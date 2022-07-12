Precious MetalsInvesting News

Second quarter production ahead of our estimates. Compared to the prior year period, second quarter silver production increased 26.6% to 1,359,207 ounces, while gold production declined 16.8% to 9,289 ounces. Payable silver and gold ounces produced amounted to 1,346,276 and 9,117 ounces, respectively. Production was ahead of our expectations due to higher grades at both mines. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, silver and gold production increased 3.4% and 6.8%, respectively. Endeavour retained inventory for sale at higher prices. Second quarter silver and gold sales amounted to 602,894 ounces and 9,792 ounces, respectively. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,399,355 ounces of silver and 2,580 ounces of gold in bullion inventory and 12,408 ounces of silver and 588 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. Due to lower silver sales in the second quarter, we now forecast a second quarter loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.03) per share. While we expect sales from inventory to benefit the third and fourth quarters, we have lowered our full year EBITDA and EPS estimates to $60.0 million and $0.10, respectively, from $67.8 million and $0.15. Due to lower 2023 silver and gold pricing expectations, we have lowered our 2023 EBITDA and EPS estimates to $70.9 million and $0.15, respectively, from $75.6 million and $0.17. Read More >>

Fortuna reports solid production of 96,712 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter of 2022

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports solid production results for the second quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa.

Gold and silver production highlights

5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Alexco Surges on Hecla Acquisition

The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 18,974.82 in the early morning on Friday (July 8).

The index was on the rebound the last day of the trading week, as oil prices were back above the US$100 per barrel level.

Gold prices hit their lowest point in nine months last week as the US dollar hit a two year decade high. Silver prices followed gold and were also on track for a weekly loss.

Endeavour Silver Reports Strong Q2 2022 Production Results; Higher Grades at the Guanacevi Mine Drive Strong Operational Performance

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report second quarter 2022 production of 1,359,207 silver ounces (oz) and 9,289 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 2.1 million oz. Production continues to outpace the 2022 production guidance of 6.7-7.6 million silver equivalent ounces, totaling 4.1 million AgEq oz for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

"Amid ongoing turmoil in the markets due to supply constraints, continued inflation concerns, and uncertainty from the raising of interest rates from historical lows, we had another solid quarter of production" stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the current macro trends, the Company and precious metals outlook remains optimistic. Given our positive view for short-term precious metal prices, we are comfortable holding back bullion inventory over the quarter for future sale."

When Will Silver Go Up?

It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From June 2021 to June 2022 alone, the white metal has seen price levels ranging from below US$21 per ounce to US$26.50.

Many investors are confused by the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe haven asset that generally fares well in times of turmoil, and the past year has been packed with tense geopolitical events alongside the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Russian-Ukraine war, increasing oil and gas prices and rising inflation have further heightened global economic uncertainty.

Unfortunately, answering the question, “When will silver go up?” is tricky. Even seasoned analysts can’t tell the future, and it’s difficult to find a consensus on the topic of when it will enter a bull market.

Endeavour Silver Announces Completion of Pitarrilla Acquisition

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project (" Pitarrilla ") from SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQTSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (" SSR Mining "). Pitarrilla, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the world 1 is located 160 kilometres north of Durango City, in northern Mexico. Pitarrilla comprises 4,950 hectares across five concessions and has significant infrastructure in place with direct access to utilities. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.

"The addition of the Pitarrilla project elevates our portfolio as a leading mid-tier silver producer with high quality silver exposure and significant growth," said Dan Dickson, Endeavour's CEO. "We look forward to bringing our regional expertise to generate long-term value for our shareholders. Our immediate goal is to verify all historical data to prepare a current mineral resource estimate, drill high priority exploration targets, and further define regional targets. The transition process has already begun, and we look forward to building on the successes achieved by SSR Mining."

Silver Viper Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the "FinalTranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), announced on June 6, 2022. The Final Tranche was comprised of 1,530,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $306,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.30 per Share until July 6, 2024. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on November 7, 2022.

