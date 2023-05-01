Continued Growth Towards Cloud Microservices

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva

Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to include lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulation and aseptic fill-finish capabilities enabling mRNA cGMP manufacturing services from Master Cell Bank through to Drug Product. This new capability will support the production of therapeutic-scale clinical and commercial-stage mRNA therapies for cancers and genetic diseases, and clinical-stage vaccines for infectious diseases.

Aldevron Announces Expansion of mRNA Production Capability.

Aldevron, a Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) operating company, is partnering with fellow Danaher operating companies Precision Nanosystems (PNI) and Cytiva . The service expansion will provide Aldevron clients with the ability to seamlessly manage clinical and commercial mRNA programs. When fully operational, the services will leverage PNI's LNP formulation expertise , and feature Cytiva's SA25 aseptic filling workcell . The goal is to streamline, expedite, and simplify mRNA programs by reducing lead times with less project overhead.

"This collaboration will help to bring innovative and life-saving therapies to patients faster," said Kevin Ballinger , President of Aldevron. "By working with PNI and Cytiva, Aldevron can capitalize on their expertise to build a streamlined service for the development, production and release of mRNA drug substance and drug product. Combined with our manufacturing expansion completed in March of this year, we can now offer our customers improved flexibility across a range of mRNA services."

"With Danaher's best-in-class scientific and technical expertise, our goal is to compress the timeframes needed in therapy development and commercialization to accelerate the delivery of innovative mRNA therapies to patients," said Mark Wetzel , Vice President/General Manager of mRNA Services. "Leveraging the collective strength that includes Cytiva, Precision Nanosystems and valued external partners, Aldevron will provide a complete solution for mRNA development within a single workflow and quality system."

The expansion is anticipated to be fully online in the second half of 2023.

About Aldevron
Aldevron is a premier manufacturing partner, producing high-quality plasmid DNA, RNA, proteins, and other key components for the development of vaccines, gene and cell therapies, immunotherapies, and other treatments. Headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota , and as a part of the Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) family of global science and technology companies, Aldevron supports thousands of scientists who are developing revolutionary, lifesaving treatments for millions of people. To learn more about how Aldevron is advancing biological science, visit www.aldevron.com/about-us .

About Danaher
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 81,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential . For more information, please visit www.danaher.com .

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023.  Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.36 .

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

XTANDI® plus Leuprolide Reduced the Risk of Metastasis by 58% in Non-Metastatic Hormone-Sensitive Prostate Cancer versus Placebo plus Leuprolide

Data from Phase 3 EMBARK trial to be presented as a plenary session during the 2023 American Urological Association Annual Meeting

Results show the potential for XTANDI to add to the standard of care in prostate cancer, if approved

Gilead Sciences Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Product Sales Excluding Veklury Increased 15% Year-Over-Year to $5.7 billion

Biktarvy Sales Increased 24% Year-Over-Year to $2.7 billion

U.S. FDA Approves PREVNAR 20®, Pfizer's 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine for Infants and Children

  • PREVNAR 20 offers the broadest serotype coverage of any pediatric pneumococcal conjugate vaccine, helping to protect against all 20 serotypes contained in the vaccine
  • PREVNAR 20 builds on PREVNAR 13 ® and includes seven additional serotypes shown to be associated with antibiotic resistance, heightened disease severity, invasive potential, and prevalence in pediatric pneumococcal cases. 1
  • The vaccine further advances Pfizer's pediatric pneumococcal vaccine portfolio and builds on more than 20 years of Pfizer leadership, legacy and innovation in developing pneumococcal conjugate vaccines

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved PREVNAR 20 ® (20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine) for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) caused by the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae (pneumococcal) serotypes contained in the vaccine in infants and children six weeks through 17 years of age, and for the prevention of otitis media in infants six weeks through five years of age caused by the original seven serotypes contained in PREVNAR ® .

"Today's FDA approval of our vaccine, PREVNAR 20, now offers parents the ability to help protect their children against 20 pneumococcal serotypes in circulation, which represent the majority of pneumococcal disease in U.S. infants and children," 1,2 said Annaliesa Anderson, Ph.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Vaccine Research and Development, Pfizer. "This important PREVNAR 20 approval builds on more than 20 years of real-world impact with PREVNAR and PREVNAR 13, safety data, and effectiveness; highlighting Pfizer's leadership in developing groundbreaking pneumococcal conjugate vaccines to help protect infants and their families from life threatening infections. We are grateful to the families and clinical investigators who participated in this research and our colleagues who have worked tirelessly to develop this breakthrough vaccine."

