure Expanded By Over 125%

Culpeo Minerals Limited (“Culpeo” or the “Company”) (ASX:CPO, OTCQB:CPORF) is pleased to announce that it has increased its land package at the Fortuna Copper project by 2,250Ha to 4,025Ha further enhancing the Company’s district footprint.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Sona Nanotech: Leveraging Nanotechnology in Colorectal Cancer Therapy

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Prismo Metals Intersects 10.2 g/t Gold over 6.6m at Los Pavitos Project

Battery Metals Investing

Argentina Lithium Engages Red Cloud Financial Services

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Confirms Pegmatites up to 20 meters wide and 70 meters long at Sangster West

Base Metals Investing

Amended: Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

Base Metals Investing

Second Drill Arrives at Barksdale's Sunnyside Project

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources to Commence Trading on the TSX Venture Exchange Under the Ticker Symbol "COSA"

Base Metals Investing

Heritage Mining Intersects Multiple High-Grade Au-Ag Intervals from Surface to Shallow Depths in each of Holes 1 through 6 Drilled in Alcona Area

×