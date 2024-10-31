NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 5B for the Period Ending 30 September 2024
High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX: HTM) (High-Tech, HTM or the Company), a critical battery minerals exploration Company, is pleased to provide the following report on its activities for the Quarter ending 30 September 2024 (“Quarter”). The Company’s primary activities during the quarter were the desktop review of Werner Lake Project, Canada, (“Werner Lake”).
HIGHLIGHTS
- HTM nears completion of a desktop review of Werner Lake Project compiling all available historical data and newly acquired data.
- Desktop review to prepare for future exploration of the Werner Lake Project to unlock value.
Sonu Cheema, Executive Director, commented:
"It is a pleasure to update the market on quarterly activities of High-Tech’s, specifically the Werner Lake cobalt, nickel, and PGE Project. Over the last 18 months High-Tech has generated significant data from the successful sampling and drilling programs. Through the compilation of the available historical data and the data derived from our successful exploration, I believe we will unlock the true value of Werner Lake.”
Desktop Review – Werner Lake
HTM commenced a desktop review of Werner Lake in the previous quarter aimed at delineating future exploration programs based on all available historical data and newly acquired data. The data derived from the successful Drilling Program, which focused on high priority drill targets, adds to the extensive data available on Werner Lake (refer ASX announcement – Drilling Results at Werner Lake – released 27 November 2023).
High-Tech’s Exploration at Werner Lake
From the outset of the 2023 campaign, focus was on testing new targets away from the Werner Lake deposit. Two areas were selected for a comprehensive evaluation and assessment of the potential to locate economic cobalt, nickel, and PGE targets. These are shown below, essentially, the ‘East’ and ‘West’ blocks or grids.
The objective was to test cobalt, copper and nickel targets on a portion of the Werner Lake Property. The drill program was planned and carried out by the in-country geological consultants, Apex Geoservice (APEX). The program was completed on time and under budget.
Targets were based on a comprehensive appraisal and evaluation of historical geological and production data covering exploration and production on and around the Property, and on the somewhat limited geological and production data from the Gordon Lake Cu-Ni mine.
Table 1 – Total of 798 metres of NQ core was drilled over six holes.
Figure 1 – Werner Lake final DDH locations and access.
The results from the ground-based magnetometer survey, lithogeochemical sampling, and prospecting provided additional focus with the primary targets all located on the east block, east of Gordon Lake and the Gordon Lake mine (refer ASX announcement – WERNER LAKE SAMPLING DISCOVER HIGH GRADE Ni SULPHIDE & Cu-Co – released 30 August 2023).
Overview
High-Tech Metals Limited (ASX:HTM) is an exploration and development mining company focusing on its Canadian cobalt asset in the Kenora Mining District. The company’s Werner Lake project has received no previous modern exploration, creating blue-sky potential as High-Tech leverages new technologies and techniques. Additionally, High-Tech Metals is a well-structured entity from a capital perspective, with a highly experienced team of experts leading the company towards its goals. Toby Hughes was appointed to lead the exploration team and improve the value of the Werner Lake project.Cobalt is widely used in various applications due to its unique high-temperature and magnetic properties. Historically, cobalt has been used in jet turbines, electroplating and alloyed with nickel to make powerful magnets. Now, cobalt demand is skyrocketing as electric vehicles (EVs) increasingly take a big chunk of the market. EVs are projected to consume 320 kilotons of cobalt by 2030, about 84 percent of the total cobalt demand.
The Werner Lake project is near the Ontario-Manitoba border and is on the Werner Lake Geological Belt, known for hosting cobalt-copper and base metal deposits. The region has undergone continual exploration and production since cobalt was discovered in 1921.
Canada has the sixth largest cobalt reserves globally and both Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador produce more than 1,000 metric tonnes of cobalt annually. In addition, Canada hosts many of the world’s top mining jurisdictions due to its mining-friendly policies, which will allow High-Tech Metals to streamline exploration and move towards production.
High-Tech’s project was explored in the 1930s and 1940s, then was taken into production in the 1990s. Results from historical exploration and production informed the project’s current JORC-compliant resource estimate of 720,000 pounds (lbs) at 0.52 percent cobalt. While encouraging, the team also believes there is a significant exploration of upside potential by leveraging modern tools and techniques.
High-Tech Metals has taken steps to expand its portfolio, securing an agreement to acquire the Norpax Deposit and an option to purchase the Reynar Lake Project, located in Ontario, Canada. The projects are directly west and adjoin the company’s Werner Lake Project The Norpax Nickel Sulphide Deposit has a historical non-JORC compliant resource of 1.01 million tonnes of 1.2 percent nickel and 0.5 percent copper. The Reynar Lake Project is highly prospective for nickel, copper and cobalt which could potentially provide HTM with additional landholding and increase its cobalt resource and explore for additional nickel sulphide mineralisation.
Company Highlights
- High-Tech Metals is an exploration and development mining company exploring its underexplored cobalt asset in Canada.
- The company is a well-structured entity from a capital perspective, with the right management team in place to realize the potential of its assets.
- The Werner Lake Cobalt Project has seen some historical exploration and production but has not been explored with modern exploration techniques and technologies, creating upside potential for additional discoveries.
- Renowned geologist Toby Hughes leads the exploration team.
- Cobalt is currently used throughout a wide range of applications, and the growth of renewable technologies will continually drive up demand for the metal.
- The Werner Lake project is located on the Ontario-Manitoba border in a prolific mining district with an existing road network to facilitate future transportation.
- The company’s asset has a current JORC-compliant resource estimate of 720,000 lbs of ore at 0.52 percent cobalt.
- An experienced management team leads the company towards fully exploring its cobalt asset.
Key Project
Werner Lake Cobalt Project
The company’s cobalt project sits on the Ontario-Manitoba border in the Kenora Mining District, a region known for cobalt, copper and other base metals. The Werner Lake project has some historical exploration and production but has not received any exploration using modern technologies and techniques. High-Tech Metals is currently preparing for its initial geophysics exploration campaign.
Project Highlights:
- Encouraging Mineral Resource Estimate: The Werner Lake project has a current JORC-compliant resource estimate of 720,000 lbs at 0.52 percent cobalt. This optimistic estimate demonstrates the presence of cobalt, yet the exploration team believes there is tremendous potential to expand known deposits.
- Favorable Geological Formations: The Werner Lake Geological Belt, where the company's project is located, hosts numerous cobalt-copper and base metal showings. Additionally, the region contains multiple past-producing mines, which indicates its potential.
- Exploration Expertise: Renowned exploration expert Toby Hughes leads the exploration team. High-Tech Metals hopes to expand known deposits to improve the value of its asset.
- Significant Assay Results from Summer Sampling Program: High-Tech Metals collected approximately 209 rock samples which returned high-grade nickel sulphide (greater than 1 percent Ni) rock chips, which have predominantly been explored for cobalt and copper, also returned high-grade samples including 6.22 percent copper and >1 percent cobalt.
Management Team
Charles Thomas - Non-executive Chairman
Charles Thomas is an executive director and founding partner of GTT Ventures a leading boutique corporate advisory firm based in Australia. Thomas holds a Bachelor of Commerce from UWA majoring in corporate finance. Thomas has worked in the financial service industry for more than 17 years and has extensive experience in capital markets as well as the structuring of corporate transactions. Thomas has significant experience sitting on numerous ASX boards spanning the mining, resources and technology space. Thomas is currently non-executive director of Chase Mining Corporation (ASX:CML), non-executive chairman of Viking Mines Ltd (ASX.VKA) and executive chairman of Marquee Resources Limited (ASX:MQR).
