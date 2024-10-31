Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
High Tech Metals Limited

Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Period Ending 30 September 2024

High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration Company, is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024 (“Quarter”). The Company’s primary activities during the quarter were the desktop review of Werner Lake Project, Canada, (“Werner Lake”).

HIGHLIGHTS

  • HTM nears completion of a desktop review of Werner Lake Project compiling all available historical data and newly acquired data.
  • Desktop review to prepare for future exploration of the Werner Lake Project to unlock value.

Sonu Cheema, Executive Director, commented:

"It is a pleasure to update the market on quarterly activities of High-Tech’s, specifically the Werner Lake cobalt, nickel, and PGE Project. Over the last 18 months High-Tech has generated significant data from the successful sampling and drilling programs. Through the compilation of the available historical data and the data derived from our successful exploration, I believe we will unlock the true value of Werner Lake.”

Desktop Review – Werner Lake

HTM commenced a desktop review of Werner Lake in the previous quarter aimed at delineating future exploration programs based on all available historical data and newly acquired data. The data derived from the successful Drilling Program, which focused on high priority drill targets, adds to the extensive data available on Werner Lake (refer ASX announcement – Drilling Results at Werner Lake – released 27 November 2023).

High-Tech’s Exploration at Werner Lake

From the outset of the 2023 campaign, focus was on testing new targets away from the Werner Lake deposit. Two areas were selected for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the potential to locate economic cobalt, nickel, and PGE targets. These are shown below, essentially, the ‘East’ and ‘West’ blocks or grids.

The objective was to test cobalt, copper and nickel targets on a portion of the Werner Lake Property. The drill program was planned and carried out by the in-country geological consultants, Apex Geoservice (APEX). The program was completed on time and under budget.

Targets were based on a comprehensive appraisal and evaluation of historical geological and production data covering exploration and production on and around the Property, and on the somewhat limited geological and production data from the Gordon Lake Cu-Ni mine.

Table 1 – Total of 798 metres of NQ core was drilled over six holes.

Figure 1 – Werner Lake final DDH locations and access.

The results from the ground-based magnetometer survey, lithogeochemical sampling, and prospecting provided additional focus with the primary targets all located on the east block, east of Gordon Lake and the Gordon Lake mine (refer ASX announcement – WERNER LAKE SAMPLING DISCOVER HIGH GRADE Ni SULPHIDE & Cu-Co – released 30 August 2023).


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from High-Tech Metals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

High-Tech Metals (ASX:HTM)

High-Tech Metals


Sherritt Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Strong Operational Performance at Metals with Significant Improvements to Net Direct Cash Costs; Increased Available Liquidity in Canada

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt Reaffirms 2024 Guidance Following the Nationwide Power Outage in Cuba

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE   SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Sherritt Provides an Operational Update

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE   SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

A lithium-ion battery in the foreground with a line of batteries in the background, all surrounded by blue swirls.

ASX Cobalt Stocks: 4 Biggest Companies in 2024

Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.

This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.

About 74 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 2 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 15.5 percent of global reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on safer, more environmentally friendly practices.

Sherritt Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Cobalt periodic symbol over map of the world.

Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2024)

The cobalt market is facing high demand, but analysts advise that production is also on the rise.

One of the metal’s main catalysts is excitement about electric vehicles. The lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles require lithium, graphite and cobalt, among other raw materials, and demand for these important commodities is expected to keep rising as the shift toward clean technologies continues at a global scale. Additionally, the metal is predominantly produced as a by-product of copper and nickel, two other metals that are important for the green transition.

Given those circumstances, it’s interesting to look at the top cobalt producers by country. According to the US Geological Survey, world production has increased significantly over the past two years. In 2023 total cobalt output topped 230,000 metric tons (MT), a large increase from 2022’s 190,000 MT, and a big jump from 2021's 165,000 MT.

