Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

Canada Silver Cobalt to Reprice Warrants

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that it is proposing to amend the terms of an aggregate 23,380,092 outstanding common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") by amending the exercise price to $0.06 per share

7,377,274 of the Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on December 1, 2022.  The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 and expire on December 1, 2024.  The Company intends to amend the Warrant exercise price from $0.15 per share to $0.06 per share.

8,340,910 of the Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on October 19, 2022.  The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.15 and expire on October 19, 2024.  The Company intends to amend the Warrant exercise price from $0.15 per share to $0.06 per share.

2,002,503 of the Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on June 29, 2021.  The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.60 and expire on June 29, 2026.  The Company intends to amend the Warrant exercise price from $0.60 per share to $0.06 per share.

3,566,071 of the Warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement that closed on November 14, 2019.  The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.55 and expire on November 14, 2024.  The Company intends to amend the Warrant exercise price from $0.55 per share to $0.06 per share.

2,093,334 of the Warrants were issued in two tranches pursuant to a private placement that closed on September 13, 2019.  The Warrants have an exercise price of $0.50 and two expiry dates, one being September 13, 2024 and one being September 6, 2024.  The Company intends to amend the Warrant exercise price from $0.50 per share to $0.06 per share.

In accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange"), the terms of the Warrants, as amended, will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if for any ten consecutive trading days (the "Premium Trading Days") during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange exceeds $0.075, representing the amended Warrant exercise price of $0.06 plus 25%, the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days, starting seven days after the last Premium Trading Day. The Company will announce any such accelerated expiry date by press release. All other terms of the Warrants remain unchanged.

The amendments described above are subject to approval by the holders of the Warrants and by the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Warrant Amendment Approval").

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region's first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle's high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) St. Denis-Sangster lithium project – 260 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground with numerous pegmatites focussed along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals' Case Lake Lithium properties.

Canada Silver Cobalt's flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com .

"Frank J. Basa"

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Or

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. does not undertake, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise, any such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein or in other communications to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by law.

Copyright (c) 2023 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works CCW:CA TSXV:CCW Battery Metals Investing
CCW:CA
Canada Silver Cobalt Works
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. Obtains Conditional Listing From TSX Venture Exchange

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. ("Coniagas") has obtained conditional listing from the TSX Venture Exchange in connection with the previously-announced "spin-out" by the Company of shares and warrants of Coniagas to the shareholders of the Company by way of plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act . The Company will now apply to the British Columbia Supreme Court for a final order for the plan of arrangement

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

Canada Silver Cobalt Adds to Quebec Properties

(TheNewswire)

The Company has acquired 2,335 hectares covering a geologically favourable unit with Base Metal and Gold potential

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 2nd and Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 and November 6, 2023 the Company has closed a 2 nd and final tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing 18,250,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, for total gross proceeds of $730,000. The Company raised a total of $1,630,000 in both tranches of the financing

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

Canada Silver Cobalt Initiates Drilling at Castle Project Targeting New Gold and Silver Mineralization

(TheNewswire)

Following up on gold discoveries during the Summer 2023 stripping program and silver discoveries during the previous drill program

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Closes 1st Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

November 6, 2023 - TheNewswire - Coquitlam, BC - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. ( TSXV:CCW ) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to its news release dated November 2, 2023 the Company has closed a 1 st tranche of a non brokered private placement by way of issuing  10,000,000 Quebec flow-through units ("QFT Units") at $0.04 per QFT Unit, and 12,500,000 flow-through units ("FT Units) at $0.04 per FT Unit for total gross proceeds of $900,000.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Intersects Significant Spodumene Mineralization in Dyke Swarm at Mirage

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW, OTCQB: BRWXF; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce inaugural drilling results from the Mirage Lithium Project, located in the Eeyou Istchee-James Bay region of Quebec. The initial 5,000 meters drilling campaign outlined four major spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes where significant intervals of continuous lithium mineralization were drilled. All pegmatite dykes drilled to date start at surface, are open in all directions, and are located within an area of approximately two by two kilometers. Several other outcropping dykes and promising targets have yet to be drilled, including the sizeable boulder train to the southwest of the dyke swarm.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - ILC

Trading resumes in:

Company: International Lithium Corp.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

International Lithium: PEA for the Raleigh Lake Lithium Project Outlines Highly Favourable After-Tax NPV of CAD$342.9 million and After-Tax IRR of 44.3% P.A.

International Lithium Corp. ( TSXV: ILC ) (OTCQB: ILHMF) (FSE: IAH) (the "Company" or "ILC") is pleased to announce a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment (" PEA ") for a proposed lithium mining operation to produce spodumene concentrate at Raleigh Lake, 25 kilometres west of Ignace, Ontario. The PEA relies on recent metallurgical test work (Phase 1) which indicates that a spodumene concentrate containing 6% Li2O ("SC6") can be produced using a simple crushing circuit and heavy liquid separation techniques. In the Phase 1 tests lithium recoveries were above 81% while iron oxide content remained within acceptable limits. As originally foreshadowed, the very near proximity of Raleigh Lake to existing service infrastructure along the Trans-Canada Highway corridor affords significant logistical and economic advantages to the project.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

NORTH ARROW REPORTS RESULTS FROM MACKAY & LDG LITHIUM PROJECTS, NT

2.10% Li 2 O over 4m from the new MK3 Pegmatite

Trading Symbol: TSXV: NAR

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Extends Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. ( TSXV: AL ) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") wishes to announce a 30-day extension to its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") announced on October 17, 2023 consisting of up to 14,285,714 units flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $500,000. Red Cloud Securities Inc. of Toronto, Ontario, has agreed to act as a finder for ALX on a "best efforts" basis for the Offering.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

ALX Resources Corp. Closes Second Tranche of Flow-Through Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

alx resources corp. ( TSXV: AL ) (FSE: 6LLN) (OTC: ALXEF) ("ALX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing today of the second tranche of a non-brokered private placement consisting of 5,800,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") of the Company for gross proceeds of $203,000 (the "Second Tranche"). ALX has sold 12,942,858 FT Units in the first two tranches of the private placement for gross proceeds of $453,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Canada Silver Cobalt Works
×