Sonu Cheema - Executive Director
Sonu Cheema is a director at Cicero Group Pty Ltd and has over 12 years of experience working with public and private companies in Australia and abroad. Roles and responsibilities include financial control, preparation of statutory financial reporting, investor relations, initial public offers (IPO), reverse takeovers (RTO), management of capital raising activities, project management and audit management. Cheema currently serves as a non-executive director and company secretary for Avira Resources (ASX:AVW) and Austin Metals (ASX:AYT).
Quinton Meyers - Non-executive Director & Company Secretary
Quinton Meyers has over six years of experience working in the equities markets in the capacity of a stockbroker, company secretary and accountant for multiple ASX-listed companies gaining exposure to the resource, oil and gas and technology sectors. During this time, Meyers has worked on multiple initial public offers, reverse takeovers, equity capital markets transactions, while developing his knowledge of the ASX Listing Rules and Corporations Act.
Meyers holds a Bachelor of Commerce in accounting and finance from Curtin University, a Graduate Diploma in financial planning and is a member of the Chartered Accountants Australian & New Zealand.
Toby Hughes - Leader of Exploration
Toby Hughes is a professional geologist having worked in mineral exploration for more than 40 years, with experience in orogenic and epithermal systems, volcanogenic massive sulphides, and Cu-Ni-Co. He has worked for several years on and around the Werner Lake deposit, with additional experience in cobalt exploration within the Bear Magmatic Province, NT, Cobalt, ON and China. As a consultant, he has held senior positions with junior and senior mining companies across Canada, Argentina, China, Columbia, Ghana, Guyana, Mongolia, Peru, Venezuela, and the USA exploring for precious, base metal, industrial minerals and diamonds. Hughes is a graduate of The University of Dundee, Scotland (Honours B.Sc. Geology) and a registered professional geoscientist in Ontario.
Sherritt Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results; Strong Operational Performance at Metals with Significant Improvements to Net Direct Cash Costs; Increased Available Liquidity in Canada
Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt", the "Corporation") (TSX: S), a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt metals deemed critical for the energy transition today reported its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.
Leon Binedell, President and CEO of Sherritt commented, "Our Metals division has achieved remarkable progress, with finished nickel production reaching its highest quarterly level in two years. We have successfully reduced our net direct cash costs to US$5.16 per pound, demonstrating a significant year-over-year improvement even with materially lower cobalt by-product prices. Our Power division has also excelled, recording the highest quarterly electricity production in nine years. Additionally, we completed work to bring another gas turbine online, enabling us to generate electricity from new gas wells, including a new well that began production in October. This will further increase production and allow us to realize higher distributions of dividends in Canada going forward."
Mr. Binedell continued, "Despite this quarter's lower nickel and cobalt prices, our available liquidity in Canada increased 27% to $71 million. We are beginning to realize savings from the cost reduction initiatives announced in the first half of the year and we made additional workforce reductions in the third quarter to lower our costs further. During the fourth quarter, we expect to receive another significant distribution from Power and the recommencement of dividends from the Cobalt Swap agreement. Looking ahead, phase two of our expansion at the Moa JV is advancing as planned, with commissioning and ramp-up scheduled for the first half of next year which will increase our mixed sulphide production to our refinery, displacing lower-margin third-party feed and maximizing our profitability."
THIRD QUARTER 2024 SELECTED DEVELOPMENTS
- Sherritt's share (1) of finished nickel and cobalt production at the Moa Joint Venture ("Moa JV") was 4,333 tonnes and 454 tonnes, respectively.
- Sherritt's share of finished nickel and cobalt sales was 3,538 tonnes and 421 tonnes, respectively. Sales volumes were below production, consistent with Q3 2023, primarily due to the third quarter typically being a seasonally softer quarter for sales due to summer shutdowns of steel mills and some customers deferring sales to the fourth quarter. In addition, the Canadian rail lock-out, which although resolved quickly, temporarily disrupted logistics deferring some sales which otherwise would have occurred during the quarter. Sherritt expects stronger demand from customers in the fourth quarter.
- Net direct cash cost ("NDCC") (2) was US$5.16/lb benefiting from a 19% year-over-year improvement in mining, processing and refining costs per pound of nickel sold ("MPR/lb"), the largest component of NDCC (2) .
- Electricity production was 230 GWh which was the highest quarterly electricity production in nine years and reflects Sherritt's multiyear efforts to maximize value and increase dividends in Canada from its Power division by bringing new gas wells into production, improving equipment availability and increasing utilization rates.
- Electricity unit operating cost (2) was $44.95/MWh reflecting timing of planned maintenance which was completed during the quarter, partly offset by higher sales volume.
- 2024 guidance for Metals and Power production volumes, NDCC (1) , electricity unit operating costs (1) and spending on capital (1) remain unchanged.
- Sherritt continues to realize savings in line with its estimated $15.0 million in annual savings from the workforce reductions announced in the first half of 2024. During the quarter, Sherritt made further reductions to streamline its organizational structure which are expected to result in approximately $2.2 million of additional annualized savings.
- Net earnings from continuing operations were $1.8 million, or nil per share.
- Adjusted net loss from continuing operations (2) was $11.5 million or $(0.03) per share, which primarily excludes a non-cash $11.5 million revaluation gain on the net receivable pursuant to the Cobalt Swap (3) on updates to valuation assumptions.
- Adjusted EBITDA (2) was $10.5 million.
- Available liquidity in Canada as at September 30, 2024 was $71.4 million supported by $35.9 million of proceeds from operating activities for Fort Site which included strong receipts on fertilizer sales and presales, $3.4 million on settlement of in-the-money nickel put options and $0.9 million of dividends from Energas. These receipts were partly offset primarily by $10.8 million used in Power to support planned maintenance activities and $5.4 million in payments on contractually obligated rehabilitation and closure costs related to legacy Oil and Gas assets in Spain.
- Phase two of the Moa JV expansion is continuing to advance with commissioning and ramp up expected in the first half of 2025. The Moa JV finalized and began utilizing its US$12.0 million of foreign currency financing from a Cuban bank to support international payments related to construction of the Sixth Leach Train, the primary component of phase two of the expansion project.
- Advanced engineering and process flowsheet development to enhance and derisk the flowsheet on the mixed hydroxide precipitate ("MHP") processing project ("MHP Project") which already yielded positive results for metal recoveries and impurity removals and continued external engagement with governments, potential customers and funding partners.
(1)
|References to "Sherritt's share" is consistent with the Corporation's definition of reportable segments for financial statement purposes. Sherritt's share of "Metals" includes the Corporation's 50% interest in the Moa JV, its 100% interest in the utility and fertilizer operations in Fort Saskatchewan ("Fort Site") and its 100% interests in subsidiaries established to buy, market and sell certain of the Moa JV's nickel and cobalt production and the Corporation's cobalt inventory received under the Cobalt Swap agreement ("Metals Marketing"). Sherritt's share of Power includes the Corporation's 33⅓% interest in Energas S.A. ("Energas"). References to Corporate and Other and Oil and Gas includes the Corporation's 100% interest in these businesses. Corporate and Other refers to the Corporate office and Technologies. References to Fort Site directly is to the Corporation's 100% interest in the utility and fertilizer operations.
(2)
|Non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information see the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
(3)
|For additional information on the Cobalt Swap, see Note 12 – Advances, loans receivable and other financial assets of the consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.
DEVELOPMENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE QUARTER
Subsequent to the quarter end:
- Received an additional $1.6 million in cash on settlement of nickel put options.
- Paid $9.4 million in interest on its Second Lien Notes.
