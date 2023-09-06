Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

CSE Bulletin: Consolidation - Pampa Metals Corporation.

Pampa Metals Corporation. has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every two point five (2.5) pre-consolidated common shares.

As a result, the outstanding shares of the company will be reduced to approximately 29,117,310 common shares.

The name and symbol will not change.

Please note that all open orders will be canceled at the close of business on September 7, 2023. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders taking into account the share consolidation.

_________________________________

Pampa Metals Corporation. a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire post-consolidée pour deux virgule cinq (2.5) actions ordinaires pré-consolidées.

Par conséquent, les actions en circulation de la société seront réduites à environ 29 117 310 actions ordinaires.

Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fermeture des bureaux le 7 septembre 2023. Les concessionnaires sont priés de saisir à nouveau leurs commandes en tenant compte du regroupement des actions.

Trading on a Consolidated Basis/Négociation sur une Base Consolidée :Le 8 SEPT 2023
Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement :Le 11 SEPT 2023
Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue :Le 8 SEPT 2023
Symbol/Symbole : PM
NEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP : 697670 20 6
NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN : CA 697670 20 6 9
Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 697670107/CA6976701079

 

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.

Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.

