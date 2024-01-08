Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2023

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar?

Graphite Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Graphite in 2024

Top 5 Copper Stocks on the TSX in 2023

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs

Silver Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Silver in 2024

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce?

A State-by-State Guide to Cannabis in Australia

Chris Temple: Gold Takeoff Brewing, but Uranium's Setup Still the Best

Trending Press Releases

Oceana Opts Out of Monaro Lithium Project, James Bay

Lancaster Resources Announces Spin-Off Agreement with Subsidiary and Record Date

Nevada Organic Phosphate Adds Significantly to Murdock Property Size

PAM Signs Formal Documentation to Acquire 100% interest in ~1,200km2 Tama Atacama Lithium Brine Project

Amendments to Ukraine Transaction

MTM Critical Metals Limited (ASX: MTM) – Trading Halt

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Purpose Bitcoin ETF

BTCC:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Albemarle Corporation

ALB

Getchell Gold

GTCH:CNX
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 Graphite Outlook Report

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

2024 Crypto Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Artificial Intelligence
Gold
Battery Metals
Uranium
Graphite
Blockchain & Crypto

Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit Hears Oral Arguments on Patent Dispute

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC), and its gastroenterology business Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced that, as scheduled, oral arguments were heard today at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit (the "Court") in the matter of Salix Pharmaceuticals, LTD et al v. Norwich Pharmaceuticals, Inc. As expected, no ruling was issued by the Court following these oral arguments

"We were pleased to have had the opportunity to present our oral arguments to the Court of Appeals today," Thomas J. Appio, Chief Executive Officer said. "We look forward to the Court's decision in due course. We will continue to advocate for the safety of patients who have benefited from continued access to XIFAXAN, and look forward to continuing to serve those patients."

About XIFAXAN

XIFAXAN® (rifaximin) 550 mg tablets are indicated for the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (HE) recurrence in adults and for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) in adults.

About Salix

Salix Pharmaceuticals is one of the largest specialty pharmaceutical companies in the world committed to the prevention and treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. For more than 30 years, Salix has licensed, developed and marketed innovative products to improve patients' lives and arm health care providers with life-changing solutions for many chronic and debilitating conditions. Salix currently markets its product line to U.S. health care providers through an expanded sales force that focuses on gastroenterology, hepatology, pain specialists and primary care. Salix is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey. For more information about Salix, visit www.Salix.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Bausch Health

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) is a global diversified pharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve people's lives with our health care products. We develop, manufacture and market a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals and eye health, through our controlling ownership interest of Bausch + Lomb Corporation. With our leading durable brands, we are delivering on our commitments as we build an innovative company dedicated to advancing global health. For more information, visit www.bauschhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Forward-looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements about the future performance of Bausch Health, which may generally be identified by the use of the words "anticipates," "hopes," "expects," "intends," "plans," "should," "could," "would," "may," "believes," "subject to" and variations or similar expressions, including statements about the Company's appeal with respect to, and actions to vigorously defend, its intellectual property. These statements are based upon the current expectations and beliefs of management and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. In particular, Bausch Health can offer no assurance as to the timing of any approval by the FDA of any ANDA or amended ANDA and as to the outcome of any appeal. Actual results are subject to other risks and uncertainties that relate more broadly to Bausch Health's overall business, including those more fully described in Bausch Health's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and detailed from time to time in Bausch Health's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities Administrators, which factors are incorporated herein by reference.

###

Investor Contact:Media Contact:
Kevin Wiggins
ir@bauschhealth.comcorporate.communications@bauschhealth.com
(514) 856-3855(848) 541-3785
(877) 281-6642 (toll free)

SOURCE: Bausch Health Companies Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Bausch Health CompaniesBHC:CABHCMedical Device Investing
BHC:CA,BHC
The Conversation (0)

FDA approves Medtronic Percept RC neurostimulator with exclusive BrainSense technology

Rechargeable neurostimulator joins the Medtronic Percept ™ family the first and only deep brain stimulation system with sensing, directionality, and advanced programming.

