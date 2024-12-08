Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

13 Canadian Crypto ETFs (Updated 2024)

Rare Earths Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

When is the Starlink IPO Date and Can You Invest? (Updated 2024)

Investing in Graphene Companies (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

SAGA Metals Reports Channel Sample Assay Results at Double Mer Uranium Project

Radiopharm achieves Nasdaq listing of ADS

HyProMag USA Feasibility Study Demonstrates Robust Economics and the Opportunity to Develop a Major New, Domestic Source of Recycled Rare Earths Magnets for the United States

Extension of Option to Acquire Major Nickel Asset

Trillion Energy Successfully Re-completes Wells in VS Program

FPX Nickel Leverages Strong Balance Sheet and Intends to Launch Normal Course Issuer Bid

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Soma Gold Corp.

SOMA:CA

MP Materials Corp.

MP:US

First Helium

HELI:CA
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Boab Metals

Boab Metals Limited (ASX: BML) – Trading Halt

Boab Metals Limited (ASX:BML) (the “Company”) hereby requests a trading halt of its securities be granted by the ASX effective immediately, pending a release of an announcement regarding an Offtake and Project Finance Agreement. The trading halt will last until the earlier of commencement of trading on Wednesday, 11 December 2024 or the release to the market of an announcement as specified above. The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted or of any other information necessary to inform the market about the trading halt. This request was authorised for release by the Board of the Company.

Description

The securities of Boab Metals Limited (‘BML’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of BML, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 11 December 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

ASX Compliance


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Boab Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:bmlresource investingsilver investing
The Conversation (0)
Silver Tiger Metals (TSXV:SLVR)

Silver Tiger Announces Filing of Updated Mineral Resource Estimate and Pre-Feasibility Study Technical Report for the El Tigre Silver-Gold Project


Keep reading...Show less
Open-pit mine.

What Makes VMS Deposits Attractive Targets?

As investors well know, there is no such thing as a sure bet with the stock market. Against a backdrop of fluctuating metals prices, volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) deposits may look more attractive than ever.

That’s thanks to their polymetallic content. Often containing copper, zinc, lead, silver and gold, VMS deposits can offer resource investors some cushion regarding the rise and fall of individual metals. If it’s a rough year for copper prices, for example, profits off zinc or gold might still help a VMS deposit company’s stock soar.

Furthermore, VMS deposits are an opportunity to buy into both the precious and base metals markets — two very different landscapes. The latter tends to be driven by commodities markets, while precious metals like gold and silver are often seen as safe-haven investments. The principle of diversification, then, seems built into a VMS deposit itself.

Keep reading...Show less

Pan American Silver Completes the Sale of La Arena

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) ( "Pan American" ) yesterday completed the previously announced divestment of its 100% interest in La Arena S.A. ("La Arena"), which owns the La Arena gold mine as well as the La Arena II project in Peru, to Jinteng (Singapore) Mining Pte. Ltd., a subsidiary of Zijin Mining Group Co., Ltd. (collectively, "Zijin").

Under the terms of the agreement, Zijin paid US$245 million in cash consideration and granted Pan American a life-of-mine gold net smelter return royalty of 1.5% for the La Arena II project. Upon commencement of commercial production from the La Arena II project, the agreement provides for an additional contingent payment from Zijin of US$50 million in cash.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Rows of silver bars with two bars lying on top.

ASX Silver Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

The precious metal silver is often compared to gold due to its importance in jewellery and as a safe haven investment.

However, silver has many industrial applications too, including in electronics, automobiles, medicine and photography, and, of course, silverware.

Energy transition applications are a growing demand sector for silver — the metal is valued for its conductive capacity, which makes it particularly useful in the production of photovoltaic panels.

Silver supply has tightened in recent years as industrial demand rises. This was one of several factors that helped the silver price break through the US$30 per ounce mark in May for the first time since 2013. At that time, it also broke AU$48, setting a new all time high in Australian dollars.

Keep reading...Show less
David Morgan, silver bars.

David Morgan: Silver to US$40 in 2025, Then Blow-off Top in 2026?

David Morgan, publisher of the Morgan Report, shared his outlook for silver in 2025 and beyond, saying that the white metal may reach US$40 per ounce next year with the possibility of a blow-off top in 2026 or so.

He also discussed his ongoing concerns about central bank digital currencies, both in the US and globally.

"If you could use one word to define my purpose, the way I see it, it's 'freedom.' I like the silver and the gold, and all the stories behind them and the monetary purposes thereof," Morgan said.

Keep reading...Show less

Endeavour Silver Corp. Announces US$73 Million Bought Deal Financing

Endeavour Silver Corp. ("Endeavour" or the "Company") (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters (the "Underwriters") led by BMO Capital Markets, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought-deal basis 15,825,000 common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares"), at a price of US$4.60 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately US$73 million (the "Offering"). The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 10% of the Common Shares offered under the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

Latest Press Releases

Supplementary Prospectus

Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Rio Grande Sur JORC Resource Upgrade

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Supplementary Prospectus

Base Metals Investing

Exploration Licence Granted at Beaconsfield in NE Tasmania

Precious Metals Investing

Successful $30m placement supports production growth in 2025

Battery Metals Investing

Rio Grande Sur JORC Resource Upgrade

Precious Metals Investing

Drilling Commences at Odienne Gold Project

Energy Investing

Manyoni Uranium Project - Validation Drilling Completed

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Powell Pits Gold Against Bitcoin, China Bans US Critical Minerals Exports

×