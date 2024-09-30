Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Burley Minerals

Exploration License Granted over Cane Bore Iron Project

Burley Minerals Limited (ASX: BUR, “Burley” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that Exploration License E08/3424 (the Cane Bore Iron Project) was granted by The Department of Energy, Mines, Industry Regulation and Safety (DEMIRS). Cane Bore is located within the world class Pilbara Province of the Western Australia and located less than 100 km by sealed road from the export Port of Onslow.

Highlights

Cane Bore Iron Project, WA – 100% Interest

  • Exploration License (E08/3424) granted over the Cane Bore Iron Ore Project within the Hamersly Province of the Pilbara, Western Australia ~ 100 km by sealed road from Port of Onslow.
  • More than 30km of remnant Channel Iron Deposits (CID) identified with historic rock sampling indicates grades of 51.3% to 55.0% Fe.
  • The CID averages 400m widths and sits up to 20m above the surrounding surface.
  • Burley is readying for a mapping and rock-chip sampling programme and is preparing a Programme of Work for its maiden drilling programme.
  • Burley is currently engaging with Traditional Owners to complete heritage surveys for the maiden drill programme.

The grant of E08/3424 is subject to the conditions outlined in the Conservation Management Plan (CMP) approved by Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) earlier this year. The CMP provides details of the proposed exploration programmes at Cane Bore and the measures that will be implemented to mitigate environmental impacts of exploration activities.

Burley has Heritage Protection Agreements in place with the PKKP Aborginal Coporation and Buurabalayji Thalanjyi Aborginal Coporation, and is pursuing heritage surveys now. Furthermore, the Programme of Work (PoW) application for the maiden drilling programme is being prepared. This maiden drilling program is well defined in the CMP, faciliatiing the PoW application process. In addition, Burely is preparing a preliminary mapping and rock chip sampling exercise over the Channel Iron Deposit (CID) target areas at Cane Bore.

The Cane Bore Iron Project is adjacent to the sealed Northwest Coastal Highway, interesecting the Osnslow Road, and approximately 200 km southwest of Burley’s Broad Flat Well Iron Project (see Figure 1). The Cane River area was historically explored for iron resources in the late 1960s, but only wide-spaced sampling of surface materials was reported. More recent reconnisaince work, using recent satellite imagery, multi-spectral imagery, topographic data and extrapolation of known regional resources, indicates the potential to delineate more than 30 linear km of CID mineralisation at Cane Bore.

Figure 1: Cane Bore and Broad Flat Well Iron Projects Location Plan, Pilbara, Western Australia.

Burley Minerals Managing Director and CEO, Stewart McCallion commented:

“We are very pleased to have the Cane Bore exploration license granted. This is a major milestone for Burley as Cane Bore has the potential for significant CID-style iron resources, rivalling its neighbours in the local region. Our geologists are getting ready to mobilise to site and complete mapping and surface sampling over 30km of remnant Channel Iron Deposits (CID) that sits up to 20m above the surrounding terraine.

We are liasing with the Traditional Owners of the land to arrange heritage surveys over the primary drilling targets. The approved Conservation Management Plan detailed the proposed exploration programme at Cane Bore and this forms the basis to lodge a PoW application to DEMIRS now; there is more than 200 hectares of CID target areas to explore in this first pass. We are very excited about commencing a maiden drill programme over this substantial project and thank Burley shareholders for their patience while we reached this significant milestone.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Burley Minerals Ltd., licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

Three haul trucks.

Fortescue Seals US$2.8 Billion Deal with Liebherr to Develop Zero-emission Mining Fleet

Fortescue (ASX:FMG,OTCQX:FSUMF) said on Wednesday (September 25) that it has entered into a US$2.8 billion agreement with German-Swiss manufacturer Liebherr to develop zero-emission mining equipment.

The partnership will result in the deployment of 475 Liebherr machines, including 360 battery-electric trucks, 55 electric excavators and 60 battery-powered dozers, to Fortescue’s mining operations in Western Australia.

Liebherr and Fortescue will also develop a fully autonomous battery-electric haulage system for large-scale mining, integrating the latter company's Zero's battery technology into the equipment.

Keep reading...Show less
Onslow Iron haul road.

Mineral Resources Completes AU$1.3 Billion Sale of Stake in Onslow Iron Haul Road

Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN,OTC Pink:MALRF) has completed the sale of a 49 percent interest in the Onslow Iron haul road to investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners (MSIP).

MSIP, a private infrastructure investment platform within Morgan Stanley Investment Management, paid Mineral Resources upfront cash consideration of AU$1.1 billion on Tuesday (September 24).

While that payment marked the completion of the transaction, MSIP is required to issue an additional AU$200 million in cash if the haul road achieves a run rate of 35 million tonnes per year for any quarter before June 30, 2026.

Keep reading...Show less
Allup Silica Limited

Allup Prepares for Drilling at McLaren Mineral Sands Project, WA

Allup Silica Limited (ASX: APS) (“Allup” or “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on works to progress development of its 100%-owned McLaren Valuable Heavy Mineral Sands (VHMS) Project near Balledonia, WA.

Keep reading...Show less

LABRADOR IRON ORE ROYALTY CORPORATION - CASH DIVIDEND FOR THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2024 - $0.70 PER COMMON SHARE

The Directors of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: LIF) declared today a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per Common Share. The dividend is payable to holders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2024 and is to be paid on October 28, 2024 .

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation Logo (CNW Group/Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation)

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

The Corporation holds a 15.10% equity interest in IOC directly and through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, and receives a 7% gross overriding royalty on all iron ore products produced, sold and shipped by IOC and a 10 cent per tonne commission on all iron ore products produced and sold by IOC.

SOURCE Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2024/13/c4639.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Green technology concept.

Report: Australia's Biggest Future Export Opportunity Hinges on Pilbara Decarbonisation

Australian think tank Climate Energy Finance (CEF) published a report on how accelerating the electrification and decarbonisation of the Pilbara region would help the country achieve its green export goals.

Called “Superpowering-Up,” the report was written by Matt Pollard, net-zero transformation analyst at CEF, and Tim Buckley, a director at the organisation. It was made available to the public on August 13.

One of the report's main findings is that single common-user grid infrastructure in the Pilbara area would be a key catalyst in speeding up decarbonisation in the region, which is the "engine room" of Australia's resource sector.

Keep reading...Show less
ESG symbols displayed above keyboard.

Australia's Mining Dilemma: Can ESG Goals and Competitive Production Coexist?

With investors placing increasing value on environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, mining companies are having to choose between maintaining competitive production and promoting ESG principles.

That's the topic explored in an August 8 report from Callum Perry, Solomon Cefai, Alice Li and Laura Roberts of Fastmarkets. In it, they outline the conundrum facing Australia's mining industry and the impact it's having.

The report begins with a refresher on Australia's ESG frameworks at both the state and federal level. While these initiatives underscore a commitment to responsible mining practices, they are also tough to navigate.

Keep reading...Show less

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

Trigg Acquires Globally Significant High Grades High Tonnage Antimony Project

Gold Investing

Optimised Production Plan for the Mt Boppy Gold Mine Cobar Basin, New South Wales

Copper Investing

Glencore Loan Facility Closed, Offtakes Executed

Uranium Investing

$1.1M Placement to Advance Lyndon Uranium Project

Lithium Investing

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Quotation

