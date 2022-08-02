GamingInvesting News

- The Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU) of BBB National Programs has found Firefly Games, owner and operator of the LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app, in violation of the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and CARU's Self-Regulatory Guidelines for Advertising and for Children's Online Privacy Protection. Firefly Games agreed to correct the violations.

The LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app, featuring LOL Surprise! dolls and characters licensed by MGA Entertainment, came to CARU's attention through its routine monitoring of child-directed content. Given the app's child-directed subject matter of LOL Surprise! dolls, intended for ages four and up, its use of animated characters, fun background music, and simplistic nature of gameplay, as well as information provided by Firefly Games that the app has adult users with a nostalgic connection to LOL Surprise! content, CARU determined that the Firefly Games app was a "mixed audience" child-directed app and as such is subject to COPPA and CARU's Guidelines.

Children's Privacy Issues
CARU found several unclear provisions and inconsistencies among and between the Firefly Games main privacy policy, which applies to all its services, and the app's privacy policy, which relates only to the LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app. Not only were the policies inconsistent with Firefly Games' actual practices, but they conflicted with one another in important respects.

First, the main privacy policy does not address the collection, use, and disclosure of personal information from users under age 13, although the app's privacy policy states that Firefly Games collects and uses data relating to children to provide its services and to let children engage with the app. In fact, when users open the app for the first time, they are encouraged to register for an account, which involves the collection of personal information, such as first and last name and email address, with no attempt to verify age or obtain prior verifiable parental consent of those users under 13.

Based on its review of both privacy policies and discussions with Firefly Games, CARU also learned that the two privacy policies have conflicting representations about the use of SDK's, cookies, web-beacons, geolocation data, and third-party ads, which were also contrary to Firefly Games' actual practices. For example, the policies were not uniform or clear in explaining what type of geolocation information was collected and for what purposes. Firefly Games collected coarse geolocation information, rather than precise geolocation information covered by COPPA, but that was not clear from its privacy policies.

Due to these inconsistencies among the privacy policies and Firefly Games' failure to accurately state its practices, CARU found that Firefly Games violated COPPA by failing to provide a notice of its children's information collection and use practices that is clearly and understandably written, complete, and contains no unrelated, confusing, or contradictory materials.

Children's Advertising Issues
CARU's Advertising Guidelines make clear that advertisers must not manipulate or deceive children. Conduct that would violate this provision includes the use of deceptive door openers and other tactics that either pressure or manipulate a child into engaging with ads, downloading and installing unnecessary apps, or making unintended purchases.

CARU found that the LOL Surprise! Room Makeover app served multiple ads, often appearing on completion of a game level and advertising other apps, and the ads could not be stopped or dismissed until users had downloaded the advertised app or watched the entire ad. These video ads often included interactive features that mimicked the app's gameplay, encouraging players to engage with the ad. CARU found these ads excessively interfered with gameplay, required children to download and install unnecessary apps, and often provided unclear and inconspicuous methods for children to exit the ad and return to the game. While the CARU Advertising Guidelines do not require in-app ads to provide an exit method, they specify that where one is offered it must be clear and conspicuous.

Though Firefly Games contested CARU's findings on grounds that the app went through a "rigorous review process to pass Google's guidelines for family advertising," CARU made it clear that an app developer cannot rely on a platform's guidelines or requirements as a substitute for complying with the CARU Ad Guidelines.

Additionally, to prevent blurring the lines between advertising and non-advertising content, CARU's Advertising Guidelines make clear that advertisers should take extra care to be transparent when advertising to children and that advertisements must be easily identifiable as advertising. The app failed to use simple, clear, and conspicuous language to let children know when they were selecting a button that would force them to watch or engage with an ad, and instead used a series of confusing buttons such as "Tap to Continue" and "Quit" and the symbol ">>" to let children know that if they tapped those buttons they would be taken to watch an ad or make a purchase.

Last, CARU found that the app displayed some advertisements that were unsafe and inappropriate for children. CARU's Advertising Guidelines make clear that advertisements should not include material or link to content that could unduly frighten or provoke anxiety in children, that portrays or encourages behavior inappropriate for children (e.g., violence or sexuality), or that is otherwise inappropriate for children.

CARU recommended that Firefly Games take the following corrective actions:

  1. Provide clear and understandable notice of its children's information collection and use practices.
  2. Provide a COPPA-compliant means of obtaining verifiable parental consent.
  3. Design its app with children in mind to ensure it does not deceive or manipulate children.
  4. Provide clear and conspicuous disclosures of all ads.
  5. Ensure any methods offered by the app to exit ads are clear and conspicuous.
  6. Monitor and ensure advertisements are safe and appropriate for children.

Firefly Games participated in CARU's self-regulatory program and provided CARU with a detailed plan to remedy the concerns raised in the decision to comply with COPPA and CARU's Advertising and Privacy Guidelines.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library . For the full text of NAD, NARB, and CARU decisions, subscribe to the online archive .

