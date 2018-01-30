At this year’s Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, the cryptocurrencies vs. gold debate took center stage. At the show, the Investing News Network had the chance to speak with Frank Holmes of US Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) to get his insight on bitcoin, gold and the future of technology.

The gold price increased almost 13 percent last year, but bitcoin surged over 1,200 percent. As a result, cryptocurrencies were discussed frequently at the conference. “The gold vs. cryptocurrencies debate is a misguided argument. Early bitcoin buyers were gold bugs and they never sold their gold to buy it, they diversified into it,” Holmes said.

Holmes, who is also chairman of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (TSX:HIVE), explained how bitcoin has woken up the world to blockchain technology. “Blockchain is going to revolutionize all payment systems. Bitcoin is what email was to the internet, bitcoin is waking the world up to blockchain technology,” he said.

Watch the video above to learn more of Holmes’ thoughts on cryptocurrencies, where the gold price is going in 2018 and top stock picks. The transcript for this interview will be added shortly.

