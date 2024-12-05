Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink? (Updated 2024)

Top 4 Largest Lithium Reserves by Country (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Lithium Universe Ltd Partners with Quebec Chemical Logistics Supply Company

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

First Helium

HELI:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Octava Minerals Limited

Yallalong Antimony and Byro REE Drill Programs Progressing as Planned

Octava Minerals Limited (ASX:OCT) (“Octava” or the “Company”), a Western Australia focused explorer of the new energy metals antimony, REE’s, Lithium and gold, is pleased to report that exploration drilling at its 100% owned Yallalong antimony project in the mid-west of Western Australia is on track and progressing as expected. In addition, the planned two metallurgical core drill holes are now complete, with samples on their way to Perth to undergo testwork in coming months.

Highlights

  • Exploration drilling at the Yallalong antimony project in the mid-west of WA is on track and progressing as planned.
  • Drilling at the Discovery antimony prospect, where historic drilling recorded significant high-grade intercepts including 7m @ 3.27% antimony (Sb) is almost complete.
  • The rig will shortly relocate 2km north along strike to the second antimony target, Central, and commence drilling.
  • Field observations have confirmed the presence of antimony mineralisation in drill holes as expected.
  • Completion of two metallurgical core test holes at the Byro REE/Li project with samples to be submitted for chemical analysis followed by minerals extraction studies by CSIRO.

Octava’s Managing Director Bevan Wakelam stated; ”Drilling is going well at our Discovery antimony prospect and progressing as planned. The team onsite have observed antimony mineralisation in drill holes at the Discovery target, which we will get to the laboratory for determination of antimony grades. The results are expected to be available early in the new year. We are also looking forward to testing the second antimony target at the Central target, which has not been drilled tested before. In addition, core hole drilling is now complete at our Byro project, we are looking forward to getting the metallurgical recovery test work on these samples underway at the CSIRO.”

Figure 1. RC drilling at the Discovery antimony prospect, Yallalong Antimony Project.

Discovery Antimony Target

Drilling is progressing well at the Discovery antimony target with around 75% of the planned drill holes now completed. In the next few days, the drill rig will relocate to the Central antimony target, 2km north and commence drilling 9 maiden drill holes, down to a depth of approximately 120m, the prospect at Central has not been drill tested before.

Results from the drill program are expected to be available early in the new year.

Byro REE Project

Figure 2. Core drilling at the Byro REE Project

Drilling of two metallurgical core holes at the Byro Project has been completed on time and on budget and the core samples are on their way to Perth. Over the next couple of months, these samples will undergo chemical and mineralogical analysis and beneficiation tests, followed by metals extraction testwork with the CSIRO.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Octava Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx: octgold investingprecious metalsresource investing
The Conversation (0)

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces the Acquisition of a Gold Stream from Allied Gold's Kurmuk Project

 Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. ("Wheaton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Wheaton Precious Metals International Ltd. ("WPMI") has entered into a definitive Precious Metals Purchase Agreement (the "Gold Stream") with Allied Gold Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary Allied Gold Services Inc. (together, "Allied"), in respect of the Kurmuk Project located in Ethiopia (the "Project" or "Kurmuk").

"Wheaton is pleased to announce a streaming agreement with Allied to advance the construction of the Kurmuk project, which is set to be the first commercial gold mine in Ethiopia ," said Randy Smallwood , President and CEO of Wheaton Precious Metals. "This fully permitted, high quality development project offers significant exploration potential, supported by a team at Allied with a proven operating track record. We are excited to partner with Allied to unlock opportunities that empower the local communities and help drive the growth of Ethiopia's emerging metals and mining sector."

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Adrian Day, gold bars.

Adrian Day: US$2,500 Gold? Pullback Would be "Healthy," Reasons to Buy Remain

The gold price has seen ups and downs since the US election.

The yellow metal took a hit directly after Donald Trump's victory, falling to the US$2,550 per ounce level. But then it staged a quick recovery, passing US$2,700. It's now pulled back again, currently at around US$2,650.

Ahead of gold's second post-election decline, Adrian Day, president of Adrian Day Asset Management, told the Investing News Network he wouldn't be surprised to see another leg down.

Keep reading...Show less
Gareth Soloway, gold, silver and Bitcoin.

Gareth Soloway: Gold, Silver, Bitcoin and More — Price Predictions for 2025

Speaking to the Investing News Network, Gareth Soloway, chief market strategist at VerifiedInvesting.com, shared his latest price forecasts for gold and silver, as well as Bitcoin.

Heading into 2025, he said he thinks the yellow metal will be the year's best-performing asset.

"I would have to take gold — and again, for me it's the risk that if we go to US$107,000 on Bitcoin, let's say, we could pull back to US$75,000 next year ... that drawdown is a hefty drawdown of 30 percent or so at that point," he said.

Keep reading...Show less
Mount Hope Mining

Mount Hope Mining


Keep reading...Show less
Cabral Gold (TSXV:CBR)

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil


Keep reading...Show less
Gold bull on gold coins.

Assets and Acquisitions Drive Value Creation in a Strong Gold Market

Mining companies are leveraging today's robust gold market to invest in strategic infrastructure and resource expansion, as both strategies present significant potential to create shareholder value.

The current strong price environment for gold not only enhances the profitability of existing operations, but also makes new projects financially viable. As mining and exploration companies continue to optimise existing assets and pursue targeted acquisitions, the current landscape is providing investors with a compelling opportunity to enhance their portfolios.

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

RocketBoots Renews Contract with Major Australian Retailer

Trading Halt

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Cabral Announces Filing of NI 43-101 Technical Report for Prefeasibility Study on the Gold-in-Oxide Starter Operation at the Cuiú Cuiú Gold Project, Brazil

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

Precious Metals Investing

AUE receives firm commitments for A$10 million placement

Copper Investing

Rio Tinto and Sumitomo Partner to Advance Winu Copper-Gold Project

Australia Investing

Sarama Resources Completes Acquisition of Majority Interest in Cosmo Gold Project

Precious Metals Investing

Lode Gold Receives Tsxv Conditional Acceptance for Spinout Transaction and Sets a Shareholder Meeting Date to Approve Plan of Arrangement

Base Metals Investing

Awalé Commences 4000-Metre Diamond Drilling Program at the BBM and Charger Zones, Odienné JV Project

copper investing

Drilling Planned for Resource Expansion at Whundo Copper Project

×