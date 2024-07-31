- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to release its Quarterly Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report
COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS
Pearl Copper Project Arizona, USA
- Option to Acquire up to 100%, with Project in a Tier 1 mining jurisdiction and in the heart of the Laramide Porphyry Copper Belt
- Adjacent to the giant San Manuel-Kalamazoo porphyry copper-molybdenum deposits
- The Ford and Pearl historic mining centres present immediate exploration targets with widespread surface alteration and high-grade rock chip samples including 7.4% Cu, 0.43% Mo, 19.9% Pb, 4.9% Zn, 360 g/t Ag
- Project due diligence is underway with Golden Mile’s management team recently completing a site visit and field assessment of the Pearl Project
Quicksilver Nickel-Cobalt Project, WA
- Completion of the Stage 3 Metallurgical Testwork Programme
- Development of an initial process beneficiation flowsheet concept which includes crushing, scrubbing, screening, regrinding, magnetic and gravity separation process
- Stage 3 testwork has demonstrated potential for the flowsheet to target a 75% nickel recovery within four concentrates
- Gold grades of 0.1 to 2.3 g/t returned in gravity concentrates
Project Assessments and Field Evaluations
- Project reviews, including field evaluation and sampling programmes completed at Yarrambee, Yuinmery, and Murchison Projects
- Project review completed at Marble Bar Project, with the execution and completion of a 120- sample stream-sediment geochemical programme
Corporate
- Appointment of Non-Executive Director Mr Michele Alessandro Bina, as the nominee of Gage Resources Development Pty Ltd
- $358,825 AUD received from the Australian Taxation Office (ATO) for its 2023 AusIndustry Research and Development Tax Incentive in relation to activities at the Quicksilver Project
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Cash Flow Report 30 June 2024
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to release its Quarterly Cash Flow Report for the period ended on June 30, 2024.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Quarterly Activities Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2024
Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (Horizon or the Company) is pleased to provide the June 2024 Quarterly Activities Report. Horizon is an exploration and production company within the Kalgoorlie and Coolgardie regions of Western Australia (Figure 1).
- Merger with Greenstone Resources Limited (formerly ASX: GSR) completed on 18 June 2024 with assets of 1.8 million ounces of gold resources with an extensive 939 km2 land holding and exposure to multi-commodity assets in the eastern goldfields of WA 1, 2
- Integration of assets and dual track strategy implementation underway to bring in short term cashflow via a pipeline of development ready production assets through a contract mining / JV and toll milling scenario, in parallel with working on the larger cornerstone assets of Boorara and Burbanks which have a combined resource inventory of 894 koz at 1.7 g/t Au with potential to support a profitable long-life operation 1, 2
- Binding Ore Purchase Agreement (OPA) executed with Paddington Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Norton Gold Fields Ltd to treat 1.24Mt of Boorara ore at the 3.8Mtpa Paddington Mill, located ~56km by road from Boorara 3
- Binding Toll Milling Agreement (TMA) executed with FMR Investments Pty Ltd (FMR) to treat 200kt of Horizon ore at the Greenfields Mill near Coolgardie 4
- Cannon dewatering continued, all tenders received from underground mining contractors and project being reviewed and reranked with other study work
- Prefeasibility work continued at the Pennys Find underground project, Ore Reserve studies initiated for Boorara and Kalpini open pits, and initial optimisation work on Phillips Find undertaken, with all projects showing strong cashflows at current gold prices
- Listed investment of 948,448 shares in Vox Royalty Corp. sold for A$2.93 million in cash5
- Cash at bank of A$4.5 million and listed investments totalling A$6.0 million
SEPTEMBER QUARTER ACTIVITIES 1
- Award contracts, employ management and technical team, and commence open pit mining at the Boorara Gold Project
- Review Cannon and continue study work on Kalpini, Pennys Find and progress Phillips Find to develop a high-level sequence of near to medium term gold production
- Allocate ore from Cannon or another project to fulfill the 200 kt TMA at Greenfields
- Commence review of Burbanks open pit and underground opportunities
- Commence review of drilling targets, programmes and budgets with impending cashflow from operations for new discovery and resource replenishment from mining depletion
A key objective for the Company is on near term gold production and exploration upside within our large tenement package of 939 km2. The Company holds numerous multi - commodity assets including 1.8 Moz of gold resources, the Nimbus Silver Zinc project, 50% of the Mt Thirsty Nickel Cobalt Manganese project in Western Australia, and listed investments including Richmond Vanadium Technology (ASX: RVT) which holds the world class 1.8Bt Richmond vanadium project in northwest Queensland (Figure 6).
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Horizon Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Andy Schectman: End of Dollar Supremacy — Gold, the Unit and Project mBridge
Andy Schectman, president of Miles Franklin, shared his thoughts on de-dollarization, going into detail about Project mBridge, a cross-border payment system developed in part by the Bank of International Settlements.
He explained that Project mBridge is not compatible with the US dollar and has no interaction with SWIFT, the main system used for international payments and transactions. Various Russian banks were banned from SWIFT after the country's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, prompting concerns about the weaponization of the US dollar.
Schectman also spoke about how Project mBridge relates to the Unit, which he said is a BRICS settlement currency.
"(New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff) came out and publicly said that there has been an agreement in principle to use a new settlement currency called the Unit, which will be backed 40 percent by gold and 60 percent by the local currencies in the BRICS union — the BRICS+ countries. That gold will be in the form of kilo bars and will be deliverable or redeemable for those entities," he told the Investing News Network.
Continuing, Schectman highlighted what he believes is a key feature of the Unit.
