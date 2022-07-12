Second quarter production ahead of our estimates. Compared to the prior year period, second quarter silver production increased 26.6% to 1,359,207 ounces, while gold production declined 16.8% to 9,289 ounces. Payable silver and gold ounces produced amounted to 1,346,276 and 9,117 ounces, respectively. Production was ahead of our expectations due to higher grades at both mines. Compared to the first quarter of 2022, silver and gold production increased 3.4% and 6.8%, respectively. Endeavour retained inventory for sale at higher prices. Second quarter silver and gold sales amounted to 602,894 ounces and 9,792 ounces, respectively. At quarter end, Endeavour held 1,399,355 ounces of silver and 2,580 ounces of gold in bullion inventory and 12,408 ounces of silver and 588 ounces of gold in concentrate inventory. Updating estimates. Due to lower silver sales in the second quarter, we now forecast a second quarter loss of $5.5 million, or $(0.03) per share. While we expect sales from inventory to benefit the third and fourth quarters, we have lowered our full year EBITDA and EPS estimates to $60.0 million and $0.10, respectively, from $67.8 million and $0.15. Due to lower 2023 silver and gold pricing expectations, we have lowered our 2023 EBITDA and EPS estimates to $70.9 million and $0.15, respectively, from $75.6 million and $0.17. Read More >>
Fortuna reports solid production of 96,712 gold equivalent ounces for the second quarter of 2022
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) reports solid production results for the second quarter of 2022 from its four operating mines in the Americas and West Africa.
Gold and silver production highlights
- Gold production of 62,171 ounces; 100 percent increase over Q2 2021
- Silver production of 1,652,895 ounces; 13 percent decrease over Q2 2021
- Gold equivalent 1 production of 96,712 ounces
The Company delivered a steady production performance in the second quarter of 2022 with all mines on target to achieve annual guidance for silver and gold. Gold production of 62,171 ounces, an increase of 100 percent year-over-year, was mainly driven by contributions of 29,016 ounces from the Lindero Mine and 24,553 ounces from the Yaramoko Mine, acquired in July 2021 (refer to Fortuna news release dated July 2, 2021 ). Silver production of 1,652,895 ounces, a 13 percent decrease over the comparable period in 2021, was primarily driven by a 9 percent decrease in head grade at the San Jose Mine, which is in line with the Mineral Reserve average grade for the second quarter.
By-product base metal production amounted to 7.6 million pounds of lead and 10.9 million pounds of zinc.
Silver and gold production for the first six months of 2022 totaled 3,323,023 ounces and 128,971 ounces, respectively. Fortuna reiterates its annual production guidance range of 6.2 to 6.9 million ounces of silver and 244 to 280 thousand ounces of gold; an annual production of between 369,000 to 420,000 ounces gold equivalent 2 in 2022, including lead and zinc by-products (refer to Fortuna news release dated January 18, 2022 ).
Notes:
- Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: US$1,869/oz Au, US$22.62/oz Ag, US$2,240/t Pb and US$3,948/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:82.65, Au:Pb = 1:0.83, Au:Zn = 1:0.47
- Au Eq includes gold, silver, lead and zinc and is calculated using the following metal prices: US$1,700/oz Au, US$22/oz Ag, US$2,100/t Pb and US$2,700/t Zn or Au:Ag = 1:77.27, Au:Pb = 1:0.81, Au:Zn = 1:0.63
Second Quarter 2022 Consolidated Operating Highlights
|Second Quarter 2022
|Second Quarter 2021
| Lindero,
Argentina
| San Jose,
Mexico
|Yaramoko 3 , Burkina Faso
| Caylloma,
Peru
|Consolidated
| Lindero,
Argentina
| San Jose,
Mexico
| Yaramoko 3 ,
Burkina Faso
| Caylloma,
Peru
|Consolidated
|OPERATIONAL FIGURES
|Tonnes milled
|251,945
|138,787
|135,977
|269,565
|133,645
|Average tpd milled
|2,831
|1,567
|1,528
|3,029
|1,536
|Ore placed on pad (t)
|1,502,074
|N/A
|1,502,074
|1,477,000
|SILVER 1
|Grade (g/t)
|187
|77
|205
|76
|Recovery (%)
|91.33
|79.43
|91.51
|82.58
|Production (oz)
|1,385,336
|267,559
|1,652,895
|1,624,394
|268,428
|1,892,822
|GOLD 2
|Grade (g/t)
|0.74
|1.13
|5.42
|0.17
|0.95
|1.30
|0.42
|Recovery (%)
|90.5
|97.1
|42.52
|91.19
|69.08
|Production (oz)
|29,016
|8,295
|24,553
|307
|62,171
|19,521
|10,266
|1,261
|31,048
|LEAD
|Grade (%)
|3.00
|3.09
|Recovery (%)
|85.04
|89.53
|Production (lbs)
|7,636,813
|7,636,813
|8,143,876
|8,143,876
|ZINC
|Grade (%)
|4.09
|4.58
|Recovery (%)
|88.70
|87.14
|Production (lbs)
|10,886,426
|10,886,426
|11,763,866
|11,763,866
|Notes:
Latin America
Solid gold and silver quarterly production at the Company's mines in Latin America. The COVID-19 absenteeism impact on production experienced at the beginning of the year has been greatly mitigated by strong production at all three operating mines in the second quarter, demonstrating a steady production performance which is on track to meet the annual guidance range.
