Please confirm your editon.
Want to change your edition?Go to your My INN page.
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
EMU Records Gold Assays to 36.1 g/t - Georgetown, Queensland
EMU NL (ASX: EMU) (“EMU” or “the Company”) is pleased to release gold assay results from its maiden reconnaissance field survey conducted during July and August 2023 at the Georgetown Project in Queensland.
HIGHLIGHTS*
- Camp Oven Creek area historic surface rock assay results ranging from 12.9 g/t up to 224 g/t gold and 24 g/t to 135 g/t silver from rock samples in broad rhyolite breccia hosted veins in the NW1.
- 15.4 g/t gold assay results recorded from EMU’s first reconnaissance rock samples in the NE Dagworth area, ~19km east from Camp Oven Creek, along Delany Fault extension2.
- 15 historic rock values greater than 31.1 g/t gold (> 1 Ounce) identified from zones in the Camp Oven Creek, 130 Quartz Vein and Quartz 250 Prospects (“new historic information”)3.
- Three historic rock samples in the Quartz 130 prospect returned values ranging from 51 g/t gold up to 73 g/t gold4.
- Limited historic drilling at Rhyolite Breccia/Turtle Arm returned values to 2m at 15.8 g/t Au and 3m at 2.8 g/t Au.( See table 3).
- 86 historic surface rock samples greater than 1 g/t gold with a weighted average of 17.3 g/t within Georgetown EPM 27667 - NW Camp Oven Creek/Turtle Arm quadrant5.
- 2 EMU first reconnaissance rock samples returned 36.1 g/t gold and 25.6 g/t gold respectively from the Sandy Creek prospect just south of Georgetown6.
- Limited historic drilling at Munitions Creek (EPM 27642) returned values to 4m at 2.73 g/t Au and 1m at 10.85 g/t Au. (see table 3).
- EMU’s geological teams currently in field undertaking follow up sampling from these areas.
Commenting on the high gold values historically reported in the project area coupled with EMU’s latest results, EMU’s Chairman Mr Peter Thomas commented:
“It is quite remarkable that the Georgetown tenements and surrounding areas have not been comprehensively subjected to a modern and systematic exploration effort previously. EMU’s initial “first pass” reconnaissance field survey comprised the collection of a limited number of samples from rock outcrop, termite mounds and stream sediments in multiple areas targeted for gold, base metals, lithium and critical minerals. In addition to the recently reported copper, silver and lead values, the gold assay results and historic exploration results support EMU’s view that the project has the potential to deliver world-class discoveries which underpinned its decision to farm into the project”.
Further to the recent announcement7 confirming a substantial high-grade copper and silver system at Fiery Creek and high-grade lead and silver assays results from Snake Creek, EMU reports high grade gold values from rock chip samples collected from a number of prospective areas at Georgetown.
Recently compiled historic gold and base metal drill hole and surface outcrop sampling values from the Georgetown area and from within the three tenements which comprise the project, confirm the outstanding prospectivity of the project.
EMU is currently undertaking a new, limited and targeted follow-up exploration programme with teams in the field over areas not previously sampled to investigate zones which have historically reported high-grade gold and base metal values.
Figure 1 - Identified current and historic Gold Occurrences at Fiery Creek and Georgetown Tenements
Table 1. Emu’s Significant Gold Sample Assay Results (>1 g/t Au in bold text)
Historical Gold Reported:
Fiery Creek EPM 27667 (Gold + Base Metal Targets)
Based upon significant results that have emerged from the compilation of historic data and the limited field work already completed by EMU, the significant northern portion of the Fiery Creek tenement (EPM 27667) is emerging as a high priority for both precious and base metals. The higher priority targets include structural settings for gold in the Camp Oven Creek, Quartz 130, Quartz 250 and Dagworth Prospect areas, whilst the Fiery Creek prospect within the Yataga Granodiorite demands further attention due to the high-grade outcrop sample assay values for copper and silver.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from EMU NL, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Investing News Network Creates A Global Platform with Regional Editions
The Investing News Network (INN), a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors, is pleased to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, its flagship publication.
Since 2019, InvestingNews.com.au has been INN's hub for Australia-focused content, and the company is excited to merge this website with InvestingNews.com. This strategic decision allows users to access all INN's content through one streamlined website, and marks a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to serving a global audience.
"We are thrilled to announce the integration of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com, a pivotal step in our ongoing goal of educating investors and connecting them with opportunities," said CEO Nick Smith. "This consolidation not only simplifies the user experience, but also makes all of INN's content easily accessible to investors across the world."
