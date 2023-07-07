PAN GLOBAL REPORTS NEAR-SURFACE COPPER-TIN MINERALIZATION AT ROMANA WEST IN THE ESCACENA PROJECT, SPAIN

Technology NewsInvesting News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Announces Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has filed its condensed consolidated audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the twelve months ended March 31, 2023. Copies of these financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis can be found on the Company's issuer profile at www.sedar.com. All financial information in this news release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated

Fiscal Year End Financial Highlights

  • Total expenses were $2,421,598 for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to $4,186,933 over the same period in 2022, a decrease of $1,765,335. The decrease in expenses were largely due to the costs associated with the completion of a qualifying transaction (the "Transaction") in the prior year that did not repeat in the fiscal year 2023.
  • Net loss and comprehensive loss were $2,286,526 for the year ended March 31, 2023, compared to a loss of $4,178,676 for the same period in 2022.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.02 for the year ended March 31, 2023 and $0.05 for the same period in 2022.

Operating Highlights and Recent Corporate Developments

  • Fiscal year 2023 was the full first year as an operating company after the Transaction was completed in October, 2021, with the focus transitioning from engineering development to commercialization.
  • The Company generated almost $40,000 in revenue in testing and reporting for customers interested in purchasing a forward osmosis ("FO") unit.
  • A number of potential customers have been identified, with six requesting testing. These include large multinational businesses in the mining and lithium industries.
  • On May 1, 2023, the Company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forward Water Technologies Inc., has licensed specific intellectual property from FUJIFILM Corporation in order to solidify protection of its water treatment technology platform, and which will secure further clean water alternatives to legacy solutions to combat the ongoing global water crisis. As part of this agreement, the Company paid a $135,620 licensing fee.
  • On May 30, 2023, the Company announced a partnership with Mead & Hunt. The Company will guide project support with its FO expertise, design know-how, and technical assets. Mead & Hunt will provide extensive supply chain connections, engineering design experience, capabilities to fabricate the needed treatment equipment, as well as an established customer pipeline.
  • On May 31, 2023, the Company announced that it has signed a technical advisory engagement with CleanTech Lithium PLC to review and assess technologies capable of further increasing CleanTech Lithium's existing process efficiencies. Under this advisory engagement, FWTC will evaluate and advise on various technologies for use within CleanTech Lithium's operations, at its Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects located in the lithium triangle within Chile.

Management Commentary

Forward Water's CEO and President, C. Howie Honeyman comments "Fiscal year 2023 has been exciting for the Company. We have been successful in introducing the FO technology to potential customers across a number of different industries, resulting in orders for testing, a non-binding letter of intent with Mead & Hunt and a technical advisory engagement with Clean Tech Lithium PLC. In addition, the Company is in negotiations to deliver the FO pilot system on-site to support a customer's lithium extraction process in Chile". Mr Honeyman commented further, "We look forward to the year ahead as we continue to engage with our potential customers and expand our opportunities."

Summary of Financial Results

Income Statement

Forward Water Technologies Corp., Friday, July 7, 2023, Press release picture

*Reflects the retrospective application of the 1:5 exchange ratio

Balance Sheet

Forward Water Technologies Corp., Friday, July 7, 2023, Press release picture

Statement of Cash Flows

Forward Water Technologies Corp., Friday, July 7, 2023, Press release picture

About Forward Water Technologies Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. is a publicly traded Canadian company dedicated to saving the earth's water supply using its patented Forward Osmosis technology. The Company was founded by GreenCentre Canada, a leading technology innovation centre supported by the government of Canada. The Company's technology allows for the reduction of challenging waste streams simultaneously returning fresh water for re-use or surface release. The Company's mandate is to focus on the large-scale implementation of its technology in multiple sectors, including industrial wastewater, oil and gas, mining, agriculture and ultimately municipal water supply and re-use market sectors. In addition, the Company has initiated early stage R&D for the treatment of food and beverage process streams.

For more information, please visit www.forwardwater.com.

Contact Information

For more information or interview requests, please contact:
C. Howie Honeyman - Chief Executive Officer
howie.honeyman@forwardwater.com
416-451-8155

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws including statements regarding expansion and uptake of the Company's technology and the ability for the Company to achieve its growth strategy and business plan. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, the ability to scale the technology and the adoption of the technology by potential customers.

Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Some of the risks and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the impacts from the coronavirus or other epidemics, general economic conditions in Canada, the United States and globally; unanticipated operating events; the availability of capital on acceptable terms; the need to obtain required approvals from regulatory authorities; stock market volatility as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Forward Water Technologies Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766266/Forward-Water-Technologies-Announces-Fiscal-Year-2023-Financial-Results

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Forward Water TechnologiesFWTC:CATSXV:FWTCBattery Metals Investing
FWTC:CA
The Conversation (0)
Logo for Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC)

Forward Water Technologies


Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Technical Advisory Engagement with CleanTech Lithium

Forward Water Technologies Announces Technical Advisory Engagement with CleanTech Lithium

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) is pleased to announce that it has signed a technical advisory engagement dated May 25th, 2023 with CleanTech Lithium PLC ("CleanTech Lithium") to review and assess technologies capable of further increasing CleanTech Lithium's existing process efficiencies

Under this advisory engagement, FWTC will evaluate and advise on various technologies for use within CleanTech Lithium's operations, at its Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin projects located in the lithium triangle within Chile.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Forward Water Technologies Announces Letter of Intent with Mead & Hunt

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces a non-binding letter of intent that outlines the terms of a proposed business relationship with Mead & Hunt, a leading architecture and engineering firm based in the United States

