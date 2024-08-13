Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Golden Mile Resources

Golden Mile Confirms Joint Venture-Acquisition Over Highly Prospective Copper Project in Arizona, USA

Golden Mile Resources Limited (“Golden Mile”; “the Company”; ASX: “G88”) is pleased to report the Company has completed successful due diligence and entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) over the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona, United States of America (“USA”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Golden Mile has entered into a joint venture-acquisition agreement with Outcrop Silver & Gold Corporation (“Outcrop”) for the Pearl Copper Project located in Arizona, United States.
  • Initial field reconnaissance has delineated multiple targets within the project area. This highlights the near-term drill, and company making potential, of the Odyssey and Ford Prospects.
  • At Odyssey, which hosts the historic artisanal Pearl (Cu-Zn-Ag-Au) Mine, multiple vein targets up to five metres wide extend continuously for approximately 800m and are evident at the surface.
  • At Ford, limited historic data indicates a shaft was developed to a depth of around 70 metres. Polymetallic Cu-Pb-Ag-Au-Zn vein type mineralisation, up to five metres wide, was mined before excess water halted operations in circa 1942.
  • Due Diligence indicates the Pearl Copper Project not only hosts near-term vein targets but also shows widespread surface alteration, suggesting the presence of intrusive disseminated mineralisation, making it a significant Cu-porphyry target.
  • Golden Mile and Outcrop have agreed on terms for Golden Mile to acquire up to a 100% ownership of the Pearl Copper Project through a staged, earn in and dilution, investment of up to $A 12 million over eight years along with up to a 2% net smelter royalty.

Photo 1: Odyssey Prospect rock chip - Photo 2: Ford Prospect Alteration

Overview

A recently completed field trip, undertaken as part of the due diligence, has confirmed the very high prospectivity of the project area for company-making copper resources.

Figure 1: Significant Copper Mines and Projects in Arizona USA

This field examination, undertaken in late July, and while only preliminary in nature, has delineated the Odyssey and the Ford prospects within the Pearl project area as immediate highly prospective, exploration drill targets.

At Odyssey, a sub outcropping multiple vein copper target with surface mineralised widths up to five metres and a strike length of around 800 metres has been mapped. This prospect hosts the historic largely artisanal Pearl working’s where historical records indicate around 60,000 of ore containing copper oxide and sulphide, lead, silver, and gold was produced from 1915 to 1941 (Force, 1997).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Golden Mile Resources, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Sarama Resources

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

Binding Agreement Executed for the Large, Effectively Unexplored Cosmo Newbery Gold Project

Sarama Resources Ltd. (“Sarama” or the “Company”) (ASX:SRR, TSX- V:SWA) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding agreement to acquire a majority interest(1) in the Cosmo Newbery Gold Project (the “Project”) in Western Australia (refer Figure 1).

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Reports Q2 2024 Results

New Mine Start -ups and Acquisitions

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Franco-Nevada Announces the Acquisition of a 1.8% NSR on Newmont's Yanacocha Operations

(in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Franco-Nevada Corporation (" Franco- Nevada " or the " Company ") (TSX: FNV) (NYSE: FNV) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary has acquired from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (" Buenaventura ") and its subsidiary, an existing 1.8% net smelter return royalty on all minerals (the " Royalty ") covering Newmont Corporation's (" Newmont ") Yanacocha mine and adjacent mineral properties located in Peru . Consideration for the Royalty consists of $210 million paid in cash on closing, plus a contingent payment of $15 million in Franco-Nevada common shares, payable upon achievement of certain conditions as described below.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red threat triangle above laptop keyboard.

Evolution Thwarts Ransomware Attack Amid Rising Cyber Threats in Mining Sector

Gold-mining company Evolution Mining (ASX:EVN,OTC Pink:CAHPF) said in a Monday (August 12) press release that on August 8 it became aware of a ransomware attack impacting its IT systems.

The company said in the announcement that it reached out to external cyber forensic experts to examine the incident, and that the issue had been contained at the time the news was posted.

Evolution doesn't expect any material impact on its operations, and said the problem has been “proactively managed with a focus on protecting the health, safety and privacy of people, together with the company’s systems and data.”

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures (TSXV:BOL)

Bold Ventures


Keep reading...Show less
Tempest Minerals

TEM | Yalgoo Update - Remorse Site Works Commenced

Tempest Minerals Ltd (TEM) is pleased to update the market on the Remorse Project. After significant weather related delays, safe access has been established and earthworks at the Remorse Target have commenced. This work includes critical site access and drill pad construction. It is expected that upon the completion of this work that drilling will commence shortly thereafter in late August 2024.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Sarama Resources Advances Acquisition of Gold Project in Western Australia

Assignment and Extension of $750,000 Short Term Funding Agreement

NorthStar Gaming Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Silver Crown Exercises Option to Upsize Pilar Royalty to 90% of Silver Produced at PGDM Complex

×