Quarterly Highlights
- Lindero's gold production is aligned to achieve annual guidance. The operation continues its focus on capturing higher productivity opportunities in all processes and has been successful at achieving important reductions on key consumables during the second quarter
- Silver production at the San Jose and Caylloma mines is in line to achieve the upper range of annual guidance
Lindero Mine, Argentina: Gold production aligned with annual guidance
Gold production was 29,016 ounces, representing a 49 percent increase year-over-year. Higher gold production is explained by an increase in performance of the three-stage crushing and stacking circuits, which delivered 99 percent of the 1.5 million tonnes of ore placed on the pad in the quarter, compared to 46 percent or 0.7 million tonnes of the 1.47 million tonnes placed in the comparable quarter a year ago. Mine production was 2.2 million tonnes of mineralized material with a strip ratio of 1:1.In the second quarter of 2022, a total of 1.5 million tonnes of ore were placed on the leach pad, averaging 0.74 g/t gold and containing 35,784 ounces of gold. During the second quarter, the operation was successful at mitigating and reducing the production shortfall of ore placed on the leach pad experienced in the first quarter by 50 percent (refer to Fortuna news release dated April 11, 2022 ). The operation continues delivering a strong performance aligned with annual guidance. Gold production for the first six months of 2022 totaled 59,084 ounces.
As part of the continuous measures to improve productivity, management has implemented various high impact optimization initiatives to capture efficiencies at both the processing plant and the mining operation, some of which were implemented during the second quarter. These initiatives include: the optimization of cyanide recovery at the SART plant to significantly reduce fresh make-up cyanide consumption; lowering the consumption of sulfuric acid at the SART plant, whilst maintaining its efficiency rate and copper balance; and optimizing the mining strategy by implementing additional temporary ramps to significantly decrease trucking distance, improve truck productivity, and ultimately reduce trucking hours and total fleet diesel consumption, supporting the Company´s carbon footprint reduction strategy.
The operation experienced a positive reconciliation for ore sent to the leach pad during the second quarter, with grades sampled at the plant being 17 percent higher than estimated from the reserve model.
San Jose Mine, Mexico: Steady performer, on track to achieve annual guidance
In the second quarter of 2022, the San Jose Mine produced 1.38 million ounces of silver and 8,295 ounces of gold, both on target to meet annual guidance. Measured against the comparable quarter of the previous year, silver and gold production was 15 percent and 19 percent lower respectively. The decreases are a result of a combination of 7 percent lower mill throughput, and lower average head grades of 9 percent for silver and 13 percent for gold, which are in line with the mining sequence and Mineral Reserve estimates. Silver and gold production for the first six months of 2022 totaled 2,743,525 ounces and 16,534 ounces, respectively.
The San Jose team has successfully implemented long hole stoping in select areas of the mine in 2022, with the aim to improve production capacity and reduce total mining cost per tonne. In addition, a new underground shotcrete plant was commissioned in the second quarter which is expected to reduce overall mining cycle times and support costs.
Caylloma Mine, Peru: Outperformer, on target to meet the upper range of annual guidance
The Caylloma Mine produced 267,559 ounces of silver in the second quarter of 2022. The operation delivered another strong quarter of operational performance and is tracking well to deliver total production in the upper range of guidance. Silver production for the first six months of 2022 totaled 579,498 ounces.
Zinc and lead production in the second quarter of 2022 was 10.9 million pounds and 7.6 million pounds, respectively, in line to meet upper range of guidance. Zinc and lead production for the first six months totaled 21,713,328 pounds and 16,770,565 pounds, respectively.
West Africa
In the second quarter of 2022, the West African operations continued their solid performance. Gold production at the Yaramoko Mine is on track to meet the annual guidance range.