INN invites users to explore the enhanced features of InvestingNews.com and discover the benefits of this integration firsthand. These include:
- Streamlined access — The integration provides users with a seamless transition to a unified platform, eliminating the need to navigate between multiple websites.
- Comprehensive content — InvestingNews.com now combines the strengths of both platforms, offering a more comprehensive range of investing content. From market trends to expert analysis, users can benefit from a wealth of information, all in one place.
- Enhanced user experience — The consolidation of InvestingNews.com.au into InvestingNews.com is designed to enhance the overall user experience. With a user-friendly interface and improved navigation, investors can enjoy a more intuitive, efficient and customizable journey through the platform.
- Trust and reliability — InvestingNews.com and InvestingNews.com.au are both trusted sources for investing content, and this integration further solidifies INN's commitment to delivering reliable and trustworthy information. Users can continue to rely on INN for accurate and timely financial insights, now in a single place.
About the Investing News Network:
The Investing News Network (INN) is a leading source of independent news and educational content for investors. Since 2007, INN has been providing breaking news, analysis and expert commentary on the latest developments in the resource, tech, life science and cannabis sectors. With a global network of reporters and analysts, INN is committed to providing accurate, timely and actionable information to investors.
For more information, please visit the Investing News Network website at InvestingNews.com.
Contact:
David Nguyen
Investing News Network
+1 (604) 688-8231
dnguyen@investingnews.com
Successful Completion of $0.6M Placement
The Placement was completed in connection with Carbonxt’s capital raise to raise approximately $2.94m before costs, which also comprises a non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer to existing shareholders (refer ASX Announcement 4 December 2023).
As part of the capital raise, the Company will make a further placement of 8.33m new fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.06 to Pure Asset Management, to raise an additional $0.5m. These shares will be issued in January 2024 concurrently with the allotment of the Entitlement Offer shares under the Company’s available placement capacity as per ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and 7.1A.
Funds raised will be used to provide funding to the Company for the development of the Kentucky Facility and for working capital purposes.
Managing Director Warren Murphy commented: “We are pleased to confirm the successful completion of the Placement component of Carbonxt’s capital raise. The short time to completion was reflective of strong support from a network of institutional and sophisticated investors. These funds provide the Company with working capital to assist management oversee the accelerated construction activity at our flagship activated carbon production facility in Kentucky, USA. Alongside the funds from the fully-underwritten Entitlement Offer, Carbonxt will be well-capitalised to execute on its stated strategy to deliver a material uplift in production and sales once the NewCarbon facility is operational in CY2024.”
Lead Manager for the Placement were Sanlam Private Wealth. The Lead Manager will be entitled to receive a fee of 6% on the funds raised by them.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Reward Executes Binding Share Sale Agreement to Acquire the Beyondie SOP Project
Reward Minerals Limited (ASX: RWD) (Reward or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding share sale agreement (Share Sale Agreement) with the Receivers and Managers (Receivers) of Kalium Lakes Limited (Administrators appointed) (Receivers and Managers appointed) (ASX: KLL) ACN 613 656 643 (Kalium) to acquire the Beyondie Sulphate of Potash (SOP) Project (Beyondie Project) on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances for total consideration of A$20 million, comprising a A$250,000 exclusivity payment previously made (see ASX announcement dated 16 November 2023), upfront cash consideration of $14.75 million and deferred cash consideration of $5 million by 30 June 2025. See the Schedule for further details.
Execution of the Share Sale Agreement and submission of a deed of company arrangement (DOCA) proposal (DOCA Proposal) follows the Company’s entry into an exclusivity deed with Kalium and the Receivers, as announced to ASX on 16 November 2023, and represents the next step towards Reward acquiring the Beyondie Project.
Commenting on the Share Sale Agreement, Reward Executive Director, Dr Michael Ruane said:
“Reward is pleased to have progressed the potential acquisition of the Beyondie SOP project on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances to the execution of the Share Sale Agreement stage.
Assuming that the proposed DOCA with Creditors, Shareholder Approval and Capital Raising are completed, the Reward team are keen to move quickly on evaluation of the plant and flowsheet modifications and costs for potentially recommissioning the Beyondie Project.
The evaluation will also cover the incorporation of the Reward Process into the existing project layout and also for SOP recovery operations at other SOP resource sites.”
