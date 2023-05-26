Max Resource Discovers New Copper-Silver Zone at the AM District CESAR Project

Cleantech Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
GMG Announces Battery, Team and Related Updates

GMG Announces Battery, Team and Related Updates

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update as to relevant changes following the recent Battery Joint Development Agreement (JDA) with Rio Tinto (17th May 2023) and the growing sales of Energy Saving products. These changes are designed to further align development activities and support the progression of the Battery JDA and the ongoing expansion of Thermal-XR sales following the recently announced distribution agreements (24th May 2023).

The Company had been working in parallel to progress its Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery technically while also seeking feedback from customers as to the highest priority applications. It became clear that pouch cell, rather than coin cell, batteries were of greatest interest to potential key customers. It is also clear that the progression of the battery from the current Battery Technology Readiness Level (BTRL) Level 2-3, (Scientific Proof of Concept into Electrochemical Development) could be accelerated by having key potential customer partners help define operating and design characteristics.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/167657_6db1225214b69ae7_001.jpg

Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/167657_6db1225214b69ae7_001full.jpg

The JDA with Rio Tinto crystalises both elements of obtaining feedback from customers and progressing the battery's technical development. It further provides a clear development roadmap including use specifications, development targets. In the battery industry it typically takes 3 years or more to move from Phase 1 to Phase 3 when using existing battery production manufacturing systems, materials and equipment as GMG expects to utilise.

GMG is currently making single layer pouch cells to proceed to a 5 layer pouch cell testing and expects to have a >25 Layer Pouch Cell Prototype by H1 2024.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/167657_gmg2.jpg

Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8082/167657_gmg2en.jpg

In the context of this strategic move, the Company is aligning its organisation by having all scientific, product development and operations teams combined under the Chief Operating Officer. The mandate for the sale of all products is now the responsibility of the General Manager Sales. This will provide a stronger battery deep science to product performance linkage, prioritise activities and leverage learning across all product performance and also a streamlined engagement with customers with a single point of call for all products.

In addition, the Chief Financial Officer, Frederick Kotzee, after leading a successful raise last year and supporting the company's strategic steps of establishing sales and selecting a battery development focus, has decided to leave the company and resign as a Director due to a desire to move back to the resources sector and/or more flexible work arrangements effective on 31 July 2023 and hence the company has commenced an executive search for his replacement. We thank Frederick for all his work to get us into our current position over the previous year and we wish him well in his future endeavours.

The Company has also recently secured an additional 1,200 square metres of laboratory, storage and office space adjacent to the existing factory, to support the increasing analysis and development work needed for ongoing battery development. The additional facilities will also improve logistics for production, storage and dispatch of anticipated TXR and Lubricants sales, and support the technical development of potential new applications for energy saving TXR and Lubricants.

The previously announced upgraded, expanded and relocated Phase 1 graphene manufacturing project is underway, although completion is expected to be delayed until the second half of 2023. Costs have also increased to around A$2m, as a result of inflation and some scope changes. The Company is also considering further upgrade to its Battery Development Centre (BDC) and related equipment, including any relevant needs arising from the Rio Tinto JDA.

GMG's 4 critical business objectives remain to:

  1. Produce Graphene and improve/scale the production process
  2. Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products
  3. Develop Next-Generation Battery
  4. Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

About GMG

GMG is a disruptive Australian-based clean-tech company listed on the TSXV (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets. The Company is pursuing additional opportunities for GMG Graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance of lubricant oil and performance enhanced HVAC-R coating system.

For further information please contact:

  • Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223
  • Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications Investor Relations, leo@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

www.graphenemg.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "expects" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or will "potentially" or "likely" occur. This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding sales growth in the Company's energy saving products including Thermal-XR, market demand for the Company's products, the Company's focus on developing certain products, the value of the JDA including its impact on progressing the battery's technical development generally and along the BTRL, the advantages of the strategic realignment of the organisation, and the expected benefits of the additional facilities on battery development and the production and sales of TXR and lubricants.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things that the JDA will not result in the benefits management expects, that the Company's products will not develop as expected, that the impact of the JDA and the partnership with Rio Tinto will differ from management's expectations, that the strategic realignment of the organisation will not result in the advantages management expects, that the additional facilities will not enable improved production and sales of TXR and lubricants, changes to regional and global market trends, that the Company will be unable to research, develop and produce certain products and technologies, and risks related to the deployment of the Company's resources.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, assumptions regarding the Company's development of certain products, the market demand for the Company's products, the JDA and the expected benefits thereof, the advantages that will be derived from the strategic realignment of the organisation, the impact of the additional facilities acquired and its role in developing the Company's products and enabling production and sale of said products, and the Company's ability to research, develop and test its products within anticipated timelines.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/167657

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Graphene Manufacturing GroupTSXV:GMGEmerging Tech Investing
GMG:CA
The Conversation (0)
Graphene Manufacturing Group

Graphene Manufacturing Group


Keep reading...Show less
GMG Signs THERMAL-XR Distributor Agreements in 4 Asian Countries

GMG Signs THERMAL-XR Distributor Agreements in 4 Asian Countries

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG has signed distribution agreements with four separate distributors ("Distributors") to buy GMG's THERMAL-XR® and resell in their respective countries in the Heating Ventilation Air Conditioning and Refrigeration (HVAC-R) markets. The Distributors are focused on the following geographical markets: Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia and South Korea.

GMG and certain of the Distributors have successfully completed several THERMAL-XR® HVAC-R projects in South East Asia to provide case studies that illustrate the product's local benefits and customer value proposition in these countries.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

GMG Announces Battery Joint Development Agreement with Rio Tinto

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Rio Tinto have signed a binding Joint Development Agreement ("JDA") with the goal of accelerating the development and application of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion batteries in the mining and minerals industry. Rio Tinto will contribute technical and operational performance criteria and A$6 million, in exchange for preferential access rights.