Bristol Myers Squibb Reports First Quarter Financial Results for 2023

  • Reports First Quarter Revenues of $11.3 Billion
  • Posts First Quarter GAAP Earnings Per Share of $1.07 and Non-GAAP EPS of $2.05; Includes Net Impact of ($0.01) Per Share for GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Due to Acquired IPRD Charges and Licensing Income
  • Delivers Strong Revenue Growth of 8% from In-Line Products and New Product Portfolio; or 10% When Adjusted for Foreign Exchange
  • Further Advances Portfolio Renewal Strategy, Achieving Important Milestones Across Therapeutic Areas
  • Adjusts GAAP 2023 EPS Guidance; Affirms Non-GAAP Financial Guidance for 2023

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) today reports results for the first quarter of 2023, which reflect robust in-line and new product portfolio growth, strong commercial execution and continued advancement of the product pipeline.

"Our strong execution resulted in double-digit revenue growth for our in-line products and new product portfolio," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D. , board chair and chief executive officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "We continue to successfully execute against our key strategic priorities and meaningfully advance our portfolio renewal strategy, achieving important regulatory and clinical milestones that will benefit patients with serious unmet needs. We remain focused on commercial execution, progressing our pipeline and leveraging our strong financial foundation to invest in the next wave of innovation and deliver value to all of our stakeholders."

Merck Announces First-Quarter 2023 Financial Results

  • First Quarter 2023 Reflected Continued Strong Underlying Performance Across Key Growth Drivers, Particularly in Oncology and Vaccines
  • Total Worldwide Sales Were $14.5 Billion, a Decrease of 9% From First Quarter 2022; Excluding LAGEVRIO, Growth Was 11%; Excluding LAGEVRIO and the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Growth Was 15%
    • KEYTRUDA Sales Grew 20% to $5.8 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 24%
    • GARDASIL/GARDASIL 9 Sales Grew 35% to $2.0 Billion; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Grew 43%
    • LAGEVRIO Sales Declined 88% to $392 Million; Excluding the Impact of Foreign Exchange, Sales Declined 87%
  • GAAP EPS Was $1.11; Non-GAAP EPS Was $1.40; GAAP and Non-GAAP EPS Include $0.52 of Charges Related to Acquisition of Imago and Collaboration and Licensing Agreement With Kelun-Biotech
  • Announced Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences to Strengthen Immunology Pipeline
  • Presented Compelling Data From Innovative Cardiovascular Pipeline With:
    • Positive Phase 3 Results for Sotatercept
    • Positive Phase 2b Results for MK-0616; Plans to Start Phase 3 Studies in 2023
  • Advanced Oncology Research Efforts, Sharing Notable Progress for Earlier Stages of Disease in Certain Tumor Types, Including:
    • Positive Topline Results From Phase 3 KEYNOTE-671 Trial
    • Positive Detailed Results in Collaboration With Moderna From Phase 2b KEYNOTE-942/mRNA-4157-P201 Trial
  • 2023 Financial Outlook
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Worldwide Sales Range To Be Between $57.7 Billion and $58.9 Billion, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 2 Percentage Points; Outlook Includes Approximately $1.0 Billion of LAGEVRIO Sales
    • Lowers and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $5.85 and $5.97, Reflecting Zetia Antitrust Litigation Settlement
    • Raises and Narrows Expected Full-Year 2023 Non-GAAP EPS Range To Be Between $6.88 and $7.00, Including Negative Impact of Foreign Exchange of Approximately 4 Percentage Points
    • Outlook Does Not Reflect Any Impact From Proposed Acquisition of Prometheus Biosciences, Which Is Expected to Close in Third Quarter 2023, and Would Result in a One-Time Charge to Both GAAP and Non-GAAP Results of Approximately $10.3 Billion or Approximately $4.00 per Share

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, today announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

�Inspired by our commitment to bring bold science forward to address critical unmet patient needs, we began 2023 with significant advancements across our innovative pipeline," said Robert M. Davis, chairman and chief executive officer, Merck. "Our first-quarter results are a reflection of the focused execution of our science-led strategy, strong performance across our key growth drivers, continued momentum commercially and operationally, and most importantly the collective and dedicated efforts of our colleagues around the world. I'm proud of the progress we've made, and we will continue to move with speed and agility to deliver value for patients and shareholders, now and well into the future."

plants, grains, nuts, coconut and bottles of milk on a counter

How to Invest in Plant-based Foods (Updated 2023)

Growing consumer concerns about health, ethical food and climate change are creating opportunities to invest in the burgeoning plant-based foods market.

The global plant-based foods market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 12.4 percent between 2022 and 2029 to reach more than US$95.52 billion. This major expansion is being fueled in large part by increasing consumer demand for plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy. Calls from buyers for transparency and ethical practices across the food supply chain are also becoming louder and buoying interest in plant-based options.

Interestingly, rising demand for plant-based foods isn't a sign that a large percentage of the population is going vegan or vegetarian. Rather, it is indicative of a shift to what’s being called a “flexitarian” diet in which consumers choose animal-based food products, but also opt for more plant-based alternatives. According to research firm Nielsen, 98 percent of consumers who purchase plant-based meat alternatives also buy animal meat.

