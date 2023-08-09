Emerita Intersects 11.7 Meters Grading 2.9% Copper; 0.28 g/t Gold and 7.9 g/t Silver, and 8.7 Meters Grading 2.5% Copper; 0.3% Zinc; 0.36 g/t Gold and 14.0 g/t Silver Within a 68.5 Meter Mineralized Zone that Grades 1.0% Copper, Extending La Romanera Deposit at Depth