Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

Fireweed Metals Files Technical Report for its Mactung Project on SEDAR

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten**.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.

Fireweed Metals CORP. (" Fireweed " or the " Company ") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce the filing on www.SEDAR.com of the independent Technical Report for its Mactung Project (the " Project ") that is located in Yukon and Northwest Territories (" NWT "), Canada.

CEO Statement

"We are pleased to file our Technical Report on SEDAR to give the full details of the resource estimate that was completed to demonstrate that Mactung is the largest high-grade tungsten deposit in the world," commented Brandon Macdonald, Chief Executive Officer. "We are continuing to advance the Mactung project towards development and this world-class resource will be the foundation for detailed engineering studies of this unique critical mineral project."

Table 1: Mineral Resource Statement ( 1,2,3,4) for the Mactung Project.
Classification Cut-off
Grade
WO 3 (%) 		Tonnage
(tonnes) 		WO 3
Grade (%) 		Contained WO 3
(mtu 5 )
Indicated (underground) 0.50 12,168,000 1.05 12,789,000
Indicated (open pit) 0.25 29,319,000 0.59 17,367,000
Total Indicated (OP+UG) 0.25/0.50 41,487,000 0.73 30,156,000
Inferred ( 4) (underground) 0.50 2,817,000 0.73 2,066,000
Inferred ( 4) (open pit) 0.25 9,430,000 0.55 5,139,000
Total Inferred ( 4) (OP+UG) 0.25/0.50 12,247,000 0.59 7,205,000


(1) All mineral resources have been estimated in accordance with Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and Petroleum ("CIM") definitions, as required under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI43-101").
(2) Mineral resources are reported in relation to a conceptual pit shell and underground mining volumes to demonstrate reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction, as required under NI43-101; mineralization lying outside of the pit shell or underground volumes is not reported as a mineral resource. Note the conceptual pit shell and underground volumes are used for mineral resource reporting purposes only and is not indicative of the proposed mining method; future mining studies may consider underground mining, open pit mining or a combination of both. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Mineral resource estimates do not account for mineability, selectivity, mining loss and dilution. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and therefore numbers may not appear to add precisely.
(3) Open pit (OP) mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.25% WO 3 . Underground (UG) mineral resources are reported at a cut-off grade of 0.5% WO 3 .Cut-off grades are based on a price of US$240 per mtu of WO 3 concentrate and a number of operating cost and recovery assumptions.
(4) Inferred mineral resources are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorized as mineral reserves. There is also no certainty that these inferred mineral resources will be converted to the measured and indicated categories through further drilling, or into mineral reserves, once economic considerations are applied. The Inferred Mineral Resource in this estimate has a lower level of confidence than that applied to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of the inferred Mineral Resource could be upgraded to an Indicated Mineral Resource with continued exploration.
(5) A metric tungsten unit (mtu) is 10 kilograms of tungsten trioxide (WO 3 ).

The Technical Report results were previously disclosed in the Company's news release dated June 13, 2023 and prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (" NI 43-101 "). The Qualified Person and author of the report is Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. The report, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," with effective date July 28, 2023 and report date of July 28, 2023, can be found under Fireweed's profile at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website.

Qualified Person Statement

Garth Kirkham, P.Geo., of Kirkham Geosystems Ltd. is the Qualified Person, as defined in National Instrument 43-101, and is responsible for the Mactung mineral resource estimate, the Technical Report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," and directly related information as reported herein. He has read and approved the relevant technical portions of this news release related to the mineral resource estimates for which he is responsible.

Disclosure of other technical information in this news release, not related to the Mactung Mineral Resource Estimate, has been approved by Fireweed Metals VP Geology, Jack Milton, Ph.D., P.Geo. (BC), a ‘Qualified Person' as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE:20F): Fireweed Metals is a public mineral exploration company on the leading edge of Critical Minerals project development. Fireweed is well-funded, with a healthy working capital position, and is well-positioned to carry out the large 2023 exploration program. The Company has three projects located in Canada:

  • Macmillan Pass Project (Zinc-Lead-Silver): Fireweed owns 100% of the district-scale 940 km 2 Macmillan Pass project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of the largest undeveloped zinc resources in the world** where the Tom and Jason zinc-lead-silver deposits have current Mineral Resources 1 (11.21 Mt Indicated Resource at 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead, and 21.33 g/t silver; and 39.47 Mt Inferred Resource at 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead, and 38.15 g/t silver) and a Preliminary Economic Assessment 2 (PEA). In addition, Boundary Zone, Tom North and End Zone have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims with known showings and significant upside exploration potential.
  • Mactung Project (Tungsten): The Company recently acquired 100% interest in the 37.6 km 2 Mactung Project located adjacent to the Macmillan Pass Project. Recently announced mineral resources for Mactung (41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 )* make it the world's largest high-grade resource of the Critical Mineral tungsten**. Located in Canada, it is one of the rare large tungsten resources outside of China.
  • Gayna River Project (Zinc-Lead-Gallium-Germanium): Fireweed has 100% of the 128.75 km 2 Gayna River project located 180 km north of the Macmillan Pass project. It is host to extensive mineralization including Critical Minerals zinc, gallium and germanium as well as lead and silver, outlined by 28,000 m of historical drilling and significant upside potential.

In Canada, Fireweed (TSXV: FWZ) trades on the TSX Venture Exchange. In the USA, Fireweed (OTCQB: FWEDF) trades on the OTCQB Venture Market ( www.otcmarkets.com ) and is DTC eligible for enhanced electronic clearing and settlement. In Europe, Fireweed (FSE: 20F) trades on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Additional information about Fireweed and its projects can be found on the Company's website at FireweedMetals.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Metals CORP.

" Brandon Macdonald "

CEO & Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statements

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking" statements and information ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included herein, including, without limitation, statements relating to deposits and exploration targets, interpretation of drill results and projections of mineralization, future work plans, world demand and supply of tungsten, the use of funds, and the potential of the Company's projects, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of Company management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to Company management and reflect the beliefs, opinions, and projections on the date the statements are made. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, unanticipated reclamation expenses, expenditure and financing requirements, general economic conditions, changes in financial markets, the ability to properly and efficiently staff the Company's operations, the sufficiency of working capital and funding for continued operations, title matters, First Nations relations, operating hazards, political and economic factors, competitive factors, metal prices, relationships with vendors and strategic partners, governmental regulations and oversight, permitting, seasonality and weather, technological change, industry practices, uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and laboratory tests, and one-time events. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward looking statements or beliefs, opinions, projections or other factors, except as required by law.

Footnotes and References

*See Fireweed news release dated June 13, 2023 "Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World" and the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mactung Project, Yukon Territory, Canada," with effective date July 28, 2023 filed on www.SEDAR.com .

** References to relative size and grade of the Mactung resources and Macmillan Pass resources in comparison to other tungsten and zinc deposits elsewhere in the world, respectively, are based on review of the Standard & Poor's Global Market Intelligence Capital IQ database.

1 : Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project, Watson Lake and Mayo Mining Districts Yukon Territory, Canada" filed on www.SEDAR.com on Feb 23, 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated January 10 th 2018.

2 : Fireweed Technical Report titled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Macmillan Pass Project Yukon Territory Canada" filed on www.SEDAR.com on July 9 th 2018, and Fireweed News Release dated May 23 rd , 2018. This Technical Report includes a Preliminary Economic Analysis disclosing an economic analysis of mineral resources that is preliminary in nature and does not include any mineral reserves. It is equally emphasized that the mineral resources disclosed within this Technical Report are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Contact:
Brandon Macdonald
Phone: (604) 646-8361

Email: info@fireweedmetals.com


Fireweed Connects Boundary Main and Boundary West with a High-Grade Feeder Zone, intersecting 71.9 m of 6.5 % Zinc 3.1% Lead and 97.8 g/t Silver

Fireweed Connects Boundary Main and Boundary West with a High-Grade Feeder Zone, intersecting 71.9 m of 6.5 % Zinc 3.1% Lead and 97.8 g/t Silver

  • Initial results from the first 18 holes of the 2023 program have confirmed the connection between Boundary Main and Boundary West.
  • These results reveal a continuous mineralized zone of stratiform laminated to massive sulphide in addition to extensive near-surface vein and breccia mineralization.
  • The Boundary Zone stratiform mineralization has a strike length of over 400 m and has been followed down-dip for at least 350 metres.
  • This zone is trending to higher grades and greater thicknesses at depth, where it remains open.
  • NB23-003 intersected 71.89 m of 6.48% zinc, 3.09% lead, 97.8 g/t silver, including 21.96 m of 10.70% zinc, 6.96% lead, and 178.6 g/t silver.
  • NB23-001 intersected 38.00 m of 9.12% zinc, 1.50% lead, 52.6 g/t silver, including 20.00 m of 15.32% zinc, 2.53% lead, 86.2 g/t silver.
  • NB23-002 intersected 4.20 m of 18.71% zinc 0.30% lead 47.1 g/t silver.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to report the first assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass Project, Yukon, and provide an update from its largest ever drill program.