- On October 18, 2024, Cuba experienced a nationwide power outage and following which the Moa nickel mine began operating at a reduced capacity of 50% to 60% with power sourced from the mine site's own power generating capabilities. The Moa nickel mine and all Energas facilities returned to full operating capacity on October 27, 2024 with Energas playing an instrumental role in assisting to restore power to the Cuban national grid. Despite the power outage and adverse weather from a tropical storm that occurred shortly after, there was not a material impact to mixed sulphides production. Moreover, the Corporation's refinery in Alberta strategically built-up feed inventory earlier in the year, ensuring reliable feed throughput for finished nickel production. As a result, Sherritt maintains its 2024 production and unit operating cost guidance ranges.
Q3 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
$ millions, except per share amount
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue
$
32.9
$
36.4
(10%)
$
113.1
$
188.5
(40%)
Combined revenue (1)
126.4
128.0
(1%)
417.3
512.4
(19%)
(Loss) earnings from operations and joint venture
(2.3)
(23.8)
90%
(26.6)
-
-
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
1.8
(24.8)
107%
(50.6)
(10.9)
(364%)
Net earnings (loss) for the period
2.1
(24.8)
108%
(49.9)
(11.2)
(346%)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
10.5
(2.2)
577%
17.0
53.2
(68%)
Adjusted loss from continuing operations (1)
(11.5)
(12.1)
5%
(46.1)
(0.8)
nm (2)
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations ($ per share)
0.00
(0.06)
100%
(0.13)
(0.03)
(333%)
Adjusted net (loss) earnings from continuing operations ($ per share) (1)
(0.03)
(0.03)
-
(0.12)
-
-
Cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities
20.4
4.4
364%
(4.4)
46.3
(110%)
Combined free cash flow (1)
10.2
(11.7)
187%
(1.0)
23.2
(104%)
Average exchange rate (CAD/US$)
1.366
1.341
2%
1.362
1.346
1%
(1)
|Non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information see the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
(2)
|Not meaningful ("nm").
$ millions, as at
2024
2023
Change
Cash and cash equivalents
Canada
$
41.0
$
21.5
91%
Cuba (1)
106.0
96.3
10%
Other
1.6
1.3
23%
148.6
119.1
25%
Loans and borrowings
371.1
355.6
4%
The Corporation's share of cash and cash equivalents in the Moa Joint Venture, not included in the above balances:
$
2.3
$
5.9
(60%)
(1)
|As at September 30, 2024, $104.2 million of the Corporation's cash and cash equivalents was held by Energas (December 31, 2023 - $93.9 million).
Cash and cash equivalents as at September 30, 2024 were $148.6 million, increasing from $132.3 million as at June 30, 2024.
As at September 30, 2024, total available liquidity in Canada, which is composed of cash and cash equivalents in Canada of $41.0 million and available credit facilities of $30.4 million was $71.4 million increasing from $55.9 million as at June 30, 2024. Available liquidity in Canada was supported by $35.9 million of proceeds from operating activities for Fort Site which included strong receipts on fertilizer sales and presales, $3.4 million on the settlement of in-the-money nickel put options and $0.9 million of dividends from Energas. These receipts were partly offset primarily by $10.8 million used in Power to support planned maintenance activities and $5.4 million in payment on contractually obligated rehabilitation and closure costs related to legacy Oil and Gas assets in Spain.
For 2024, Sherritt continues to expect distributions under the Cobalt Swap agreement in the fourth quarter of the year. The Moa JV's cash and cobalt distributions to the Corporation are determined based on available cash in excess of liquidity requirements. Determinants of liquidity include anticipated nickel and cobalt prices and sales volumes, planned spending on capital at the Moa JV including growth capital, working capital needs, expected financing and other expected liquidity requirements. Available cash is also impacted by changes in working capital primarily related to changes in inventory, and timing of receipts and payments, including receipts on nickel and cobalt sales subsequent to shipment.
In Sherritt's second quarter results, the Corporation indicated approximately $50.0 million was expected to be received during the fourth quarter from the Cobalt Swap agreement (including both Sherritt's share and GNC's (2) redirected share), which was based on the midpoint of the Moa JV's 2024 guidance ranges for production volumes, unit operating costs (1) and spending on capital (1) as disclosed in the Outlook section of the MD&A, and the first half 2024 nickel and cobalt average reference prices of US$8.00/lb and US$13.50/lb, respectively.
With the third quarter average reference prices of both nickel and cobalt being below the first half 2024 average reference prices, management is focusing efforts to maximize cash flows from sales of available inventories and maximize the amount to be received in the fourth quarter under the Cobalt Swap up to the $50.0 million (including both Sherritt's share and GNC's redirected share) that was previously indicated. Refer to the risks related to Sherritt's corporate structure in the Corporation's 2023 Annual Information Form for further information on risks related to distributions from the Moa JV.
Given its strong operating performance during 2024, Energas generated sufficient liquidity to distribute to Sherritt dividends in Canada of $0.9 million and $6.0 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Based on 2024 guidance estimates for production volumes, unit operating costs (1) and spending on capital (1) disclosed in the Outlook section of the MD&A, Sherritt continues to expect total dividends in Canada from Energas of approximately $10.0 million in 2024. Refer to the risks related to Sherritt's corporate structure in the Corporation's 2023 Annual Information Form for further information on risks related to dividends in Canada from Energas.
During Q3 2024, the Moa JV finalized and began utilizing its US$12.0 million of foreign currency financing from a Cuban bank to support international payments related to construction of the Sixth Leach Train, the primary component of phase two of the expansion project.
As at September 30, 2024, the Corporation was in compliance with all its debt covenants.
Subsequent to the quarter end, Sherritt received an additional $1.6 million in cash on settlement of nickel put options and paid $9.4 million in interest on its Second Lien Notes. At the interest payment date, the Corporation was not required to make a mandatory redemption of Second Lien Notes as it did not have Excess Cash Flow as defined in the Second Lien Notes indenture agreement for the two-quarter period ended June 30, 2024.
(1)
|Non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information see the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
(2)
|General Nickel Company S.A. ("GNC").
REVIEW OF OPERATIONS
Metals
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
$ millions (Sherritt's share), except as otherwise noted
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (1)
Revenue
$
112.6
$
115.7
(3%)
$
378.3
$
477.8
(21%)
Cost of sales
110.1
128.1
(14%)
385.7
454.8
(15%)
Earnings (loss )from operations
0.8
(14.9)
105%
(17.5)
19.9
(188%)
Adjusted EBITDA (2)
14.9
(0.8)
nm (5)
25.4
62.3
(59%)
CASH FLOW (1)
Cash provided by continuing operations for operating activities (2)
$
34.8
$
10.7
225%
$
87.2
$
112.5
(22%)
Free cash flow (2)
24.2
(3.0)
907%
59.4
73.1
(19%)
PRODUCTION VOLUMES (tonnes)
Mixed Sulphides
4,148
4,037
3%
12,295
11,570
6%
Finished Nickel
4,333
3,841
13%
11,313
10,592
7%
Finished Cobalt
454
410
11%
1,138
1,108
3%
Fertilizer
65,205
48,400
35%
182,624
158,615
15%
NICKEL RECOVERY (3) (%)
85%
88%
(3%)
87%
87%
-
SALES VOLUMES (tonnes)
Finished Nickel
3,538
2,845
24%
11,352
9,377
21%
Finished Cobalt
421
526
(20%)
1,173
2,321
(49%)
Fertilizer
31,245
21,389
46%
115,836
114,652
1%
AVERAGE-REFERENCE PRICE (4) (US$ per pound)
Nickel
$
7.37
$
9.23
(20%)
$
7.74
$
10.34
(25%)
Cobalt
12.25
16.58
(26%)
13.16
16.50
(20%)
AVERAGE-REALIZED PRICE (2) (CAD)
Nickel ($ per pound)
$
10.11
$
12.54
(19%)
$
10.41
$
14.29
(27%)
Cobalt ($ per pound)
12.42
17.64
(30%)
13.70
17.51
(22%)
Fertilizer ($ per tonne)
434.58
389.43
12%
503.33
612.73
(18%)
UNIT OPERATING COST (2) (US$)
Nickel - net direct cash cost (US$ per pound)
$
5.16
$
7.24
(29%)
$
6.10
$
6.97
(12%)
SPENDING ON CAPITAL (2) (CAD)
Sustaining
$
7.5
$
12.8
(41%)
$
22.3
$
32.3
(31%)
Growth
3.7
2.9
28%
6.1
9.1
(33%)
$
11.2
$
15.7
(29%)
$
28.4
$
41.4
(31%)
(1)
|The Financial Highlights, and cash flow amounts for Metals combine the operations of the Moa JV, Fort Site and Metals Marketing. Breakdowns of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and the components of free cash flow (cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities and Property, plant and equipment expenditures) for each of these operations are included in the Combined Revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Free cash flow reconciliations, respectively, in the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
(2)
|Non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information see the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
(3)
|The nickel recovery rate measures the amount of finished nickel that is produced compared to the original nickel content of the ore that was mined.