At the Séguéla gold Project in Côte d'Ivoire, despite the challenges seen in the supply and logistics markets, construction activities are progressing on-time and on-budget with the overall project progress reported at 64 percent complete as of June 30 th . Major equipment packages have started to arrive at site and first gold pour is projected for mid-2023.
Fortuna is advancing its organizational infrastructure in Côte d'Ivoire to prepare for the start of operations at Séguéla, as well as establishing a regional office to service both Séguéla and the Yaramoko Mine.
Yaramoko Mine, Burkina Faso: Gold production on target to meet the upper range of annual guidance
The Yaramoko Mine produced 24,553 ounces of gold in the second quarter of 2022 with an average gold head grade of 5.42 g/t, which is in line with the mining sequence and Mineral Reserve estimate. Gold production for the first six months of 2022 totaled 52,788 ounces.
Qualified Person
Eric Chapman, Senior Vice President of Technical Services of Fortuna, is a Professional Geoscientist of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of the Province of British Columbia (Registration Number 36328) and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Chapman has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release and has verified the underlying data.
About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with four operating mines in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico and Peru, and a fifth mine under construction in Côte d'Ivoire. Sustainability is integral to all our operations and relationships. We produce gold and silver and generate shared value over the long-term for our stakeholders through efficient production, environmental protection, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website .
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.
Investor Relations:
Carlos Baca | info@fortunasilver.com | Twitter : @Fortuna_Silver | LinkedIn : fortunasilvermines
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "Forward-looking Statements"). All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, are Forward-looking Statements and are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the Forward-looking Statements. The Forward-looking Statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements about the Company's plans for its mines and mineral properties; the Company's anticipated operational performance in 2022; estimated production forecasts for 2022; the duration and impacts of COVID-19 on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the assumptions related to the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and the distribution of the vaccines in the countries in which we operate, and the lessening or increase in COVID-19 related restrictions; metal price estimates, estimated metal grades in 2022; initiatives in place at the Company's mines to reduce inflationary pressures on consumables; operational initiatives implemented at the Company's mines to improve production and reduce mining costs; undisclosed risks and liabilities relating to the Roxgold business combination; risks that the anticipated benefits of the Roxgold business combination will not be realized or fully realized; the timing of construction and development of the mine at the Séguéla Project, and the capital expenditures related to same; the timing for the first gold pour at Séguéla; the Company's business strategy, plans and outlook; the merit of the Company's mines and mineral properties; mineral resource and reserve estimates; production costs; timelines; the future financial or operating performance of the Company; capital and operating expenditures; approvals and other matters. Often, but not always, these Forward-looking Statements can be identified by the use of words such as "estimated", "potential", "open", "future", "assumed", "projected", "used", "detailed", "has been", "gain", "planned", "reflecting", "will", "anticipated", "estimated" "containing", "remaining", "to be", or statements that events, "could" or "should" occur or be achieved and similar expressions, including negative variations.
Forward-looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Forward-looking Statements. Such uncertainties and factors include, among others, changes in general economic conditions and financial markets; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's mining operations and construction activities; the risks relating to a global pandemic, including the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as risks associated with war or other geo-political hostilities, such as the Ukrainian – Russian conflict, any of which could continue to cause a disruption in global economic activity; the risks associated with the completion of the Roxgold Acquisition, including the ability of the Company to successfully consolidate functions, integrate operations, procedures and personnel; adverse changes in prices for gold, silver and other metals; fluctuation in currencies and foreign exchange rates; inflation; the imposition of capital controls in countries in which the Company operates; any extension of the currency controls in Argentina; changes in the prices of key supplies; technological and operational hazards in Fortuna's mining and mine development activities; risks inherent in mineral exploration; uncertainties inherent in the estimation of mineral reserves, mineral resources, and metal recoveries; changes to current estimates of mineral reserves and resources; changes to production and cost estimates; the ability of the Company to successfully challenge an alleged typographical error in the San Jose EIA received by the Company in December 2021; changes in the position of regulatory authorities with respect to the granting of approvals or permits; governmental and other approvals; changes in government, political unrest or instability in countries where Fortuna is active; labor relations issues; as well as those factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in Forward-looking Statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended.
