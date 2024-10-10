Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Forum Energy Metals to Present at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase and Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo

Join Forum Energy Metals (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) at Red Cloud's Fall Mining Showcase being held at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel in Toronto on Wednesday October 16th and Thursday October 17th. Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur and Dr. Rebecca Hunter, Vice President of Exploration will be available both days of the conference for 1 X 1 meetings to update investors on Forum's uranium discovery in the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. Dr. Rebecca Hunter will also be presenting on Thursday October 17th at 10:20 am in the Dominion Ballroom North.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://redcloudfs.com/fallminingshowcase2024/

On October 20 -22, Forum President & CEO, Richard Mazur will also be presenting at Top Shelf Partners Commodities Global Expo being held at the Four Seasons Resort in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Mr. Mazur will be on the uranium panel and is available for 1 X 1 meetings.

Qualified buy side parties can register at: https://topshelf-partners.com/register/

Rick Mazur, President & CEO, stated, "This is going to be an exciting fall as we share the assays from our 2024 drill program at our Aberdeen Uranium Project in Nunavut, Canada with our investors. We completed 30 drill holes over five targets this summer, so there should be significant news flow over the next few months."

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) is focused on the discovery of high grade unconformity-related uranium deposits in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan and the Thelon Basin, Nunavut. For further information: https://www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO 
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 604-630-1585

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/226243

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its 2024 drilling program at the 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has concluded after thirty diamond drill holes were completed between late June and late September for a total of 6,962 metres. The program covered 5 of the more than 20 identified gravity targets on the 95,000-hectare property including the two existing discoveries at Tatiggaq and Qavvik. The Aberdeen Project is located adjacent to Orano's Kiggavik deposit which hosts 133 million pounds of uranium grading at 0.54% U3O8*. Assays are currently being processed at the SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan with results expected mid to late October due to a backlog at the facility. Further to its news release dated August 20, 2024, Forum continues to intersect uranium mineralization and intense alteration within favourable structural and lithological corridors for unconformity-style uranium deposits in an emerging uranium district comparable to the prolific Athabasca Basin (Figure 1).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Drilling Update, Aberdeen Uranium Project, Nunavut

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that drilling at Forum's 100% owned Aberdeen Uranium Project has continued to intersect uranium mineralization, prolific structural and lithological controls and intense alteration at the Main and West deposits along the Tatiggaq Fault (Figure 1). A recent tour of Directors to the Aberdeen project and the Kiggavik Core Storage Facility with Forum's Geological Advisor, Dr. Peter Wollenberg, who discovered two of the largest deposits at Kiggavik, verified that the uranium mineralization processes on Forum's property are identical to the Kiggavik uranium deposits (Figure 2). Seventeen holes have been completed, totalling 4,307 metres along the Tatiggaq Fault within the 1.5km by 0.7km Tatiggaq anomaly (Figure 3). A total of 685 samples have been shipped to SRC Laboratories in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan for analysis. Results are expected by the end of September.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

Global Nuclear Power Market Is Witnessing Significant Growth as Future of Uranium Looks Promising

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - Many recent reports project significant growth in the Global Nuclear Power Market. A report from Cognitive Market Research said that the Global Nuclear Power Market is witnessing significant growth in the near future. The report added: "In 2023, the Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR) segment accounted for a noticeable share of global Nuclear Power Market and is projected to experience significant growth in the near future. The Electric Power Generation segment is expected to expand at the significant CAGR retaining position throughout the forecast period." An additional report from IBIS World mentioned: "Nuclear power companies produce electricity by heating water in a reactor via nuclear fission and using the produced steam to spin large turbines. The United States has more nuclear electricity generation capacity than any other country, generating more than 771.5 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity alone, according to the Energy Information Administration's (EIA) most recent Electric Power Monthly report." In an article published by Financial Gambits: "The recent sanctions on Russian uranium imports have disrupted global supply chains, increasing the reliance on domestic and allied sources. The US government has shown strong support for domestic uranium production, with significant investments in nuclear energy infrastructure and policy support for new projects. As a matter of fact, the U.S. federal government said it would provide a $1.5 billion loan to restart a nuclear power plant in southwestern Michigan last month. Holtec International acquired the 800-megawatt Palisades plant in 2022 with plans to dismantle it. But now the emphasis is on restarting it by late 2025, following support from the state of Michigan and the Biden administration. Right now the U.S. is the world's largest producer of nuclear power but the problem is that it imports 90% of its annual uranium requirement. For a long time now the U.S. has heavily relied on Russia, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan for nearly 50% of its uranium supply. This won't be the case for too long however, considering that on April 30, the Senate voted to approve legislation banning the import of enriched uranium from Russia." Active Mining Companies in the industry include: Panther Minerals Inc. (OTCPK: GLIOF) (CSE: PURR), NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE: NXE), CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCQX: CVVUF) (TSX-V: CVV), Forum Energy Metals Corp. (OTCQB: FDCFF) (TSX-V: FMC), District Metals Corp. (TSX-V: DMX).

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Announces Senior Management Position in Baker Lake, Nunavut for the Aberdeen Uranium Project

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that long-time Baker Lake community leader, Richard Aksawnee has accepted the new role as Manager of Nunavut Affairs.