About BBB National Programs: BBB National Programs is where businesses turn to enhance consumer trust and consumers are heard. The non-profit organization creates a fairer playing field for businesses and a better experience for consumers through the development and delivery of effective third-party accountability and dispute resolution programs. Embracing its role as an independent organization since the restructuring of the Council of Better Business Bureaus in June 2019 , BBB National Programs today oversees more than a dozen leading national industry self-regulation programs, and continues to evolve its work and grow its impact by providing business guidance and fostering best practices in arenas such as advertising, child-directed marketing, and privacy. To learn more, visit bbbprograms.org.

About Children's Advertising Review Unit : The Children's Advertising Review Unit (CARU), a division of BBB National Programs and the nation's first Safe Harbor Program under the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA), helps companies comply with laws and guidelines that protect children from deceptive or inappropriate advertising and ensure that, in an online environment, children's data is collected and handled responsibly. When advertising or data collection practices are misleading, inappropriate, or inconsistent with laws and guidelines, CARU seeks change through the voluntary cooperation of companies and where relevant, enforcement action.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Top Minecraft creators team-up for second ' Creator Cup' to fight AIDS & COVID-19

Event streams live on Aug 4, 2022 , starting 2pm ET . Watch on Twitch & YouTube .

On August 4, 2022 (RED), the organization co-founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver will host its second major livestreamed gaming event featuring some of the world's top Minecraft creators to help fight the AIDS and COVID-19 pandemics. The virtual event will raise needed awareness and money to ensure testing, treatment, and vaccines are available to the most vulnerable. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will match all money raised from the tournament, more than doubling the impact.

The Puzzles & Survival x The Walking Dead Crossover Event Has Officially Begun

PNS's 2-year anniversary celebration features 10 new crossover events, and 4 character skins from AMC's iconic television series.

- 37GAMES, the publisher of the zombie themed match-3 game Puzzles & Survival, is celebrating the game's second anniversary with the launch today of a global crossover event in collaboration with AMC's global smash hit television series The Walking Dead . With a total of ten in-game events over the month of August, there promises to be enough zombie survival mayhem for even the most diehard fans .

Influence.Inc Opens Trading on Gamer Stock Exchange

Today, Influence.Inc ( https:influence.inctop ) opens Initial Persona Offering (IPO) trading on the world's first stock market-style exchange dedicated to content creators and influencers. Combining the thrill of online sports wagering with the network virality of TikTok and Twitch, Influence.Inc offers a new level of immersive creator-fan interaction. The Influence.Inc platform helps content creators of any tier of influence:

Initial Persona Offering (IPO) Trading now open on the Gamers Stock Exchange on Influence.Inc Creators and Streamers that Sign-up today will receive exclusive Founder Status and Special Bonus Perks. XBOX Series X Giveaway for top signups! Influence.Inc

  • Grow their audience, expand their fanbase and reach
  • Develop new ways to monetize content
  • Mitigate the risk of ever-changing social media platform algorithms

At its core, Influence.Inc is a real-time exchange (think: NYSE) offering indexes based on different communities/areas of interest. Examples include: video games/gaming, general influence, fashion, beauty, health & wellness, travel, and cooking/food. All content creators on the Influence.Inc platform have the ability to "go public" by having their personal stock listed on the Influence.Inc exchange via an Initial Persona Offering (IPO). Early supporters of personal stocks will see their virtual investments increase in value, creating a positive feedback loop of interaction between fans and influencers.

The first two exchanges on Influence.Inc are the Gamer Stock Exchange (GSX) and the Creator Stock Exchange (CSX), with trading now taking place on the Gamer Stock Exchange (GSX).
The Gamer Stock Exchange is where gamers, gaming streamers, and esports professionals, publishers, developers, and even games and brands, can create their profiles and connect their social media channels.

Describing the motivations of Influence.Inc, Founder and CEO, Doug Kinnison says: "We're focused on helping people connect and empowering influencers to grow and maintain their personal brands. We have a guiding principle within the Influence.Inc organization: 'If it doesn't help someone to gain influence, we don't do it'."

Kinnison adds: "We are in the business of helping creators connect with and grow their audience through gamification, rewards, and cross platform exposure. Everything we do is to increase our influencers' reach. We do this through competitions, rewards, and promotions that fans engage with. If a new feature doesn't help a member become more famous, we don't release it. We also think it's vital for influencers to control their brands and control communication with their audience."

Participation on the Influence.Inc platform is free of charge for both creators and fans. Influence.Inc fan members can stake in-platform credits called Notes on content creators, competitions, and brand properties they think will be successful. In return, members can win prizes, support their favorite creators and properties, and influence those creators and properties in a fun and entertaining way.

Following a closed Beta period that served as a great way to gain feedback and further refine the platform, trading on the Influence.Inc platform is now live on the Gamer Stock Exchange (GSX). Additionally, Influence.Inc is busy developing innovative new ways to help influencers leverage the platform to earn reliable income from the content they create. Top ranking Creators will be rewarded with prizes including loot crates, gaming systems, and more.