(4)
|Reference sources: Nickel – London Metal Exchange ("LME"). Cobalt - Average standard-grade cobalt price published per Argus.
(5)
|Not meaningful ("nm").
Revenue
Metals revenue in Q3 2024 was $112.6 million compared to $115.7 million in Q3 2023.
Nickel revenue in Q3 2024 was $78.8 million compared to $78.6 million in Q3 2023. In Q3 2024, the 24% increase in nickel sales volume was offset by a 19% lower average-realized price (1) . In Q3 2024, sales volumes were below production, consistent with Q3 2023, primarily due to the third quarter typically being a seasonally softer quarter for sales due to summer shutdowns of steel mills and some customers deferring sales to the fourth quarter. In addition, the Canadian rail lock-out, which although resolved quickly, temporarily disrupted logistics deferring some sales which otherwise would have occurred during the quarter. Sherritt expects stronger demand from customers in the fourth quarter.
Cobalt revenue in Q3 2024 was $11.5 million compared to $20.4 million in Q3 2023. Lower revenue in Q3 2024 was primarily due to the timing of receipts and sales of cobalt by Sherritt under the Cobalt Swap agreement and lower average-realized prices (1) . The average-realized prices (1) for cobalt were 30% lower in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023. For more information regarding the timing of Cobalt Swap distributions in 2024, refer to the Cobalt Swap sales section below.
Fertilizer revenue in Q3 2024 was $13.6 million compared to $8.3 million in Q3 2023. Fertilizer sales volumes were 46% higher compared to Q3 2023, reflecting timing of fall season sales and higher available production for sale. In addition, average-realized prices (1) for fertilizers were 12% higher in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.
Cobalt Swap sales
To date in 2024, as expected, Sherritt has not received cobalt distributions under the Cobalt Swap. In 2023, Sherritt had received 100% of the annual maximum amount of cobalt (2,082 tonnes) and had sold approximately 97% of that cobalt by the end of the third quarter of the year.
While the timing of receipts and sales of cobalt under the Cobalt Swap results in variances in cobalt sales volumes, revenue and cost of sales for Sherritt, they do not have a material impact on earnings from operations, average-realized prices (1) , cobalt by-product credits, or NDCC (1) as the variance in revenue and costs of Sherritt's share of cobalt under the Cobalt Swap is offset by Sherritt's share of revenue and costs of the Moa JV and the cost of cobalt sold on volumes of cobalt redirected from GNC is determined based on the in-kind value of cobalt calculated as the cobalt reference price from the month preceding distribution less a mutually agreed selling cost adjustment.
For 2024, Sherritt continues to expect distributions under the Cobalt Swap agreement in the fourth quarter of the year. The Moa JV's cash and cobalt distributions to the Corporation are determined based on available cash in excess of liquidity requirements. Determinants of liquidity include anticipated nickel and cobalt prices and sales volumes, planned spending on capital at the Moa JV including growth capital, working capital needs, expected financing and other expected liquidity requirements. Available cash is also impacted by changes in working capital primarily related to changes in inventory, and timing of receipts and payments, including receipts on nickel and cobalt sales subsequent to shipment.
In Sherritt's second quarter results, the Corporation indicated approximately $50.0 million was expected to be received during the fourth quarter from the Cobalt Swap agreement (including both Sherritt's share and GNC's redirected share), which was based on the midpoint of the Moa JV's 2024 guidance ranges for production volumes, unit operating costs (1) and spending on capital (1) as disclosed in the Outlook section of the MD&A, and the first half 2024 nickel and cobalt average reference prices of US$8.00/lb and US$13.50/lb, respectively.
With third quarter average reference prices of both nickel and cobalt being below the first half 2024 average reference prices, management is focusing efforts to maximize cash flows from sales of available inventories and maximize the amount received in the fourth quarter under the Cobalt Swap up to the $50.0 million (including both Sherritt's share and GNC's redirected share) that was previously indicated. Refer to the risks related to Sherritt's corporate structure in the Corporation's 2023 Annual Information Form for further information on risks related to distributions from the Moa JV.
Production
Mixed sulphides production at the Moa JV for Q3 2024 was 4,148 tonnes 3% higher, compared to Q3 2023. Lower maintenance and improved feed to the processing plant following the completion of the new Slurry Preparation Plant ("SPP") in the first quarter of 2024 contributed to higher production.
Sherritt's share of finished nickel and cobalt production for Q3 2024 was 4,333 tonnes and 454 tonnes, 13% and 11% higher, respectively, compared to Q3 2023 primarily due to higher mixed sulphides feed availability.
Sherritt maintains its 2024 production guidance ranges for finished nickel and cobalt.
Fertilizer production for Q3 2024 was 65,205 tonnes, 35% higher compared to Q3 2023 in line with higher metals production, implementation of operational improvements during the year, and due to the unplanned ammonia plant maintenance that limited production in 2023.
NDCC (1)
NDCC (1) per pound of nickel sold for Q3 2024 was US$5.16/lb, compared to US$7.24/lb in Q3 2023. NDCC (1) significantly improved primarily as a result of lower MPR/lb partly offset by lower cobalt by-product credits (2) as a result of lower average-realized prices (1) for cobalt. MPR/lb was 19% lower for Q3 2024, compared to Q3 2023 primarily due to lower sulphur, natural gas and diesel prices, lower maintenance costs and lower sulphuric acid purchases, operational improvements, and the impact of higher nickel sales volumes. Prices for sulphur, natural gas and diesel were 13%, 64% and 10% lower in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023.
Fertilizer net by-product credits were significantly higher in Q3 2024 compared to Q3 2023 as a result of higher sales volumes and average-realized prices (1) and lower maintenance costs.
NDCC (1) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was US$6.10/lb and Sherritt maintains its 2024 guidance range for NDCC (1) at US$5.50 to US$6.00/lb.
Spending on capital (1)
Sustaining spending on capital for Q3 2024 was $7.5 million compared to $12.8 million in Q3 2023. Sustaining spending on capital of $22.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is in line with 2024 guidance.
Growth spending on capital for Q3 2024 was $3.7 million compared to $2.9 million in Q3 2023. Spending in 2024 was primarily related to the second phase of the Moa JV expansion program and is in line with 2024 guidance.
(1)
|Non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information see the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
(2)
|Cobalt by-product credits include Sherritt's share of cobalt revenue per pound of nickel sold only.
Expansion program and strategic developments
Moa JV expansion program update
Phase two of the Moa JV's expansion program, the Processing Plant, is continuing to advance. During the third quarter of 2024 piping installation continued and brick lining of vessels started.
