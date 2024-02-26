Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming TD Cowen investor conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in a panel discussion at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 12:50 pm ET on March 4, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit investor section of compasspathways.com.

About Compass Pathways
Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com .

Availability of other information about Compass Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including, but not limited to, investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass Pathways to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results on February 29, 2024

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2023 ending December 31, 2023, and provide an update on recent business developments, on February 29, 2024.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK) on February 29, 2024. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Capital Raising & Corporate Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise it has received firm commitments to raise ~$1.08m (before costs) through the issue of approximately 106,415,113 new fully paid ordinary shares (‘Shares’) at an issue price of $0.01019 per Share (the ‘Placement’).

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX: ME1) – Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Melodiol Global Health Limited (‘ME1’) will be placed in trading halt at the request of ME1, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Wednesday, 21 February 2024 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Mernova Continues Strong Progress in Q1 FY24

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that wholly- owned Canadian subsidiary, Mernova Medicinal Inc. (‘Mernova’) has achieved further operational milestones during Q1 FY24.

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming Oppenheimer investor conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will hold a fireside chat at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference at 2:00 pm ET on February 13, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit investor section of compasspathways.com .

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. Announces $4.0 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement Priced At-the-Market Under Nasdaq Rules

- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) (the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders ("CNS") and rare diseases, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with certain institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 3,404,256 shares of its common stock in a registered direct offering and unregistered common warrants exercisable for up to an aggregate of 3,404,256 shares of common stock in a concurrent private placement (together with the registered direct offering, the "Offering") at a combined purchase price of $1.175 per share and accompanying common warrant priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The common warrants will have an exercise price of $1.05 per share, will be immediately exercisable upon issuance and will expire 5 years from the initial exercise date.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

