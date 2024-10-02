- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Black Mountain: Strategy & Drilling Plans
Chariot Corp Limited (ASX:CC9) (“Chariot” or the “Company”) today announces that it has revised its strategy for the Black Mountain hard rock lithium project in Wyoming U.S.A. (“Black Mountain”) and will shift from exploring for a large-scale resource to testing the viability of establishing a smaller-scale “pilot mine” at Black Mountain (“Pilot Mine”), with the goal of supplying spodumene concentrate to several lithium hydroxide refineries under construction in the southwestern United States.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- NEW STRATEGY: Chariot has revised its strategy for Black Mountain and now envisions a ”Pilot Mine” at Black Mountain in Wyoming, U.S.A., that could rapidly produce spodumene concentrate to capitalize on the growing lithium supply deficit in the U.S. market
- RESOURCE DEFINITION TARGET: Phase 2 drilling aims to define a high-priority, small-scale lithium resource (minimum JORC (2012) Indicated category) to underpin the Pilot Mine and establish the foundation for future larger-scale resource definition
- PHASE 2 DRILL PROGRAM: Chariot will conduct a reverse circulation drilling program at Black Mountain, drilling a total of up to 43 holes and up to 4,300 metres of total drilling (which may be completed in stages through the balance of 2024 and early 2025)
- METALLURGICAL TESTING: Chariot has approximately 200 kg of mineralized HQ diamond drill core in storage in Wyoming which will be transported to Perth for metallurgical testing by an experienced Perth-based metallurgical laboratory facility
- URGENT SUPPLY NEEDS: U.S. lithium demand is projected to surge by 2030, creating an urgency for new domestic supply sources
- WYOMING’S STRATEGIC ADVANTAGE: Wyoming’s small-mine permit system offers a pathway for the establishment of a pilot mine
- COST-EFFICIENT MODULAR PLANT DESIGN: The contemplated modular plant design is expected to reduce upfront costs and offer flexibility to scale up rapidly
- LONG-TERM VISION: The Pilot Mine strategy could provide short-term cash flow and potentially could optimize the development of larger-scale mining operations in the future
The following factors relating to the Black Mountain Project render it particularly suitable for the establishment of a Pilot Mine:
1) Indications of near-surface lithium mineralization at Black Mountain makes it suitable for a shallow, open-pit Pilot Mine.
2) Wyoming’s advantageous small-mine permit system offers a pathway for small mine permits that does not impose limits on the mineral volume which can be extracted but rather places annual limits on the mining activities to 10 acres (4.05 hectares) of disturbance and 35,000 cubic yards (26,760 cubic metres) of overburden removal (refer Part 3 of this announcement).
3) Black Mountain’s proximity to U.S. lithium hydroxide refineries currently under construction in the southwestern United States is expected to provide a geographic advantage in marketing product extracted from the Pilot Mine.
1. Target Small-scale Lithium Resource Definition
The Black Mountain Phase 2 drilling program (“Phase 2 Drilling Program”) will be completed during the coming months within the 5 acre disturbance limit applicable under the existing “Notice of Intent” level drill permit. The Phase 2 Drilling Program will seek to:
1) Quickly and cost-effectively define a small-scale lithium resource (at a minimum JORC (2012) “Indicated” category level of confidence) to support the construction of a Pilot Mine (“Small-scale Lithium Resource”).
2) Advance the understanding of mineralization and geology to identify drilling targets for further exploration of the project and delineation of a resource to support future large-scale mining.
The Phase 2 Drilling Program will be focused on the two southern pegmatite outcrops (Figure 1) which exhibit high fractionation (see Chariot’s ASX announcements dated 2 February 2024 and 20 August 2024) and contain spodumene at surface.
A previous drilling program conducted by the Company has already shown at and near-surface lithium mineralisation in these areas (see Chariot’s ASX announcement dated 2 February 2024).
ERM (see Part 4 of this announcement below) has assisted in the development of the Phase 2 Drilling Program. It will consist of up to 43 holes, totaling up to 4,300m of total drilling depth. The drilling method utilized will be small-format reverse circulation (”RC”) drilling, which is a proven method for quick and cost-effective drilling with a minimal disturbance footprint.
As part of its revised strategy for Black Mountain, the Company is replacing the previously announced drilling plans (see Chariot’s ASX announcements dated 19 June 2024) with the Phase 2 Drilling Program.
The Company is in discussions with a drilling company and will commence drilling as soon as an RC drill rig and crew can be redeployed from their current projects.