Together, Forward Water and Mead & Hunt structured a mutually beneficial business relationship to help enable the rapid commercialization of Forward Water's Forward Osmosis (FO) process to address client needs. Forward Water guides project support with its FO expertise, design know-how, and technical assets. Mead & Hunt provides extensive supply chain connections, engineering design experience, capabilities to fabricate the needed treatment equipment, as well as an established customer pipeline.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Forward Water Technologies Announces Completion of Technology License with FUJIFILM Corporation

Forward Water Technologies Corp. ("Forward Water" or the "Company") (TSXV:FWTC) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Forward Water Technologies Inc., has licensed specific intellectual property from FUJIFILM Corporation in order to solidify protection of its water treatment technology platform, and which will secure further clean water alternatives to legacy solutions to combat the ongoing global water crisis

Forward Osmosis (FO), is a water separation process which uses a semipermeable membrane and the natural energy of osmotic pressure to separate water from dissolved solutes. This solution technology process is, in most manners, used for product concentration, wastewater concentration and the extraction of clean water for reuse.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

Forward Water Technologies Corp. Announces Negotiations to Secure Pilot Unit in Chile

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that it has entered into negotiations to deliver a FWTC forward osmosis pilot system on-site in Chile to support a customer's lithium extraction process

The Company's decision to pursue this opportunity comes in response to the growing demand for its innovative technology in the region. FWTC enables sustainable operations by providing customers with a proprietary cutting-edge technology to recover water that would be permanently lost given traditional treatment methods. Processes that preserve water for re-use or safe surface discharge are paramount concerns for lithium extraction in Chile and the surrounding region. Through its clients' operations, FWTC will be able to demonstrate the effectiveness of its process on-site and in a real-world setting, while gaining valuable insights into the lithium market.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies to Attend Expomin from April 24 to 27, 2023 and Issues Shares for Payment of Services by AGORA Internet Relations Corp.

Forward Water Technologies Corp. (TSXV:FWTC) (the "Company" or "FWTC") announces that Mr. Grant Thornley, Vice-President of Engineering Solutions Sales will be present at Expomin in Santiago, Chile from April 24th to April 27th 2023 and that it has issued a total of 347,692 common shares in the capital of the Company in settlement of compensation to AGORA Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA") for certain advertising services provided by AGORA to the Company over the last three months

Expomin

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Infinity Stone Ventures Trading on Upstream Under GEMS, Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. among the first issuers to cross-list on Upstream

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTC: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the " Company " or " Infinity Stone "), is pleased to announce it will become available today at 10:00am EST under the ticker symbol " GEMS " on Upstream, the revolutionary trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex ("Horizon") and MERJ Exchange Limited ("MERJ").  Infinity Stone's free digital collectible NFT commemorating the dual listing is now available for all Upstream participants to claim with the claim code " GEMS".

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. Logo

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Announces Completion of 2.6MW Solar Farm at Molo Graphite Mine in Madagascar

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that construction of the solar farm for the solar hybrid power plant (the "Solar Hybrid Plant") at the Company's Molo Graphite mine in Madagascar has been completed

The Solar Hybrid Plant is owned and operated by CrossBoundary Energy (CBE) under a 20-year power purchase agreement and consists of the 2.6 MW solar farm, a 3.1 MW thermal facility (diesel generators installed prior to mine commissioning), and a 1 MWh battery energy storage system ("BESS"), which is expected to arrive in the next few weeks.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Files Audited Consolidated Financial Statements in accordance with Canadian Auditing Standards

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or the "Company") announces that it has filed audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 (the "Financial Statements") with an audit opinion completed in accordance with Canadian generally accepted auditing standards (the "CAS Opinion") in order to replace the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) ("PCAOB") audit opinion

The Financial Statements are not amended or restated financial statements, and the CAS Opinion delivered by MNP LLP, the Company auditors, complies with Canadian securities regulations. There are no changes to any of the amounts contained in the previously filed financial statements. The non-financial changes consisted of an update to the present day of Note 21 - Subsequent Events.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. Announces US$2,000,000 Debt Financing, Closing of Previously Announced Interest Settlement Transactions & Corporate Update

(NewsDirect)

Battery Mineral Resources Corp. ( TSXV: BMR ) ( OTCQB: BTRMF ) (" Battery " or " BMR " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt financing arrangement with Weston Energy LLC (the " Lender ") for aggregate gross proceeds of US$2,000,000. In connection with the financing, BMR issued a promissory note to the Lender, which matures on September 15, 2023, and bears interest at a rate of 8% per annum, with interest payable at the maturity of the note. The proceeds of the financing will be used for general working capital.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Canada Silver Cobalt Reports Promising 6.07 g/t Gold During Prospecting Near Miller Lake at Castle

Through prospecting, stripping and new geophysics, CCW is poised to find additional targets for unlocking mineralization potential.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to report assay results from samples collected during prospecting in the Miller Lake area at the Castle Mine property near Gowganda, Ontario, including a selected grab sample which assayed 6.07 grams per tonne gold (Au) picked up at the surface.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Announces Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

July 4th, 2023 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") is pleased to announce that it will conduct a non-brokered private placement (the " Offering "), under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), of up to 15,000,000 units of the Company (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.20 per Unit to raise gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant "). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 at any time on or before that date which is twelve months after the closing date of the Offering.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

CSE Bulletin: Reinstatement - Albert Labs International Corp.

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ABRT

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

Related News

Uranium Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Stays Steady, Rick Rule Talks Uranium

Base Metals Investing

CSE Bulletin: Suspension - Voltage Metals Corp.

Precious Metals Investing

Optimum Ventures Announces Entry Into Arrangement Agreement With Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

Gold Investing

QUIMBAYA GOLD INC. ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Precious Metals Investing

iMetal Engages Marketing Consultants JP Capital LLC

Resource Investing

Further High-Grade Lithium – Up To 1.8% Li2o - Encountered At Ruth Well Project In WA

×