During the quarter, the Moa JV finalized and began utilizing its US$12 million of foreign currency financing from a Cuban bank to support international payments related to construction of the Sixth Leach Train, the primary component of phase two of the expansion project.
Phase two commissioning and ramp up remains scheduled for 2025 with Sherritt expecting to commence the ramp up during the first half of the year. With completion of phase two, annual mixed sulphide precipitate production is expected to further increase toward the combined expansion target, including the new SPP, of approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt and is expected to fill the refinery to nameplate capacity to maximize profitability from the joint venture's own mine feed, displacing lower margin third-party feeds and increasing overall finished nickel and cobalt production.
Strategic developments
Sherritt, through its MHP Project, is advancing a flowsheet to convert nickel intermediates via midstream processing to produce high-purity nickel and cobalt sulphates, two fundamental feedstock materials for the electric vehicle supply chain.
During the quarter, Sherritt continued to advance engineering and process flowsheet development, to enhance and derisk the flowsheet which already yielded very positive results for metal recoveries and impurity removals. Sherritt also continued its external engagement with governments, potential customers and funding partners and advancing alignment on key commercial and project parameters including identifying optimal site locations by the year end.
A continuous solvent extraction ("SX") pilot commenced in October and this phase of engineering and process development work is expected to be completed by year end.
Power
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
$ millions (33 ⅓% basis), except as otherwise noted
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue
$
12.9
$
11.9
8%
$
36.7
$
33.1
11%
Cost of sales
10.9
5.7
91%
24.2
15.6
55%
Earnings from operations
0.4
5.6
(93%)
8.7
14.8
(41%)
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
1.1
6.2
(82%)
10.5
16.6
(37%)
CASH FLOW
Cash (used) provided by continuing operations for operating activities (1)
$
(8.6)
$
2.8
(407%)
$
(6.7)
$
9.5
(171%)
Free cash flow (1)
(8.9)
2.2
(505%)
(11.1)
7.6
(246%)
PRODUCTION AND SALES
Electricity (GWh (2) )
230
190
21%
645
520
24%
AVERAGE-REALIZED PRICE (1)
Electricity ($/MWh (2) )
$
51.85
$
56.30
(8%)
$
51.70
$
57.23
(10%)
UNIT OPERATING COSTS (1)
Electricity ($/MWh)
44.95
27.06
66%
35.26
27.07
30%
SPENDING ON CAPITAL (1)
Sustaining
$
(1.5)
$
0.6
(350%)
$
2.6
$
1.9
37%
(1)
|Non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information see the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
(2)
|Gigawatt hours ("GWh"), Megawatt hours ("MWh").
Revenue for Q3 2024 was $12.9 million which is up 8% compared to Q3 2023 primarily due to higher production on better equipment availability.
Unit operating costs (1) for Q3 2024 were $44.95/MWh compared to $27.06/MWh in Q3 2023 reflecting the higher planned maintenance work on three gas turbines that began in the second quarter of 2024 and which has now been completed. In part, the maintenance was required to also bring online another gas turbine to process additional gas being received as a result of the new wells that Power brought into production. The maintenance work and related spend was successfully funded by Energas through the Moa Swap and was incorporated into Sherritt's 2024 Power division guidance which remains unchanged. With the maintenance work now complete, Sherritt expects higher equipment availability to translate into higher production and dividends to Sherritt.
As a key partner in supporting the Cuban government's plans to increase power production, Sherritt continues to work with its Cuban partners to increase gas supply for additional electricity production. During the third quarter, a new well was drilled and was put into production in early October. This key development marks the third new well going into production since the second quarter of 2023, contributing to the improved utilization rates in the Corporation's Power division, the significantly higher levels of electricity production and the increased levels of dividends in Canada expected going forward.
Power recognized a recovery in spending on capital (1) of $1.5 million in Q3 2024 on previously capitalized inventory amounts that were expensed in the period. For the nine months ended September 30, 2024 spending on capital was $2.6 million, primarily driven by planned maintenance activities completed in the year. Sustaining spending on capital (1) to September 30, 2024 is in line with annual guidance.
Given its strong operating performance during 2024, Energas generated sufficient liquidity to distribute to Sherritt dividends in Canada of $0.9 million and $6.0 million in the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, respectively. Based on 2024 guidance estimates for production volumes, unit operating costs (1) and spending on capital (1) disclosed in the Outlook section of the MD&A, Sherritt continues to expect total dividends in Canada from Energas of approximately $10.0 million in 2024. Refer to the risks related to Sherritt's corporate structure in the Corporation's 2023 Annual Information Form for further information on risks related to dividends in Canada from Energas.
(1)
|Non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information see the Non-GAAP and other financial measures section of this press release.
OUTLOOK
2024 guidance for production volumes, unit operating costs and spending on capital remains unchanged.
CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Sherritt will hold its conference call and webcast October 31, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its third quarter 2024 results. Dial-in and webcast details are as follows:
North American callers, please dial:
1 (800) 717-1738 Passcode: 71533
International callers, please dial:
1 (289) 514-5100 Passcode: 71533
Live webcast:
Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to secure a line. Alternatively, listeners can access the conference call and presentation via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.
An archive of the webcast and replay of the conference call will also be available on the website.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS ("MD&A")
Sherritt's condensed consolidated financial statements and MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 are available at www.sherritt.com or on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . and should be read in conjunction with this news release. Financial and operating data can also be viewed in the investor relations section of Sherritt's website.
NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
Management uses the following non-GAAP and other financial measures in this press release and other documents: combined revenue, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("adjusted EBITDA"), average-realized price, unit operating cost/net direct cash cost (NDCC), adjusted net earnings/loss from continuing operations, adjusted net earnings/loss from continuing operations per share, spending on capital, combined cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities and combined free cash flow.
Management uses these measures to monitor the financial performance of the Corporation and its operating divisions and believes these measures enable investors and analysts to compare the Corporation's financial performance with its competitors and/or evaluate the results of its underlying business. These measures are intended to provide additional information, not to replace International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures, and do not have a standard definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. As these measures do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.
The non-GAAP and other financial measures are reconciled to their most directly comparable IFRS measures in the Appendix below.
ABOUT SHERRITT INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of statements that include such words as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "likely", "may", "will", "could", "should", "suspect", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding strategies, plans and estimated production amounts resulting from expansion of mining operations at the Moa Joint Venture; growing and increasing nickel and cobalt production; the Moa Joint Venture expansion program update as it relates to the Processing Plant; statements set out in the "Outlook" section of this press release; certain expectations regarding production volumes and increases, inventory levels, operating costs, capital spending and intensity; sales volumes; revenue, costs and earnings; the availability of additional gas supplies to be used for power generation; the amount and timing of dividend distributions from the Moa JV, including in the form of finished cobalt or cash under the Cobalt Swap, including management's efforts to maximize dividend distribution; the amount and timing of dividend distributions from Energas; growing shareholder value; expected annualized employee and other Corporate office-related cost savings; sufficiency of working capital management and capital project funding; strengthening the Corporation's capital structure and amounts of certain other commitments.
Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events, including commodity and product prices and demand; the level of liquidity and access to funding; share price volatility; nickel, cobalt and fertilizer production results and realized prices; current and future demand products produced by Sherritt; global demand for electric vehicles and the anticipated corresponding demand for cobalt and nickel; revenues and net operating results; environmental risks and liabilities; compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; advancements in environmental and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction technology; GHG emissions reduction goals and the anticipated timing of achieving such goals, if at all; statistics and metrics relating to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters which are based on assumptions or developing standards; environmental rehabilitation provisions; risks related to the U.S. government policy toward Cuba; current and future economic conditions in Cuba; the level of liquidity and access to funding; Sherritt share price volatility; and certain corporate objectives, goals and plans for 2024. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections.