Share Sale Agreement
Reward has entered into the Share Sale Agreement for the acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Kalium Lakes Infrastructure Pty Ltd (KLI) and Kalium Lakes Potash Pty Ltd (KLP) (together, the Target Entities), on a debt-free basis, free of encumbrances. KLP is the employing entity for the Beyondie Project, with the majority of suppliers contracted through KLP. KLI holds the non-process infrastructure assets for the Beyondie Project.
The material terms of the Share Sale Agreement are summarised in the Schedule.
DOCA Proposal
As a key condition to completion of the Share Sale Agreement, DOCAs for each of KLP and KLI must be approved by creditors of KLP and KLI (with meetings of creditors scheduled to be held on 6 December 2023). The DOCA Proposal submitted by Reward contains customary terms for a document of its nature, and provides that:
- all KLP and KLI unsecured creditor claims and debts will be compromised through effectuation of the DOCAs and the establishment of separate Creditors Trusts, which will act as the vehicle to distribute any DOCA funds to the creditors of KLP and KLI;
- funds will be allocated from the consideration payable under the Share Sale Agreement to satisfy the costs of the administration of KLI and KLP and enable a dividend to be paid to priority employee creditors in full and to unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI;
- KLP and KLI will continue under the ownership of Reward (subject to completion of the Share Sale Agreement);
- priority employee claims will be paid 100 cents in the dollar and under each DOCA, they are afforded a priority claim over unsecured creditors;
- a combined fund of up to $250k will be available to meet the claims of unsecured creditors of KLP and KLI (estimated to represent a dividend of approximately 5 cents in the dollar); and
- the existing unsecured founder royalty of 1.9% of gross revenue from all products extracted from the relevant mining tenements that comprise the Beyondie Project will be extinguished by the DOCA or reduced on such terms to be agreed between Reward and the relevant royalty holders for the purposes of preventing any termination right described in item 7(b) of the Schedule that Kalium might otherwise have under the Share Sale Agreement.
Tyson Loan
As part of the transaction, Tyson Resources Pty Ltd (Tyson Resources), an entity associated with Executive Director, Michael Ruane, has provided $8.750 million of loan funding to Kalium towards prepayment of a post- administration secured debt outstanding from Kalium to a third-party lender (Tyson Loan). The Tyson Loan is secured over the present and after acquired property of Kalium, KLP and KLI (but ranking behind the third-party lender debt), and will only receive interest should the Share Sale Agreement not complete due to the DOCAs not being approved or breach by Kalium or the Receivers (at a rate of 12.5% per annum from 1 January 2024). The Tyson Loan (including attaching interest and security interests) will be repaid and discharged on completion of the Share Sale Agreement. There is no recourse against Reward in relation to the Tyson Loan.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Rewards Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Significant Number of New LCT Pegmatite Targets Generated from Airborne Lidar at Aqua Property, James Bay – Quebec, Canada
James Bay Minerals (ASX: JBY) (“James Bay Minerals” or “the Company”) is pleased to advise that it has generated a significant number of high-priority LCT pegmatite targets across its Aqua Property. The targets were identified following assessment of the airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography recently flown by Perron Hudon Belanger (PHB) across the Company’s La Grande Project and Troilus Projects.
Highlights:
- Airborne LiDAR and high-resolution photography flown across the La Grande Lithium Project.
- Assessment of data from LiDAR and high-resolution photography has generated a total of 123 LCT pegmatite targets across the Aqua Property.
- High-priority targets commence just ~200m to the east of FIN Resources’ significant spodumene showings1, which have returned assayed grades of up to 6.85% Li2O2.
- The La Grande Project is a highly prospective lithium property located along trend from Winsome Resources' (ASX: WR1) Cancet Lithium Project and Patriot Battery Metals (ASX: PMT).
LiDAR has been utilised to measure and map out the variations in slope, aspect and elevation to study landforms. The Company’s exploration team has examined all the variations in slope and elevation to identify and confirm high-priority areas which sit proud of other structures, as these are some of the key geological features expected of Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum (LCT) pegmatites in the region. Once structures have been identified utilising LiDAR, the James Bay Minerals team overlayed these onto high-resolution photos where white outcropping is visible generating key targets. This methodology will also be deployed in the assessment of JBY’s other La Grande Properties and its Troilus Project.
James Bay Executive Director, Andrew Dornan, commented:
“This is another exciting development for the Company with over 120 LCT pegmatite targets identified across our Aqua Property. Given we have the three key geological ingredients for giant LCT lithium- pegmatite deposits – along with FIN Resources’ spodumene discovery on the border of our Property – our confidence in the prospectivity at Aqua and the potential for a significant lithium discovery continues to grow.”