Forward-looking Statements contained herein are based on the assumptions, beliefs, expectations and opinions of management, including but not limited to the accuracy of the Company's current mineral resource and reserve estimates; that the Company's activities will be conducted in accordance with the Company's public statements and stated goals; that there will be no material adverse change affecting the Company, its properties or changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing, and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance, labour and contractor availability and other operating or technical difficulties); the duration and impacts of COVID-19 and other geo-political uncertainties on the Company's production, workforce, business, operations and financial condition; the expected trends in mineral prices, inflation and currency exchange rates; that the Company will obtain succeed in challenging the alleged typographical error in the December 2021 extension to the San Jose EIA; that all required approvals and permits will be obtained for the Company's business and operations on acceptable terms; that there will be no significant disruptions affecting the Company's operations and such other assumptions as set out herein. Forward-looking Statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any Forward-looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by law. There can be no assurance that these Forward-looking Statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on Forward-looking Statements.
Cautionary Note to United States Investors Concerning Estimates of Reserves and Resources
Reserve and resource estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy, and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators that establishes standards for public disclosure by a Canadian company of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Unless otherwise indicated, all mineral reserve and mineral resource estimates contained in the technical disclosure have been prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Reserves.
Canadian standards, including NI 43-101, differ significantly from the requirements of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and mineral reserve and resource information included in this news release may not be comparable to similar information disclosed by U.S. companies.
5 Top Weekly TSX Performers: Alexco Surges on Hecla Acquisition
The S&P/TSX Composite Index (INDEXTSI:OSPTX) was trading at 18,974.82 in the early morning on Friday (July 8).
The index was on the rebound the last day of the trading week, as oil prices were back above the US$100 per barrel level.
Gold prices hit their lowest point in nine months last week as the US dollar hit a two year decade high. Silver prices followed gold and were also on track for a weekly loss.
“Demand for all commodities, including gold, is being pummeled as funds offload due to recession fears,” Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities, told Reuters.
“We could see gold traders react to the Fed’s hawkish tilt. We continue to see gold fall over the next six months and prices hitting below $1,700 is on the cards.”
Last week, a number of companies saw their share price increase, with precious metals, gem and battery metals stocks making the top performers list this week. The five TSX-listed mining stocks that saw the biggest gains are as follows:
- Freegold Ventures (TSX:FVL)
- Star Diamond (TSX:DIAM)
- RTG Mining (TSX:RTG)
- Alexco Resources (TSX:AXU)
- Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC)
Here’s a look at those companies and the factors that moved their share prices last week.
Freegold Ventures
Freegold is focused on exploring for copper and gold near Fairbanks, Alaska. The company holds the Golden Summit project and the Shorty Creek project.
The company did not release any news last week, however its share price increase 44.44 percent to C$0.45 by the end of the trading week.
Star Diamond
Star Diamond is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. The company’s most significant asset is its interest in the Fort à la Corne property in Central Saskatchewan.
In late June, joint venture partner Rio Tinto (ASX:RIO,NYSE:RIO,LSE:RIO) decided to suspend the Star-Orion South diamond project, adding that it would not be committing any additional capital to the project for the rest of 2022 beyond what is needed for care and maintenance.
Last week, the company did not release any news, but during the five day period, Star Diamond’s share price jumped 31.03 percent to end the period at C$0.19.
RTG Mining
Mining and exploration company RTG Mining is currently focused primarily on progressing the Mabilo project to start-up. The company has recently received a mining permit for the project, with a goal of moving quickly and safely to a producing gold and copper company.
No company news came from RTG last week; however, its shares increased 16.67 percent, trading at C$0.07 by the end of the week.
Alexco Resources
Alexco Resources owns the Keno Hill silver district, located in the Yukon Territory, Canada, one of the highest-grade historic silver districts in the world.
On July 5, US top silver producer Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) acquired Alexco in a US$74 million deal. Last week, shares of Alexco Resources increased 15.22 percent, trading at C$0.53 by the end of the week.
Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas owns 100 percent of the Thacker Pass lithium claystone project in Nevada, US. With an initial Phase 1 capital cost of US$581 million, the project will have an annual production capacity of 60,000 metric tons per year.
In addition to Thacker Pass, Lithium Americas, together with Chinese top lithium producer Ganfeng Lithium (OTC Pink:GNENF,SZSE:002460), is developing the Caucharí-Olaroz project, located in Jujuy, Argentina. The company is also advancing its Pastos Grandes lithium brine project in Salta, Argentina.
During the five-day period, Lithium Americas’ share price jumped 9.03 percent to end the week at C$28.12.
Data for 5 Top TSX Stocks articles is retrieved each Friday at 10:30 a.m. PST using Trading View's stock screener. Only companies with a market capitalization greater than C$50 million prior to the week’s gains are included. Companies within process industries, energy minerals and non-energy minerals sectors are considered.
