Danaher Announces New Environmental and Applied Solutions Company to Be Named Veralto

- Fourth quarter revenue grew 7% to $11.45 billion.
- Fourth quarter GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $4.01.
- Fourth quarter adjusted EPS was $5.40.
- Full year revenue grew 15% to $44.92 billion.
- Full year GAAP diluted EPS was $17.63.
- Full year adjusted EPS was $23.24.
- During the year, we strengthened our industry leadership, advanced our trusted partner status with our customers, delivered excellent financial performance for our shareholders, and invested in our world class team.
- Achieved outstanding and differentiated Core organic revenue growth, growing 14% in both the fourth quarter and for the full year.
- Continued to strengthen our unique customer value proposition by adding capacity and capabilities globally for pharma services, bioproduction, and clinical research services. During the fourth quarter, this included the opening of a new state-of-the-art bioanalytical lab in Richmond, Virginia , to support our clinical research business and the increasing demand for analytical services to accelerate drug development.
- Advanced our industry-leading scale and depth of capabilities in high-growth and emerging markets. During the fourth quarter, this included opening a new biologics manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China , to offer integrated clinical and commercial drug substance and drug product capabilities for customers.
- Very active year advancing our environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities. We made strong progress on our Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions initiatives, enabling us to increase our 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction target and accelerate our transition to 100% renewable energy. Among the highlights from our Foundation for Science, we supported students across the globe through our STEM education programs and colleague-led Community Action Councils. Throughout the year, the company also received a variety of awards and recognition for its industry leadership and inclusive culture including being recognized by Forbes magazine during the quarter as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies and one of America's Best Employers for veterans.
- Continued to successfully execute our capital deployment strategy in 2022. The integration of PPD is largely complete and drove strong returns for our shareholders with outstanding execution and business performance throughout the year. For the full year, PPD delivered outstanding Core organic revenue growth and is on track to deliver total synergies of $175 million by year 3. Additionally, we returned $3.5 billion of capital to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends. Shortly after year end, we completed the acquisition of The Binding Site for $2.7 billion.
"We had another exceptional year, exceeding our goals and delivering for all of our stakeholders in 2022," said Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Thermo Fisher Scientific. "Thanks to our incredible global team, we successfully executed our proven growth strategy, effectively navigated the macro-environment, and delivered impressive financial results, as we continued to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer."
Casper added, "We are incredibly well positioned as we enter 2023. Our high-impact innovation and unique customer value proposition continue to drive significant share gain. Our experienced management team, PPI Business System and the benefits of scale, position our company to deliver another outstanding year of value creation for all of our stakeholders and ensure we create an even brighter future."
Fourth Quarter 2022
Revenue for the quarter grew 7% to $11.45 billion in 2022, versus $10.70 billion in 2021. Organic revenue was 3% lower, Core organic revenue growth was 14%, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $0.37 billion.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $4.01, versus $4.17 in the same quarter last year. GAAP operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.86 billion, compared with $2.54 billion in the year-ago quarter. GAAP operating margin was 16.3%, compared with 23.7% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2022 was $5.40, versus $6.54 in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted operating income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $2.56 billion, compared with $3.16 billion in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin was 22.4%, compared with 29.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Full Year 2022
Revenue for the full year grew 15% to $44.92 billion in 2022, versus $39.21 billion in 2021. Organic revenue grew slightly, Core organic revenue growth was 14%, and COVID-19 testing revenue was $3.11 billion.
GAAP Earnings Results
GAAP diluted EPS for the full year was $17.63, versus $19.46 in 2021. GAAP operating income for 2022 was $8.39 billion, compared with $10.03 billion a year-ago. GAAP operating margin was 18.7%, compared with 25.6% in 2021.
Non-GAAP Earnings Results
Adjusted EPS for the full year was $23.24, versus $25.13 in 2021. Adjusted operating income for the full year was $10.99 billion, compared with $12.14 billion a year-ago. Adjusted operating margin was 24.5%, compared with 31.0% in 2021.
