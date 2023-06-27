Labyrinth Receives $796,000 Refund From Quebec Government

Cleantech Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Graphene Manufacturing Group Appoints Former Chief Technology Officer of CATL Limited to its Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Appoints Former Chief Technology Officer of CATL Limited to its Board of Directors

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Bob Galyen, based in Indiana USA, will join the Company's board of directors effective 1 July, 2023. Mr. Galyen has been an advisory member of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee since June 2022.

Mr Galyen has global experience as a leading executive in the battery energy storage industry and science/engineering-based communities. Among his many roles Bob has been the Chief Technology Officer of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL), which is the largest lithium ion battery manufacturer in the world, was Chair of the SAE International Battery Standards Steering Committee and is CTO and Chairman Emeritus of NATTBatt International. He serves on a number of Committees and Advisory Boards.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm very excited to see Bob's ongoing additional contributions as a Director of the Company following his sharing of knowledge and coaching on battery design and scaling battery manufacturing in his capacity as an advisor on the Technical Advisory Committee."

Guy Outen, GMG's Chair added, "I'm delighted to welcome Bob to the board. His past successes in CATL and GM and his recent contributions to GMG as an advisor give me confidence that he will be a great asset to the board and in supporting GMG's significant aspirations."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, with low cost inputs, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements," are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the effective date on which Mr. Galyen will join the board of director, and the contributions Mr. Galyen will make to the Company in his capacity as a director.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to the effective date on which Mr. Galyen joins the board of directors, and his contributions as a director differing from management's current expectations.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the effective date on which Mr. Galyen will join the board of directors, and the positive impact Mr. Galyen will have on the Company's development in that role.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171459

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing GroupTSXV:GMGEmerging Tech Investing
GMG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group


Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Independently Verified Heat Transfer and Energy Savings Results from THERMAL-XR

GMG Announces Independently Verified Heat Transfer and Energy Savings Results from THERMAL-XR

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to release further results of Energy Savings Tests on a 4.3kw refrigeration system and Heat Transfer demonstrations on Aluminium and Copper. The results provide additional confidence in the potential benefits of THERMAL-XR® (TXR) in a range of applications.

ENERGY SAVINGS WHEN THERMAL-XR® APPLIED TO A NEW CONDENSER COIL

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Battery, Team and Related Updates

GMG Announces Battery, Team and Related Updates

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update as to relevant changes following the recent Battery Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Rio Tinto (17th May 2023) and the growing sales of Energy Saving products. These changes are designed to further align development activities and support the progression of the Battery JDA and the ongoing expansion of Thermal-XR sales following the recently announced distribution agreements (24th May 2023).

The Company had been working in parallel to progress its Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery technically while also seeking feedback from customers as to the highest priority applications. It became clear that pouch cell, rather than coin cell, batteries were of greatest interest to potential key customers. It is also clear that the progression of the battery from the current Battery Technology Readiness Level (BTRL) Level 2-3, (Scientific Proof of Concept into Electrochemical Development) could be accelerated by having key potential customer partners help define operating and design characteristics.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Signs THERMAL-XR Distributor Agreements in 4 Asian Countries

GMG Signs THERMAL-XR Distributor Agreements in 4 Asian Countries

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG has signed distribution agreements with four separate distributors ("Distributors") to buy GMG's THERMAL-XR® and resell in their respective countries in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) markets. The Distributors are focused on the following geographical markets: Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and South Korea.

GMG and certain of the Distributors have successfully completed several THERMAL-XR® HVAC-R projects in South East Asia to provide case studies that illustrate the product's local benefits and customer value proposition in these countries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Rio Tinto have signed a binding Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") with the goal of accelerating the development and application of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion batteries in the mining and minerals industry. Rio Tinto will contribute technical and operational performance criteria and A$6 million, in exchange for preferential access rights.

Rio Tinto has put the net zero transition at the heart of its business strategy: combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise their operations and value chains. The JDA seeks to support the accelerated development of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Batteries for use in heavy mobile equipment and grid energy storage applications in the mining and mineral industry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following business update of its ENERGY SAVINGS portfolio product - THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene.