Figure 1: 2024 RC Drill Plan
Figure 2: Black Mountain pegmatite intersection in BMDDH23_01 from 10.5m (34.5ft.) to 13.7m (45ft.) showing some of the spodumene mineralization (See Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 2 February 2024)
Figure 3: Black Mountain Drill Core sample from BMDDH23_01 – from 10.6m (See Chariot’s ASX Announcement dated 2 February 2024)
The Company notes that completion of the full Phase 2 Drilling Program will require additional funding. Discussions regarding potential fundraising are currently underway and the Company will provide further updates as details are finalised.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Chariot Corporation, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investor Presentation via Investor Meet Company
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition,is pleased to announce that Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, Steve Keslerwill provide a live presentation relating to the recent announcement by the Chilean Government and wider Company developments via Investor Meet Company on 1 October 2024, 17:00 BST.
The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and meet CleanTech Lithium via the following link:
https://www.investormeetcompany.com/cleantech-lithium-plc/register-investor
Investors who already follow CleanTech Lithium plc on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited via email and the platform.
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to become a new supplier of battery grade lithium using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Viento Andino, and exploration stage projects in Llamara and Arenas Blancas (Salar de Atacama), located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two most advanced projects: Laguna Verde and Viento Andino are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have good access to existing infrastructure.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine resulting in no aquifer depletion. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine with higher recoveries, short development lead times and no extensive evaporation pond construction. www.ctlithium.com
Click here to connect with CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, OTCQX:CTLHF, Frankfurt:T2N), to receive an Investor Presentation
Interim Results for Six-Month Period Ending 30 June 2024
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, is pleased to announce its unaudited Interim Results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2024 ("1H 2024" or "the Period").
The Company has made significant progress with the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") at the flagship project, Laguna Verde, and seen encouraging results from the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") pilot plant in Chile and will be producing battery-grade lithium carbonate for potential strategic partners to evaluate. The Company is also pursuing a dual listing on the Australian Stock Exchange ("ASX") and aims to be trading on the ASX in Q4 2024.
Highlights of the Period:
Operational:
· Health & Safety:
o Zero-harm safety culture focused on continuous improvement to achieve an injury free and healthy work environment - no LTIs, major incidents or near misses recorded in 1H 2024.
· Laguna Verde Drilling Programme:
o Five-well resource drilling programme commenced. Work designed in collaboration with Montgomery & Associates, a leading hydrogeology and resource evaluation consultancy.
o Programme aims to produce a maiden reserves estimate using modifying factors from the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") which is underway and targeted for completion by the end of 2024.
· DLE Pilot Plant:
o Operational and producing high quality lithium chloride eluate with low impurities.
o Eluate is being converted to produce batches of battery-grade lithium carbonate which will be made available to potential strategic partners in Q4 2024 to start product qualification.
o Inauguration event was held in May 2024 where local communities and government officials were in attendance.
· Project Licences:
o CTL entered into a sale and purchase agreement ("SPA"), now taking full ownership of certain Laguna Verde licences that were previously held by way of an option agreement
o The licences held in the Salar de Atacama basin, which we understand are located outside the salar area defined as strategic by the Government and have been re-named the 'Arenas Blancas' project, are a potentially very promising opportunity.
· CEOL Contracts:
o Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") for a total of five lithium projects have been submitted to the Chilean Government. CTL is very well positioned as the most advanced exploration stage company progressing DLE based projects in Chile.
o Francisco Basin project has been renamed Viento Andino, in line with the RFI submission, to highlight the project area is outside a national park of a similar name located in the basin.
Corporate:
· Board changes:
o Executive Chairman Steve Kesler assumed the duties of CEO on an interim basis, following the resignation of CEO, Aldo Boitano in April.
o The search for a new CEO is well underway and the chosen candidate will be announced in due course.
· Cash position:
o The Company's cash position at the period end, including proceeds received from Loan Notes shortly after period end, was £2.1 million.
Post-period Highlights:
Operational:
o Pump tests and a reinjection well at Laguna Verde, planned to be undertaken in Q4 2024, will help define the brine extraction and reinjection wellfield design and the sustainable production rate required for the PFS.
o A plant location study was completed by Worley for the Laguna Verde project and concluded that the DLE and eluate concentration should be undertaken at project site and the purification and carbonation close to Copiapo which is at a lower elevation with good technical support locally available. This latter plant would be expanded in the future to also process concentrated eluate from the Viento Andino project.
o Completion of the first stage of production of concentrated eluate from the Company´s DLE pilot plant which has been shipped for conversion to battery-grade lithium carbonate by process partners in North America.
Corporate:
· ASX Listing:
o The Company is seeking to dual-list on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Although the Company announced an extension to the ASX IPO timetable on 20 September 2024, to allow it to address some procedural matters raised by ASX, the intention remains to complete the IPO before the year end. An associated capital raise is planned to enable completion of the PFS and continuance of other work programmes. Notwithstanding, the Company continues to consider its funding options on an ongoing basis as a part of its normal practice.