Annual Guidance for 2023
Thermo Fisher is initiating revenue and adjusted EPS guidance for the full year 2023. The company expects to achieve 2023 revenue of $45.3 billion and full year Core organic revenue growth of 7%. The company expects to achieve adjusted EPS of $23.70.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EPS, adjusted net income, adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, free cash flow, organic revenue growth and Core organic revenue growth are non-GAAP measures that exclude certain items detailed after the tables that accompany this press release, under the heading "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures." The reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables that accompany this press release.
| Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(In millions except per share amounts)
2022
Revenues
2021
Revenues
Revenues
$
11,450
$
10,702
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
6,715
58.6
%
5,302
49.5
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
1,836
16.0
%
1,958
18.3
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
592
5.2
%
466
4.4
%
Research and development expenses
391
3.4
%
392
3.7
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
55
0.5
%
46
0.4
%
9,589
83.7
%
8,164
76.3
%
Operating income
1,861
16.3
%
2,538
23.7
%
Interest income
150
11
Interest expense
(269
)
(161
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
35
(526
)
Income before income taxes
1,777
1,862
Provision for income taxes (e)
(173
)
(202
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(30
)
(1
)
Net income
1,574
1,659
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest
(2
)
1
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,576
13.8
%
$
1,658
15.5
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
4.03
$
4.20
Diluted
$
4.01
$
4.17
Weighted average shares:
Basic
391
394
Diluted
393
398
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
1,861
16.3
%
$
2,538
23.7
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
5
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
47
0.4
%
111
1.0
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
55
0.5
%
46
0.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
592
5.2
%
466
4.4
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,560
22.4
%
$
3,161
29.5
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
1,576
$
1,658
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
5
—
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
47
111
Restructuring and other costs (c)
55
46
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
592
466
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(46
)
532
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(138
)
(213
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
30
1
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,121
$
2,601
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
4.01
$
4.17
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.01
0.00
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.12
0.28
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.14
0.11
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
1.50
1.17
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
(0.11
)
1.34
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(0.35
)
(0.53
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.08
0.00
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
5.40
$
6.54
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
3,487
$
2,457
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(550
)
(831
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
6
11
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
2,943
$
1,637
Segment data
Three Months Ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(In millions)
2022
Revenues
2021
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
3,046
26.6
%
$
4,150
38.8
%
Analytical Instruments
1,878
16.4
%
1,725
16.1
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,115
9.7
%
1,447
13.5
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
5,947
51.9
%
4,195
39.2
%
Eliminations
(536
)
-4.6
%
(815
)
-7.6
%
Consolidated revenues
$
11,450
100.0
%
$
10,702
100.0
%
Operating income and operating margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
1,040
34.1
%
$
1,999
48.2
%
Analytical Instruments
476
25.4
%
381
22.1
%
Specialty Diagnostics
208
18.6
%
297
20.5
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
836
14.1
%
484
11.5
%
Subtotal reportable segments
2,560
22.4
%
3,161
29.5
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(5
)
0.0
%
—
0.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(47
)
-0.4
%
(111
)
-1.0
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(55
)
-0.5
%
(46
)
-0.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(592
)
-5.2
%
(466
)
-4.4
%
GAAP operating income
$
1,861
16.3
%
$
2,538
23.7
%
(a) Adjusted results in 2022 exclude charges for inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.
(b) Adjusted results in 2022 and 2021 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation.
(c) Adjusted results in 2022 and 2021 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges/credits for environmental-related matters, abandoned facility, and other expenses of headcount reductions within several businesses and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $14 of gain on the sale of intellectual property. Adjusted results in 2021 also exclude $22 of charges for compensation due to employees at recently acquired businesses at the date of acquisition.
(d) Adjusted results in 2022 and 2021 exclude net gains/losses on investments. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $67 of net gains on derivative instruments to address certain foreign currency risks and $4 of net settlement gains for pension plans. Adjusted results in 2021 also exclude $570 of losses on the early extinguishment of debt and $10 of charges for the amortization of bridge loan commitment fees related to recent acquisitions.