Rio Tinto has put the net zero transition at the heart of its business strategy: combining investments in commodities that enable the energy transition with actions to decarbonise their operations and value chains. The JDA seeks to support the accelerated development of GMG's Graphene Aluminium-Ion Batteries for use in heavy mobile equipment and grid energy storage applications in the mining and mineral industry.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

GMG Announces Commercialisation Progress of THERMAL-XR

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the following business update of its ENERGY SAVINGS portfolio product - THERMAL-XR® (TXR) powered by GMG Graphene.

THERMAL-XR® is the Company's proprietary graphene enhanced heat transfer product that provides potential ENERGY SAVING benefits in a wide range of applications. Since the recent Australian Government approval for GMG to produce and sell Thermal-XR® at scale, the Company has driven sales activities and bolstered related production capacity. Important first sales at scale have recently been secured and the Company's efforts to widen potential market segments is finding positive reception providing strong encouragement for continued sales focus targeting near term notable revenues.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

GMG Announces Initial Factory Acceptance Testing of Semi Automated Prototype Battery Cell Assembly Equipment

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG " or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing investment in the Company's Battery Development Centre ("BDC"). Critical members of GMG's Battery Team have visited its United Kingdom partners to inspect and test the partially automated cell assembly equipment.

In December 2022, the GMG Board approved additional capital expenditure, to accelerate the progress of semi-automatic pouch cell prototype production in the BDC for customer trials and Graphene Aluminium Ion (G+AI) Battery cell development.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

GMG Receives Regulatory Development Approval for Future Battery Plant

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise of the receipt of regulatory and local council approvals for the commercial scale manufacturing of batteries at its existing Richlands site in Brisbane Australia. To date GMG has been adhering to a research and development regulatory approval to make battery cell prototypes. In addition, this site already has council approvals that allow GMG to manufacture its graphene.

These regulatory approvals are an important step in GMG's consideration at an appropriate future time to build and operate a battery manufacturing plant at the GMG Headquarters at Richlands.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Game-Changing Generative-AI CAD 3D Design Studio Toggle3D.ai Primed For $7 Million June IPO

Nextech3D.ai Game-Changing Generative-AI CAD 3D Design Studio Toggle3D.ai Primed For $7 Million June IPO

Nextech3D.ai shareholders of record set to receive a 4,000,000 share stock dividend

The company will trade under the ticker symbol: TGGL

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

CSE Bulletin: Halted for Fundamental Change - Cypher Metaverse Inc.

Trading in the shares of Cypher Metaverse Inc. will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to CSE Policy 8. This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

Please see the issuer's news release for further details.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023

Nextech3D.ai Reports Sales Surging +550% YoY & Record 3D Modeling Revenue For First Quarter 2023

Q1 Highlights

  • Multiple Breakthrough Generative AI Patents Filed
  • Delivered 20,000 3D Models to Amazon
  • Year Over Year 3D Model Revenue Growth +550%
  • Sequential Technology Revenue Growth +40%

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp" or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a generative AI-powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohl's, and other major e-commerce retailers reports its unaudited financial and operating results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Nanalysis Announces First Quarter 2023 Conference Call

Hosting Call at 5:00 pm ET on Thursday , May 25th

European Q&A Session on May 26th at 8:30am ET

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Receives $2 Million in Cash From $400 million FinTech Ratio Tech

Nextech3D.ai Receives $2 Million in Cash From $400 million FinTech Ratio Tech

With access to a $400 million credit facility, Ratio is able to fund Nextech3D.ai Accounts Receivables With Zero dilution For The Foreseeable Future

Nextech3D.ai (formally "Nextech AR Solutions Corp'' or the "Company") (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:EP2), a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls and other major e-commerce retailers is pleased to announce that it has received an initial $2,000,000 cash infusion from FinTech Ratio Tech representing zero-dilutive funding. The $2,000,000 in cash was paid against future invoices that the Company has contracts for but has not yet been paid for. The Company views this new relationship with Ratio as a substantial long-term positive for shareholders as it provides almost unlimited access to a non-dilutive capital source for its purchase orders, some of which are contracts with 12-36 month terms. This new access to non-dilutive capital on these long-dated purchase orders has greatly enhanced Nextech3D.ai's financial flexibility

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

BlackBerry QNX Releases Ultra-Scalable, High-Performance Compute Ready Operating System to Advance Software Development Efforts for Next Generation Vehicles and IoT Systems

QNX Software Development Platform 8.0 Maximizes Multi-Core Processor Performance for Generations to Come

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) (TSX: BB) today announced the early access release of QNX® Software Development Platform (SDP) 8.0 to enable automakers and IoT systems developers to deliver more powerful products at lower costs, while maintaining the unparalleled safety, security and reliability standards that QNX technology has long been known for.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

Osisko Metals: Corporate Update

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Beyond Continues Expansive Sampling Campaign over Multiple Projects; Ongoing 2023 Phase 1 Exploration Program on Schedule and on Budget

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Metals: Corporate Update

Base Metals Investing

Los Andes Copper Appoints Santiago Montt as Chief Executive Officer

Energy Investing

Blue Sky Uranium Applies to Extend Warrants

Base Metals Investing

FPX Nickel Announces Results of 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting

Base Metals Investing

SKRR Exploration Inc. Announces Definitive Option Agreement with F3 Uranium Corp. for the Clearwater West Project, Saskatchewan

×