Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Reflects on a Productive Year of Achievements

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

New discoveries of precious and battery metals and progress towards surfacing value for shareholders through a spinout of a potentially large nickel-copper-cobalt property in Quebec

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - December 21, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") has experienced a dynamic and fruitful year marked by significant milestones across its diverse portfolio of mining projects. The company achieved notable progress in key areas, demonstrating its commitment to exploration, innovation, and sustainable resource development.

"Despite difficult market conditions, the Company was able to move forward on a number of fronts in 2023. We expect to make several announcements in Q1 2024 on the results of the exploration activities we undertook in the second half of the year and to provide further information on our plans for the different properties," said Matthew Halliday, P. Geo., President and Chief Operating Officer.

Summary Review of 2023 Activities

Castle East – Uncovering Riches Below Ground

January 17th: Canada Silver Cobalt unveiled promising gold intercepts at Castle East, highlighting the success of the previous drill program and the potential for gold to be an important addition to the major high-grade silver-cobalt deposit at Castle East.

May 8th: Additional targets were identified, leading to surface stripping to further explore gold and silver intercepts. Following the receipt of permits, the company initiated stripping activities, followed by analytical work that culminated in a successful drilling campaign later in the year.

June 28th: An airborne survey, employing ALS Goldspot's MPASS technology, was conducted at the Castle Mine property, adding important geological data for the Company's drill targeting.

Prospecting efforts resulted in a noteworthy 6.07 g/t gold hit southwest of Castle East drilling. Successful stripping and channel sampling around this area revealed multiple surface samples with gold concentrations up to 3.2 g/t.

November 30th: Drilling activities commenced at Castle, targeting new gold and silver mineralization, and further advancing the exploration efforts.

Processing and Re2Ox – Extracting Value from Waste

January 25th:  Canada Silver Cobalt achieved a major milestone by releasing assay results showcasing 29,165 g/t silver extracted from concentrate of Castle mine waste rock.

February 7th: Additional assays from concentrate revealed 11% cobalt and 4% nickel content.

The company is eagerly anticipating new legislation and regulations for Ontario Recovery Permits, offering benefits such as mineral recovery from tailings and waste piles without a closure plan at the Castle and Beaver properties. This may also open up the opportunity for the Company to process waste materials from other properties not held by the Company.

Coniagas – A Strategic Spinout

February 16th: Phase 2 drilling results at the Graal property in northern Quebec were released, highlighting massive and semi-massive sulphide zones with exciting high-grade nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrations. The Company is working on a spinout of the Graal property into a separate publicly traded company called Coniagas Battery Metals Inc.

May 2nd: The technical report on the Graal project was updated, providing valuable insights into the project's potential.

December 4th: Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. achieved a conditional listing on the TSX Venture Exchange, marking a significant step forward for the spinout.

St. Denis and Sangster – Lithium and Pegmatite Discoveries

Throughout the year, Canada Silver Cobalt made significant strides at St. Denis and Sangster in northern Ontario, expanding its lithium and pegmatite exploration efforts.

July 10th: An ALS Goldspot MPASS technology airborne survey covered the entire Sangster claims and select areas of St. Denis, contributing to the ongoing exploration initiatives.

October 17th: Geologists confirmed numerous pegmatites while on the ground at Sangster with a notable 20m wide and 70m long pegmatite discovery.

October 25th: Discovery of 12 new promising pegmatite areas and samples taken at St. Denis, emphasizing the fruitful exploration program and the ongoing goal of mapping and sampling multiple pegmatites.

Lac Edouard – A New Frontier for Exploration

November 28th: Canada Silver Cobalt acquired the 2,335-hectare Lac Guay property near Lac Edouard in central Quebec with geologically favorable conditions for base metal and gold exploration.

December 18th: Drilling commenced at the Company's Lowney-Lac Edouard property, focusing on nickel-copper exploration, opening up new possibilities for resource discovery.