· CEOL Process:
o The Government has streamlined the CEOL process, announcing an update at the end of September prioritising six salt flats for lithium development including Laguna Verde, the Company's flagship project, as having the most favourable conditions to advance lithium exploration and extraction. CEOL applications to be submitted by 31st December 2024.
· Local stakeholders:
o CTL attended a seminar organised by CESCO alongside local indigenous communities. The President of the Colla Pai-Ote community publicly endorsed CTL's Laguna Verde project as the way forward for the lithium industry in Chile, which was widely reported in the Chilean media.
o CTL's DLE carousel equipment is now installed at the University of Atacama as part of an ongoing partnership. The DLE equipment will be available for research programmes. The long-term collaboration between the University and CTL will help nurture the skills required for fostering the lithium industry in the Atacama region.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, CleanTech Lithium said:
"The first half of 2024 has seen significant operational and strategic progress on our lithium projects in Chile. This includes the production of high quality lithium chloride eluate with low impurities from our DLE pilot plant, which has a capacity to produce one tonne per month of lithium carbonate equivalent. A drilling, pump testing and reinjection programme was started at Laguna Verde aimed at updating the JORC resource estimate, providing data for the PFS and developing of a maiden reserve estimate.
"The Company is also in the process of listing on the ASX exchange, which will support its future development, as it enters potential strategic partner discussions and progresses towards production. Whilst this process has been delayed, the ASX market is well versed in the lithium sector and a meaningful number of the Company's existing shareholders have Australian links.
"With the PFS well underway and project development ongoing, backed by the strong support from local indigenous communities and aligned with the objectives of Government's National Lithium Strategy, we look forward to the future with confidence."
CHAIRMAN AND INTERIM CEO REVIEW
The following review is a look back at the highlights from the first half of 2024:
Business Strategy
CleanTech Lithium continues to make great strides in meeting the objective of becoming a leading supplier of battery-grade lithium carbonate to support the world's transition to clean energy. The progress made towards building sustainable lithium projects in Chile where the Company is planning to use Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") powered by renewable energy directly addresses the Chilean Government's ambition to drive positive change in sustainability and social and economic development.
The 'National Lithium Strategy', proposed by the President of Chile in late April 2023, aims to ensure Chile remains a top producer and supplier of lithium - a critical component for batteries in Electric Vehicles and energy storage systems ("ESS"). The established mining jurisdiction is currently the largest supplier of copper in the world and one of the largest suppliers of battery grade lithium. To move to a world run on clean energy, new lithium projects are needed, and Chile has the established infrastructure, industry expertise and workforce to bring projects like CleanTech Lithium's into production in the next few years.
New projects must be built in the right way and the Government has prescribed the use of DLE (or similar sustainable technologies) for all new lithium development projects going forward. CleanTech Lithium's strategy is to play a significant role in assisting the Chilean government to achieve this ambition. The Company believes it is most the advanced development stage DLE company operating in Chile and the achievements made in the first half of 2024 is evidence of this. It is very encouraging to see the Company's DLE Pilot Plant producing samples of battery-grade lithium carbonate which will soon be tested by potential strategic partners.
The Company's business strategy is focused on delivering long-term sustainable growth and returns for all stakeholders, built on four pillars:
· develop the Company's advanced lithium projects (Laguna Verde, Viento Andino) and progress the early-stage exploration projects (Arenas Blancas and Llamara) in Chile;
· utilise innovative technologies, including DLE and, where possible, renewable energy to sustainably produce lithium carbonate;
· produce commercial battery-grade lithium carbonate with high lithium recoveries and short production time; and
· supply directly into the EV and battery storage market via strategic partners and offtake agreements.
To this end, the Company's immediate objectives are as follows:
· update the JORC resource estimate for Laguna Verde on completion of the 2024 drilling campaigns and declare a maiden reserves estimate;
· complete planned hydrogeological studies and metallurgical tests at Laguna Verde, including completing a new reinjection well and pump tests to provide the data required to further advance modelling of the sub-surface aquifer and design the extraction and reinjection wellfields;
· deliver a Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") at the Laguna Verde Project and commence the Definitive Feasibility Study ("DFS") soon afterwards;
· complete the process test work at the DLE Pilot Plant and make battery grade lithium carbonate available for supply to potential offtake and strategic partners to start product qualification;
· continue the required work to complete the environmental baseline studies that commenced in 2022 and undertake the studies required to enable submission of the EIA in 1H 2025;
· enter into a Special Lithium Operation Contract (CEOL) with the Chilean State in relation to the Laguna Verde and Viento Andino Projects to commercially sell lithium;
· continue to collaborate with the local indigenous communities, universities and other local stakeholders to ensure long-term support for the projects, and
· enter into substantive discussions with potential offtake and strategic partners with a view to reaching agreement on a future business relationship, including establishing a funding package for the construction phases of the Laguna Verde Project, including equity participation, debt and other structures, to bring the project on stream and start selling lithium carbonate at the earliest possible opportunity.
