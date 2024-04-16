Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Q1 FY24 Revenue Update

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to advise that is has achieved approximately $4.1m of unaudited revenues for Q1 of FY24, marking a 79% increase on Q1 FY23 revenues of $2.3m. The result provides a strong foundation for the remainder of FY24.

Highlights:

  • Unaudited Q1 FY24 revenues of $4.1m, a 79% increase on Q1 FY23
  • Follows strong Melodiol group FY 2023 revenues of $21.6m (an increase of 148% on FY 2022)
Revenues were driven by strong performance at Mernova, which recorded $1.7m in revenues for the quarter. During the quarter, Mernova continued its strong momentum from FY23, where it delivered $6.9m of revenue as demand for its high quality recreational cannabis products remained strong across its various provincial markets. Mernova has recently gained approval for the listing of a variety of new SKUs across existing markets (refer to announcement dated 2 April 2024) and already has >$550k of POs for delivery in Q2 of FY24. The Company looks forward to providing further updates on Mernova in due course.

Health House Australia also provided strong contributions of $1.8m in revenues utilising its position as a trusted supplier within the growing Australian medical cannabis landscape. During Q1 and Q2 the group signed on a variety of new suppliers and looks forward to introducing the Health House Wellness Clinic in Q2 of FY24 (refer to announcement dated 9 April 2024). These activities provide a strong foundation for maintaining or exceeding current sales levels during Q2 of FY24.

Health House UK delivered $647k of revenue. The group continues to see strong demand and will provide updates on further revenue development in due course. During FY23, Health House Australia and UK provided $11.4m in revenue to Melodiol’s group results. Group revenue results of $21.6m in FY23 were an increase of 148%, compared to FY22.

Management commentary:

CEO and Managing Director, Mr William Lay said: “I am very proud of our global teams for the strong start they have delivered to FY24. We continue to see strong demand and engagement from customers across our business units and are working diligently towards growing our substantial revenue base. We look forward to providing further updates to this effect in due course.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Melodiol Global Health, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

ME1:AU
Melodiol Global Health
Melodiol Global Health

Melodiol Global Health


Emyria Selected by Reach Wellness to Lead MDMA -Assisted Therapy Research for First Responders

Emyria Selected by Reach Wellness to Lead MDMA -Assisted Therapy Research for First Responders

Emyria Limited (ASX: EMD) (“Emyria”, or the “Company”) investigating new treatments for mental health and select neurological conditions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding research study agreement with charity Reach Wellness to manage a pivotal observational study designed to evaluate the effectiveness of Emyria’s MDMA-assisted therapy (MDMA-AT) program, together with a support program managed by Reach Wellness, for first responders with PTSD. The agreement underscores Emyria's leadership in the evolving field of MDMA-AT research and marks a significant step forward in addressing the unique care and support requirements of first responders suffering from PTSD.

HIGHLIGHTS

Compass Pathways to participate in upcoming 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced today that management will present at the 23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference at 8:00am ET on April 9, 2024.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "Events" page of the Investors section of the Compass website. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following such event. For more information, please visit investor section of compasspathways.com.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Compass Pathways Board Chair and Co-Founder George Goldsmith and Co-Founder Ekaterina Malievskaia Step Down from Board of Directors

Compass Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("Compass"), a biotechnology company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, today announced that Board Chair and co-founder George Goldsmith and fellow co-founder Ekaterina Malievskaia have resigned their seats on the company's board of directors, effective March 29, 2024.

David Norton, lead independent director on the Compass board of directors, will become interim chair. Compass is running a global search for a permanent board chair, focused on recruiting a leader with a strong background in the biotechnology sector and broad strategic experience across the product lifecycle.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Seelos Therapeutics Provides Update on Top-Line Results from its Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Study with SLS-005

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL) ("Seelos"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, today provided an update on top-line data of the Phase 23 HEALEY ALS Platform trial. This study was performed in collaboration with The Sean M. Healey and AMG Center, which is viewed as an influential force in ALS research and in caring for the ALS community. Their unique and innovative approach continues to be a benefit to the ALS community and its contributions have helped bring the last two FDA approved therapies for ALS to market.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Melodiol Global Health Limited

Appendix 4E Preliminary Final Report Year Ended 31 December 2023

Melodiol Global Health Limited (ASX:ME1) (‘Melodiol’ or ‘the Company’) is pleased to present its Preliminary Final Year Report.

Latest News

Melodiol Global Health