(e) Adjusted provision for income taxes in 2022 and 2021 excludes incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements.
Note:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $256 and $217 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
| Organic and Core organic revenue growth
Three months ended
December 31, 2022
Revenue growth
7%
Acquisitions
14%
Currency translation
-4%
Organic revenue growth
-3%
COVID-19 testing revenue
-16%
Contribution of PPD to Core organic revenue growth (a)
1%
Core organic revenue growth
14%
(a) Adjustment to include the contribution of PPD to Core organic revenue growth as though the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2021.
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
| Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (unaudited)
Year ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(In millions except per share amounts)
2022
Revenues
2021
Revenues
Revenues
$
44,915
$
39,211
Costs and operating expenses:
Cost of revenues (a)
25,415
56.6
%
18,977
48.4
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses (b)
7,127
15.9
%
6,842
17.4
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2,395
5.3
%
1,761
4.5
%
Research and development expenses
1,471
3.3
%
1,406
3.6
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
114
0.3
%
197
0.5
%
36,522
81.3
%
29,183
74.4
%
Operating income
8,393
18.7
%
10,028
25.6
%
Interest income
272
43
Interest expense
(726
)
(536
)
Other income/(expense) (d)
(104
)
(694
)
Income before income taxes
7,835
8,841
Provision for income taxes (e)
(703
)
(1,109
)
Equity in earnings/(losses) of unconsolidated entities
(172
)
(4
)
Net income
6,960
7,728
Less: net income/(losses) attributable to noncontrolling interests and redeemable noncontrolling interest
10
3
Net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
6,950
15.5
%
$
7,725
19.7
%
Earnings per share attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.:
Basic
$
17.75
$
19.62
Diluted
$
17.63
$
19.46
Weighted average shares:
Basic
392
394
Diluted
394
397
Reconciliation of adjusted operating income and adjusted operating margin
GAAP operating income
$
8,393
18.7
%
$
10,028
25.6
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
46
0.1
%
8
0.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
37
0.1
%
144
0.4
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
114
0.3
%
197
0.5
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2,395
5.3
%
1,761
4.5
%
Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP measure)
$
10,985
24.5
%
$
12,138
31.0
%
Reconciliation of adjusted net income
GAAP net income attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
6,950
$
7,725
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
46
8
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
37
144
Restructuring and other costs (c)
114
197
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
2,395
1,761
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
117
732
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(672
)
(593
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
172
4
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP measure)
$
9,159
$
9,978
Reconciliation of adjusted earnings per share
GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
$
17.63
$
19.46
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
0.12
0.02
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
0.09
0.36
Restructuring and other costs (c)
0.29
0.50
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
6.07
4.43
Other income/expense adjustments (d)
0.30
1.84
Provision for income taxes adjustments (e)
(1.70
)
(1.49
)
Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities
0.44
0.01
Adjusted EPS (non-GAAP measure)
$
23.24
$
25.13
Reconciliation of free cash flow
GAAP net cash provided by operating activities
$
9,154
$
9,312
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(2,243
)
(2,523
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
24
20
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
6,935
$
6,809
Segment data
Year ended
December 31,
% of
December 31,
% of
(In millions)
2022
Revenues
2021
Revenues
Revenues
Life Sciences Solutions
$
13,532
30.1
%
$
15,631
39.9
%
Analytical Instruments
6,624
14.7
%
6,069
15.5
%
Specialty Diagnostics
4,763
10.6
%
5,659
14.4
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
22,511
50.1
%
14,862
37.9
%
Eliminations
(2,515
)
-5.5
%
(3,010
)
-7.7
%
Consolidated revenues
$
44,915
100.0
%
$
39,211
100.0
%
Operating income and operating margin
Life Sciences Solutions
$
5,582
41.2
%
$
7,817
50.0
%
Analytical Instruments
1,507
22.8
%
1,197
19.7
%
Specialty Diagnostics
1,024
21.5
%
1,280
22.6
%
Laboratory Products and Biopharma Services
2,872
12.8
%
1,844
12.4
%
Subtotal reportable segments
10,985
24.5
%
12,138
31.0
%
Cost of revenues adjustments (a)
(46
)
-0.1
%
(8
)
0.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses adjustments (b)
(37
)
-0.1
%
(144
)
-0.4
%
Restructuring and other costs (c)
(114
)
-0.3
%
(197
)
-0.5
%
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
(2,395
)
-5.3
%
(1,761
)
-4.5
%
GAAP operating income
$
8,393
18.7
%
$
10,028
25.6
%
(a) Adjusted results in 2022 and 2021 exclude charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $27 of inventory write-downs associated with large-scale abandonment of product lines.
