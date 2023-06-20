White Gold Corp. Announces Commencement of Diamond Drilling at the Vertigo target on the JP Ross Property, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

Cobalt Investing News

Download our investor reports
Start Here GuidesOutlook Reports
Copyright 2023 © Dig Media Inc.

Your trusted source for investing success since 2007. Renowned for our market outlook reports and investing guides.
Canada Silver Cobalt

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Filing of Annual and First Quarter Financial Statements

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the “ Company ” or “ Canada Silver Cobalt ”) announces that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2023 as well as the related management’s discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications. The documents are available under the Corporation’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the financial statements and MD&A are also available on the Corporation’s website at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com/investors .

The Company also announces that the British Columbia Securities Commission has revoked the management cease-trade order (“MCTO”) issued on May 2, 2023. The MCTO prohibited the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company from trading in securities of the Company but did not affect the ability of persons other than the CEO and CFO to trade in the Company's securities.

About Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. recently discovered a major high-grade silver vein system at Castle East located 1.5 km from its 100%-owned, past-producing Castle Mine near Gowganda in the prolific and world-class silver-cobalt mining district of Northern Ontario. The Company has completed a 60,000m drill program aimed at expanding the size of the deposit with an update to the resource estimate underway.

In May 2020, based on a small initial drill program, the Company published the region’s first 43-101 resource estimate that contained a total of 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources, comprising very high-grade silver (8,582 grams per tonne un-cut or 250.2 oz/ton) in 27,400 tonnes of material from two sections (1A and 1B) of the Castle East Robinson Zone, beginning at a vertical depth of approximately 400 meters. Note that mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. Please refer to Canada Silver Cobalt Works Press Release May 28, 2020, for the resource estimate. Report reference: Rachidi, M. 2020, NI 43-101 Technical Report Mineral Resource Estimate for Castle East, Robinson Zone, Ontario, Canada, with an effective date of May 28, 2020, and a signature date of July 13, 2020.

The Company also has: (1) 14 battery metals properties in Northern Quebec where it has recently completed a nearly 16,000-metre drill program on the Graal property; and (2) the prospective 1,000-hectare Eby-Otto gold property close to Agnico Eagle’s high-grade Macassa Mine near Kirkland Lake, Ontario where it is exploring. (3) lithium property – 230 square kilometers of greenfield exploration ground focused along a significant volcanic sedimentary rock – Archean granite contact near Cochrane, Ontario contiguous to Power Metals’ Case Lake Lithium properties. Canada Silver Cobalt’s flagship silver-cobalt Castle mine and 78 sq. km Castle Property feature strong exploration upside for silver, cobalt, nickel, gold, and copper. With underground access at the fully owned Castle Mine, an exceptional high-grade silver discovery at Castle East, a pilot plant to produce cobalt-rich gravity concentrates, a processing facility (TTL Laboratories) in the town of Cobalt, and a proprietary hydrometallurgical process known as Re-2Ox (for the creation of technical-grade cobalt sulphate as well as nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations), Canada Silver Cobalt is strategically positioned to become a Canadian leader in the silver-cobalt space. More information at www.canadasilvercobaltworks.com.

“ Frank J. Basa ”

Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

416-625-2342

Or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,

Corporate Communications

P: 416-710-2410

E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.co

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source

Click here to connect with Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) to receive an Investor Presentation

canada silver cobalt workscobalt developmentcobalt explorationtsxv stockstsxv:ccwCobalt Investing
CCW:CA
The Conversation (0)
Canada Silver Cobalt Works (TSXV:CCW)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works


Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

Canada Silver Cobalt Plans to Apply for Recovery Permit

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 30, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company is pleased that the Ontario Legislature has approved Bill 71 containing changes to the Ontario Mining Act which marks the way for regulations of the recovery permit. The recovery permit will be a streamlined method to reprocess historic mine wastes like the Beaver Mine and Castle Mine stamp mill tailings.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

Canada Silver Cobalt Provides Bi-Weekly Status Report

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") is providing this bi-weekly default status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). In its May 3, 2023 news release (the "Notice"), the Company announced a delay in the filing of its audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").  The Company announced that it not file the Annual Documents by the prescribed legal deadline of May 1, 2023 due to the fact that the Company had to make the necessary arrangements with its auditors to complete the audit of its annual financial statements. The Company is working diligently with its auditors to complete the annual financial statements, with the goal of filing the Annual Documents on or before May 26, 2023

