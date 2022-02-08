TSXV: NOVR OTCQB: NOVRF Nova Royalty Corp. is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 10, 2022 it has completed its acquisition of an existing 0.135% net smelter return royalty on the Copper World and Rosemont copper projects in Arizona owned by Hudbay Minerals Inc. . Nova has also been granted a Right of First Refusal in respect to an additional 0.540% NSR covering the same area as the ...

HBM:CA,HBM