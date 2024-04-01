Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Galan Investor Presentation Singapore March 2024

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC

Charbone Hydrogen

CH:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

Battery Metals Outlook Report

2024 Gold Outlook: Australia Edition

Energy Outlook: Australia Edition

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:00am ET on April 9, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit investor section of compasspathways.com.

About Compass Pathways
Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and has received Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) designation in the UK for treatment-resistant depression (TRD). We have commenced a phase 3 clinical program of COMP 360 psilocybin therapy in TRD, the largest randomized, controlled, double-blind psilocybin therapy clinical program ever conducted. Previously, we completed a phase 2b study with top line data showing a statistically significant (p www.compasspathways.com .

Availability of other information about Compass Pathways
Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including, but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.

Enquiries
Media: Amy Lawrence, amy@compasspathways.com , +44 7813 777 919
Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7324


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass PathwaysCMPS:USPsychedelics Investing
CMPS:US
The Conversation (0)

Compass Pathways Board Chair and Co-Founder George Goldsmith and Co-Founder Ekaterina Malievskaia Step Down from Board of Directors

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that Board Chair and co-founder George Goldsmith and fellow co-founder Ekaterina Malievskaia have resigned their seats on the company's board of directors, effective March 29, 2024.

David Norton, lead independent director on the Compass board of directors, will become interim chair. Compass is running a global search for a permanent board chair, focused on recruiting a leader with a strong background in the biotechnology sector and broad strategic experience across the product lifecycle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Update on Top-Line Results from its Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Study with SLS-005

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided an update on top-line data of the Phase 23 HEALEY ALS Platform trial. This study was performed in collaboration with The Sean M. Healey and AMG Center, which is viewed as an influential force in ALS research and in caring for the ALS community. Their unique and innovative approach continues to be a benefit to the ALS community and its contributions have helped bring the last two FDA approved therapies for ALS to market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Melodiol Global Health Limited

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report Year Ended 31 December 2023

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to present its Preliminary Final Year Report.

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Business Highlights 

-

Highlights:
  • COMP360 phase 3 pivotal program ongoing; COMP005 trial top-line data now expected in fourth quarter 2024, COMP006 remains on track for top-line data in mid-2025
  • Teri Loxam to assume Chief Financial Officer role on March 1, 2024
  • Cash position of $220.2 million at December 31, 2023, additional $31.4 million net cash raised to date in first quarter 2024
  • Conference call February 29 at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK)


Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter 2023 and provided an update on recent progress across its business.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming TD Cowen investor conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will participate in a panel discussion at the TD Cowen 44th Annual Health Care Conference at 12:50 pm ET on March 4, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the panel discussion will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit investor section of compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Compass Pathways to announce fourth quarter and year-end 2023 financial results on February 29, 2024

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end 2023 ending December 31, 2023, and provide an update on recent business developments, on February 29, 2024.

The management team will host a conference call at 8:00 am ET (1:00 pm UK) on February 29, 2024. To access the call, please register in advance here to obtain a local or toll-free phone number and your personal pin.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Skyharbour Partner Company Tisdale Clean Energy Completes First Two Drill Holes at the South Falcon East Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

Beyond Lithium Finalizes Make up of Lithium Exploration Portfolio in Ontario

GOLD ROYALTY PROVIDES UPDATE ON THE CÔTÉ GOLD MINE ROYALTY; FIRST GOLD POUR SUPPORTS 100% REVENUE GROWTH IN 2024

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Related News

Lithium Investing

Atlantic Lithium Applies for Listing on the Ghana Stocks Exchange

Gold Investing

Top Stories This Week: Gold Price Hits Fresh High, Investment Funds Snap Up Copper

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Gold Corp Announces Closing of Second Tranche of Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Steppe Gold Announces Executive Changes

Gold Investing

Chris Blasi: Gold's Price Move is Real, Long-awaited Returns Coming

Lithium Investing

International Lithium Seeks Partner for Raleigh Lake Lithium Project

Lithium Investing

AM Resources Identifies 49 New Pegmatites on its Significant Land Package in the Austrian Pegmatite Belt

×