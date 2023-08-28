Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

MTB Metals

Drilling Underway on MTB's Telegraph Copper-Gold Project in BC's Golden Triangle


MTB Metals Corp. (TSXV: MTB) (OTCQB: MBYMF) (FSE: E8H) ("MTB" or the "Company") reports that drilling on the Telegraph porphyry project is underway, with the first drill hole having intercepted significant visual copper sulfide mineralization.

The geological setting of the Telegraph property is similar to four world-class porphyry copper-gold deposits in the same region, all of which are being advanced by major mining companies. MTB consolidated a 310 square kilometer land package in 2021 and is now exploring this area for the first time on a consolidated basis.

The first drill hole from the 2023 program is testing an area with elevated copper in rock and soil samples, mapped potassic and phyllic alteration within a mineralized breccia on surface and a chargeability feature that penetrates to depth. Drilling to date has intersected over 200 metres (with the hole still advancing) of phyllic and potassic alteration with associated mineralization, including an upper oxide and lower sulphide zone. Mineralization occurs within a healed breccia, as disseminations, fracture coatings, veins and veinlets and includes chalcopyrite, pyrite, chalcocite, and malachite.

Figure 1: Sample from DK2023-001 showing breccia texture comprised of intrusive and volcanic rocks. Black circles highlight chalcopyrite.

Figure 1: Sample from DK2023-001 showing breccia texture comprised of intrusive and volcanic rocks. Black circles highlight chalcopyrite.

Figure 2 - Select core intervals from first hole showing chalcopyrite mineralization.

Figure 2 - Select core intervals from first hole showing chalcopyrite mineralization.

A)

B)

C)

Figure 3 - Select core intervals from first hole showing chalcopyrite mineralization.

Figure 3 - Select core intervals from first hole showing chalcopyrite mineralization.

Drilling is proceeding on schedule and is anticipated to continue through to the end of September. The MTB team has identified numerous targets on the Dok trend with similar geological, geochemical, and geophysical features identified in the first hole.

Lucia Theny, Vice-President, Exploration commented, "This first drill hole supports our hypothesis that the 2014 drilling intersected the margin of a potentially larger porphyry system. The diligent work of our exploration team has resulted in generating some exciting targets that now need to be tested with the drill."

About MTB

MTB has six active projects spanning 670 square kilometres (67,587 hectares) in the prolific Golden Triangle of northern British Columbia. With the focus on the Telegraph project, discussions are now underway leading to joint ventures and/or spinouts of other projects.

Figure 4 - Location of the Telegraph Project and the Surrounding Major Deposits in the Area

Figure 4 - Location of the Telegraph Project and the Surrounding Major Deposits in the Area

  1. Telegraph is located in the vicinity of 4 world-class porphyry deposits being advanced by major mining companies: Galore (Teck / Newmont), Schaft (Teck), Saddle (Newmont) and the operating Red Chris copper-gold mine (Newcrest / Imperial Metals). Field work by MTB on its 310 square kilometre property, together with earlier results, provides compelling evidence for the presence of one or more porphyries, similar to others in the area.
  2. The American Creek project is centered on the historic Mountain Boy silver mine. The project is road accessible and 20 km from the deep-water port of Stewart. There are multiple silver, gold and copper occurrences on the property, including a 2006 drill hole that encountered 5 kgs of silver over 5 metres.
  3. Red Cliff is a past producing gold and copper mine in which the Company holds a 35% interest. Recent drill results include 2 meters of 26 g/t gold.
  4. On the BA property, 182 drill holes have outlined a substantial zone of silver-lead-zinc mineralization located 4 km from the highway. Several targets with high-grade silver potential remain to be tested. Surprise Creek, to the north, hosts the same prospective stratigraphy.
  5. On the Theia project, work by MTB and previous explorers has outlined a silver bearing mineralized trend 500 metres long, highlighted by a 2020 grab sample that returned 39 kg per tonne silver (1,100 ounces per ton). Two other zones on the property produced copper values over 5%.
  6. Southmore is in the midst of some of the largest deposits in the Golden Triangle. It was explored in the 1980s through the early 1990s and was overlooked until MTB consolidated the property and carried out airborne geophysics and field work which confirmed several zones of gold and copper, with values up to 20% copper and 35 g/t gold.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Lawrence Roulston
President & CEO

For further information, contact:
Caroline Klukowski
info@mountainboyminerals.ca

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain certain "forward looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Cyprium Metals Ltd Entitlement Offer Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise that it has executed a Shortfall Agreement with Nebari Natural Resources Credit Fund II, LP (Nebari) to take $500,000 of the shortfall under the $5,000,000 Entitlement Offer which closes on 7 September 2023 (also refer to CYM ASX release dated 14 August 2023, "Lodgement of Prospectus").