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

Canada Silver Cobalt Closes 2nd Final Tranche of Private Placement

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the " Company " or " Canada Silver Cobalt ") announces that further to the Company's news release dated April 14, 2023 the Company has closed the 2 nd final tranche of a non-brokered private placement by way of issuing 9,331,000 non-flow-through units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit raising gross proceeds of $466,550. The Company also issued 3,628,125 Quebec Flow-through Units ("QFT Units") at a price of $0.08 per QFT Unit raising gross proceeds of $290,250 for an aggregate of $756,800 in the 2 nd and final tranche together with the 1 st tranche closing of $825,100 the total gross proceeds raised in both tranches are $1,581,900.  The financing is subject to final TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") acceptance

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Begins Stripping at Castle East to Follow up on Silver and Gold Intercepts

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV: CCW) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that the Company has begun work at Castle East with a new, first stage stripping plan to follow up on shallow gold and silver mineralization.

"Stripping and trenching have historically been very important in the Cobalt Mining camp. We are getting back to the basics to see what is under the overburden at Castle East, to follow up on distinct, shallow gold and silver intercepts in the planned stripping zone. We are motivated to see if there is a surface expression. We are also excited to follow up on the previously identified gold zone on the property," commented Matthew Halliday P.Geo., President and COO.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Announces Management Cease-Trade Order

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - May 3, 2023 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") announces that it has obtained a management cease-trade order ("MCTO") from the British Columbia Securities Commission ("BSCS"), the Company's principal regulator, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") with respect to the Company's audited financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Annual Documents").

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Bunge and Viterra to Combine to Create a Premier Diversified Global Agribusiness Solutions Company

  • Enhanced global network with ability to meet the demands of increasingly complex markets and better serve farmers and end-customers
  • Highly complementary businesses with increased diversification across assets, supply chains, geographies and crops
  • Strategically positioned to accelerate investments in sustainable solutions to the most pressing food challenges of the 21 st century
  • Compelling financial profile with strong investment grade balance sheet supports shareholder returns

Bunge Limited (NYSE: BG) ("Bunge") today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with Viterra Limited, a private company limited by shares incorporated under the laws of Jersey ("Viterra"), together with certain affiliates of Glencore PLC (LSE: GLEN) ("Glencore"), Canada Pension Plan Investment Board ("CPP Investments") and British Columbia Investment Management Corporation ("BCI"), to merge with Viterra in a stock and cash transaction. The merger of Bunge and Viterra will create an innovative global agribusiness company well positioned to meet the demands of increasingly complex markets and better serve farmers and end-customers. With an enhanced global network, the combined company's increased diversification across geographies, seasonal cycles and crops will increase optionality in managing risk and increase resiliency. Together, the highly complementary organizations will benefit from more diversified capabilities, greater operational flexibility across oilseed and grain supply chains and processing, greater resources and combined employee talent to innovate and deliver for customers in every environment, creating value for all stakeholders.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
High Tech Metals Limited

HTM Completes Successful And Comprehensive Ground Geophysical Surveys At The Werner Lake Cobalt Project

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, or the Company) is pleased to announce positive results from the geophysical program conducted at its Werner Lake Cobalt Project located in north-western Ontario. The program, (Refer to ASX Release dated 20th April 2023) is aimed at identifying potential mineral deposits and improving our understanding of the geological structure of the area.

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Sherritt Announces Voting Results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced voting results of its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held May 11, 2023.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Puma Exploration Samples 288 g/t Gold* in Preparation for Upcoming Drill Program

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Hertz Lithium Inc. Announces Listing of Warrants on The CSE

Base Metals Investing

Talon Metals Submits Environmental Assessment Worksheet for Proposed Underground Nickel Mine to Produce Domestic Supply of Minerals for US Battery Supply Chain

Resource Investing

Brightstar Resources: A Golden Opportunity for Investment

Energy Investing

Cosa Resources Closes C$5.5 Million Private Placement

×