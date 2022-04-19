Forum Energy Metals Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed drilling eight holes for 2,062 metres on its 100% owned Wollaston Uranium Project, located 10km southeast of Cameco's Rabbit Lake mill and 30km southeast of OranoDenison's McClean Lake mill .HIGHLIGHTSAnomalous radioactivity in four holes on one of three targets drilled.Weak uranium mineralization was seen in core with associated bleaching, ...

FMC:CA