CEO Statement

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

Fireweed to Commence Gold Exploration Program at Macmillan Pass in an Emerging Gold District, Yukon

  • The Tombstone-Tungsten Gold Belt (TTB) is a Yukon gold district with multi-million-ounce gold and silver deposits and several recent gold discoveries.
  • Fireweed's 980 km 2 Macmillan Pass and Mactung projects are within the TTB and host not only some of the world's largest undeveloped resources for zinc and tungsten** but also a geological setting that is prospective for gold mineralization.
  • Numerous gold targets have been identified using a large database of geochemical and geophysical data collected by Fireweed and by previous owners during exploration that primarily targeted Carlin style gold mineralization.
  • These targets are prospective for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization which is similar to the type of mineralization found 30 to 90 km away at Snowline Gold's recent Valley discovery at their Rogue project.
  • A three-week field program will systematically explore several anomalous areas with potential for reduced intrusion related gold mineralization.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) In conjunction with Fireweed's largest ever drill program at Macmillan Pass, Fireweed will be conducting reconnaissance prospecting, mapping, and sampling across a series of gold anomalies on the property.

CEO Statement

Fireweed Drills Wide Step-Out Intersection of Massive Sulphides at Boundary Zone and Starts Up Second Drill Rig

Fireweed Drills Wide Step-Out Intersection of Massive Sulphides at Boundary Zone and Starts Up Second Drill Rig

  • A 73 m wide interval of massive sulphide zinc-lead mineralization has been intersected at Boundary Zone and is open along-strike and at depth, validating the feeder zone target, with plans for step-out holes in the interpreted direction towards the feeder.
  • All three of the first drillholes at Boundary Zone have hit zinc-lead mineralization.
  • Results indicate that the Boundary West and Boundary Main zones may be connected parts of a single mineralized system.
  • The second of five drill rigs is now at site and has started drilling at the Tom deposit.
  • Drilling will target step-out holes at Tom, Jason, and Boundary Zone.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update of its 2023 exploration program. The first three drillholes have tested an area between the Boundary Main and Boundary West zones and have intersected significant zinc-lead mineralization. The Company is currently completing a 1,900 m Phase 1 drill program and plans to continue with an additional 14,000 m or more of drilling across multiple step-outs and targets in 2023.

CEO Statement

Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

Fireweed Announces Near-Term Plans for Mactung Project

  • Initiating a Preliminary Economic Assessment( PEA) to validate Project economics and evaluate opportunities to add value.
  • Conducting metallurgical test program to validate and optimize tungsten recovery and assess the recoveries of by-products gold and copper.
  • An environmental and socioeconomic assessment for the Project was completed in 2014, allowing for licensing processes to proceed.
  • Planning additional environmental studies and field investigation programs in 2023 to bolster understanding of key project components.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to provide an update on the near-term plans for the Mactung Project, following release of the Resource Estimate that establishes Mactung as the world's largest, high-grade tungsten deposit** (see news release dated June 13, 2023*).

CEO Statement

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

Fireweed Metals Announces Mineral Resources for the Mactung Project: the Largest High-Grade Tungsten Deposit in the World*

  • Mactung is the world's largest high-grade deposit of the critical mineral tungsten*.
  • Mineral resources total 41.5 Mt Indicated Resource at 0.73% WO 3 and 12.2 Mt Inferred Resource at 0.59% WO 3 .
  • In addition, an Exploration Target is estimated at 2.5 Mt to 3.5 Mt at a grade between 0.4% and 0.6% WO 3 , within the mining shapes that constrain the Mineral Resource.
  • The resource estimate includes estimates for the critical mineral copper in addition to gold and metallurgical test work is underway to determine recoveries of these by-product metals.
  • Mactung is contiguous with Fireweed's Macmillan Pass zinc-lead-silver project, accessible by the North Canol Road, and provides potential for future project synergies.

