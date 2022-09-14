GamingInvesting News

Exclusive Redemption Offer Will Unlock the World of Web3 Gaming to Millions of GameStop PowerUp Rewards Pro Members

Today, Gods Unchained, the leading web3 competitive trading card game, announced an exclusive program for GameStop's PowerUp Rewards Pro® members an opportunity to welcome GameStop's most competitive and engaged players into the expanding universe of Gods Unchained. A free-to-play strategy card game with more than half a million community members, Gods Unchained gives players true ownership of their in-game items.

Immutable Games Studio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Immutable Games Studio)

GameStop PowerUp Pros will receive a unique code that can be redeemed for Gods Unchained expansion packs. Each pack will consist of a set of collectible NFT trading cards that Pros can use to build strategic decks as they hone their skills in competitive multiplayer battles. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, Pros will have the freedom to trade, sell, and use their cards in any way they choose, and new cards are unlocked by simply playing the game.

Led by former Game Director of Magic The Gathering: Arena Chris Clay , Gods Unchained is designed with a focus on fair competitive play, where players must strategically outsmart their opponents by building decks that are able to combat a wide variety of tactics.

"Competition and strategic gameplay sit at the center of Gods Unchained. Not only will players tap into their skills to build their ultimate deck, the ability for true ownership of cards gives you the choice to acquire exactly what you need for your dream deck off the marketplace. That's one of the many reasons why Gods Unchained appeals to highly skilled players looking for a new level of control, challenge, and entertainment," says Chris Clay , executive creator and director of Gods Unchained.

"With more exciting announcements on the way soon, this is the perfect time for GameStop PowerUp Pros to dive into the world of Gods Unchained," Clay adds.

Redemption codes will hit GameStop PowerUp Pro Members' inboxes on 27 th September 2022 . Only GameStop PowerUp Pros who are existing members as of 27 th September 2022 will be eligible to participate in the promotion. Pros who receive the codes will have one month to redeem their unique code and unlock their Gods Unchained Expansion Packs.

For more information on the GameStop PowerUp Pro program, visit: https://www.gamestop.com/poweruprewards .

For more information on Gods Unchained, visit: https://godsunchained.com

About Gods Unchained:

Gods Unchained is the leading web3 trading card game that empowers players with true ownership of their in-game items. Combining the immutability of real, tangible cards with the convenience of digital collectables, players can earn, trade, sell, and collect NFT cards to build strategic decks and compete in skill-based multiplayer battles. Led by Chris Clay , former Game Director of Magic The Gathering Arena, Gods Unchained is enjoyed daily by a loyal community of trading card OGs and web3 enthusiasts alike.

About Immutable Games Studio:

Immutable Games Studio is the global leader in web3 game development and publishing. Having pioneered the world's first blockbuster NFT trading-card game, Gods Unchained and currently building multiplayer mobile RPG Guild of Guardians.

Immutable Games Studio is part of The Immutable Group, advancing the next generation of web3 gaming, and is on a mission to make asset ownership and commerce in digital worlds real - through the power of immutable NFTs.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gods-unchained-announces-promotion-for-gamestop-powerup-rewards-pro-members-301623801.html

SOURCE Immutable Games Studio

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Announcing Thirdwave: The first blockchain discovery engine

Today Thirdwave is launching out of stealth with $7M in seed funding led by Framework Ventures

Today Thirdwave the blockchain discovery engine, announced its launch out of stealth and $7M in seed funding. Thirdwave focuses on providing business data and insights and enabling game developers to better understand, find, and retain customers.

ROKiT Studios launches 'Adventures of the Old Testament'

Epic video game 'Adventures of the Old Testament' brings the Bible to a 21 st century audience in video game format designed to engage, entertain and inform todays audience in a modern, relevant and dynamic manner.

Co-founded by Jonathan Kendrick Chairman and CEO of the ROKiT Group of Companies, and Mike Soto CEO, ROKiT Studios have developed Adventures of the Old Testament through a mix of animation and gameplay with the goal of making the Bible accessible in a modern, fun and easy to understand format through the epic trials, tribulations and action-packed adventures of the Bible's Old Testament.

Digital Will Announces 2022 Tokyo Game Show Lineup

Today, Digital Will revealed their lineup of previews and announcements for the 2022 Tokyo Game Show including demos of two in-the-works titles: Robot Rejects a multiplayer robot battle arena game, and System Restore an FPS set inside an infected computer system, and the announcement of a Switch version of the retro hit Infinity Pinball . The games are sure to strike a chord with fans at the event with satisfying gameplay, and distinct visual style.

Robot Rejects - PC, Nintendo Switch
Fans of robot combat sports will fry their circuits over Robot Rejects , a robot arena brawler planned for release on PC and Switch. Players create and customize their own fighting robot then pit it against rival bots in an online multiplayer battle arena. The game is packed with steel-on-steel robot destruction, but underneath the saw slicing, metal melting action is an advanced building and customization system that will bring out the engineer in everyone.