Under the Shortfall Agreement, Nebari has agreed to subscribe for $500,000 worth of Shares (being 12,500,000 Shares at an issue price of $0.04 per Share (with free attaching 1:2 Options at $0.06 per option) pursuant to the Shortfall Offer (Shortfall Shares).

In addition, the Board has received interest to take a substantial portion of the shortfall (if any). Shareholders as at the Record Date (18 August 2023) can apply for their pro rata entitlements and top up allocations directly through CYM's share registry, Automic. Please visit:
https://investor.automic.com.au/

Management Comment

Clive Donner, proposed Managing Director commented:

"We are very pleased to have our financier, Nebari, a highly respected and experienced financier of mining projects globally, subscribing for $500,000 of Shortfall Shares in the Entitlement Offer."

*To view the indicative timetable, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/QI25DK82



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
7 Basic Copper Facts for Investors (Updated 2023)

7 Basic Copper Facts for Investors (Updated 2023)

What copper facts are important for investors? The metal’s relationship with human development is longstanding. From its use in plumbing in ancient Egyptian civilizations to being an essential component of power generation, copper has been an “electric” metal for millennia.

Considered a tertiary commodity compared to the shinier appeal of gold and silver, copper is often the third choice for metals-focused investors during economic uncertainty. Today, copper is the third most-used metal in the world and plays a pivotal role in all major economies as well as in the developing world.

Here are some basic copper facts for investors looking to get into the copper resource space.

Keep reading...Show less
American West Metals

Fourth Diamond Drill Hole Hits Thick Interval Of Visual Copper Sulphides At The Storm Copper Project, Canada

American West Metals Ltd (American West or the Company) (ASX: AW1 | OTCQB: AWMLF) is pleased to provide a further update on the diamond drilling activities at the Storm Copper Project (Storm or the Project) on Somerset Island, Nunavut.

Keep reading...Show less
teo dechev, copper bars

Teo Dechev: Copper Demand Rising, Search for New Deposits Going Strong

Copper is a key part of the energy transition, but as demand increases and large mines reach the end of their lives, questions are being raised about where future supply will come from.

Teo Dechev, CEO, president and director of prospect generator Mundoro Capital (TSXV:MUN,OTCQB:MUNMF), said the process of finding an economic deposit can take a decade, if not longer — but the metal is definitely out there.

"It's, I think, a little bit of a simplification for our industry to say that there isn't really any copper on the planet," she said. "There's lots of copper — but economic, long-term, sustainable copper is more difficult to find."

Keep reading...Show less
copper bars

Types of Copper Deposits in the World (Updated 2023)

Copper mineralization occurs in many forms and in a variety of geological settings. As such, there are various factors to consider when determining the value of different types of copper deposits.

Historically, the world’s most profitable copper mines have been large-scale porphyry deposits with chalcopyrite mineralization extracted via open-pit mining. While they do not have the highest grades of ore and generally have more expensive refining costs, they tend to have large mineral resources.

The world's biggest copper mine is Escondida in Chile, which is jointly owned by BHP (NYSE:BHP,ASX:BHP,LSE:BHP), and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO,ASX:RIO,LSE:RIO). Escondida means “hidden” in Spanish, and the deposit was given the name because it has no outcrops; the main orebody is hidden below hundreds of meters of overburden.

Keep reading...Show less
Cyprium Metals

Cyprium Metals Ltd Lodgement of Prospectus

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) is pleased to advise that it has lodged a prospectus (Prospectus) with ASIC and ASX in respect of a proposed pro-rata non-renounceable entitlement issue to raise up to additional $5,000,000 (Entitlement Offer). Together with the funds to be raised under the conditional placement to sophisticated and professional investors (as previously announced) (Placement), the Company is seeking to raise up $29,000,000.

Under the terms of the Entitlement Offer, eligible shareholders registered on the record date of 5pm (WST) on 18 August 2023 (Record Date) will be eligible to apply for 1 fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (Share) for every 5.84 Shares held at the Record Date, at an issue price of $0.04 per Share, together with 1 free attaching New Option for every 2 Shares applied for. The New Options will be exercisable at $0.06 each on or before 31 December 2024. The Prospectus also contains several secondary offers which will permit on-sale of securities to be issued in conjunction with the Placement and Entitlement Offer.

The Company intends to to despatch the Prospectus on 23 August 2023, in accordance with the timetable included in the Prospectus. The Company intends to issue all securities pursuant to the shortfall offer made under the Prospectus shortly after close of the Entitlement Offer and, in any event, prior to reinstatement of the Company's securities to ASX.

As previously announced and upon completion of the Placement and Entitlement Offer, the Company believes that it will be in a position to satisfy the ASX conditions for reinstatement to quotation.



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