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF) is pleased to announce a new mineral resource estimate for its Mactung Project located in Yukon and Northwest Territories, Canada (Map 1), within the Traditional Territories of the Kaska Dena Nation and First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun, and the Sahtú Settlement Area.

CEO Statement

Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

Proton Green, A Strategic Investment of VVC, Enters into Definitive Share Exchange Agreement to Form Premier Publicly Traded Helium and Beverage Grade CO2 Supplier

VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, ("VVC" or the "Company"), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQB:VVCVF) a major investor in Proton Green, LLC ("Proton Green"), is thrilled to announce that Proton Green has signed a definitive share exchange agreement with Cyber App Solutions (Ticker: CYRB). The agreement signifies a significant milestone for Proton Green, establishing it as a leading publicly traded supplier of helium and beverage grade CO 2 in North America.

Under the terms of the all-stock transaction, Cyber App Solutions Corp. will acquire Proton Green, with Proton Green shareholders set to own approximately 94.4% of the combined entity. The current Proton Green management team and Board of Directors will lead the new organization. This strategic move paves the way for a name change to Proton Green, Inc., and a planned ticker change to "PGRN," a symbol that has already been reserved with Nasdaq. Subsequently, Proton Green anticipates a Nasdaq uplisting in the second half of 2023, further solidifying its position in the public markets.

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. Announces Closings of Private Placement and Proposed Private Placement

Canadian North Resources Inc. (the "Corporation") (TSX-V:CNRI)(OTCQX:CNRSF)(FSE:EO0) announces the closing of its non-brokered private placement of common shares ("Flow-Through Shares") on a flow-through basis pursuant to the Income Tax Act (Canada), of which 1,031,425 Flow-Through Shares were issued at a price of $2.70 per share for gross proceeds of $2,784,847.50 (the "Flow-Through Offering

Finder's fees in relation to the Flow-through Offering has been paid in cash in an amount equal to 6% of the gross proceeds of the Flow-Through Offering.

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Forest Fires Delay Plans for Slave Lake Zinc

Slave Lake Zinc Corp. (CSE: SLZ) (the "Company") With the expansion of the forest fire issues in the Northwest Territories, the Territorial government has expropriated all the rotary wing aircraft available in the N.W.T. to support the efforts to fight the expanding forest fire problem. Fixed wing aircraft are also have significant issues in operating under the current conditions.

Consequently, Slave Lake Zinc has had to postpone the proposed ground exploration recognisance program that was scheduled. We will resume these plans as soon as practicable and look even more forward to advancing our exciting critical metals suite of minerals.

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Expiry of Austral Option Agreement

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX®:PMMCF) advises that the Option granted to Austral Gold Limited (ASX:AGD)(TSXV:AGLD) ("Austral" or the "Company") whereby Austral could acquire up to an 80% interest in the Morros Blancos property held by Pampa, as detailed in a July 28, 2021 news release, has expired

During the term of the option agreement, Austral completed exploration activities to the value of approximately US$1.6 million across both the Morros Blancos and Cerro Blanco properties.

Northern Dynasty: Alaska takes EPA to the Supreme Court over Veto

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") announces that the State of Alaska filed today a motion in the United States Supreme Court. The Motion for Leave to File a Bill of Complaint forcefully argues that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") veto of the Pebble Project breaches a contract (the Cook Inlet Land Exchange) involving Alaska and the United States and violates the federal statutory recognition and implementation of that land exchange. It also argues that the veto violates the Administrative Procedure Act because the veto is arbitrary and capricious. Finally, it argues that the veto-which withdraws 309 square miles in the Bristol Bay region from use for mining purposes-is an unconstitutional taking without just compensation. The Bill of Complaint seeks injunctive relief requiring EPA to withdraw its veto and seeks monetary damages for breach of contract and the unconstitutional taking without just compensation

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

ASCENDANT RESOURCES ANNOUNCES POST-TAX NPV8 OF US$147 MILLION AND 39% IRR FROM INITIAL FEASIBILITY STUDY AT ITS LAGOA SALGADA PROJECT IN PORTUGAL

TSX: ASND
www.ascendantresources.com

  • Completes Requirement for Project Ownership to Increase to 80%
  • Robust economics to drive construction funding
  • solid operating basis to drive initial production
  • Optimization program commenced to further enhance economics

Highlights of the 2023 Definitive Feasibility Study include:

