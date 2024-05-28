Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Announces 2024 Annual General Meeting Voting Results

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business at the Company's 2024 Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on May 28, 2024 in Vancouver. A total of 104,090,503 votes were cast or represented by proxy at the AGM, representing 43.31% of the outstanding common shares as of the record date. The following is a tabulation of the votes submitted by proxy:

DIRECTORS

NUMBER OF SHARES PERCENTAGE OF VOTES CAST
FOR WITHHELD/
ABSTAIN 		FOR WITHHELD
Rex J. McLennan 50,212,585 11,699,944 81.10% 18.90%
Margaret M. Beck 61,370,134 542,396 99.12% 0.88%
Ricardo M. Campoy 61,455,874 456,656 99.26% 0.74%
Daniel Dickson 61,461,186 451,345 99.27% 0.73%
Amy Jacobsen 61,364,651 547,879 99.12% 0.88%
Kenneth Pickering 53,516,716 8,395,815 86.44% 13.56%
Mario D. Szotlender 61,428,282 484,248 99.22% 0.78%
Angela Johnson 61,333,538 578,992 99.06% 0.94%

All director nominees were re-elected, including the addition of Angela Johnson to the Board of Directors (see news release dated April 18, 2024 ) to fill vacancy left by the retirement of Christine West.

Shareholders voted 88.36% in favour of re-appointing KPMG LLP as auditor of the Company and authorized the Board to fix the auditor's remuneration for the ensuing year. In addition, shareholders also voted 96.79% in favour of approving certain amendments to the Stock Option Plan and all unallocated options grantable under the Stock Option Plan, as amended by Amendment No. 6, and 96.76% in favour of approving all unallocated awards grantable under the Share Unit Plan.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver is a mid-tier precious metals company with a strong commitment to sustainable and responsible mining practices. With operations in Mexico and the development of the new cornerstone mine in Jalisco state, the Company aims to contribute positively to the mining industry and the communities in which it operates. In addition, Endeavour has a portfolio of exploration projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer.

For Further Information, Please Contact:

Galina Meleger, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: 604-640-4804
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com

Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook , X , Instagram and LinkedIn


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

EDR:CA
Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Highlights Progress on its Three-Year Sustainability Strategy in 2023 Sustainability Report

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) made further progress executing its 2022-2024 Sustainability Strategy as outlined in the Company's 2023 Sustainability Report released today.

Entitled "Transformation in Motion", the report provides insights into Endeavour's sustainability performance and approach over 2023, including second-year progress highlights against the strategy.

IMPACT Silver Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results with Improved Revenue and Investment

IMPACT Silver Announces Q1 2024 Financial Results with Improved Revenue and Investment

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTCQB: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") announces its financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. The Company reports revenue of $5.3 million in Q1 2024, of which $4.3 million was from Guadalupe Mining Centre with $1.0 million from the start-up operations at the Plomosas mine which was acquired in April 2023 . There was a net loss during the period of $3.1 million, primarily from MLAZ (Plomosas zinc mine) as that company incurred $2.8 million in operating costs expensed during the quarter to upgrade the facilities.

Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company announced a non-brokered private placement financing of up to $10.2 million, and closed the first tranche for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.1 million. The second tranche is anticipated to close on or before the week of June 3, 2024. During the quarter, the Company continued to focus on exploration and development of its mining districts and spent $1.9 million on these programs.

First Majestic Releases 2023 Sustainability Report and Strategy

First Majestic Releases 2023 Sustainability Report and Strategy

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: AG) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report summarizing the Company's Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") performance for the 2023 calendar year. The Sustainability Report has been drafted primarily in alignment with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board ("SASB") reporting standards.

2023 SUSTAINABILITY HIGHLIGHTS

A pile of US silver coins showing Lady Liberty.

Silver Stocks: 3 Biggest US Producers in 2024

The US was one of the world’s top silver producers in 2023, recording output of 1,000 metric tons (MT).

While that’s far below first-place Mexico’s 6,400 MT of silver, the US is still a major producer of the precious metal, and is likely to remain a key source moving forward. However, few mines in the US are primary silver producers — much of the silver in the country is produced as a by-product of gold mining; it can also be found with metals like copper and zinc.

So where exactly is silver produced in the US, and which companies are mining it? Alaska is the leading silver-producing state, followed by Nevada and Idaho. Read on for an overview of the three largest US silver producers by market cap.

IMPACT Silver Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing to $10.2 Million

IMPACT Silver Upsizes Non-Brokered Private Placement Financing to $10.2 Million

IMPACT Silver Corp. (TSXV: IPT) (OTC Pink: ISVLF) (FSE: IKL) ("IMPACT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it is amending and increasing its previously announced non-brokered private placement of the Company from $8.2 million to aggregate gross proceeds of up to $10.2 million due to increased investor interest (the "Offering"). Closing of the first tranche of the Offering for gross proceeds of $7.12 million was announced in the Company's news release dated May 21, 2024.

The revised financing has been increased to $7,000,000 from the sale of 25,925,925 units (the "Standard PP Units") at a price of $0.27 per Standard PP Unit, up from the original proposed $3,000,000 and 11,111,111 Standard PP Units on April 30, 2024, which was subsequently upsized to $5,000,000 and 18,518,518 Standard PP Units on May 13, 2024. This is in addition to the LIFE Offering (defined below) of $3,200,000, bringing total size of the Offering up to $10,200,000.

First Majestic Announces Ticker Symbol Change on the Toronto Stock Exchange to "AG"

First Majestic Announces Ticker Symbol Change on the Toronto Stock Exchange to "AG"

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce that effective as of market open Monday, May 27, 2024, First Majestic's stock ticker symbol on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") will change from "FR" to "AG".

As a result of this change, "AG" will now be the ticker symbol for First Majestic's common shares listed in Canada on the TSX, and in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE"), allowing for enhanced, harmonized brand alignment within the Canadian and United States capital markets. The Company's ticker symbol on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange remains "FMV".

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (the "Company" or "First Majestic") is pleased to announce the voting results for its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, May 23, 2024 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "2024 AGM"). Each of the matters that were voted upon at the 2024 AGM are described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated April 11, 2024 (the "Circular"), which is available at www.firstmajesticagm.com.

A total of 120,646,090 common shares of First Majestic were represented at the 2024 AGM, being 42% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the 2024 AGM, and the specific voting results were as follows:

×