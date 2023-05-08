CleanTech Lithium PLC Final Results

Discovery Harbour Approved All Resolutions at Annual and Special Meeting

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (OTC Pink: DCHRF) (FSE: 4GW) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") shareholders approved all resolutions at the Company's annual and special meeting which was held on May 5, 2023. Details of these matters are disclosed in the management information circular for the meeting dated March 23, 2023, and posted under the company's profile on SEDAR.

At the meeting, shareholders elected the director nominees as listed in the Company's information circular, being Mark Fields, Richard Gilliam, Andrew Hancharyk and Rodney Stevens. The reappointment of Manning Elliott LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company was approved by the shareholders as was the ratification and re-approval of the amended and restated 10% rolling stock option plan.

Mark Fields, President & CEO of Discovery Harbour commented "We appreciate the continued support of the shareholders as we continue to look for accretive strategic asset acquisitions to grow shareholder value. I would also like to note that Patrick Merrin did not stand for re-election due to new commitments of a senior executive position he recently accepted. Pat was a strong presence on our Board and we wish him well in his new position."

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields, B. Sc. (Geology), B.Comm.(Hon.)
President and Chief Executive Officer
Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.
Tel: (604) 681-3170
Fax: (604) 681-3552

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward‐looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. Such forward‐looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of Discovery Harbour. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and Discovery Harbour's plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward‐looking information, including: (i) adverse market conditions; (ii) exploration results, (iii) permitting requirements or (iv) the financial position of the Company. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. These and all subsequent written and oral forward‐looking information are based on estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Except as required by law, Discovery Harbour does not intend to update these forward‐looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

ALDEVRON ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF mRNA PRODUCTION CAPABILITY

Will offer mRNA cGMP Production from Master Cell Bank to Drug Product Made Possible with Precision Nanosystems and Cytiva

Aldevron, a leading global manufacturer of DNA, RNA and proteins used in cell and gene therapies and vaccine development, will expand its mRNA production capabilities to include lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulation and aseptic fill-finish capabilities enabling mRNA cGMP manufacturing services from Master Cell Bank through to Drug Product. This new capability will support the production of therapeutic-scale clinical and commercial-stage mRNA therapies for cancers and genetic diseases, and clinical-stage vaccines for infectious diseases.

Danaher Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (the "Company") today announced results for the first quarter 2023.  Net earnings refer to net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023 net earnings were $1.4 billion , or $1.94 per diluted common share and non-GAAP adjusted diluted net earnings per common share were $2.36 .

INN Video: Ian Graham of Discovery Harbour Resources

Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV:DHR) President and CEO, Ian Graham, spoke with Resource Investing News on its flagship project, Wabassi, located in northern Ontario. “We’ve put our arms around an entire Greenstone Belt hosted VMS Mineral District. This is, as far as I’m aware, Canada’s most recent discovery of a new mineral district,” states Mr. Graham. In 2013, investors can expect the mobilization of drilling on the project, with news expected to come out in July. “Based on that news, we will be financing the Company a little further in the fall,” Mr. Graham says.

AbbVie Releases New Data Demonstrating Breadth of Its Gastroenterology Portfolio at 2023 Digestive Disease Week®

- Oral presentations highlight efficacy and safety outcomes from the upadacitinib (RINVOQ ® ) clinical trial program in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease, and investigational use of linaclotide (LINZESS ® ) in treating functional constipation in pediatric patients aged 6 to 17 years

- Twenty-nine abstracts showcase AbbVie's vast portfolio and continued commitment to changing the way patients living with gastrointestinal disorders manage their condition

CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion Recommending Hepcludex® for Full Marketing Authorization for the Treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus

-- If Granted by the European Commission, Hepcludex will Become the Only Approved Treatment for HDV in the EU --

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) today announced that the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has adopted a positive opinion for Hepcludex ® (bulevirtide) for the treatment of adults with chronic HDV and compensated liver disease, and recommended granting full Marketing Authorisation (MA) that is no longer subject to specific obligations. Bulevirtide was initially granted conditional marketing authorisation in July 2020 to provide people living with HDV urgent access to treatment. The CHMP recommendation for full Marketing Authorisation of bulevirtide follows the submission of the Phase 3 MYR301 Week 48 study data, which reinforces the efficacy and safety profile of bulevirtide for the treatment of HDV.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial and Operational Results

$34.4 million in net revenue for the first quarter of 2023; an increase of 59% over the first quarter of the prior year

Increases 2023 revenue guidance range to $135 - $155 million from net product sales of LUPKYNIS

Gilead Remains Steadfast in Support for Hepatitis C Elimination Efforts

The recent national conversation on hepatitis C (HCV) is an encouraging step towards viral hepatitis elimination in the U.S. With its long history of leadership in viral hepatitis, Gilead continues to support efforts that focus on HCV elimination. Gilead is proud that its medicines have treated over four million individuals living with HCV globally. Today, some 2.4 million people are living with HCV in the U.S., even though ~95% of those treated with direct-acting antivirals (DAAs) are cured. Prices of HCV medicines have dropped significantly, and many acknowledge that price is not a barrier for most payers and patients. Curative HCV drug therapies are just one part of an elimination strategy that needs to dedicate considerable resources and attention to screening and linkage to care so that all patients in need of HCV treatment can access it in a timely manner and achieve a cure

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Announces NICE Recommendation of LUPKYNIS® For Adults with Active Lupus Nephritis

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today announced that the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended LUPKYNIS ® (voclosporin) as an option for treating adults with active lupus nephritis (LN) class III, IV or V (including mixed class III/V and IV/V) 1 , when provided in combination with mycophenolate mofetil (MMF).

The NICE recommendation applies to England and Wales and follows the recent Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) authorization of voclosporin licensed in Great Britain for the treatment of active LN in adult patients.

ISS Joins Glass Lewis in Recommending Aurinia Shareholders Vote "FOR" ALL Company Director Nominees at 2023 Annual General Meeting

Both leading independent proxy advisors recommend shareholders vote for the re-election of incumbent directors, equity incentive plan amendment, and appointment of auditors

Company reminds shareholders to vote today to protect the value of their investment and ensure Aurinia's continued momentum

