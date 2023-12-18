Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

The Fed Left Rates Unchanged — What Happened to the Gold Price?

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium?

Top 10 Gold-mining Companies

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Top Stories This Week: Gold Gets Post-Fed Boost, Uranium Import Ban Gains Traction

Trending Press Releases

Helium Evolution Confirms First Helium Discovery

TNC Green-Lights Cloncurry Copper Project Mining Restart Plan (Great Australia Mine and Wallace North)

Atlantic Lithium Limited (ASX: A11) – Trading Halt

South Star to Host Live Corporate Update Webinar on December 14th at 2pm ET

Galan’s Hombre Muerto West on Track for Lithium Production in 2025

Rio Tinto Funding to be Drawn Down by Charger Metals

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Integrated Cyber Solutions

ICS:CC

Spartan Resources

SPR:AU
More Companies
Trending Reports

2023 Q4 Gold Outlook Report

2023 Lithium Investor Report

2023 Q4 Copper Outlook Report

2023 AI Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
2023 Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Oil & Gas
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

DUOBRII Lotion to Treat Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis Now Available Through Quebec's Public Drug Plan

Bausch Health, Canada, part of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), ("Bausch Health" or the "Company") today announced that DUOBRII™ (0.01% ww halobetasol propionate and 0.045% ww tazarotene), the company's novel topical prescription drug for improving the signs and symptoms of plaque psoriasis in adult patients with moderate to severe disease,1 is now available to patients enrolled in Quebec's public drug plan operated by the Régie de l'assurance maladie du Québec (RAMQ

DUOBRII is already available as a benefit on most other public drug plans in the rest of Canada, including the federal government's Non-Insured Health Benefits (NIHB) program, as well as most private drug insurance plans.

"It is very good news for Quebecers with plaque psoriasis to have a new topical treatment option available to them through the Quebec public drug plan," said Dr. Steve Mathieu, a dermatologist at Hôpital Saint-Sacrement in Quebec City. "DUOBRII is a combination treatment for people with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis so it is a valuable new addition to our treatment options."

DUOBRII is manufactured for distribution throughout Canada and the United States at the Company's Quebec manufacturing facility in Laval. It has been available in Canada by prescription since August 2020.

"Bausch Health, Canada is very pleased that DUOBRII is now available to public drug plan beneficiaries in Quebec so they will be able to benefit from this innovative therapy for plaque psoriasis that is manufactured right here in Quebec," said Cees Heiman, Senior Vice-President, Europe and Canada, Bausch Health. "We want to help Quebecers with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis to achieve their goal of a clear skin."

About DUOBRII
DUOBRII works in a unique way by combining halobetasol propionate, which reduces inflammation, and tazarotene that contributes to the normalization of skin cell growth.

These well-known ingredients have long-established efficacy profiles. When halobetasol propionate and tazarotene are administered together in DUOBRII, they provide complementary effects due to their individual modes of action targeting different receptors and pathways to achieve anti-inflammatory control and epidermal morphologic restoration. The improvement that is seen in psoriatic patients appears to occur in association with the restoration of normal cutaneous morphology and the reduction of the inflammatory markers ICAM-1 and HLA-DR.2

DUOBRII is also distinct based on its Prismatrex™ technology, a polymeric emulsification system which provides a stable condition where emulsion droplets retained their distribution across time and temperature.3

About Psoriasis
Psoriasis is a common, chronic and life-altering skin disease that affects approximately one million Canadians, with 90% of those affected suffering from plaque psoriasis.4

Plaque psoriasis disease is characterized by red elevated patches and flaking silvery scales, and symptoms can range from mild to severe. While the plaques can appear anywhere on the body, the most common places include the elbows, knees, scalp, chest and lower back. Because the disease typically affects visible parts of the body, the impact on patients extends well beyond the physical symptoms. Psoriasis can impact nearly every aspect of an individual's life including their ability to work and maintain social and intimate relationships. In addition to the tremendous medical burden experienced while trying to find a medication that controls the disease, the psychological impact is high. Approximately 70 per cent of individuals suffer from low self-confidence and approximately 50 percent of patients experience anxiety, and depression, respectively.5

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE/TSX: BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our healthcare products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest in Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Bausch Health, Canada Inc.'s prescription treatment portfolio is focused on dermatology, gastrointestinal and cardio-metabolic conditions. Bausch Health also has two manufacturing facilities for prescription pharmaceuticals in Canada: in Laval, Quebec, and Steinbach, Manitoba. More information can be found at the Company's website at www.bauschhealth.ca.