The Corporation cautions readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, commodity risks related to the production and sale of nickel cobalt and fertilizers; security market fluctuations and price volatility; level of liquidity of Sherritt, including access to capital and financing; the ability of the Moa Joint Venture to pay dividends; the risk to Sherritt's entitlements to future distributions (including pursuant to the Cobalt Swap) from the Moa JV; risks related to Sherritt's operations in Cuba; risks related to the U.S. government policy toward Cuba, including the U.S. embargo on Cuba and the Helms-Burton legislation; political, economic and other risks of foreign operations, including the impact of geopolitical events on global prices for nickel, cobalt, fertilizers, or certain other commodities; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to enforce legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; uncertainty regarding the interpretation and/or application of the applicable laws in foreign jurisdictions; risk of future non-compliance with debt restrictions and covenants; risks related to environmental liabilities including liability for reclamation costs, tailings facility failures and toxic gas releases; compliance with applicable environment, health and safety legislation and other associated matters; risks associated with governmental regulations regarding climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; risks relating to community relations; maintaining social license to grow and operate; uncertainty about the pace of technological advancements required in relation to achieving ESG targets; risks to information technologies systems and cybersecurity; identification and management of growth opportunities; the ability to replace depleted mineral reserves; risks associated with the Corporation's joint venture partners; variability in production at Sherritt's operations in Cuba; risks associated with mining, processing and refining activities; risks associated with the operation of large projects generally; risks related to the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates; the possibility of equipment and other failures; potential interruptions in transportation; uncertainty of gas supply for electrical generation; reliance on key personnel and skilled workers; growth opportunity risks; uncertainty of resources and reserve estimates; the potential for shortages of equipment and supplies, including diesel; supplies quality issues; risks related to the Corporation's corporate structure; foreign exchange and pricing risks; credit risks; competition in product markets; future market access; interest rate changes; risks in obtaining insurance; uncertainties in labour relations; legal contingencies; risks related to the Corporation's accounting policies; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to obtain government permits; failure to comply with, or changes to, applicable government regulations; bribery and corruption risks, including failure to comply with the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act or applicable local anti-corruption law; the ability to accomplish corporate objectives, goals and plans for 2024; and the ability to meet other factors listed from time to time in the Corporation's continuous disclosure documents.
The Corporation, together with its Moa Joint Venture, is pursuing a range of growth and expansion opportunities, including without limitation, process technology solutions, development projects, commercial implementation opportunities, life of mine extension opportunities and the conversion of mineral resources to reserves. In addition to the risks noted above, factors that could, alone or in combination, prevent the Corporation from successfully achieving these opportunities may include, without limitation: identifying suitable commercialization and other partners; successfully advancing discussions and successfully concluding applicable agreements with external parties and/or partners; successfully attracting required financing; successfully developing and proving technology required for the potential opportunity; successfully overcoming technical and technological challenges; successful environmental assessment and stakeholder engagement; successfully obtaining intellectual property protection; successfully completing test work and engineering studies, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, piloting, scaling from small scale to large scale production, procurement, construction, commissioning, ramp-up to commercial scale production and completion; and securing regulatory and government approvals. There can be no assurance that any opportunity will be successful, commercially viable, completed on time or on budget, or will generate any meaningful revenues, savings or earnings, as the case may be, for the Corporation. In addition, the Corporation will incur costs in pursuing any particular opportunity, which may be significant.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities, including without limitation the "Managing Risk" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024 and the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated March 21, 2024 for the period ending December 31, 2023, which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .
The Corporation may, from time to time, make oral forward-looking statements. The Corporation advises that the above paragraph and the risk factors described in this press release and in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities should be read for a description of certain factors that could cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those in the oral forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
APPENDIX – NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES
Management uses the measures below to monitor the financial performance of the Corporation and its operating divisions and believes these measures enable investors and analysts to compare the Corporation's financial performance with its competitors and/or evaluate the results of its underlying business. These measures are intended to provide additional information, not to replace IFRS measures, and do not have a standard definition under IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. As these measures do not have a standardized meaning, they may not be comparable to similar measures provided by other companies.
The non-GAAP and other financial measures are reconciled to the most directly comparable IFRS measure as presented in the consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024.
Combined revenue
The Corporation uses combined revenue as a measure to help management assess the Corporation's financial performance across its core operations. Combined revenue includes the Corporation's consolidated revenue, less Oil and Gas revenue, and includes the revenue of the Moa JV within the Metals reportable segment on a 50% basis. Revenue of the Moa JV is included in share of earnings of Moa Joint Venture, net of tax, as a result of the equity method of accounting and excluded from the Corporation's consolidated revenue.
Revenue at Oil and Gas is excluded from Combined revenue as the segment is not currently exploring for or producing oil and gas and its revenue relate to ancillary drilling services, provided to a customer and CUPET, which is not reflective of the Corporation's core operating activities or revenue generation potential. The exclusion of revenue at Oil and Gas from Combined revenue represented a change in the composition of Combined revenue during the three months ended December 31, 2023 to better reflect the Corporation's core operating activities and revenue generation potential and the prior year measure has been restated for comparative purposes.
Management uses this measure to reflect the Corporation's economic interest in its operations prior to the application of equity accounting to help allocate financial resources and provide investors with information that it believes is useful in understanding the scope of Sherritt's business, based on its economic interest, irrespective of the accounting treatment.
The table below reconciles combined revenue to revenue per the financial statements:
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
$ millions
2024
2023
Change
2024
2023
Change
Revenue by reportable segment
Metals (1)
$
112.6
$
115.7
(3%)
$
378.3
$
477.8
(21%)
Power
12.9
11.9
8%
36.7
33.1
11%
Corporate and Other
0.9
0.4
125%
2.3
1.5
53%
Combined revenue
$
126.4
$
128.0
(1%)
$
417.3
$
512.4
(19%)
Adjustment for Moa Joint Venture
(96.9)
(96.0)
(318.9)
(334.5)
Adjustment for Oil and Gas
3.4
4.4
14.7
10.6
Financial statement revenue
$
32.9
$
36.4
(10%)
$
113.1
$
188.5
(40%)
(1)
|Revenue of Metals for the three months ended September 30, 2024 is composed of revenue recognized by the Moa JV of $96.9 million (50% basis), which is equity-accounted and included in share of earnings of Moa JV, net of tax, coupled with revenue recognized by Fort Site of $14.7 million and Metals Marketing of $1.0 million, both of which are included in consolidated revenue (for the three months ended September 30, 2023 - $96.0 million, $8.9 million and $10.8 million, respectively). Revenue of Metals for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is composed of revenue recognized by the Moa JV of $318.9 million (50% basis), coupled with revenue recognized by Fort Site of $55.5 million and Metals Marketing of $3.9 million (for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 - $334.5 million, $62.6 million and $80.7 million, respectively).
Adjusted EBITDA
The Corporation defines Adjusted EBITDA as (loss) earnings from operations and joint venture, which excludes net finance expense, income tax expense and loss from discontinued operations, net of tax, as reported in the financial statements for the period, adjusted for: depletion, depreciation and amortization; impairment losses on non-current non-financial assets and investments; and gains or losses on disposal of property, plant and equipment of the Corporation and the Moa JV. The exclusion of impairment losses eliminates the non-cash impact of the losses.
