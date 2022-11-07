Market NewsInvesting News

Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") reports that it executed agreements with various creditors to settle $732,468 in outstanding debt by issuing 14,649,360 common shares valued at $0.05 per share. The share for debt transactions are subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with a focus on mineral asset exploration and development in the Americas. Centurion has executed an Option Agreement enabling it to earn a 100% interest in the Casa Berardi West Gold Project which is located in the prolific gold-producing, greenstone belt of the central Abitibi Subprovince of north-eastern Ontario. The Agreement has received conditional Exchange approval.

"David G. Tafel"
President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:
David Tafel
604-484-2161

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", orvariations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, the timing of resumption of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange; the completion and timing of the proposed shares for debt transaction; the timing, terms and completion of any proposed private placement; the expected use of proceeds from the financing; the Company's undertaking of initial exploration on the Project; and the Company's intention to exercise its option to purchase a 100% interest in the Project.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, that the Company's common shares will not resume trading on the anticipated date; that the Company will not obtain the requisite approvals to complete the proposed shares for debt transaction or the proposed private placement; the inability of the Company to raise capital on acceptable terms, or at all; unanticipated costs; adverse changes in legislation; that the Company will not undertake initial exploration on the Project within the timeframe anticipated or at all; market uncertainty; that the Company's operations, business, personnel or financial condition is adversely impacted by COVID-19 or the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe; and the risk that Company is not able to exercise its option to purchase a 100% interest in the Project.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation; that the Company will receive all requisite approvals to complete the proposed shares for debt transaction and a proposed private placement; that the Company will be able to raise capital on acceptable terms; that the Company will undertake exploration on the Project, as anticipated; that the Company will retain the key personnel required to complete its business objectives; that there will be no adverse changes in legislation; and that the Company will have the resources required to exercise its option to acquire the Project.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement or forward-looking information disclosed herein, except in accordance with applicable laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143415

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Centurion MineralsCTN:CACannabis Investing
CTN:CA

Curaleaf Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Third Quarter 2022 Revenue of $340 Million , an increase of 1% sequentially and 7% YoY

Third Quarter 2022 Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $84 Million , an increase of 18% YoY

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cronos Group Reports 2022 Third Quarter Results

Reported consolidated net revenue increased 3% year-over-year to $20.9 million; on a constant currency basis, consolidated net revenue increased 7% year-over-year to $21.8 million

Reported net revenue in Israel increased 88% year-over-year to $7.0 million; on a constant currency basis, net revenue in Israel increased 98% year-over-year to $7.4 million

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cresco Labs & Columbia Care Announce Planned Divestiture in Three Markets to Sean "Diddy" Combs, Creating the First Minority-Owned, Vertically Integrated Multi-State Cannabis Operator

Combs' Proposed Acquisition Will Create the Largest Black Owned Cannabis Company in The World and Affirms His Commitment to Economic Inclusion of Underrepresented Groups in Cannabis

Agreement to Sell New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts Assets Marks a Major Step Towards Closing Cresco Labs' Acquisition of Columbia Care

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Green Thumb Industries Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (Green Thumb) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of RISE Dispensaries today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. Financial results are reported in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and all currency is in U.S. dollars.

Highlights for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2022:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Curaleaf Expands New Jersey Adult-Use Sales to Bordentown Dispensary

Curaleaf Bordentown is the Company's third location in the Garden State to introduce adult-use sales

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the launch of adult-use sales at its Bordentown, New Jersey location. Curaleaf Bordentown, located at 191 Route 130, is the Company's third and final location to sell adult-use cannabis in the Garden State.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. to Hold Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call on November 9, 2022

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL ) (OTCQX: TCNNF ) ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the U.S., will hold a conference call on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 5:30 PM Eastern Time following the release of its third quarter 2022 financial results.

Trulieve logo (PRNewsfoto/Trulieve Cannabis Corp.)

Chairman, Founder, and Chief Executive Officer Kim Rivers , Chief Financial Officer Alex D'Amico, and President Steve White will participate on the call to review Trulieve's financial and operating results.

Interested parties can join the conference call by dialing in as directed below. Please dial in 15 minutes prior to the call and ask to join the Trulieve Cannabis Corp. call.

North American toll free: 1-888-254-3590
International: 1-786-789-4797

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available at:
https://app.webinar.net/xX6Q5JE71z3

An archived replay of the webcast will be available at:
https://trulieve.gcs-web.com/events-presentations

About Trulieve

Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S., with established hubs in the Northeast, Southeast, and Southwest, anchored by leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com .

Facebook: @Trulieve
Instagram: @Trulieve
Twitter: @Trulieve

Investor Contact
Christine Hersey , Executive Director of Investor Relations
+1 (424) 202-0210
Christine.Hersey@Trulieve.com

Media Contact
Rob Kremer , Executive Director of Corporate Communications
+1 (404) 218-3077
Robert.Kremer@Trulieve.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trulieve-cannabis-corp-to-hold-third-quarter-2022-results-conference-call-on-november-9-2022-301663964.html

SOURCE Trulieve Cannabis Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/01/c1805.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×