Summary of Company Activity
In the first six months of the year, CleanTech Lithium made further progress toward delivering its PFS. This included commencing a five-well drilling programme at Laguna Verde, the commissioning of its DLE pilot plant and first production of highly concentrated eluate for further processing to make battery-grade lithium carbonate. The PFS is instrumental to support discussions with potential strategic partners. The Company is also seeking to dual-list on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX"). Although the Company announced an extension to the ASX IPO timetable on 20 September 2024, to allow it to address some procedural matters raised by ASX, the intention remains to complete the IPO before the year end. Notwithstanding, the Company continues to consider its funding options on an ongoing basis as a part of its normal practice.
Operations
Health and Safety
The Company maintains a zero-harm safety culture focused on continuous improvement to achieve an injury free and healthy work environment, with no lost time incidents ("LTIs"), major incidents, or near misses reported in the first half of 2024.
Five-Well Drilling Programme at Laguna Verde
The Company commenced a five well drilling programme at Laguna Verde largely aimed at converting Inferred resource to additional Measured & Indicated resource which will then have technical and economic modifying factors applied from the PFS to determine a maiden reserve. The programme was designed in collaboration with Montgomery & Associates, a leading international hydrogeology and resource evaluation consultancy.
The drill programme began in Q1 2024, with the commencement of wells LV07 and LV11 and suspended in May on the onset of the winter shut-down period, with the plan to recommence in October. The programme will also include additional pump testing and reinjection testing in Q4 2024 with results helping to calibrate the hydrogeological model of the basin. This model will help further define the brine extraction and reinjection wellfield design and the sustainable production rate from Laguna Verde. Montgomery & Associates have been engaged to manage the drill programme, JORC resource and reserves reporting and design of the extraction and reinjection wellfields.
Laguna Verde is the Company's most advanced project and has a total JORC resource of 1.8 million tonnes LCE, of which 1.1 million is in the Measured and Indicated category. Laguna Verde's Scoping Study, announced in January 2023, highlighted robust economics, with an NPV8 of US$1.8bn, an IRR of 45.1%, net cashflows of US$6.3 billion and a low operating costs of US$3,875/t for 30 years of production at 20,000 tpa LCE.
Drilling programmes at Laguna Verde since 2022
DLE Pilot Plant Commissioning and Production
The Company´s one-tonne per month DLE pilot plant (supplied by Sunresin) is located in Copiapó, Chile, approximately 250km from Laguna Verde, and finished commissioning in late March. At the R&D centre where the pilot plant is located, brine from the Laguna Verde project is stored in a large 243,000 litre vessel outside the pilot plant and then fed into an indoor tank having passed through filtration to remove suspended solids. It is then fed into the DLE columns shown in the image below, which are filled with adsorbent designed to be selective for lithium molecules. Lithium, as lithium chloride, is adsorbed from the brine, before desorption with water to create a purified lithium chloride eluate.
DLE Pilot Plant at R&D Centre in Copiapó, Chile (30 x approx. 3m columns to produce up to 1 tonne per month of LCE)
Testing of a wide range of commercially available adsorbents identified that the adsorbent supplied by Lanshen performed the best on the Laguna Verde brine resulting in the selection of this adsorbent. The DLE Pilot Plant commenced operation in Q2 2024, producing high quality concentrated eluate. In May, the Company reported the key DLE performance metrics for the first batch of 24m3 of concentrated eluate produced at the pilot plant. The recovery of lithium from the brine was 94% in the adsorption stage and 88% into the eluate. The lithium grade in the feed brine of 197mg/L was concentrated to 710mg/L in the eluate, or a 3.6X concentration factor. These results exceeded the Company's expectations. The eluate was further concentrated by reverse osmosis to 2,194mg/l.
For the first stage of production, a total volume of 1,196m3 of brine from the Laguna Verde Project was processed at the DLE pilot plant with a total of 14 cycles completed. Each cycle represents a volume of brine being fed first through filtration to remove suspended solids, then into DLE columns which are filled with adsorbent designed to be selective for lithium molecules. Lithium, as lithium chloride, is adsorbed from the brine, before desorption with water to create a purified lithium eluate.