Endeavour Silver Reports Strong Q2 2022 Production Results; Higher Grades at the Guanacevi Mine Drive Strong Operational Performance
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to report second quarter 2022 production of 1,359,207 silver ounces (oz) and 9,289 gold oz, for silver equivalent 1 ("AgEq") production of 2.1 million oz. Production continues to outpace the 2022 production guidance of 6.7-7.6 million silver equivalent ounces, totaling 4.1 million AgEq oz for the six months ended June 30, 2022.
"Amid ongoing turmoil in the markets due to supply constraints, continued inflation concerns, and uncertainty from the raising of interest rates from historical lows, we had another solid quarter of production" stated Dan Dickson, Chief Executive Officer. "Despite the current macro trends, the Company and precious metals outlook remains optimistic. Given our positive view for short-term precious metal prices, we are comfortable holding back bullion inventory over the quarter for future sale."
"First half production results exceeded plan, so we are well positioned to exceed our guidance for the year. The exceptional ore grades at Guanacevi have put us in this position. While it's has been gratifying to see grades reach new highs, we expect grades to align with or be slightly above plan for the second half of the year."
Q2 2022 Highlights
- Guanacevi Continued to Outperform: Silver and gold production exceeded plan driven by higher grades offset by lower tonnes milled.
- Safety Milestone Attained at Guanacevi: Employees and business partners surpassed 2 million hours worked lost-time injury free. The ICARE values program, together with the "Te Cuido" safety philosophy, keeps focus on our proactive safety orientated culture. Visit our Blog to learn more.
- Bolañitos' Performance Remained Steady: Strong silver production, higher silver grades and increased throughput were offset by the impact of lower than expected gold production and gold grades.
- Metal Sales and Inventories : Sold 602,894 oz silver and 9,792 oz gold during the quarter. Held 1,399,355 oz silver and 2,580 oz gold of bullion inventory and 12,408 oz silver and 588 oz gold in concentrate inventory at quarter end.
- Guanacevi Delivers Exceptional Drill Results: Drilling intersected record high-grade silver-gold mineralization on the El Curso property including 5.83 gpt Au and 1,278 gpt Ag for 2,534 gpt AgEq over a 7.5 m estimated true width in hole UCM-93 (see EDR news release dated April 13, 2022 ).
- Positive Exploration Results at Parral: Drilling continued to intersect high-grade silver mineralization along the Veta Colorada structure.
- Advancing the Terronera Project : The early works program initiated last year continued, including detail engineering, critical contracts and the procurement of long lead items. Extensive due diligence work continued for project financing. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months.
- Published 2021 Sustainability Report Entitled "Bridge to the Future": The report outlines Endeavour's approach to sustainability in the areas of its People, the Planet and the Business.
Subsequent to the Quarter End
- Closed the Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project on July 6, 2022: The addition of the Pitarrilla project enhances the company's growth profile while maintaining a silver focus.
Q2 2022 Mine Operations
Consolidated silver production increased 27% to 1,359,207 ounces in Q2 2022 compared to Q2 2021, primarily driven by increased silver production at the Guanacevi mine. The El Curso orebody has led to significantly higher grades than planned, allowing for production targets to be met during a period of decreased plant throughput. Local third-party ores continued to supplement mine production, amounting to 17% of quarterly throughput and contributing to the higher ore grades. Guanacevi throughput was 16% lower than prior quarter and lower than plan due to installation of a new cone crusher, which will allow throughput to rise for the second half of the year. Management is reviewing alternatives to further increase throughput above the current 1,200 tpd capacity with changes in areas including grinding and leach.
Gold production decreased by 17% to 9,289 ounces primarily due lower gold grades mined at the Bolañitos mine. The increased gold production from Guanacevi offset the gold produced from the El Compas mine, which suspended operations in Q3, 2021.
Bolañitos Q2 2022 throughput was consistent with Q2 2021 with silver grades 38% higher and gold grades 17% lower. Silver production increased by 37% while gold production decreased by 17% at the Bolañitos mine. The change in grades were due to typical variations in the ore body.