DUBLIN , Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Percept™ RC Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) system. The rechargeable neurostimulator is the latest innovation in the Medtronic Percept™ family, which includes the Percept™ PC neurostimulator, BrainSense™ technology†, and SenSight™ directional leads. The Percept™ family is the only sensing-enabled DBS system on the market, allowing the physician to personalize treatment for patients with movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia* as well as epilepsy. Over 11 million people in the U.S. are living with movement disorders 1-2 and approximately 3.4 million with epilepsy 3 .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Orchestra BioMed Announces Initiation of BACKBEAT Pivotal Study of AVIM Therapy in Hypertensive Pacemaker Patients

  • Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic, Inc., have an exclusive strategic collaboration for development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for hypertensive pacemaker population, which is estimated to be more than 750,000 patients annually worldwide

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today announced the first patient was randomized in the BACKBEAT pivotal study in late December 2023. The BACKBEAT pivotal study will evaluate the efficacy and safety of atrioventricular interval modulation ("AVIM") therapy (also known as BackBeat CNT™), for the treatment of pacemaker-indicated patients with uncontrolled hypertension despite the use of antihypertensive medications.

AVIM therapy is an investigational patented bioelectronic therapy, administered using a standard dual-chamber pacemaker, designed to immediately, substantially and persistently reduce blood pressure. Orchestra BioMed and Medtronic, Inc. (NYSE: MDT) ("Medtronic") formed a strategic collaboration for the development and commercialization of AVIM therapy for hypertensive pacemaker patients in July 2022. If approved, Medtronic will have exclusive global rights to commercialize AVIM-enabled pacing systems for this target population, and Orchestra BioMed will share in the revenues generated from Medtronic sales of the AVIM-enabled pacing systems.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Diabetes announces world's first approval for MiniMed 780G System with Simplera Sync disposable, all-in-one sensor

With CE Mark approval, the benefits of the MiniMed™ 780G system are now available with a new sensor that takes less than 10 seconds to insert 1

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark approval for the MiniMed™ 780G system with Simplera Sync™, a disposable, all-in-one continuous glucose monitor (CGM) requiring no fingersticks or overtape. Simplera Sync™ features an improved user experience with a simple, two-step insertion process and is half the size of previous Medtronic sensors.*

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic receives CE Mark for its next generation Micra leadless pacing systems

New pacemakers offer 40% more battery life, 1 extend Medtronic legacy of pacing leadership

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced it has received CE (Conformité Européenne) Mark for its Micra™ AV2 and Micra™ VR2, the next generation of its industry-leading miniature, leadless pacemakers.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Announces Product Launch for IMVEXXY® in Canada

Knight Therapeutics Inc., (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the launch of IMVEXXY ® in Canada. IMVEXXY ® (estradiol vaginal inserts) is approved for the treatment of postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia, a symptom of vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA). VVA is a prevalent, chronic, and progressive condition associated with menopause. Common symptoms of VVA include dryness, discomfort, and pain in the vaginal and vulvar areas 1-4 . IMVEXXY ® is the only product in its therapeutic class to offer a 4 mcg and 10 mcg dose of 17β estradiol; the 4 mcg represents the lowest effective Health Canada-approved dose of vaginal estradiol.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 9, 2024

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that Marc N. Casper, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the 42 nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 11:15 a.m. (EST).

You can access the webcast of the presentation via the Investors section of our website, www.thermofisher.com .

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

NEO Battery Materials Announces Change of Business Completion on the TSX Venture Exchange to an Industrial, Technology, or Life Sciences Issuer

Northern Dynasty: Pebble Responds to US Supreme Court Decision to Deny Alaska's Petition

Lancaster Resources Announces Corporate Update and Record Date Change for Spin-Off

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Lancaster Resources Announces Corporate Update and Record Date Change for Spin-Off

Lithium Investing

Drilling Programme Commences at Laguna Verde

Base Metals Investing

Update on Syracuse Helium/Natural Gas Project

Tech Investing

Klimat X Announces Receipt of Third Disbursement of Financing for Sierra Leone Rewilding Project

×