Averaged across the 14 cycles, the recovery rate achieved by adsorption of lithium from the brine was 95% and the recovery rate of desorption from the adsorbent was 93%. The total recovery rate into eluate averaged 88% and was highly consistent as shown in the figure below. The temperature of the brine and desorption water, using the average ambient temperature in Copiapó during the March to June period of operation, was in the range of 20oC to 25oC indicating that good performance was achieved without the need to heat solutions in either adsorption or desorption.
Pilot Plant Total Recovery Rate
The eluate production rate was relatively stable after the initial ramp up period achieving an average of 2.8 kg LCE per hour demonstrating that the design capacity of the pilot plant of 1 tonne LCE per month was comfortably achieved. Selectivity of the adsorbent is another key performance parameter for a DLE operation. DLE primarily acts as a purification stage, recovering lithium chloride from the brine whilst rejecting other impurities. For all the major ions in the brine, apart from boron, the rejection rate was very high, exceeding 99%.
DLE Performance - Rejection of Major Impurities
The downstream conversion of lithium chloride solution to battery grade lithium carbonate is well established in the lithium industry. Rather than spending capital on constructing a lithium carbonate conversion plant, the Company decided to partner with Conductive Energy, an Alberta, Canada company to undertake this conversion at its existing facility in Chicago.
An initial 200L batch of concentrated eluate, was shipped to Conductive Energy in May. This batch was used as a trial before setting up the conversion process that would be used for processing larger volumes of eluate produced by our DLE pilot plant into battery grade lithium carbonate. Conductive Energy completed the set-up test-work producing lithium carbonate of 99.75% purity which is battery grade. This process comprises concentration of the concentrated eluate to 18,000mg/l Li by forward osmosis followed by ion exchange to remove the trace impurities of calcium, magnesium and boron and then carbonation with sodium carbonate to produce battery grade lithium carbonate.
On completion of this trial, the Company subsequently shipped batches of concentrated eluate from the pilot plant, with a total of 88m3 shipped by late July, which is equivalent to approximately one tonne of lithium carbonate.
The downstream plant is being commissioned with lithium carbonate production expected in October 2024. This will provide the Company with the capacity to supply significant quantities of battery-grade lithium carbonate samples to potential strategic partners and offtakers to commence product qualification.
Pilot Plant Inauguration
In May, the DLE pilot plant was officially inaugurated in Copiapó with a ceremony attended by various regional authorities, indigenous community leaders, academics, and business representatives. Attendees at the ceremony included the Presidential Delegate of the Atacama Region, Luis Pino, Regional Councillor Javier Castillo; CORFO Director Rosa Roman, CORPROA President Andres Rubilar; miners' union president Joel Carrizo; indigenous community representatives Christian Milla and Ercillia Araya.
Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) – Reinstatement to Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Lithium Universe Limited (‘LU7’) is expected to be lifted from the commencement of trading today, Monday, 30 September 2024, following the release by LU7 of an announcement regarding a preliminary feasibility study.
ASX Compliance
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Strong Preliminary Feasibility for Bécancour Lithium Refinery
Lithium Universe Limited ("Lithium Universe" or the "Company," ASX: "LU7") is pleased to announce the results of its Preliminary Feasibility Study( PFS) for the Bécancour Lithium Carbonate Refinery in Québec, Canada. The PFS confirms the viability of a strong lithium conversion project, even within a below-average pricing environment. The Company plans to build a reliable, low-risk lithium conversion refinery with an annual capacity of up to 18,270 tonnes, utilizing proven expertise from the Jiangsu processing model. The facility will produce environmentally friendly, battery-grade lithium carbonate. The Company aims to establish a Canadian- based lithium chemicals business, purchasing spodumene feedstock from both domestic suppliers and international markets, including Brazil and Africa and producing a battery grade lithium carbonate product. This aligns with the Company’s broader vision of contributing to the North Atlantic lithium supply chain and closing the Lithium Conversion Gap.