Production Highlights for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|2022
|2021
|% Change
|201,361
|242,018
|(17%)
|Throughput (tonnes)
|407,508
|451,471
|(10%)
|1,359,207
|1,073,724
|27%
|Silver ounces produced
|2,674,162
|2,121,824
|26%
|9,289
|11,166
|(17%)
|Gold ounces produced
|17,984
|22,275
|(19%)
|1,346,276
|1,062,267
|27%
|Payable silver ounces produced
|2,649,816
|2,098,977
|26%
|9,117
|10,955
|(17%)
|Payable gold ounces produced
|17,666
|21,849
|(19%)
|2,102,327
|1,967,004
|7%
|Silver equivalent ounces produced
|4,112,882
|3,903,824
|5%
|602,894
|1,120,266
|(46%)
|Silver ounces sold
|2,320,662
|1,743,645
|33%
|9,792
|9,810
|(0%)
|Gold ounces sold
|18,173
|20,473
|(11%)
Production Tables for Q2 2022 by Mine
Mine-by-mine production in the second quarter and first half of 2022 was:
|Production
|Tonnes
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Grade
|Recovery
|Recovery
|Silver
|Gold
|by mine
|Processed
|per day
|Ag gpt*
|Au gpt*
|Ag %
|Au %
|Oz
|Oz
|Guanaceví
|94,017
|1,045
|465
|1.37
|85.0%
|88.9%
|1,194,150
|3,680
|Bolañitos
|107,344
|1,193
|54
|1.77
|88.6%
|91.8%
|165,057
|5,609
|Consolidated
|201,361
|2,237
|246
|1.58
|85.4%
|90.6%
|1,359,207
|9,289
*gpt = grams per tonne
Production Tables for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 by Mine
|Production
|Tonnes
|Tonnes
|Grade
|Grade
|Recovery
|Recovery
|Silver
|Gold
|by mine
|Processed
|per day
|Ag gpt*
|Au gpt*
|Ag %
|Au %
|Oz
|Oz
|Guanaceví
|195,270
|2,170
|435
|1.28
|85.2%
|89.1%
|2,328,000
|7,157
|Bolañitos
|212,238
|2,358
|57
|1.75
|89.0%
|90.7%
|346,162
|10,827
|Consolidated
|407,508
|4,528
|238
|1.52
|85.7%
|90.0%
|2,674,162
|17,984
*gpt = grams per tonne
Q2 2022 Financial Results and Conference Call
The Company's Q2 2022 financial results will be released before markets open on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 and a telephone conference call will be held the same day at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET. To participate in the conference call, please dial the numbers below.
|Date & Time:
|Tuesday, August 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. PT / 1:00 p.m. ET
|Telephone:
|Toll-free in Canada and the US +1-800-319-4610
|Local or International +1-604-638-5340
|Please allow up to 10 minutes to be connected to the conference call.
|Replay:
| A replay of the conference call will be available by dialing (toll-free)
+1-800-319-6413in Canada and the US (toll-free) or+1-604-638-9010outside of Canada and the US. The replay passcode is 9151#. The replay will also be available on the Company's website at www.edrsilver.com .
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
Contact Information:
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour's anticipated performance in 2022 including changes in mining operations and production levels, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company's title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section "risk factors" contained in the Company's most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company's mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
1 Silver equivalent calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.
When Will Silver Go Up?
It’s no secret that the silver market can be incredibly volatile. From June 2021 to June 2022 alone, the white metal has seen price levels ranging from below US$21 per ounce to US$26.50.
Many investors are confused by the precious metal’s movement. After all, silver is a safe haven asset that generally fares well in times of turmoil, and the past year has been packed with tense geopolitical events alongside the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Russian-Ukraine war, increasing oil and gas prices and rising inflation have further heightened global economic uncertainty.
Unfortunately, answering the question, “When will silver go up?” is tricky. Even seasoned analysts can’t tell the future, and it’s difficult to find a consensus on the topic of when it will enter a bull market.
Nevertheless, it’s definitely possible to track down different opinions on the topic. Market participants interested in investing in silver would do well to keep these ideas top of mind as they try to determine where the price may move in the future.
When will silver go up?: Silver year-on-year
To approach the question, “When will silver go up?” it’s useful to look at its past performance.
As mentioned, the silver price has had ups and downs over the past year, including dropping from the US$26 level down to below US$21 over the summer of 2021, followed by a another rise to the US$25 mark by late October. After falling to US$22.50 in February 2022, the silver price once again broke out above US$26 per ounce; however, by mid-April the metal had slid back down to around US$21.
Silver price chart, June 2017 to June 2022
Chart via Trading Economics
It’s helpful to look at gold price drivers when trying to understand silver’s price action. Silver is, of course, the more changeable of the two precious metals, but it often trades in relative tandem with gold bullion.
In fact, silver’s run up from US$17 to over US$28 in the summer of 2020 coincided with gold reaching a record high of US$2,067.15 per ounce in August that year. Similarly, silver’s late winter 2022 break out over the US$26 level tracked with gold’s rise to its highest price in history — US$2,074.60 on March 8, 2022.