In conjunction with its exploration partner, Breakaway Exploration, JBY is in the process of planning a targeted field program across the Aqua Property focused on field mapping the new LCT pegmatite targets generated from LiDAR and high-resolution photography. This program is planned to commence in the first half of 2024.
Figure 1 – High-priority LCT pegmatite targets across the Aqua Property.
Figure 2 – Aqua Property high-priority LCT pegmatite targets within the north-western section of the Property, within proximity to FIN Resources’ discovery.
LiDAR, an acronym of "light detection and ranging" or "laser imaging, detection and ranging" is a method for determining ranges by targeting an object or a surface with a laser and measuring the time for the reflected light to return to the receiver.
LiDAR surveys produce a high-resolution topographical image of the surface, allowing detailed desktop exploration of outcropping pegmatites and prospective geological features. The survey will deliver a digital elevation model (DEM) on a 1x1m grid scale with an overlying image of 16cm pixel resolution.
The high-resolution nature of the survey is designed to uncover undiscovered or hidden pegmatites beneath vegetation. Pegmatite outcrops are more resistant to weathering than other lithologies present in the project area and tend to present as topographic highs which can be detected by the high-resolution LiDAR survey. Importantly, this technique has been successfully used in the James Bay region by other explorers and producers in the discovery of lithium-bearing pegmatites.
Background on James Bay Minerals
James Bay has acquired a 100% interest in one of the largest lithium exploration portfolios in the James Bay region, covering an area of 34,572Ha or 346km2. The Joule, Aero and Aqua properties are located in the La Grande sub province along trend from the Corvette deposit, where Patriot Battery Metals (ASX: PMT) recently reported a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate of 109.2Mt at 1.42% Li2O and 160ppm Ta2O5 (0.40% Li2O cut-off grade).3
The Troilus Project is located further to the south sitting only 5km to the north of Sayona’s Moblan Lithium Project and proximity to Winsome Resources’ Sirmac-Clappier Project.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from James Bay Minerals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
CARBONXT Launches a Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer and Placement to Raise up to $2.94M
Key terms of the Offer
The Offer will provide eligible Carbonxt shareholders the opportunity to apply for one new fully paid ordinary share (New Share) for every 9 existing fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) held as at 7.00pm (Sydney time) on Friday, 8 December 2023 (Record Date), at an offer price of $0.06 per New Share (Offer Price) (together the Entitlement).
It is anticipated that up to 30,588,764 New Shares may be issued pursuant to the Offer, which would raise approximately $1.84 million before expenses of the Offer.
The Offer is fully underwritten by Chaleyer Holdings Pty Ltd.
The Company will use the proceeds raised under the Offer to:
- provide funding to the Company for the development of the Kentucky Facility; and
- provide working capital to the Company generally (including to fund the costs of the Offer).
The Offer price represents:
- a 7.7% discount to the last closing price of $0.065 on 1 December 2023;
- a 11.4% discount to the 10 trading day Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) up to and including 1 December 2023.
The Offer is open to Carbonxt shareholders with registered addresses in Australia and New Zealand as at the Record Date. Shareholders at the Record Date without a registered address outside Australia and New Zealand will not be eligible to participate in the Offer.
Existing holders of options and warrants will not be able to participate in the Offer unless they exercise their options and become a registered holder of Shares (upon exercising their options) prior to the Record Date.
The Offer will include a top-up facility that allows eligible shareholders to apply for additional New Shares in excess of their Entitlements, to the extent that there are sufficient amount of New Shares not taken up by other Eligible Shareholders.
The New Shares issued pursuant to the Offer will rank equally with the existing issued Shares of the Company and are expected to be quoted on the ASX.
More information regarding the Offer is set out in the Offer documents, which will be despatched to eligible shareholders in accordance with the timetable set out below.
The Offer documents will be accessible today from the ASX and Carbonxt's website, www.asx.com.au and www.cglimited.com respectively.
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Carbonxt Group Limited (ASX: CG1) – Trading Halt
Description
The securities of Carbonxt Group Limited (‘CG1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of CG1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 6 December 2023 or when the announcement is released to the market.
Justin Nelson
Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance
Click here for the full ASX Release
This article includes content from Carbonxt Group, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
Latest Press Releases
Related News
TOP STOCKS
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.