As Canada Silver Cobalt reflects on the accomplishments of the past year, the Company remains committed to responsible and innovative resource development, positioning itself for continued success in the mining industry.

Investors, media, and stakeholders are invited to stay updated on the latest developments by visiting the Company's website at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

Qualified person

The technical information in this news release was approved by and prepared under the supervision of Matthew Halliday, P.Geo., (PGO), President and COO of Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc., a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario; and (3) the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project – 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise, any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein or in other communications to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Drilling at Lowney-Lac Edouard in Quebec, Targeting Nickel-Copper-Cobalt Mineralization

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The property has many yet-to-be-drilled targets and prospective electromagnetic anomalies identified by an airborne geophysical survey.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it is proposing to amend the terms of an aggregate 23,380,092 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by amending the exercise price to $0.06 per share

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") has obtained conditional listing from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the previously-announced "spin-out" by the Company of shares and warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act . The Company will now apply to the British Columbia Supreme Court for a final order for the plan of arrangement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

The Company has acquired 2,335 hectares covering a geologically favourable unit with Base Metal and Gold potential

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 and November 6, 2023 the Company has closed a 2 nd and final tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing 18,250,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, for total gross proceeds of $730,000. The Company raised a total of $1,630,000 in both tranches of the financing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Beyond Lithium's Exploration Results at Ear Falls Confirm Spodumene Project Potential

Highlights

Channel Sampling Program Summary

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Extends Strike Length of MR-4 High-Grade Mineralization to 600 Meters at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to report new assays from an additional thirteen drill holes completed at the Mirage Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. Drilling has continued to intersect significant intervals of high-grade (>2.0% Li 2 O) spodumene mineralization in the South Zone, all within dyke MR-4, showing excellent continuity of width and high-grade lithium values.

Highlights include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Announces Appointment of New Director

Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV:ELEC)(OTCQB:ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Stefan Gleason as a director of the Company, effective December 11, 2023

Brendan Yurik, CEO of Electric Royalties, commented: "We thank Stefan Gleason, our largest shareholder, for his ongoing commitment to Electric Royalties and belief in our business model, and welcome him to the board of directors. We are particularly excited about the prospect of leveraging his extensive business experience to further enhance and accelerate the growth of the Company. We look forward to the valuable insights and contributions he will bring to the table."

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

QX Resources Ltd Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is pleased to confirm that brines* were successfully intersected in the first hole of a two-hole diamond drill (DD) program over the large scale Liberty Lithium brine project in California, USA.

Brines intersected in first hole at Liberty Lithium Brine Project USA

- Drillhole 1 has been completed and brine sampling is underway; results anticipated in 6 weeks.

- Brines were intersected at shallower levels than expected at 49 metres and 329 metres.

- Second diamond drillhole, located 4km south of the first hole, is centred over a significant geophysical target in magnetotellurics (MT) that infer a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth.

- Second drill hole to commence within a few days' time.

Brine sampling* of the first drill hole is underway with lithium assay results anticipated within six weeks.

*Cautionary Statement: The intersection of brines does not imply that the brines are lithium bearing. Chemical analysis from an independent laboratory will determine lithium concentrations in a brine.

The first vertical diamond drill hole has been completed at 369 metres depth. The target horizons were intersected at 49m depth and 329m depth. Large brine volumes (>20,000 litres) are being pumped currently.

Fine grained sediments, gravels and coarse alluvial fan material were intersected down the length of the hole.

The second DD hole is located 4km to the south and is centred over a significant MT geophysical target that has been interpreted as suggesting a series of conductive brine bearing aquifers at depth. Drilling of the second drill hole will commence in the coming days. Both holes are positioned within an extensive lithium brine surface anomaly of over 10km defined in auger samples (see image 2* below).