For gold, and by extension, silver, a key price driver lately hasn’t been so much supply and demand, but uncertainty. As noted, the past year has been filled with major geopolitical events, not only Russia’s aggressive action in Eastern Europe and the COVID-19 pandemic, but also continued tension between the US and other countries such as China and Iran. Those and other developments have been major sources of concern for investors in the precious metals market.
Precious metals investors have also been closely following the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate plans. Rate hikes are generally negative for physical silver and gold prices — that’s because when rates are higher, it is more profitable to invest in products that can accrue interest.
Market participants who are looking to invest in silver and wondering, “When will silver go up?” will want to watch what central banks do. In response to inflation rising to a 40-year high in 2022, the Fed has begun hiking interest rates from 0 percent at the start of the year; they reached 1.75 percent after the latest .75 increase of June 2022. Economists expect further rate increases are on the horizon with a target of 3.8 percent by the end of 2023 — its highest level in 15 years.
When will silver go up?: Silver supply and silver demand
Moving forward, geopolitical events, the global socioeconomic impact of COVID-19 and future Fed rate changes will be key factors to watch.
But what about silver supply or silver demand? Interestingly, the 2022 World Silver Survey, published by the Silver Institute and Metals Focus, indicates that in 2021 the silver market experienced a 5 percent increase in mine production, contributing to an overall global silver supply increase of 5 percent. Much of this was a slight rebound in production after the decline in 2020 brought on by the impact of COVID-19 lockdowns on operations.
In 2022, mine production is expected to increase by a mere 2 percent to 843.2 million ounces, while overall global silver supply is expected to also increase by 3 percent to 1,030.3 billion ounces. The growth in silver mine production is expected to continue over the medium term. In the longer term, investment in further silver exploration and development will be needed to sustain mine production.
On the silver demand side, 2021 investor demand for silver bars and coins was up 36 percent year-on-year. “While the social media fueled silver squeeze in the early part of the year no doubt contributed to these gains, it was by no means the only factor,” remarked the World Silver Council in its report. “Indeed, silver bar and coin demand proved robust even after that rush had dissipated, underpinned by retail investors’ concerns towards political and geopolitical developments, negative real interest rates, global market risks and the looming specter of inflation.”
However, holdings in exchange-traded products and in commodity trading experienced weakened demand. In fact, 2021 saw a dramatic pullback in trading on commodity exchanges including on the COMEX.
Nevertheless, overall silver demand was up by 18 percent in 2021. Industrial demand enjoyed a notable 9 percent jump, with a 13 percent increase in demand from the photovoltaic industry, while photography experienced a more modest 3 percent rise. After physical silver, jewelry (21 percent) and silverware (32 percent) generated the next biggest increases to demand.
For 2022, growth in physical silver investment (such as silver bullion coins and silver bars) isn’t expected to materialize. In fact, the year may also mean slower growth in industrial demand (forecast at 6 percent), jewelry (11 percent), and silverware (23 percent). Silver demand from the photography segment is expected to drop by one percent.
When will silver go up?: Silver in the future
While the silver price outlook is impacted by supply and demand, it is also heavily influenced by investors who buy precious metals as safe haven assets during times of economic or political uncertainty.
CPM Group managing partner Jeffrey Christian says while gold and silver prices may be taking a hit in the short-term, those investors with a more longer-term market view may see this trough in prices as an opportunity.
"Our expectation is that prices do rise beyond September, October," Christian told the Investing News Network (INN) at June 2022’s Prospectors & Developers Association Convention. "Initially modestly, and then possibly stronger later." However, Christian advises silver investors to temper their expectations when it comes to how high silver will go. There is no US$700 per ounce silver in the forecast.
Speaking to INN, silver guru David Morgan likened the current economic environment’s impact on silver prices to that of 2008.
"I think silver will outperform just like in 2008 — gold doubled from the bottom, silver went up fivefold from the bottom. I think this time around they're acting stronger during this recessionary start, or depressionary start, and yet they will probably do better than they did in 2008," Morgan explained.
Of course, there’s also the question of silver manipulation — experts such as Ed Steer of Gold and Silver Digest and GATA believe that the silver price is controlled by entities like JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) and will not rise significantly until these players allow it to do so.
However, these factors don’t mean that the silver price will never again reach its highest price of nearly US$50. If the metal continues to rise this year, reaching its highest level will become more plausible.
In fact, Chris Marcus, founder of Arcadia Economics, who is the author of the book “The Big Silver Short,” has described the white metal as “an amplified version of gold” and said he’s surprised to see the white metal trading where it is.
Watch the full interview with Marcus and Brien Lundin above.