"What we're creating at Influence.Inc is truly unique in that it allows fans to have direct input into the creative process and provide influencers with real-time feedback from fans," said Charles Long , Co-founder of Influence.Inc.

Fans interested in becoming one of Influence.Inc's select Founding Fan members can apply for membership here https://influence.inc/join .

Signups for Founding Creators and Founding Fans are currently live here: https://influence.inc/join Follow Influence.Inc on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/influenceinc , Join the Influence Discord Server https://discord.gg/influence , Twitter https://twitter.com/NfluencInc , TikTok https://www.tiktok.com/@influenceinc , Facebook https://www.facebook.com/InfluenceIncOfficial , and Instagram @influenceincofficial

About Influence.Inc

Influence.Inc is an exchange for content creators/influencers to acquire more followers, create new ways to make money, and deepen connections with their audience. It also helps fans discover new creators and support their favorite influencers. To learn more about Influence.Inc, please visit the website: https://influence.inc , or email marketing@influence.inc . For user support please visit: https://influence.inc/help

Contact:
Douglas Kinnison
+1 919-228-9199
341737@email4pr.com

Influence.Inc is all about helping gamers and creators grow their audience and expand their reach. Influence.Inc helps fans discover new creators and support their favorite creators. Registration for Founder status is open now. Sign up today!

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/influenceinc-opens-trading-on-gamer-stock-exchange-gsx-301597466.html

SOURCE Influence.Inc

Keebler® Launches Limited-Edition Mario Kart Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies

New offering revs up the Elfin magic in the cookie aisles and gives families the chance to win a mobile video game party with GameTruck ®

The fun of snacking and the excitement of gaming are two activities that often bring families together, and now Keebler® and Mario Kart™ have partnered to bring these two activities together in a delicious treat: Mario Kart™ Fudge Stripes Rocky Road Cookies.

NetEase to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 18

- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 second quarter on Thursday, August 18, 2022 before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , August 18, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, August 18, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

WEMADE Signs MoU With Blockdaemon To Support The Growth And Development Of WEMIX 3.0 Ecosystem

  • Wemade and Blockdaemon team up to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem
  • Blockdaemon joins the Wemix Node Councip Partnership (40 WONDERS)
  • Under the agreement, Blockdaemon to provide node infrastructure for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory and security terms

Wemade a pioneer in game development, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Blockdaemon the leading global institutional-grade blockchain infrastructure company, to support the growth and development of the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem.

Blockdaemon became the 7 th member of the Wemix Node Council Partnership (NCP), also known as the 40 WONDERS following Wemade, Klaytn, Naver Cloud (NC), Logtu Game, Kakao Games, and SK Square. Blockdaemon, as a core infrastructure platform, will become one of the key decision-makers in the WEMIX3.0 ecosystem and a driver for efficient decentralization of Wemade's own blockchain mainnet. The terms of the MOU allow for a strategic expansion of technical, advisory, and security terms.

Established in 2017, Blockdaemon's complete 'node stack' supports over 55 protocols, including 31 proof-of-stake protocols such as ETH 2.0, Polkadot, Tezos, Polygon/Matic, Cardano, and NFT API functionality from its Ubiquity API Suite, while providing additional services such as node infrastructure, staking, payments, and API access to on-chain data. With the recent announcement of their ISO 27001:2017 certification, the recognition of a gold-standard information security system, Blockdaemon continues to add to their robust 'security first' approach to enable companies to start, grow and scale their crypto offerings.

"WEMIX3.0 is currently partnering with many global companies and projects to join the node council partners, so we are very happy to welcome Blockdaemon and its world-class blockchain infrastructure specialists," said Henry Chang , CEO of Wemade. "With 100% fully-reserved stablecoin WEMIX$ and transparent node councils, we will expand to a more sustainable and open mainnet."

"We are thrilled to have partnered with Wemade in support of WEMIX3.0 and we look forward to helping the Wemade community further solidify and strengthen the WEMIX ecosystem, helping set them up for their long-term growth strategies," says Andrew Vranjes , Blockdaemon APAC GM and VP of Sales.

Wemade, founded in February 2000 , is a gaming company based in South Korea . With its flagship game, The Legend of Mir 2, it has maintained its reputation and popularity to this day. Currently it's servicing games on an open blockchain gaming platform WEMIX and issuing its key currency, the WEMIX Token. Through WEMIX3.0, it plans to build a platform-driven, service-oriented mega-ecosystem where the mainnet, WEMIX PLAY, WEMIX DeFi Service and a DAO-based platform, NILE co-exist.

From July 1 , Wemade has been undergoing tests to stabilize the WEMIX3.0 platform. It plans to launch the mainnet after multiple verifications of the testnet.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wemade-signs-mou-with-blockdaemon-to-support-the-growth-and-development-of-wemix-3-0-ecosystem-301597136.html

SOURCE Wemade Co., Ltd