REFERENCES

1 DUOBRIIProduct Monograph. Bausch Health, Canada Inc. June 16, 2020, p.3

2 DUOBRIIProduct Monograph. Bausch Health, Canada Inc. June 16, 2020, p.13.

3 Data in Health Canada New Drug Submission for DUOBRII

4https://www.canadianpsoriasisnetwork.com/psoriasis/forms-of-psoriasis/

5https://www.canadianpsoriasisnetwork.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Fact_Sheet_Rheumatologists_Psoriasis_Journey_to_Stability_8-5x11_EN_x1a_bleed.pdf

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
ir@bauschhealth.comKevin Wiggins
(908) 541-2973corporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)(908) 927-1198

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

Medtronic Continues To Rank in the DJSI World Index for 2023

Medtronic

Strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) management and performance result in continued inclusion on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index Corporate

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic creates history with FDA approval of its novel PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation System to treat atrial fibrillation

Safe, efficient, and effective treatment for both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the PulseSelect Pulsed Field Ablation (PFA) System for the treatment of both paroxysmal and persistent atrial fibrillation (AF). This is the first PFA technology to receive FDA approval and follows the recent European CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark of the PulseSelect PFA system in November.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals forge ahead in AI-driven care

Agreement expands partnership between Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals, set to transform endoscopy with cutting-edge AI technology

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, announces that it has entered into a definitive agreement to expand its partnership with Cosmo Intelligent Medical Devices, a subsidiary of Cosmo Pharmaceuticals. This AI-driven partnership will further capitalize on the achievements already realized with the GI Genius™ intelligent endoscopy module, offering continued innovation and scalable healthcare advancements for patients and caregivers globally. Through this exclusive global partnership, Medtronic and Cosmo Pharmaceuticals remain committed to revolutionizing endoscopy by harnessing the power of AI to improve patient outcomes. This strategic alliance reinforces Medtronic's position in AI-integrated healthcare solutions and represents a significant leap in incorporating AI into endoscopic care.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces cash dividend for third quarter of fiscal year 2024

The board of directors of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Thursday, December 7, 2023, approved the company's cash dividend for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 of $0 .69 per ordinary share. This quarterly declaration is consistent with the dividend increase announcement made by the company in May 2023. Medtronic is a constituent of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index, having increased its annual dividend payment for the past 46 consecutive years. The dividend is payable on January 12, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2023 .

About Medtronic
Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Dublin, Ireland , is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission — to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life — unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), visit www.Medtronic.com and follow @Medtronic on Twitter and LinkedIn .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific Establishes 2030 Renewable Electricity Goal and Solar Power Purchase Agreement with ib vogt

Share of 127-megawatt aggregated deal in collaboration with Eurofins Scientific will power over half of Thermo Fisher's addressable European footprint with 100% renewable electricity by 2025

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, today announced a 15-year virtual power purchasing agreement (VPPA) with international solar developer ib vogt . Thermo Fisher's 91-megawatt portion of the Serbal solar project will deliver approximately 192,000 megawatt hours of renewable electricity annually. Eurofins Scientific , a global leader in bioanalytical testing, collaborated in the aggregated deal for a 36-megawatt portion of the project.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS: The Vital Role Of Community Health Workers

Medtronic

Reducing health disparities in a meaningful, sustainable, and scalable way

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS DEFINES MULTIPLE NEW GOLD TARGETS AT THE GLENFINE PROJECT, VICTORIA

Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Bold Ventures Provides Year End Project Overview

Battery Metals Investing

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Battery Metals Investing

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Announces Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Critical Metals Investing

Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. Unveils a New Website to Better Present Project Milestones and Company Information

×