Highlights
The Lithium Universe Strategy
- Positive, robust Bécancour Refinery PFS even in low pricing environment
- LU7 has a counter cyclical strategy – develop project, ready for price recovery
- Closing the Lithium Conversion Gap – growth in resource and end market projects
The Financial Modelling
- Economically viable with excellent pre-tax NPV8% of approximately US$779M
- IRR (pre-tax) of approximately 23.5% and payback of 3.5 years based on;
- Price forecast of US$1,170/t SC6 and US$20,970/t for battery grade Li2CO3
- Current spot price is approx. US$775/t SC6 and US$10,680/t for battery grade LC
- Operating costs at around US$3,976/tonne; capital cost estimate of US$494 million
- Expected annual revenue of approx US$383 million and EBITDA of around US$147 million
- Project break even at around US$780 /t (SC6) and around US$14,000 per tonne LC
The Design
- LU7 offers a solution to worldwide lithium conversion failures and startup problems
- Using proven Jiangsu Refinery operating technology and lithium industry experience
- Producing up to 18,270 tonnes/year of green battery-grade lithium carbonate
- Smaller off-the-shelf style plant rather than large difficult-to-operate facilities
- Initial focus on lithium carbonate production – feed for LFP batteries
- Assumptions based on real operating data and experience – not new aspirant
The Location
- Québec ideal trans-Atlantic lithium conversion centre, comparable to China
- Feedstock from Canada, Brazil and Africa – end market North America
- Critical cost benefits – cheap green power, transport mine/end market savings, US/Canada tariffs
- 95% GHG emission reduction with Hydro Québec's green energy
Next Steps
- Offtake discussions with interested OEMs underway
- LU7 continues to progress full Definitive Feasibility Study
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
Information Required by Listing Rules
The Bécancour Lithium Refinery Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) does not rely upon estimated ore reserves / and or mineral resources. The spodumene concentrate feedstock for the proposed refinery has been assumed to have been purchased directly from spodumene miners currently producing spodumene concentrates or marketing agents or traders currently purchasing spodumene concentrate and selling to the downstream processors. Accordingly, the JORC Code is not relevant to this study nor are Listing Rules 5.16 and 5.17 to the extent to which they relate to matters concerning JORC.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking information” that is based on the Company’s expectations, estimates and projections as of the date on which the statements were made. This forward-looking information includes, among other things, statements with respect to studies, the Company’s business strategy, plan, development, objectives, performance, outlook, growth, cash flow, projections, targets and expectations. Generally, this forward looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as ‘outlook’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘target’, ‘likely’,’ believe’, ’estimate’, ‘expect’, ’intend’, ’may’, ’would’, ’could’, ’should’, ’scheduled’, ’will’, ’plan’, ’forecast’, ’evolve’ and similar expressions. Persons reading this news release are cautioned that such statements are only predictions, and that the Company’s actual future results or performance may be materially different. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; the actual results of current development activities; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; future prices of metals; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accident, labour disputes and other risks of the chemical industry; and delays in obtaining governmental approvals or financing or in the completion of development or construction activities. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect our forward-looking information. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Neither the Company, nor any other person, gives any representation, warranty, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement will actually occur. Except as required by law, and only to the extent so required, none of the Company, its subsidiaries or its or their directors, officers, employees, advisors or agents or any other person shall in any way be liable to any person or body for any loss, claim, demand, damages, costs or expenses of whatever nature arising in any way out of, or in connection with, the information contained in this document. The Company disclaims any intent or obligations to or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, estimates, or options, future events or results or otherwise, unless required to do so by law.
Cautionary Statement
The PFS is based on the material assumptions outlined including that it has been completed in accordance with AACE Principles to a Class 5 level with a nominal level of accuracy of ± 35%, that the financial forecasts rely upon the purchase of third party spodumene concentrate as the feedstock for the plant. The PFS referred to in this announcement has been undertaken to assess the potential technical feasibility and economic viability of constructing and operating facilities capable of producing battery grade lithium carbonate for use in lithium-ion batteries from those units of operations and provide baseline financial metrics to consider future investment decisions.
The Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) is based on the material assumptions outlined below. These include assumptions about the availability of funding. While Lithium Universe considers all of the material assumptions to be based on reasonable grounds, there is no certainty that they will prove to be correct or that the range of outcomes indicated by the PFS will be achieved. To achieve the range of outcomes indicated in the PFS, funding of in the order of US$500 million will likely be required. Investors should note that there is no certainty that Lithium Universe will be able to raise that amount of funding when needed. It is also likely that such funding may only be available on terms that may be dilutive to or otherwise affect the value of Lithium Universe’s existing shares. It is also possible that Lithium Universe could pursue other ‘value realisation’ strategies such as a sale, partial sale or joint venture of the project. If it does, this could materially reduce the Company’s proportionate ownership of the project. Given the uncertainties involved, investors should not make any investment decisions based solely on the results of the PFS
The project’s economics are highly favourable, even with conservative price assumptions. The refinery is economically viable with a pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV) of approximately US$779 million, using an 8% discount rate, and a pre-tax Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of around 23.5%. The payback period is estimated at 3.5 years. The financial model is built on cautious price forecasts of US$1,170 per tonne for spodumene concentrate (SC6) and US$20,970 per tonne for battery-grade lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE). LU7’s directors believe they have a reasonable basis for using the assumed price in the study of US$20,970 per tonne for battery grade lithium carbonate. Key operational assumptions include 86% plant availability and 88% lithium recovery. At full production capacity, the project is expected to generate approximately US$383 million in annual revenue, with costs totalling around US$236 million, leading to an annual EBITDA of approximately US$147 million and a gross margin of in the region of 38%. Post-tax, the NPV at an 8% discount rate is estimated at approximately US$501 million. The capital cost for the project is estimated at US$494 million, which includes a contingency of US$68 million. The capital cost estimate is based on advanced design specifications from the Jiangsu Lithium Refinery model, ensuring robust financial planning and projection. These factors highlight the project's strong financial viability, even under conservative pricing conditions.