THERMAL-XR® is the Company's proprietary graphene enhanced heat transfer product that provides potential ENERGY SAVING benefits in a wide range of applications. Since the recent Australian Government approval for GMG to produce and sell Thermal-XR® at scale, the Company has driven sales activities and bolstered related production capacity. Important first sales at scale have recently been secured and the Company's efforts to widen potential market segments is finding positive reception providing strong encouragement for continued sales focus targeting near term notable revenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai Issues Shareholder Update

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'') (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers provides an update to shareholders on its 3D modeling business and its Nextech Event Solutions product, as well as recent spin-off companies ARway.ai in which it controls a 49% stake and Toggle3D.ai in which Nextech3D.ai retains a 45% stake

With Nextech3D.ai's suite of commercialized products and pure play spin-off Companies, Nextech3D.ai is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the transformational technology shift that is happening now with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Three Dimensional (3D) models, Augmented Reality (AR) and Machine Learning (ML). Mass adoption is being led by big tech and is driving massive growth in these markets.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

ARway.ai Spatial Computing Solution Gaining Momentum As 2023 Sales Pipeline Reaches Over $2.5M in Revenue Potential

Sales Pipeline Jumps Over +70% in 6-Week Period

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65), an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution, enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision, is pleased to announce that its sales pipeline has jumped over 70% in just six weeks to over $2.5 million in potential enterprise contracts. These enterprise deals represent a significant revenue opportunity for ARway.ai as it expands its reach across the globe in the indoor navigation industry. The Company is in late stage negotiations with a number of enterprise accounts and expects to continue building its pipeline of sales opportunities throughout the year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Avricore Health Hosts 2023 Annual General Meeting and Welcomes New Board Members

Avricore Health Hosts 2023 Annual General Meeting and Welcomes New Board Members

Avricore Health INC. (TSXV: AVCR) (the " Company " or " AVCR ") held its annual general meeting to elect directors, appoint its auditor and accept a new stock option plan to support the company's continued growth.

"It's been another amazing year of significant growth and accomplishments and everyone on the team is really excited to get to our next milestones," said Hector Bremner, CEO of Avricore Health Inc. "We are invigorated by the positive changes in policy and funding of the pharmacy sector and we're enjoying growing support for HealthTab's mission to bring chronic and infectious disease screening to pharmacies around the world."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Greenlane Renewables Announces Results From 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

~All nominated directors and proposed resolutions approved by shareholders~

 Greenlane Renewables Inc. ("Greenlane") (TSX: GRN) (FSE: 52G) is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on June 21, 2023 (the "Meeting"). Shareholders approved all matters submitted to them for approval at the annual general meeting. The results of the voting are set forth below:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

ARway.ai Files Pivotal Augmented Reality Patent For its Ground-Breaking Indoor Navigation Technology

New Provisional Patent Enables Large Scale Location Persistent AR Experiences & Device Tracking with Computer Vision

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY), (OTC:ARWYF) (FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision announces that it has secured a provisional patent for its ground-breaking technology, "Device Localization based on Computer Vision and Visual Inertial Odometry" was filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), signaling a pivotal leap forward in Augmented Reality (AR) innovation. This technology is a foundational key part of the value proposition of the ARway platform and positions the Company at the forefront of the $44 Billion global indoor positioning and indoor navigation (IPIN) market. With this new patent filing, ARway continues to revolutionize indoor navigation

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis To Be Featured on Radius Research's Pitch, Deep Dive and Q&A Webinar

Webinar tomorrow Weds, June 21st at 2:00pm ET / 11AM MDT

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("the Company") (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable NMR machines and MRI technology for industrial and research applications is pleased to invite investors and other interested parties to attend an upcoming interview with Market Radius Research. Martin Gagel of Market Radius Research and CEO Sean Krakiwsky and CFO Randall McRae are providing an update and outlook on Nanalysis' growth and opportunities.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

DY6 Metals: Exploring Critical Rare Earths for Global Electrification

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

Lobe Sciences Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trial of L-130

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Quimbaya Gold Inc. Enters Into an Advertising and Investor Awareness Campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba ?Investing News Network

Energy Investing

GLOBAL ATOMIC PROVIDES DASA PROJECT UPDATE

Battery Metals Investing

Critical Elements Lithium Announces Appointment of Ms. Nancy Duquet-Harvey as Senior Director of Sustainable Development and Environment

Base Metals Investing

Sama Resources Doubles Mineral Resources at the Samapleu-Grata Nickel-Copper Deposits in Cote d'Ivoire, West Africa

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Confirms Optimization of Baptiste Process Flowsheet, Improving Recovery by 4% for Upcoming Preliminary Feasibility Study

Base Metals Investing

Northern Dynasty Reminds Shareholders of Voting Deadline for fhe Upcoming Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

×