"We are excited to welcome Richard Aksawnee to the Forum team," affirmed Allison Rippin Armstrong, Vice President, Nunavut Affairs. "Richard's extensive experience and demonstrated leadership will help guide our engagement strategy, workforce development and community investment. This senior position will bring a focus to community priorities and perspectives during our exploration activities on our Aberdeen Uranium project near Baker Lake."

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Announces Closing of Private Placement, Stock Option Grant and Liquidity Services Agreement

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) (OTCQB: FDCFF) ("Forum" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases of June 3 and June 24, 2024, it has closed its non-brokered private placement and has issued 7,084,020 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.135 per Unit for gross proceeds of $956,343 (the "Offering"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months expiring June 26, 2026.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that its partner company, North Shore Uranium ("North Shore"), has provided an update update on its Falcon property ("Falcon") target generation efforts. Falcon is located at the eastern margin of the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan. In its September 17, 2024, news release, North Shore summarized work being done at its Falcon and West Bear properties, with Falcon being divided into three uranium exploration zones. This news release summarizes targeting efforts being undertaken in Zone 2 at Falcon. North Shore may acquire an initial 80% interest in Falcon by issuing common shares having an aggregate value of CAD $1,225,000, making aggregate cash payments of $525,000 to Skyharbour, and incurring an aggregate of $3,550,000 in exploration expenditures on the property over a three-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

CSE:NF 
OTCQX:NFUNF

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") announced today the appointment, effective immediately, of Mr. Brahm Spilfogel to the Board of Directors. Mr. Spilfogel also will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Compensation Committee. In association with this appointment, the Company announces a $98,750 CDN private placement with Mr. Spilfogel participating for a total of 250,000 shares at a price of $0.395 per common share.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Partner Medaro Mining Announces Exploration Plan for the Yurchison Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Partner Medaro Mining Announces Exploration Plan for the Yurchison Uranium Project Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), partner company Medaro Mining ("Medaro") is pleased to announce its exploration plans for a winter program at its Yurchison Uranium property located in Saskatchewan. The program is anticipated to commence within the next 45 days.

Location Map of Yurchison Project:
https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/Sky_Yurchison_20211209.jpg

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

enCore Energy Hosts Grand Opening of the Alta Mesa Uranium Plant with George W. Bush, the 43rd President of the United States

NASDAQ:EU
  TSXV:EU
www.encoreuranium.com

EnCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: EU) (TSXV: EU) (the " Company " or " enCore" ), a uranium producer and America's Clean Energy Company™, announced today that the Company held a grand opening celebration at its Alta Mesa In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Central Processing Plant ("CPP") and Wellfield on Thursday, October 3 rd in South Texas . The private event, attended by 300 guests, featured a special conversation between George W. Bush, the 43 rd President of the United States and William M. Sheriff Executive Chairman of enCore Energy. Guests had the opportunity to hear about President George W. Bush's time in the White House, the challenges facing our nation in the 21st century, as well as his current work at the George W. Bush Presidential Center.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

Nuclear Fuels Releases Technical Report for the Kaycee Uranium Project

Exploration Target Identified of 11.5 to 30 Million Pounds

Nuclear Fuels Inc. (CSE: NF) (OTCQX: NFUNF) ("Nuclear Fuels" or the "Company") today released a NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Kaycee In-Situ Recovery ("ISR") Uranium Project located in Wyoming's Powder River Basin.  The Technical Report, prepared by WWC Engineering, has identified an exploration target of 11.5 to 30 million pounds of uranium ("U 3 O 8 ") supported by available historical data from previous operators and recent exploration recently conducted by Nuclear Fuels.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Skyharbour Enters Into Agreement to Option South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Enters Into Agreement to Option South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects Located in the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQX: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) ("Skyharbour" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an option agreement ("Agreement") with a private arm's-length company, UraEx Resources Inc. (the "Optionee" or "UraEx"), whereby the Optionee may acquire up to a 100% interest in the Company's South Dufferin and Bolt Uranium Projects (collectively, the "Property"). The Property consists of a total of twelve (12) mineral claims totalling approximately 18,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan. UraEx can earn an initial 51% in the Property through CAD $4,600,000 in combined project consideration and up to 100% through $9,800,000 in combined project consideration consisting of cash and share payments as well as exploration expenditures over a five-year period.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cardiol Therapeutics Announces Closing of US$13.5 Million Public Offering of Common Shares

Skyharbour's Partner North Shore Continues Drill Target Generation at Falcon Uranium Project

Brahm Spilfogel Joins Nuclear Fuels Board of Directors

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

Titan Delivers Further High-Grade Rock Chip Results Surface Sampling Assays Exceed 55% Gold, 1,000 g/t Silver Emergence of Broad Mineralised Area over Titan Prospect

Results of Placing, PDMR Dealing and Total Voting Rights

Retraction of Forecast Financial Information Plus Announcement on New Metallurigical Testwork Results

CuFe Ltd (ASX: CUF) – Trading Halt

Geophysical Data and Field Reconnaissance Greatly Enhance Exploration Potential at Cerro Chacon

Tartana Proposes to Acquire Critical Minerals Project Portfolio

Rio Tinto to Acquire Arcadium for US$6.7 Billion in Major Lithium Push