MANAGEMENT COMMENT
Lithium Universe Chairman, Iggy Tan said"The successful completion of our Preliminary Feasibility Study is a significant milestone for the company, especially given that we only launched in August of last year. Early on, we recognized that bridging the lithium conversion gap in North America, leveraging our accumulated lithium expertise and the proven technology from Jiangsu, was a clear and strategic path forward.”
“Our counter-cyclical strategy is centered on advancing projects during market downturns, allowing us to strategically position ourselves for growth as the market rebounds. We are dedicated to funding and constructing a proven, low-risk lithium conversion refinery in Québec, marking the first step toward establishing Québec as the lithium conversion hub for the Transatlantic region."
“The strong NPV and returns for the project indicate an economically viable project. We will be looking to secure strategic partners at the project level to help fund the project. There is significant interest from OEMs with spodumene offtake supply seeking conversion outside of China, and discussions are already underway. We are confident that the Bécancour lithium refinery, with an annual capacity of 18,270 tonnes, will emerge as a leader in producing green, battery-grade lithium carbonate."
“The Company will advance quickly to complete a Definitive Feasibility Study and finalise offtake partnerships”
This article includes content from Lithium Universe, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Chilean Government Prioritises Laguna Verde for CEOL
CleanTech Lithium PLC (AIM: CTL, Frankfurt: T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF), an exploration and development companyadvancing lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition, reports an announcement by the Chilean Government on the Expressions of Interest ("RFIs") process under which the Company made submissions in June 2024. This is part of the process for the awarding of aSpecial Lithium Operating Contract ("CEOL") to enter production.
The Government has prioritised six salt flats for lithium development, including Laguna Verde the Company's flagship project, as having the most favourable conditions to advance lithium exploration and extraction. The Ministry of Mining will award one CEOL per salt flat with companies only considered if they meet certain criteria.
Highlights:
- Laguna Verde prioritised by the Chilean Government as one of six salt flats for which the CEOL awarding process will start.
- CTL submitted RFIs to the Chilean Government in June 2024 in line with the updated CEOL application procedure as part of the National Lithium Strategy.
- For a CEOL to be awarded companies must have experience in any stage of the lithium industry value chain, which includes exploration and development, the financial capacity to develop the project and, additionally, hold mining concessions equivalent to or greater than 80% of the applicable CEOL area within any of the six prioritised salar basins.
- CTL´s RFI application directly addressed each of these key criteria and as the Company has a dominant licence position in the Laguna Verde basin it is the only Company that meets the mining concession area requirement.
- The Chilean Government will now commence indigenous community consultations related to these six salars.
- Additional to other criteria, CTL has developed a strong relationship with indigenous communities located in the surroundings areas, based on early engagement including a collaborative alliance signed in December 2023 to co-design the project´s Environmental Impact Assessment ("EIA"). The Company is also working with the regional University to promote local opportunities for future projects.
- The next stage of the process is for companies to submit the CEOL application by December 31st 2024.
- The RFI process has been transparent, and recognises the importance of progress made by applicants, with CTL being a leader in developing its projects based on using Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE"), early and groundbreaking community engagement in the Atacama region, and full alignment with Chile´s National Lithium Strategy.
Steve Kesler, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO, of CleanTech Lithium PLC, said:
"We are pleased the Chilean Government has provided an update on the CEOL process to support the lithium industry in Chile. It is very positive to see Laguna Verde has been prioritised as one of the salt flats that has the most favourable conditions to develop lithium production. We submitted our RFI highlighting the significant investment we have already made, the positive progress with DLE and our established engagement with local indigenous communities. The criteria set out by the Government recognises the status of the Company´s progress at the Laguna Verde project and puts in place a clear path to award a CEOL and the project's development into production, which is targeted for 2027."