TrueCoders Graduate Creates Wordle Killer

Jill Oakes a TrueCoders coding school graduate, created an app to aid users with their Wordle -solving endeavors. The app, WordleAssistant takes user input for green, yellow, and gray letters from an in-progress Wordle game and provides a list of possible winning words. WordleAssistant also tracks user outcomes to keep a record of Wordle progress.

Before learning coding at Truecoders, Jill had reached a crossroads in her career. Should she move to a larger, more saturated media market to continue her career as an on-air reporter, or shift her focus to a new skill set with limitless potential?

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Bankai Live Anime Celebration Airs Sunday, September 25th

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up to celebrate the premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with the Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Anime Special live broadcast on Sunday, September 25th from 8:00 pm (JSTUTC+9). See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more details.

Bleach: Brave Souls is gearing up to celebrate the premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War with the Bleach: Brave Souls Bankai Live Anime Special live broadcast on Sunday, September 25th from 8:00 pm (JST/UTC+9). Viewers can look forward to a Brave Souls filled program including a segment dedicated to the anime, a Co-Op Challenge between the special guests and players, and new information about the game.

This special live broadcast will feature Yoshiyuki Hirai from America Zarigani, a popular comedy duo based in Japan , as MC. It also features an impressive display of talent from the Bleach anime series, including Masakazu Morita , the voice of Ichigo Kurosaki, Noriaki Sugiyama , the voice of Uryu Ishida, and Tetsu Inada , the voice actor for Sajin Komamura.

Be sure to check out all the special social media campaigns going on to celebrate the livestream including a Retweet campaign, #BankaiLive comment and trend ranking giveaways!

Webpage
https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/news/220914/

Bankai Live Livestream URLs
YouTube Live
(EN): https://youtu.be/s1peaySrL0s
(JP): https://youtu.be/YozkF8PQ96Y

Twitter Live：
(EN) https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
(JP) https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Smartphone Support: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 10.0+
PC (Steam) Support: Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit OS Required)
PC (Bluestacks) Support: Windows 7+ (34-bit/64-bit OS)
*Not compatible with Mac/Linux.
*The game might not run on some computers.
Genre: 3D Action
Release Date: July 23, 2015
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here!

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-bankai-live-anime-celebration-airs-sunday-september-25th-301623890.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

Battle of Kingdoms: 5x5 Gaming presents the first look at their upcoming historical strategy game coming soon on iOS & Android

Have you ever wondered if Roman Legionaries could take on crusading knights? In Battle of Kingdoms, you'll be able to take command of historical military units from different cultures and time periods, and witness their epic struggles as you lead your army to victory!

Battle of Kingdoms key art

"We are big lovers of RTS and CCG games, world history, and different cultures across the world. We're building the Battle of Kingdoms to share our passion for those cultures along with the history behind them." explains Deniz Gezgin , founder and CEO of 5x5 Gaming. "Our goal is to create games for people to make social connections, compete and have lots of fun."

Battle of Kingdoms will also give players the ability to turn their most powerful units into NFTs for trade or sale on 5x5 Gaming's global marketplace. "We are huge believers of digital collectibles and true asset ownership, so all of our games starting with Battle of Kingdoms will give the players the ability to tokenize the characters and in-game items they earn. " says David Demers , lead producer of Battle of Kingdoms.

Unlike most games featuring NFTs currently available, Battle of Kingdoms will have no barrier to entry, such as an upfront need to connect your crypto wallet or purchase crypto currency to be able to play the game. Players will start earning free NFT cards from the start and anyone will be able to download and play Battle of Kingdoms for free on their devices, just like any free game you can currently find on the App Stores.

5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital, Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG,.

About the game:

Travel around the world and throughout time as you take part in epic battles from history, leading units of all cultures as you learn the history of warfare from 10,000 B .C. all the way up to the 1800s.

Take part in competitive multiplayer with a variety of game modes, including team battle and free for all.

Find out your unit's strengths, weaknesses, and history as you collect more units to lead in battle!

Use unit and culture synergies to make your army even more powerful!

Watch the battle unfold in autochess style gameplay.

Build your warriors for battle, or to trade on the marketplace.

All the facts about Battle of Kingdoms

  • Real warriors and events from history
  • Autochess style strategy - CCG style collectability
  • Competitive multiplayer
  • Free to play
  • Deck building

Coming Winter 2022 to Android and iOS devices

About 5x5 Gaming:

Led by CEO and founder Deniz Gezgin , 5x5 Gaming's team is composed of industry veterans from all over the world. With over 100 years of experience in game development combined, 5x5 Gaming is breaking out with "Battle of Kingdoms" a free to play strategy backed by investors from 5x5 Gaming is backed by games and crypto industry experts, such as Com2uS,1Up Ventures, Dialectic Capital Lucid Blue Ventures, Co-Founders of The Sandbox and YGG.

Press inquiries: media@5x5gaming.com

Battle of Kingdoms battlefield

Battle of Kingdoms unit combat

Battle of Kingdoms combat zoom

Battle of Kingdoms deck building

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/battle-of-kingdoms-5x5-gaming-presents-the-first-look-at-their-upcoming-historical-strategy-game-coming-soon-on-ios--android-301623728.html

SOURCE 5X5 Gaming