Earnings/loss from operations at Oil and Gas (net of depletion, depreciation and amortization, if applicable) is deducted from/added back to Adjusted EBITDA as the segment is not currently exploring for or producing oil and gas and its financial results relate to ancillary drilling services, provided to a customer and CUPET, and environmental rehabilitation costs for legacy assets, which are not reflective of the Corporation's core operating activities or cash generation potential. The adjustment for earnings/loss from operations at Oil and Gas (net of depletion, depreciation and amortization, if applicable) represented a change in the composition of Adjusted EBITDA during the three months ended December 31, 2023 to better reflect the Corporation's core operating activities and cash generation potential and the prior year measure has been restated for comparative purposes.
Management uses Adjusted EBITDA internally to evaluate the cash generation potential of Sherritt's operating divisions on a combined and segment basis as an indicator of ability to fund working capital needs, meet covenant obligations, service debt and fund capital expenditures, as well as provide a level of comparability to similar entities. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in evaluating the Corporation's operating results in the same manner as management and the Board of Directors.
The tables below reconcile (loss) earnings from operations and joint venture per the financial statements to Adjusted EBITDA:
$ millions, for the three months ended September 30
2024
Metals (1)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Adjustment
Total
Earnings (loss) from operations and joint venture
per financial statements
$
0.8
$
0.4
$
1.1
$
(5.7)
$
1.1
$
(2.3)
Add (deduct):
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
2.4
0.7
-
0.2
-
3.3
Oil and Gas earnings from operations, net of
depletion, depreciation and amortization
-
-
(1.1)
-
-
(1.1)
Adjustments for share of earnings of Moa Joint Venture:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
11.7
-
-
-
-
11.7
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Net finance expense
-
-
-
-
1.4
1.4
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
(2.5)
(2.5)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
14.9
$
1.1
$
-
$
(5.5)
$
-
$
10.5
$ millions, for the three months ended September 30
2023
(Restated)
Metals (1)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Adjustment
Total
(Loss) earnings from operations and joint venture
per financial statements
$
(14.9)
$
5.6
$
(7.0)
$
(7.9)
$
0.4
$
(23.8)
Add (deduct):
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
2.2
0.6
0.1
0.3
-
3.2
Oil and Gas earnings from operations, net of
depletion, depreciation and amortization
-
-
6.9
-
-
6.9
Adjustments for share of earnings of Moa Joint Venture:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
10.4
-
-
-
-
10.4
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
1.5
-
-
-
-
1.5
Net finance income
-
-
-
-
(2.8)
(2.8)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
2.4
2.4
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(0.8)
$
6.2
$
-
$
(7.6)
$
-
$
(2.2)
$ millions, for the nine months ended September 30
2024
Metals (2)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Adjustment
Total
(Loss) earnings from operations and joint venture
per financial statements
$
(17.5)
$
8.7
$
0.5
$
(19.6)
$
1.3
$
(26.6)
Add:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
7.7
1.8
0.1
0.7
-
10.3
Oil and Gas loss from operations, net of
depletion, depreciation and amortization
-
-
(0.6)
-
-
(0.6)
Adjustments for share of earnings of Moa Joint Venture:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
34.7
-
-
-
-
34.7
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
0.5
-
-
-
-
0.5
Net finance income
-
-
-
-
0.3
0.3
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
(1.6)
(1.6)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
25.4
$
10.5
$
-
$
(18.9)
$
-
$
17.0
$ millions, for the nine months ended September 30
2023
(Restated)
Metals (2)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Adjustment
Total
Earnings (loss) from operations and joint venture
per financial statements
$
19.9
$
14.8
$
(6.9)
$
(26.5)
$
(1.3)
$
-
Add (deduct):
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
7.8
1.8
0.2
0.8
-
10.6
Oil and Gas earnings from operations, net of
depletion, depreciation and amortization
-
-
6.7
-
-
6.7
Adjustments for share of earnings of Moa Joint Venture:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization
33.1
-
-
-
-
33.1
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
1.5
-
-
-
-
1.5
Net finance income
-
-
-
-
(2.4)
(2.4)
Income tax expense
-
-
-
-
3.7
3.7
Adjusted EBITDA
$
62.3
$
16.6
$
-
$
(25.7)
$
-
$
53.2
(1)
|Adjusted EBITDA of Metals for the three months ended September 30, 2024 is composed of Adjusted EBITDA at Moa JV of $8.7 million (50% basis), Adjusted EBITDA at Fort Site of $6.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA at Metals Marketing of $(0.4) million (for the three months ended September 30, 2023 - $6.4 million, $(7.7) million and $0.5 million, respectively).
(2)
|Adjusted EBITDA of Metals for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 is composed of Adjusted EBITDA at Moa JV of $18.5 million (50% basis), Adjusted EBITDA at Fort Site of $8.9 million and Adjusted EBITDA at Metals Marketing of $(2.0) million (for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 - $72.2 million, $0.3 million and $(10.2) million, respectively).
Average-realized price
Average-realized price is generally calculated by dividing revenue by sales volume for the given product in a given segment. The average-realized price for power excludes by-product and other revenue, as this revenue is not earned directly for power generation. Transactions by a Moa JV marketing company, included in other revenue, are excluded.
Management uses this measure, and believes investors use this measure, to compare the relationship between the revenue per unit and direct costs on a per unit basis in each reporting period for nickel, cobalt, fertilizer and power and provide comparability with other similar external operations.
Average-realized price for fertilizer is the weighted-average realized price of ammonia and various ammonium sulphate products.
Average-realized price for nickel and cobalt are expressed in Canadian dollars per pound sold, while fertilizer is expressed in Canadian dollars per tonne sold and electricity is expressed in Canadian dollars per megawatt hour sold.
The tables below reconcile revenue per the financial statements to average-realized price:
$ millions, except average-realized price and sales volume, for the three months ended September 30
2024
Metals
Nickel
Cobalt
Fertilizer
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Revenue per financial statements
$
78.8
$
11.5
$
13.6
$
12.9
$
13.0
$
(96.9)
$
32.9
Adjustments to revenue:
By-product and other revenue
-
-
-
(1.0)
Revenue for purposes of average-realized price calculation
78.8
11.5
13.6
11.9
Sales volume for the period
7.8
0.9
31.2
230
Volume units
Millions of
Millions of
Thousands
Gigawatt
pounds
pounds
of tonnes
hours
Average-realized price (2)(3)(4)
$
10.11
$
12.42
$
434.58
$
51.85
$ millions, except average-realized price and sales volume, for the three months ended September 30
2023
Metals
Nickel
Cobalt
Fertilizer
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Revenue per financial statements
$
78.6
$
20.4
$
8.3
$
11.9
$
13.2
$
(96.0)
$
36.4
Adjustments to revenue:
By-product and other revenue
-
-
-
(1.2)
Revenue for purposes of average-realized price calculation
78.6
20.4
8.3
10.7
Sales volume for the period
6.3
1.2
21.4
190
Volume units
Millions of
Millions of
Thousands
Gigawatt
pounds
pounds
of tonnes
hours
Average-realized price (2)(3)(4)
$
12.54
$
17.64
$
389.43
$
56.30
$ millions, except average-realized price and sales volume, for the nine months ended September 30
2024
Metals
Nickel
Cobalt
Fertilizer
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Revenue per financial statements
$
260.6
$
35.4
$
58.3
$
36.7
$
41.0
$
(318.9)
$
113.1
Adjustments to revenue:
By-product and other revenue
-
-
-
(3.4)
Revenue for purposes of average-realized price calculation
260.6
35.4
58.3
33.3
Sales volume for the period
25.0
2.6
115.8
645
Volume units
Millions of
Millions of
Thousands
Gigawatt
pounds
pounds
of tonnes
hours
Average-realized price (2)(3)(4)
$
10.41
$
13.70
$
503.33
$
51.70
$ millions, except average-realized price and sales volume, for the nine months ended September 30
2023
Metals
Nickel
Cobalt
Fertilizer
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Revenue per financial statements
$
295.5
$
89.6
$
70.2
$
33.1
$
34.6
$
(334.5)
$
188.5
Adjustments to revenue:
By-product and other revenue
-
-
-
(3.3)
Revenue for purposes of average-realized price calculation
295.5
89.6
70.2
29.8
Sales volume for the period
20.7
5.2
114.7
520
Volume units
Millions of
Millions of
Thousands
Gigawatt
pounds
pounds
of tonnes
hours
Average-realized price (2)(3)(4)
$
14.29
$
17.51
$
612.73
$
57.23
(1)
|Other revenue includes revenue from the Oil and Gas and Corporate and Other reportable segments.