QXR has the ability to earn a 75% interest of the 102km2 Liberty Lithium Brine Project, located in SaltFire Flat, in California, USA (refer ASX announcement dated 5 October 2023). The Project is one of the largest single lithium brine projects in the USA (for scale, equivalent to 2x area of Sydney Harbour). The Project's geological setting mirrors Albemarle's nearby Silver Peak lithium brine producer in Clayton Valley USA and major Argentina brine projects.

QXR Managing Director, Stephen Promnitz, said: "We are encouraged with the progress to date. Brines have been intersected at multiple depths in favourable geology with the hole producing brines at a good rate. This is a great start and we look forward to updating the market with assays in six weeks.

The second hole may well deliver even better results due to its favourable position to encounter more downhole intercepts of brines. The Liberty Lithium project is a large lithium brine target and has the hallmarks of a successful brine project. I'm looking forward to keeping investors updated with results and further drilling."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/43J6508F



About QX Resources Ltd:

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) is focused on exploration and development of battery minerals, with hard rock lithium assets in a prime location of Western Australia (WA), and gold assets in Queensland. The aim is to connect end users (battery, cathode and car makers) with QXR, an experienced explorer/developer of battery minerals, with an expanding mineral exploration project portfolio and solid financial support.

Lithium portfolio: QXR's lithium strategy is centred around WA's prolific Pilbara province, where it has acquired a controlling interest in four projects through targeted M&A - all of which sit in strategic proximity to some of Australia's largest lithium deposits and mines. Across the Pilbara, QXR's regional lithium tenement package (both granted or under application) now spans more than 350 km2.

Gold portfolio: QXR is also developing two Central Queensland gold projects - Lucky Break and Belyando - through an earn-in agreement with Zamia Resources Pty Ltd. Both gold projects are strategically located within the Drummond Basin, a region that has a >6.5moz gold endowment.

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

NextSource Materials Announces Robust Feasibility Study Results for Molo Mine Expansion to 150,000 Tonnes per Annum of SuperFlake Graphite Concentrate

Highlights

  • Feasibility Study confirms highly attractive economics for a large-scale expansion of the Molo Mine and processing facility to a steady-state production rate of 150,000 tpa of graphite concentrate
  • Estimated capital cost of US$161.7 million (including contingency), with pre-tax NPV8 of US$424.1 million and a pre-tax IRR of 31.1%
  • Expansion significantly de-risked through application of NextSource's all-modular construction approach and sharing of infrastructure with existing operations
  • Discussions with OEMs and battery manufacturers indicate robust demand for the Company's product

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSX:NEXT)(OTCQB:NSRCF) ("NextSource" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the results of a Feasibility Study (the "FS") for a mine expansion of its 100%-owned Molo Graphite Mine in southern Madagascar

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Produces 3-D Model for the Gemini Lithium Project, Nevada

Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp. (" Nevada Sunrise ", or the " Company ") (TSXV: NEV) (OTC: NVSGF) is pleased to announce the production of an animated 3-D geological and geophysical model for its 100%-owned Gemini Lithium Project (" Gemini ", or the " Project "). Gemini is located in the Lida Valley basin in Esmeralda County, Nevada where Nevada Sunrise made a significant lithium-in-sediment discovery by drilling in 2022 and 2023.

The 3-D model (the " Model ") was produced by Walker Lane Research Partners, LLC (" Walker Lane , LLC ") of Oak Harbour, WA, based upon the results of detailed gravity surveys performed in the Lida Valley in 2012-2013 by a team from the University of Texas Dallas (" UT Dallas "), led by Dr. John Oldow , Ph.D. Dr. Oldow, a technical advisor to Nevada Sunrise, retired from UT Dallas in 2018 and is a cofounder of Walker Lane, LLC. His proprietary gravity data and geological determinations were combined with the results of time-domain electromagnetic (" TDEM ") surveys carried out by Nevada Sunrise in 2016 and 2022 to produce the Model. A still image taken from the Model is shown in Figure 1 below and the entire animated Model can be viewed here:

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

