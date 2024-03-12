Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Gold Price Reaches New All-time High, Experts Say it's Not Done

Lobo Tiggre: Uranium Back on the Table, When Will Gold Stocks Move?

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Atico Mining Signs an Investment Agreement with the Government of Ecuador, for the Development of its La Plata Project

Marvel Completes Drilling at Duhamel, Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Project, North of Quebec City

Scoping Study for Nueva Sabana Mine Progressing after Receipt of Initial MRE

Multiple Large Lithium Soil Anomalies Outlined at Parker Dome

FREEGOLD VENTURES LIMITED ANNOUNCES $5 MILLION BEST EFFORTS PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING

Jindalee Spin-Out Dynamic Metals Signs $20M JV with Mineral Resources

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Controlled Thermal Resources

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Copper Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fireweed Metals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Welcomes Fireweed Metals Corp. to OTCQX

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSX-V: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G), a mineral exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Fireweed Metals Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Fireweed Metals Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "FWEDF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated, "Fireweed's transition from OTCQB to OTCQX affirms the quality of our company and projects. By being on the OTCQX platform, we've broadened accessibility to Fireweed shares, catering to a wider spectrum of investors. This is poised to enhance our shareholder base both in the U.S. and globally, amplifying our overall liquidity."

About Fireweed Metals Corp. (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE:M0G)
Fireweed Metals is exploring and developing two of the world's largest and highest-grade critical metals projects: Macpass (zinc-lead-silver) in Canada's Yukon, and the adjacent Mactung (tungsten) . With ongoing exploration success, Macpass is taking shape as a prospective multi-generational mining asset. Mactung is positioned to meet pressing needs for a reliable source of tungsten, potentially becoming the answer for western tungsten demand for decades. Fireweed's Gayna Project (zinc-lead-silver-gallium-germanium) in the Northwest Territories is highly prospective for Kipushi-style massive sulphide discoveries, adding exploration upside and optionality to the Company's portfolio. Backed by robust funding and a top shareholder registry, Fireweed is poised to continue delivering on its projects, unlocking significant value for all stakeholders.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX ® Best Market, OTCQB ® Venture Market and Pink ® Open Market.

Our OTC Link ® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com .

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:
OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Fireweed MetalsFWZ:CATSXV:FWZBase Metals Investing
FWZ:CA
Fireweed Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fireweed Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQX: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to announce its upgrade from the OTCQB® Venture Market to the OTCQX® Best Market ("OTCQX"), a top-tier public market in the United States. As of today, Fireweed's common shares are actively trading on OTCQX under the trading symbol "FWEDF." This significant step underscores the Company's commitment to accessibility for U.S. investors, aligning with the high standards set by OTCQX.

CEO Statement

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Makes Complete Drill Database Available and Launches New Website

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report that an integrated dataset containing all previously released Fireweed and historical drilling data from the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada, is now available on a newly launched website.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Fireweed Intersects 14 m True Width of 11.45% Zinc, 5.86% Lead, and 126.3 g/t Silver at the New Tom South Zone

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report the final results from the 2023 drilling campaign at its Tom and Jason deposits, Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Intersects 44 m true width of 18.98% Zinc, 2.24% Lead and 114.9 g/t Silver, and 47 m true width of 11.58% Zinc, 1.75% Lead and 54.9 g/t Silver at Boundary Zone

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report the final results from the 2023 Boundary Zone drilling campaign at its Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Fireweed Drills Best Intersection to Date at Boundary Zone Comprising 143.95 m at 14.45% Zinc, 1.15% Lead, and 60.0 g/t Silver for a True Width of 50 m

Fireweed Metals CORP. ("Fireweed" or the "Company") (TSXV: FWZ; OTCQB: FWEDF; FSE: M0G) is pleased to report its best drill intersection from Boundary Zone to date, as well as other spectacular assay results from its 2023 exploration at the Macmillan Pass ("Macpass") Project, Yukon, Canada.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Intersects 304m at 1.07% CuEq* incl. 132m at 1.45% CuEq* from First Drillhole at the Piuquenes Porphyry Project, Argentina