(b) Adjusted results in 2022 and 2021 exclude certain third-party expenses, principally transaction/integration costs related to recent acquisitions, charges/credits for changes in estimates of contingent acquisition consideration, and charges associated with product liability litigation.
(c) Adjusted results in 2022 and 2021 exclude restructuring and other costs consisting principally of severance, impairments of long-lived assets, charges/credits for environmental-related matters, abandoned facility and other expenses of headcount reductions within several businesses and real estate consolidations. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $14 of gain on the sale of intellectual property. Adjusted results in 2021 also exclude $122 of charges for impairments of acquired intangible assets and $35 of charges for compensation due to employees at recently acquired businesses at the date of acquisition.
(d) Adjusted results in 2022 and 2021 exclude net gains/losses on investments and losses on the early extinguishment of debt. Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude $67 of net gains on derivative instruments to address certain foreign currency risks and $2 of net settlement gains for pension plans. Adjusted results in 2021 also exclude $36 of charges for amortization of bridge loan commitment fees related to a pending acquisition.
(e) Adjusted provision for income taxes in 2022 and 2021 excludes incremental tax impacts for the reconciling items between GAAP and adjusted net income, incremental tax impacts as a result of tax rate/law changes and the tax impacts from audit settlements (including a $658 benefit from an audit settlement in 2022). Adjusted results in 2022 also exclude a $423 charge for the impact of deferred tax realizability assessments as a result of audit settlements.
Notes:
Consolidated depreciation expense is $986 and $831 in 2022 and 2021, respectively.
| Organic and Core organic revenue growth
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2022
Revenue growth
15%
Acquisitions
18%
Currency translation
-3%
Organic revenue growth
0%
COVID-19 testing revenue
-13%
Contribution of PPD to Core organic revenue growth (a)
1%
Core organic revenue growth
14%
(a) Adjustment to include the contribution of PPD to Core organic revenue growth as though the acquisition had occurred on January 1, 2021.
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,524
$
4,477
Accounts receivable, net
8,274
7,977
Inventories
5,634
5,051
Other current assets
2,933
2,608
Total current assets
25,365
20,113
Property, plant and equipment, net
9,280
8,333
Acquisition-related intangible assets, net
17,442
20,113
Other assets
4,007
4,640
Goodwill
41,196
41,924
Total assets
$
97,290
$
95,123
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
Current liabilities:
Short-term obligations and current maturities of long-term obligations
$
5,579
$
2,537
Other current liabilities
11,535
10,899
Total current liabilities
17,114
13,436
Other long-term liabilities
7,119
8,377
Long-term obligations
28,909
32,333
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
116
122
Total equity
44,032
40,855
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and equity
$
97,290
$
95,123
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Year ended
December 31,
December 31,
(In millions)
2022
2021
Operating activities
Net income
$
6,960
$
7,728
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
3,381
2,592
Change in deferred income taxes
(995
)
(647
)
Other non-cash expenses, net
857
1,187
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions
(1,049
)
(1,548
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
9,154
9,312
Investing activities
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(39
)
(19,395
)
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(2,243
)
(2,523
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
24
20
Other investing activities, net
99
(34
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,159
)
(21,932
)
Financing activities
Net proceeds from issuance of debt
3,193
18,137
Repayment of debt
(375
)
(11,738
)
Net proceeds from issuance of commercial paper
1,526
2,512
Repayment of commercial paper
(3,690
)
—
Purchases of company common stock
(3,000
)
(2,000
)
Dividends paid
(455
)
(395
)
Other financing activities, net
(9
)
65
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(2,810
)
6,581
Exchange rate effect on cash
(139
)
194
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
4,046
(5,845
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
4,491
10,336
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
8,537
$
4,491
Free cash flow (non-GAAP measure)
$
6,935
$
6,809
Note:
For more information related to non-GAAP financial measures, refer to the section titled "Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" of this release.
Supplemental Information Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures such as organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth, excluding the impacts of revenues from acquired businesses and the effects of currency translation. We also report Core organic revenue growth, which is reported revenue growth including the impact of PPD revenue, excluding the impacts of COVID-19 testing revenue, and excluding the impacts of acquisitions other than PPD and currency translation. We calculate period-to-period Core organic revenue growth by adding to the baseline period PPD's pre-acquisition revenues from such period. We report these measures because Thermo Fisher management believes that in order to understand the company's short-term and long-term financial trends, investors may wish to consider the impact of acquisitions, foreign currency translation and/or COVID-19 testing on revenues. In particular, given PPD's significance relative to our existing businesses, management believes it is appropriate to also present information on a basis that includes PPD pre-acquisition revenues in order to demonstrate the impact PPD has on our current growth profile. Core organic revenue growth amounts are not necessarily indicative of the combined results of operations that would have been realized had the PPD acquisition occurred on January 1, 2021. Thermo Fisher management uses these measures to forecast and evaluate the operational performance of the company as well as to compare revenues of current periods to prior periods.
We report adjusted operating income, adjusted operating income margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted EPS. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures, in addition to GAAP financial measures, helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the company's core operating performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods, forecasts, and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by management in their financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. To calculate these measures we exclude, as applicable:
- Certain acquisition-related costs, including charges for the sale of inventories revalued at the date of acquisition, significant transaction/acquisition-related costs, including changes in estimates of contingent acquisition-related consideration, and other costs associated with obtaining short-term financing commitments for pending/recent acquisitions. We exclude these costs because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs.
- Costs/income associated with restructuring activities and large-scale abandonments of product lines, such as reducing overhead and consolidating facilities. We exclude these costs because we believe that the costs related to restructuring activities are not indicative of our normal operating costs.
- Equity in earnings/losses of unconsolidated entities; impairments of long-lived assets; and certain other gains and losses that are either isolated or cannot be expected to occur again with any predictability, including gains/losses on investments, the sale of businesses, product lines, and real estate, significant litigation-related matters, curtailments/settlements of pension plans, and the early retirement of debt. We exclude these items because they are outside of our normal operations and/or, in certain cases, are difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
- The expense associated with the amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets because a significant portion of the purchase price for acquisitions may be allocated to intangible assets that have lives of up to 20 years. Exclusion of the amortization expense allows comparisons of operating results that are consistent over time for both our newly acquired and long-held businesses and with both acquisitive and non-acquisitive peer companies.
- The tax impacts of the above items and the impact of significant tax audits or events (such as changes in deferred taxes from enacted tax rate/law changes), the latter of which we exclude because they are outside of our normal operations and difficult to forecast accurately for future periods.
We report free cash flow, which is operating cash flow excluding net capital expenditures, to provide a view of the continuing operations' ability to generate cash for use in acquisitions and other investing and financing activities. The company also uses this measure as an indication of the strength of the company. Free cash flow is not a measure of cash available for discretionary expenditures since we have certain non-discretionary obligations such as debt service that are not deducted from the measure.
Thermo Fisher Scientific does not provide GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable effort items such as the timing and amount of future restructuring actions and acquisition-related charges as well as gains or losses from sales of real estate and businesses, the early retirement of debt and the outcome of legal proceedings. The timing and amount of these items are uncertain and could be material to Thermo Fisher Scientific's results computed in accordance with GAAP.
The non-GAAP financial measures of Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations and cash flows included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for Thermo Fisher Scientific's results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables above.