"The basket of gold and the basket of currencies will be minted in the member countries ... it will be put into an escrow account, taken off the ledger so to speak — off of their balance sheet and put onto the mBridge ledger, and held in an escrow account in their own borders. It doesn't need to be sent to a central authority," he said.
When asked how gold might perform as these initiatives advance, Schectman was candid.
"I think gold goes higher than anyone ever thinks possible," he said on the sidelines of the Rule Symposium. "I think it never comes back down, because it's pegged to a new system. How high that is, I have no idea. But ... much higher than people think possible would be my truthful answer."
Watch the interview above for more on what Schectman sees coming in 2024 and beyond, as well as how to position.
You can also click here to view the Investing News Network's Rule Symposium playlist on YouTube. Recorded presentations from the Rule Symposium are available here.
Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Charlotte McLeod, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.
Affiliate Disclosure: The Investing News Network may earn commission from qualifying purchases or actions made through the links or advertisements on this page.
Gold's Record Q2 Fueled by Rise in OTC Investment and Strong Central Bank Buying
The World Gold Council's (WGC) latest Gold Demand Trends report reveals that robust over-the-counter (OTC) investment offset declines in jewelry demand, as well as retail bar and coin demand, in the second quarter.
Continued central bank buying was also a key reason why the yellow metal achieved record highs in Q2.
Gold demand excluding OTC decreased by 6 percent year-on-year in Q2 to reach 929 metric tons (MT). This decline was primarily driven by a drop in jewelry consumption, which fell by 19 percent year-on-year to a four year low of 391 MT.
However, when OTC investments are included, total gold demand increased by 4 percent year-on-year to come in at 1,258 MT, marking the highest Q2 amount in the WGC's data series, which dates back to 2000.
Central bank net gold buying showed a positive trend, rising by 6 percent year-on-year to 184 MT. This increase reflects central banks' ongoing need for portfolio protection and diversification in the face of economic uncertainties.
The WGC report also notes a minor 7 MT decline in global gold exchange-traded fund (ETF) holdings, which compares favorably to the 21 MT drop in seen in the second quarter of 2023. Meanwhile, retail bar and coin investment was down 5 percent year-on-year to 261 MT, largely due to weak demand in western markets.
In contrast, gold used in technology saw an 11 percent year-on-year increase, driven by the continued growth in the artificial intelligence (AI) sector, along with high-performance computing needs.
The WGC notes that the London Bullion Market Association average gold price reached a record of US$2,338 per ounce in Q2, an 18 percent increase year-on-year and a 13 percent rise quarter-on-quarter.
Gold peaked at US$2,427 in May, with the surge in price being driven by OTC investment of 329 MT — highlighting a strategic shift toward gold as a hedge against market volatility and geopolitical risks.
Total gold supply grew by 4 percent year-on-year in Q2 to 1,258 MT, with mine output reaching a record 929 MT for a second quarter. Recycling supply was the highest for a second quarter since 2012, responding well to the higher prices.
Meanwhile, regional investment trends diverged, with robust demand for bars, coins and ETFs in the east contrasted by a marked decline in the west. Western ETF investment flows have started to return in Q3, indicating a potential shift.
Looking ahead, the WGC suggests a cautiously optimistic outlook for the second half of 2024. While western investment demand is expected to produce a positive H2, the full-year estimate has been slightly lowered due to a disappointing Q2 for ETFs. OTC investment is likely to continue its significant contribution, as seen in the first half of the year.
Jewelry demand may take time to adjust to higher prices, with India potentially being a bright spot due to recent duty cuts and a healthy macroeconomic backdrop. AI is expected to continue driving technology demand for gold in H2.
Potential downside risks for gold in the second half of the year include a pullback in central bank buying and weaker retail investment in emerging markets. On the upside, a more substantial economic slowdown in developed markets and increased geopolitical uncertainty could bolster interest in gold investment products.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Horizon Minerals' Boorara to Become Australia's Newest Gold Mine
Horizon Minerals (ASX:HRZ) announced it will proceed with the development of its Boorara gold project.
In a press release on Monday (July 29), the company said its board has approved a final investment decision for the asset. According to Horizon, Boorara is fully permitted, with all statutory approvals in place.
Located in Western Australia, Boorara is 10 kilometres east of the Super Pit gold mine, one of the country's largest open-pit gold mines. Boorara previously underwent a trial-mining period in 2016.
According to Horizon, the property's independent ore reserve estimate stands at 1.24 million tonnes at 1.24 grams per tonne gold for 45,800 ounces recovered at a 92.5 percent metallurgical recovery rate.
The mine is projected to generate cashflow of AU$30 million at an AU$3,600 per ounce gold price over its operational run, with an estimated mine life of 14 months and processing span of over 19 months.
Ore will be processed by Paddington Gold under an ore sale agreement announced on May 6.
“Mining at Boorara is a significant milestone for the Company and will make Horizon the newest gold producer in Australia,” said Managing Director and CEO Grant Haywood. “We are focused on making Boorara a safe and efficient mining operation to create value through generating cash and the first step in sustainable gold production for Horizon.”
He added that the company also wants to move forward at its development assets, which host a 1.8 million ounce mineral resource. It aims to pursue work there after resuming production at Boorara.
Horizon said mobilisation at Boorara will start immediately, and that preproduction works will begin thereafter.
Grade-control drilling will start at in the first half of August, and mining will begin ramping up midway through the month. Horizon said the first gold pour at Boorara is anticipated in October of this year.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Gabrielle de la Cruz, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
TOP STOCKS