For further information contact:
CleanTech Lithium PLC
Steve Kesler/Gordon Stein/Nick Baxter
Jersey office: +44 (0) 1534 668 321
Chile office: +562-32239222
Or via Celicourt
Celicourt Communications
Felicity Winkles/Philip Dennis/Ali AlQahtani
+44 (0) 20 7770 6424
cleantech@celicourt.uk
Beaumont Cornish Limited (Nominated Adviser)
Roland Cornish/Asia Szusciak
+44 (0) 20 7628 3396
Canaccord Genuity (Joint Broker)
James Asensio
+44 (0) 20 7523 4680
Fox-Davies Capital Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 3884 8450
Daniel Fox-Davies
Beaumont Cornish Limited ("Beaumont Cornish") is the Company's Nominated Adviser and is authorised and regulated by the FCA. Beaumont Cornish's responsibilities as the Company's Nominated Adviser, including a responsibility to advise and guide the Company on its responsibilities under the AIM Rules for Companies and AIM Rules for Nominated Advisers, are owed solely to the London Stock Exchange. Beaumont Cornish is not acting for and will not be responsible to any other persons for providing protections afforded to customers of Beaumont Cornish nor for advising them in relation to the proposed arrangements described in this announcement or any matter referred to in it.
Notes
CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium's mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy. The Company plans to be a leading supplier of 'green' lithium to the EV and battery manufacturing market.
CleanTech Lithium has two key lithium projects in Chile, Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin, and hold licences in Llamara and Salar de Atacama, located in the lithium triangle, a leading centre for battery grade lithium production. The two major projects: Laguna Verde and Francisco Basin are situated within basins controlled by the Company, which affords significant potential development and operational advantages. All four projects have direct access to existing infrastructure and renewable power.
CleanTech Lithium is committed to using renewable power for processing and reducing the environmental impact of its lithium production by utilising Direct Lithium Extraction with reinjection of spent brine. Direct Lithium Extraction is a transformative technology which removes lithium from brine, with higher recoveries than conventional extraction processes. The method offers short development lead times with no extensive site construction or evaporation pond development so there is minimal water depletion from the aquifer. https://ctlithium.com/
QXR Secures Option to Additional Prospective US Lithium Brine Projects and Restructures Terms for Liberty Lithium Brine Project
QX Resources Limited (ASX: QXR, ‘QXR’) is pleased to announce that QXR has renegotiated the option agreement over the Liberty Lithium Brine Project in California, USA, to reduce option payments and also to include an option to acquire an interest in two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
Highlights
- QXR and IG Lithium have agreed to restructure the Option Agreement in respect of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project to reduce option payments and also to include an option over two additional prospective lithium brine projects in the USA.
- QXR now has the option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL, the holder of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, which reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
- QXR has also entered into an option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (a related company of IGL), granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% stake in IGX and which holds two prospective lithium brine projects in Nevada and Utah, USA.
- IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based producers of battery-grade lithium products in relation to the future supply of lithium brine products.
- QXR will update the market soon regarding planned activities over the gold projects in Queensland.
QXR had previously entered into an option agreement with IG Lithium LLC (IGL) to acquire up to a 75% interest in IGL, the owner of the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, as announced 5 October 2023 (Option Agreement). The parties have negotiated a variation to the Option Agreement, whereby QXR now has an option to acquire a 25% interest in IGL on or before 30 June 2025 (Variation Agreement). The restructuring reduces QXR’s cash option payments from US$1.7 million to US$500,000.
QXR has entered into a further option agreement with IGX Minerals LLC (IGX) (an unlisted Delaware company established in 2022, and a related company of IGL) granting QXR an option to acquire a 15% interest in IGX on or before 30 June 2025 for US$500,000 (IGX Option). IGX has identified and secured two (2) prospective lithium brine projects in Utah and Nevada, USA, covering 10,660 hectares (26,300 acres). IGX and IGL continue discussions with US based developers and producers of battery-grade lithium products to potentially supply future lithium brine feedstock.
IGL and IGX have an excellent local US exploration team and contractors to ensure advancement of the projects. Next steps include permitting for new drill sites at the Liberty Lithium Brine Project, targeting areas that are interpreted to be prospective to intersect deep lithium brines in the centre of the basin, further west of drilling previously undertaken by QXR (ASX announcement 19 June 2024). QXR is continuing its review of work conducted to date by IGX on their two projects, which indicate encouraging results in a favourable geological setting.
QXR Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, said: “QXR, through the new agreements, now has exposure to three large, prospective lithium brine projects, with reduced cash commitments, diversifying the portfolio. The lithium brine projects are located in the US market where demand continues for critical minerals and where downstream processors are still seeking supply options.”IG Lithium and IGX Minerals Member, Stephanie Ashton, said: “We recognize the valuable work that we have done together with QXR and are pleased to continue to consolidate and expand our joint efforts to find new critical supplies of upstream lithium brines for the rapidly expanding US battery industry.
This article includes content from QX Resource, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
