Emyria Selected by Reach Wellness to Lead MDMA -Assisted Therapy Research for First Responders

Emyria Selected by Reach Wellness to Lead MDMA -Assisted Therapy Research for First Responders

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) investigating new treatments for mental health and select neurological conditions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding research study agreement with charity Reach Wellness to manage a pivotal observational study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of Emyria’s MDMA-assisted therapy (MDMA-AT) program, together with a support program managed by Reach Wellness, for first responders with PTSD. The agreement underscores Emyria's leadership in the evolving field of MDMA-AT research and marks a significant step forward in addressing the unique care and support requirements of first responders suffering from PTSD.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Charity“ReachWellness”selectsEmyriatomanageastudyofEmyria’sscalable MDMA-assisted therapy (MDMA-AT) program for first responders with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) together with a support program provided by Reach Wellness.
  • Reach and Emyria have entered into a binding research study agreementwhere, subject to fundraising, Reach will subsidise costs of treatment for an initial cohort of 50 qualified first responders amounting to an estimated total of $1.5 million.
  • Reach Wellnesshasinitiatedafundraisingcampaigntocoveralltreatmentand study-related costs for this project; first participant enrolled.
  • Study to supportbroaderhealth service and payer engagement by helping demonstrate the safety, effectiveness and scalability of Emyria’s MDMA-AT model

Emyria is at the forefront of mental health treatment innovation, having commenced community-based MDMA-assisted therapy trials in October 20231. Its lead psychiatrist has since achieved Authorised Prescriber status2, becoming one of the few services nationwide authorised and capable of providing MDMA-assisted therapy for PTSD under the rigorous regulatory oversight and requirements established by the TGA. There are risks associated with the use of MDMA, which are set out at the end of this announcement.

As part of its commitment under the research study agreement, Reach Wellness has embarked on a vital fundraising effort to cover all treatment and follow-up costs for an initial cohort of 50 suitably screened first responders who are struggling with PTSD and eligible for MDMA-AT. This initiative represents a substantial pledge towards mental health care (an estimated $1.5m) and will help evaluate the potential of new therapies for those who serve and protect us.

Treating PTSD in First Responders

The Emyria-Reach Wellness initiative arises in response to the growing national mental health challenge. Over a million Australians have PTSD 3 with first responders and veterans showing a 60% higher incidence rate 4, Traditional treatments may not provide relief for all sufferers, highlighting a need for innovative approaches. MDMA-AT has shown promise as a potential treatment for PTSD in multiple Phase 3 clinical trials conducted in the USA 5 and from July 1st 2023, MDMA can be legally prescribed for PTSD by specialist psychiatrists who have obtained Authorised Prescriber status from the TGA 6 and who can also demonstrate a capability to provide supportive therapy.

The Emyria and Reach Wellness partnership aims to evaluate the Real-World efficacy and cost benefits of Emyria’s MDMA-AT model combined with a tailored support program for an initial cohort of 50 first responders. Consequently, the research study agreement is expected to directly support engagement with major Health Payers while contributing to a broader understanding of these new treatments. The support from Reach comes as Emyria is in the process of enhancing its capacity for Real-World research by expanding its clinical facilities and increasing its pool of Authorised Prescribers and trained therapists. These investments improve Emyria’s ability to develop a scalable and commercially viable MDMA-AT model while Reach’s support increases the Company’s potential to evaluate new mental health solutions on a wider scale.

Reach Wellness founder, Rick Green: “First responders keep our communities safe and functioning both locally and overseas. However, these roles can be highly stressful both physically and mentally as is evident by the high rates of PTSD and other mental health challenges.

“Reach’s mission is to fund research and care programs for those who help others first with the generous support of our donors.

“Emyria is one of the most well-prepared research organisations in Australia capable of evaluating MDMA-assisted therapy in real-world settings and we are excited to partner with them on this research program managed within a strictly controlled regulatory environment.”

Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Emyria Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.
cannabis investingasx: emdasx stockspsychedelics stockspsychedelics investingPsychedelics Investing
EMD:AU
×