“I look at what happened in 2011, that’s what the book gets into,” said Marcus in an interview with the Investing News Network. “Either the price came down because they sold a lot of paper that they can’t back up, or maybe there’s another explanation. But if that is correct, to me US$50 seems like a floor whenever a free market comes back.”
For investors, a key point to remember is that the resource space operates cyclically — while a commodity like silver can experience price rises and falls, ultimately what goes up must come down and vice versa. The advice to “buy low and sell high” is repeated often for a reason, and though it’s nigh impossible to predict market bottoms, at today’s price now may certainly be a good time to flex your purchasing power.
This is an updated version of an article first published by the Investing News Network in 2015.
Endeavour Silver Announces Completion of Pitarrilla Acquisition
Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project (" Pitarrilla ") from SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQTSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) (" SSR Mining "). Pitarrilla, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the world 1 is located 160 kilometres north of Durango City, in northern Mexico. Pitarrilla comprises 4,950 hectares across five concessions and has significant infrastructure in place with direct access to utilities. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.
"The addition of the Pitarrilla project elevates our portfolio as a leading mid-tier silver producer with high quality silver exposure and significant growth," said Dan Dickson, Endeavour's CEO. "We look forward to bringing our regional expertise to generate long-term value for our shareholders. Our immediate goal is to verify all historical data to prepare a current mineral resource estimate, drill high priority exploration targets, and further define regional targets. The transition process has already begun, and we look forward to building on the successes achieved by SSR Mining."
Transaction Information
Endeavour purchased Pitarrilla by acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of SSR Durango, S.A. de C.V. from SSR Mining and Silver Standard Ventures Inc. for total consideration of approximately $70 million, comprising $34,909,936.60 in Endeavour common shares and a further $35,066,829.58 in cash, and a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (" NSR Royalty ") on Pitarrilla. As a result, 8,577,380 Endeavour common shares were issued based on a deemed price of $4.0700 per share. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of closing. Following the closing of this transaction, SSR Mining owns 4.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Endeavour. Endeavour will have matching rights to purchase the NSR Royalty in the event SSR Mining proposes to sell it.
Management plans to invest $1.8 million for drilling and exploration activities to verify the historical data and define a current resource in 2022.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger, VP, Investor Relations
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and LinkedIn .
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding proposed operations of the Company at Pitarrilla including a future drill program and future events and conditions that are not historical facts. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable including, but not limited to, the continuation of exploration and mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations and production will be completed in accordance with management's expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the availability of funds; the financial position of the Company; timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; currency fluctuations; the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results; national and local governments' legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development and risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Endeavour cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.
1 One of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits is based on publicly filed data available on SNL Metals and Mining and company disclosure as at December 31, 2021 and includes the following projects: Navidad project (Argentina), and Cordero (Mexico) . Other companies may calculate their respective resource base differently.
Silver Viper Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (the "Company" or "Silver Viper") (TSXV: VIPR) (OTC: VIPRF) is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche (the "FinalTranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), announced on June 6, 2022. The Final Tranche was comprised of 1,530,000 units of the Company (the "Units") issued at a price of $0.20 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of $306,000.
Each Unit consists of one common share (each, a "Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Share at the price of $0.30 per Share until July 6, 2024. The Shares and Warrants comprising the Units and any Shares issued upon the exercise of the Warrants are subject to a statutory hold period which expires on November 7, 2022.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital requirements and other general corporate purposes.
In connection with the closing of the Final Tranche, Silver Viper will pay finder's fees of $11,400 to Red Cloud Securities Inc., $3,900 to Canaccord Genuity Corp., $600 to Leede Jones Gable Inc., and $360 to Haywood Securities Inc. Silver Viper also paid a finder's fee of $12,000 to Blue Lake Advisors in connection with the closing of the first tranche of the Offering which closed on June 9, 2022.
The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.About the Company
Silver Viper Minerals Corp. is a Canadian-based junior mineral exploration company focused on precious metals exploration in the northwestern Mexican state of Sonora. The Company currently operates the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project. Silver Viper has 100% ownership of the La Virginia concessions acquired from the most recent operator, Pan American Silver Corp., and has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Rubi-Esperanza group of claims internal to those concessions. Silver Viper is under management provided by the Belcarra Group, which is comprised of highly qualified mining professionals.
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,
Steve Cope
President and CEO
This news release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements with respect to the terms of the Offering and use of proceeds of the Offering. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development, the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing, the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations, fluctuations in the prices of commodities, operating hazards and risks, competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's financial statements, management discussion and analysis and/or annual information form available on www.sedar.com. The risk factors identified in such documents are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
