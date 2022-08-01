GamingInvesting News

This top-down horror game, put together entirely by the anonymous creator interviewed here, brings together compelling storytelling, disturbing themes, and impactful atmosphere for an unforgettable horror experience.

Horror video game Domum just launched on Steam and the creator, who wishes to remain anonymous, couldn't be more relieved.

Domum is difficult to categorize; it's a brief, thematically dense, top-down adventure game that touches on complex themes including child abuse. The creator had a lot to say when interviewed about these themes, and why they are featured so prominently.

"I had an excellent childhood," he responded. "None of this is related to my experience with my family or homelife, but I've always been fascinated by the psychology of people who abuse the vulnerable, whether a child or animal. It's such obviously abhorrent behavior that runs against the core of what makes us human and it's interesting to analyze how abusers justify it to themselves. I was intrigued by exploring that concept in detail. It's not a conversation I see addressed in games very often."

The creator went on to discuss the process of creating the game as a one-man team.

"I have very little experience on the technical side, so I used a very simple engine to put this game together," he replied. "I'm proud of the unconventional ways I was able to use that engine to get the results I wanted, but that simplicity and accessibility was key. No project I've worked on has so clearly highlighted my artistic limitations, so I'm grateful there were composers and artists out there more talented than I that I could lean on to patch my weaknesses."

When asked for final thoughts, he made it clear the game wasn't for everyone, but hoped it was for someone.

"I'm happy to finally be able to share this thing with the world, and I'd like people get something out of it," he replied with a shy smile. "It's my voice, for better or worse, and even if people don't like it, or are disgusted by it, I hope it's at least memorable. I'm excited to have Domum out there, whatever happens."

Domum is available now on Steam , and you can learn more about the game from the Domum website.

Media Contact: Elijah Kirolen
Telephone: +1 541-791-6438
Email: 341575@email4pr.com
Domum Logo Link: download image

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/horror-game-domum-creator-on-inflicting-their-vision-on-the-world-301596390.html

SOURCE Domum Game

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sony AI Announces New Gran Turismo Sophy Milestone with Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Exhibition Race

Demonstrates progress toward goal of making the Gran Turismo Sophy™ accessible to the greater Gran Turismo driver community

Sony AI this week demonstrated its most recent progress in the development of Gran Turismo Sophy™ (GT Sophy)with an exhibition race against four of the world's top Gran Turismo™ (GT) drivers at the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 (GTWS 2022) Showdown Event organized by Polyphony Digital Inc. (PDI), which took place July 30-31 at the Red Bull Hangar-7 in Salzburg, Austria .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA" New Playable Characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" Announced All Additional Characters up to the Fourth Set will be Available for Free!

On sale on Steam starting August 4

- Project LUMINA (NotesCo., Ltd., Aniplex Inc., Lasengle Inc.) announces new playable characters "Mash Kyrielight" and "Neco-Arc" for the 2D Fighting Game "MELTY BLOOD: TYPE LUMINA".

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Historic inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships LIVE in Birmingham

Two worlds converge: esports and traditional sports athletes compete in parallel

- On 6 and 7 August 2022 esports athletes will take centre stage in Birmingham, UK and compete at the Commonwealth Esports Championships for the very first time.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- Debuts

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls will debut the Thousand-Year Blood War Step-Up Summons -Essence- scheduled for Sunday, July 31st. In addition, there will be a Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons that guarantees a 5 star Thousand-Year Blood War character held at the same time. Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

New Character Introduction Video
https://youtu.be/7NVFEkBIt9U

The new Summons will feature the following 5 star characters:
Yhwach (Thousand-Year Blood War The End ver.)
Sosuke Aizen (Thousand-Year Blood War The Agony ver.)
Shigekuni Genryusai Yamamoto (Thousand-Year Blood War The Fire ver.)

Get a 5 Star Character in the Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

The Free Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign is scheduled to begin Sunday, July 31st . The Thousand-Year Blood War Free Summons will begin at the same time.

This is an opportunity players will not want to miss out on as everyone gets one free Summons that guarantees a Thousand-Year Blood War character.

Also, be sure to check out the official Brave Souls YouTube channel for the latest information and introduction videos for the new characters.

*See the in-game notifications about the Thousand-Year Blood War Campaign for more information.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4

Smartphone Support:

Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+

PC (Steam) Support:

Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
(64-bit OS Required)

PC (Bluestacks) Support:

Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here :

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-thousand-year-blood-war-step-up-summons--essence--debuts-301595865.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

GigaMedia Announces Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its second-quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Americas Cardroom Brings Back $25 Million OSS Cub3d as Part of 21st Anniversary

Talk about a birthday party. US-facing online poker site Americas Cardroom is bringing back its OSS Cub3d from July 31st to August 29th as part of their 21 st Anniversary Celebration. And with $25 Million GTD, it matches their biggest series ever.

"Our Anniversary Celebration has the online poker world buzzing with our $10 Million Venom and low ($109) buy-in $1 Million event," stated Chris Moneymaker , Team Pro for Americas Cardroom. "And we're keeping it going in August with our famous 3-part tourney series."

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×