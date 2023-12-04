Investing News Network Your trusted source for investing success

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") has obtained conditional listing from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the previously-announced "spin-out" by the Company of shares and warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act . The Company will now apply to the British Columbia Supreme Court for a final order for the plan of arrangement

Final approval for the listing of Coniagas on the TSX Venture Exchange and commencement of trading are subject to a number of standard conditions and to closing by Coniagas of previously-announced financings in a minimum amount of $850,000. Canada Silver Cobalt will keep shareholders apprised of the timing for the proposed distribution by the Company of Coniagas shares and warrants, including a record date for the distribution, and a date for commencement of trading.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000 m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring; and (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project – 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information is available at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (the "Company") and Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address the proposed distribution of common shares and common share purchase warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company, the proposed private placement by Coniagas and proposed listing of Coniagas on the TSX Venture Exchange, resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. No assurance can be given that any of the foregoing will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. A detailed discussion of the risk factors in connection with the proposed plan of arrangement will be set out in the Company's management information circular, which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website .

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

(TheNewswire)

The Company has acquired 2,335 hectares covering a geologically favourable unit with Base Metal and Gold potential

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 and November 6, 2023 the Company has closed a 2 nd and final tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing 18,250,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, for total gross proceeds of $730,000. The Company raised a total of $1,630,000 in both tranches of the financing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

(TheNewswire)

Following up on gold discoveries during the Summer 2023 stripping program and silver discoveries during the previous drill program

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

November 6, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 the Company has closed a 1 st tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing  10,000,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, and 12,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Units) at $0.04 per FT Unit for total gross proceeds of $900,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

Canada Silver Announces Additional Information on Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

November 2, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated October 30, 2023 announcing a private placement of 10,000,000 QFT units at $0.04 for $400,000, pursuant to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), the Company is re-announcing the terms of the private placement to ensure pricing is reserved and increasing the amount of funds to be raised.  The Company will be issuing 37,500,000 combined Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") flow-through units ("FT Units) and units ("Units), all at $0.04 per share for total gross proceeds of $1,500,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. ( TSXV: AL ) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 17, 2023 consisting of up to 14,285,714 units flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $500,000. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. ( TSXV: AL ) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 5,800,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $203,000 (the "Second Tranche"). ALX has sold 12,942,858 FT Units in the first two tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $453,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

The United States Department of Defense Awards Multi-Million-Dollar Grant to South Star Battery Metals to Support the Accelerated Expansion of U.S. Domestic Battery Graphite Production Within the Contiguous United States of America

South Star Battery Metals Corp. ("South Star" or the "Company") ( TSXV:STS )(OTCQB:STSBF), is pleased to announce that it has received a US$3.2 million grant (equaling approximately CA$4.4 million) from the Department of Defense ("DoD") under the Defense Production Act ("DPA") Title III authorities utilizing funds appropriated by the Inflation Reduction Act, to advance a National Instrument 43-101 Feasibility Study ("FS") for the BamaStar Graphite Project, South Star's flagship graphite project in the USA, located in central Alabama. The FS will also incorporate a vertically integrated lithium-ion ("Li-ion") battery-graphite anode manufacturing facility in the southeast corridor of the United States. The FS will cover all aspects of the planned BamaStar graphite mine from upstream mining operations to the downstream manufacturing of finished commercial battery-ready graphite products, while detailing all important and essential related information, including operational, financial, commercial graphite product performance data, and environmental, social and governance criteria. South Star's planned battery-graphite products will include a broad range of products from coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG") active anode materials for Li-ion battery applications to conductivity-enhancement products for use in all major primary (i.e., non-rechargeable) and secondary (i.e., rechargeable) battery chemistries

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Receives Helicopter-Borne High Resolution Magnetic and Radiometric Survey Results ---Multiple Priority Targets Identified at Its Daisy Creek Lithium Project

GMV Minerals Inc. ( TSXV: GMV ) (OTCQB: GMVMF) (the "Company" or "GMV") is pleased to announce that it has received the completed geophysical surveys from Precision GeoSurveys Inc. of Langley, British Columbia on its Daisy Creek project in Lander County, Nevada.

The survey was designed to outline the northern portion of the Daisy Creek caldera where Phillips Uranium's historic drill results returned very impressive high-grade lithium values while testing uranium targets within the basin fill. GMV's current survey included high-resolution radiometric and magnetic measurements across its entire claim package.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

Brunswick Exploration Exercises Complete Globex Option

GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exch anges and GLBXF OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to inform shareholders that Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW) has exercised the entire Lac Escale Lithium property option (Mirage Property) which Globex and Brunswick jointly announced on January 24, 2023 ( click here to access press release ).

The option covers 96 cells and a one-kilometer area of influence extending from the current 96 cell boundaries. Under the option agreement, Brunswick was required to make payments totaling $500,000, (half in cash and half in shares) and undertake a minimum of $1,000,000 in exploration work over four years. In addition, at the fifth anniversary of the coming into force of the retained 3% Gross Metal Royalty, Brunswick must pay Globex an advance royalty of $100,000 per year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

ALX Resources Corp. Completes Geochemical and Magnetic Surveys at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project, Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan

alx resources corp. ( TSXV: AL ) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of a soil geochemistry survey and a high-resolution ground magnetic survey at the Gibbons Creek Uranium Project ("Gibbons Creek", or the "Project") located in the northern Athabasca Basin near the town of Stony Rapids, Saskatchewan. The surveys were designed to provide detailed magnetic and geochemical signatures over fault structures and surface expression of uranium where the Company previously intersected basement-hosted uranium mineralization grading 0.13% U3O8 over 0.23 metres from 107.67 to 107.90 metres in drill hole GC15-03, and over a strong radon anomaly that was detected on surface by a predecessor company in 2013.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

