Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Reducing Reliance on China for Rare Earths Production and Processing

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Top 5 ASX Gold Stocks of 2024

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Uranium Price Update: Q2 2024 in Review

Trending Press Releases

Silver Crown Royalties Commences Trading On Cboe Canada

Option to Acquire Niobium/REE Project in British Columbia, Canada

Cyprium and Glencore Announce Commercial Strategic Partnership

Nova Announces Closing of US$3.3m NASDAQ IPO

Acquisition of Mubende Gold Project, Uganda

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Alvopetro Energy

ALV:CC

Ora Gold Limited

OAU:AU

Silver Crown Royalties

SCRI:CC

Atlantic Lithium

A11:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook (Updated for Q2)

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Life Science Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to release its Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.

Click here for the full ASX Release


This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
asx stocksgold investinggold explorationGold Investing
G88:AU
The Conversation (0)
Quarterly Activities Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Golden Mile Resources Limited (ASX: G88, “Golden Mile” or “the Company”) is pleased to present its Quarterly Report for the period ending 30 June 2024.
Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended on June 30, 2024.

Keep reading...Show less
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ)

Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less
Andy Schectman, gold bars.

Andy Schectman: End of Dollar Supremacy — Gold, the Unit and Project mBridge

Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shared his thoughts on de-dollarization, going into detail about Project mBridge, a cross-border payment system developed in part by the Bank of International Settlements.

He explained that Project mBridge is not compatible with the US dollar and has no interaction with SWIFT, the main system used for international payments and transactions. Various Russian banks were banned from SWIFT after the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting concerns about the weaponization of the US dollar.

Schectman also spoke about how Project mBridge relates to the Unit, which he said is a BRICS settlement currency.

Keep reading...Show less
Gold bars stacked in ascending order.

Gold's Record Q2 Fueled by Rise in OTC Investment and Strong Central Bank Buying

The World Gold Council's (WGC) latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that robust over-the-counter (OTC) investment offset declines in jewelry demand, as well as retail bar and coin demand, in the second quarter.

Continued central bank buying was also a key reason why the yellow metal achieved record highs in Q2.

Gold demand excluding OTC decreased by 6 percent year-on-year in Q2 to reach 929 metric tons (MT). This decline was primarily driven by a drop in jewelry consumption, which fell by 19 percent year-on-year to a four year low of 391 MT.

Keep reading...Show less
A pile of gold nuggets.

Horizon Minerals' Boorara to Become Australia's Newest Gold Mine

Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) announced it will proceed with the development of its Boorara gold project.

In a press release on Monday (July 29), the company said its board has approved a final investment decision for the asset. According to Horizon, Boorara is fully permitted, with all statutory approvals in place.

Located in Western Australia, Boorara is 10 kilometres east of the Super Pit gold mine, one of the country's largest open-pit gold mines. Boorara previously underwent a trial-mining period in 2016.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 4C Cash Flow Report

Quarterly Activities Report

Related News

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report

Lithium Investing

Battery-Grade Lithium Carbonate Produced from McDermitt

Agriculture Investing

Quarterly Results Presentation

Rare Earth Investing

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Uranium Investing

Positive Start to Dilling at Lo Herma ISR Uranium Project

Lithium Investing

Avenira Limited (ASX: AEV) – Reinstatement to Quotation

×