Pampa Metals Intersects 304m at 1.07% CuEq* incl. 132m at 1.45% CuEq* from First Drillhole at the Piuquenes Porphyry Project, Argentina

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIR)(OTCQB:PMMCF) is pleased to report assay results for the upper 502 meters of diamond drillhole PIU-01 (refer figure 1) which was recently completed to a depth of 867m at the Company's Piuquenes Central porphyry target located in San Juan Province, Argentina. Assay results for the upper 502m section of hole PIU-01 include

  • 304m @ 0.48% Cu, 0.68 g/t Au, 3.1 g/t Ag (1.07% CuEq)* (from 198 m);
    • including 132 m @ 0.71% Cu, 0.85 g/ Au, 4.3 g/t Ag (1.45% CuEq)* (from 220m); and
    • including 34 m @ 0.60% Cu, 0.93 g/t Au, 3.6 g/t Ag (1.38% CuEq)* (from 468m).

Assays results from 502m to 867m (End Of Hole) are expected shortly.

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

Noble Minerals Completes Geophysical Surveys in proximity to the Location of a 140 kg, Mineralized Boulder Found near Hearst, Ontario

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Toronto, Ontario TheNewswire - March 8, 2024 Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ( "Noble" or the "Company" ) (TSX-V:NOB, FRANKFURT: NB7, OTCQB:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the company has completed geophysical surveys on 214 claims in Way Township. The claims extend from about 4 to 15 km southwest of the town of Hearst, Ontario. The property area is equivalent to approximately 4,500 hectares or 45 sq km. The geophysical surveys were done in preparation for a reverse circulation drill program scheduled for the SpringSummer of 2024. The recent geophysical program was partially funded by the Ontario Junior Exploration Program.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CLOSE OF NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES /

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has closed on its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the " Private Placement ") pursuant to which the Company has issued a total of 41,666,667 common shares of the Company (each, a " Common Share ") at a price of $0.015 per Common Share for gross proceeds of approximately $0.6 million . The Company's largest shareholder, Electrum Strategic Opportunities Fund L.P. (" Electrum "), acquired all of the Common Shares issued in the Private Placement.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

Grid Battery Renews Engagement with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. To Provide Social Media Services

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid") (TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2) announces that it has renewed its contract with Triomphe Holdings Ltd. (dba Capital Analytica) ("Capital Analytica") to provide a multi-faceted Promotional Enhancement Service. Capital Analytica is a Nanaimo, BC based company

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

Grid Battery Metals Files NI 43-101 Technical Report on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada

(TheNewswire)

Grid Battery Metals Inc..

Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Grid Battery") ( TSXV:CELL ) ( OTC:EVKRF ) ( FRA:NMK2 ) is pleased to announce that the NI 43-101 Technical Report for Grid's Clayton Valley Lithium Project, dated March 4, 2024, prepared by Mr. Steven McMillin P.G. of Rangefront Geological, has been filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and can be viewed on the Company's website at Clayton Valley Technical Report

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

VIZSLA COPPER ANNOUNCES $1.5 MILLION NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES./

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) ( FRANKFURT : 97E0) (" Vizsla Copper " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 23,076,923 units (the " Units ") at a price of $0.065 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fireweed Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Fireweed Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Announces Instant Buy in the USA and Provides Early March Signup Data

Fireweed Upgrades to Trade Shares on the OTCQX Best Market

Nextech3D.ai Announces Formation of AI Incubator and AI Acquisition & Development Division With Potential 2024 IPO Spin Out

Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek

Related News

Gold Investing

Drilling Recommences at Auld Creek

Lithium Investing

WCNOE Underwriting Completed – A$4.33M Raised

Gold Investing

Large Lithium Soil Anomaly Outlined at Lake Johnston

Gold Investing

Spartan Announces Updated Exploration Target for the Never Never Gold Deposit

Gold Investing

Brightstar Gold Pours Ongoing at Gwalia

Tech Investing

Lake Resources NL Up to A$20 Million Equity Raising

Gold Investing

Jeffrey Christian: Gold, Silver and "Another Year of Living Dangerously"

×