(2)
|Average-realized price may not calculate exactly based on amounts presented due to foreign exchange and rounding.
(3)
|Power, average-realized price per MWh.
(4)
|Fertilizer, average-realized price per tonne.
Unit operating cost/Net direct cash cost
With the exception of Metals, which uses NDCC, unit operating cost is generally calculated by dividing cost of sales as reported in the financial statements, less depreciation, depletion and amortization in cost of sales, the impact of impairment losses, gains and losses on disposal of property, plant, and equipment and exploration and evaluation assets and certain other non-production related costs, by the number of units sold.
Metals' NDCC is calculated by dividing cost of sales, as reported in the financial statements, adjusted for the following: depreciation, depletion, amortization and impairment losses in cost of sales; cobalt by-product, fertilizer and other revenue; cobalt gain/loss; and other costs primarily related to the impact of opening and closing inventory values, by the number of finished nickel pounds sold in the period.
Unit operating costs for nickel and electricity are key measures that management and investors uses to monitor performance. NDCC of nickel is a widely-used performance measure for nickel producers. Management uses unit operating costs/NDCC to assess how well the Corporation's producing mine and power facilities are performing and to assess overall production efficiency and effectiveness internally across periods and compared to its competitors.
Unit operating cost (NDCC) for nickel is expressed in U.S. dollars per pound sold, while electricity is expressed in Canadian dollars per megawatt hour sold.
The tables below reconcile cost of sales per the financial statements to unit operating cost/NDCC:
$ millions, except unit cost and sales volume, for the three months ended September 30
2024
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Cost of sales per financial statements
$
110.1
$
10.9
$
2.8
$
(98.4)
$
25.4
Less:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization in cost of sales
(14.1)
(0.6)
96.0
10.3
Adjustments to cost of sales:
Cobalt by-product, fertilizer and other revenue
(33.8)
-
Impact of opening/closing inventory and other (2)
(6.3)
-
Cost of sales for purposes of unit cost calculation
55.9
10.3
Sales volume for the period
7.8
230
Volume units
Millions of
Gigawatt
pounds
hours
Unit operating cost (3)(4)
$
7.17
$
44.95
Unit operating cost (US$ per pound) (NDCC) (5)
$
5.16
$ millions, except unit cost and sales volume, for the three months ended September 30
2023
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Cost of sales per financial statements
$
128.1
$
5.7
$
15.1
$
(98.9)
$
50.0
Less:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization in cost of sales
(12.5)
(0.6)
115.6
5.1
Adjustments to cost of sales:
Cobalt by-product, fertilizer and other revenue
(37.1)
-
Cobalt gain
(0.3)
-
Impact of opening/closing inventory and other (2)
(18.2)
-
Cost of sales for purposes of unit cost calculation
60.0
5.1
Sales volume for the period
6.3
190
Volume units
Millions of
Gigawatt
pounds
hours
Unit operating cost (3)(4)
$
9.56
$
27.06
Unit operating cost (US$ per pound) (NDCC) (5)
$
7.24
$ millions, except unit cost and sales volume, for the nine months ended September 30
2024
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Cost of sales per financial statements
$
385.7
$
24.2
$
15.7
$
(330.9)
$
94.7
Less:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization in cost of sales
(42.4)
(1.5)
343.3
22.7
Adjustments to cost of sales:
Cobalt by-product, fertilizer and other revenue
(117.7)
-
Impact of opening/closing inventory and other (2)
(17.8)
-
Cost of sales for purposes of unit cost calculation
207.8
22.7
Sales volume for the period
25.0
645
Volume units
Millions of
Gigawatt
pounds
hours
Unit operating cost (3)(4)
$
8.30
$
35.26
Unit operating cost (US$ per pound) (NDCC) (5)
$
6.10
$ millions, except unit cost and sales volume, for the nine months ended September 30
2023
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Adjustment
Total
Cost of sales per financial statements
$
454.8
$
15.6
$
29.2
$
(294.2)
$
205.4
Less:
Depletion, depreciation and amortization in cost of sales
(40.7)
(1.5)
414.1
14.1
Adjustments to cost of sales:
Cobalt by-product, fertilizer and other revenue
(182.3)
-
Cobalt gain
(2.7)
-
Impact of opening/closing inventory and other (2)
(35.3)
-
Cost of sales for purposes of unit cost calculation
193.8
14.1
Sales volume for the period
20.7
520
Volume units
Millions of
Gigawatt
pounds
hours
Unit operating cost (3)(4)
$
9.37
$
27.07
Unit operating cost (US$ per pound) (NDCC) (5)
$
6.97
(1)
|Other is composed of the cost of sales of the Oil and Gas and Corporate and Other reportable segments.
(2)
|Other is primarily composed of royalties and other contributions, sales discounts, effect of average exchange rate changes and other non-cash items.
(3)
|Unit operating cost/NDCC may not calculate exactly based on amounts presented due to foreign exchange and rounding.
(4)
|Power, unit operating cost price per MWh.
(5)
|Unit operating costs in US$ are converted at the average exchange rate for the period.
Adjusted net earnings/loss from continuing operations and adjusted net earnings/loss from continuing operations per share
The Corporation defines adjusted net earnings/loss from continuing operations as net earnings/loss from continuing operations less items not reflective of the Corporation's current or future operational performance. These adjusting items include, but are not limited to, inventory write-downs/obsolescence, impairment of assets, gains and losses on the acquisition or disposal of assets, unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses, gains and losses on financial assets and liabilities and other one-time adjustments that have not occurred in the past two years and are not expected to recur in the next two years. While some adjustments are recurring (such as unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss and revaluations of allowances for expected credit losses (ACL)), management believes that they do not reflect the Corporation's current or future operational performance.
Net earnings/loss from continuing operations at Oil and Gas is deducted from/added back to adjusted earnings/loss from continuing operations as the segment is not currently exploring for or producing oil and gas and its financial results relate to ancillary drilling services, provided to a customer and CUPET, and environmental rehabilitation costs for legacy assets, which are not reflective of the Corporation's core operating activities or future operational performance. The adjustment for net earnings/loss from continuing operations at Oil and Gas represented a change in the composition of adjusted net earnings/loss from continuing operations during the three months ended December 31, 2023 to better reflect the Corporation's core operating activities and future operational performance and the prior year measure has been restated for comparative purposes.
Adjusted net earnings/loss from continuing operations per share is defined consistent with the definition above and divided by the Corporation's weighted-average number of common shares outstanding.
Management uses these measures internally and believes that they provide investors with performance measures with which to assess the Corporation's current or future operational performance by adjusting for items or transactions that are not reflective of its current or future operational performance.
The tables below reconcile net earnings (loss) from continuing operations and net earnings (loss) from continuing operations per share, both per the financial statements, to adjusted net loss from continuing operations and adjusted net loss from continuing operations per share, respectively:
2024
2023
For the three months ended September 30
$ millions
$/share
$ millions
$/share
Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations
$
1.8
$
0.00
$
(24.8)
$
(0.06)
Adjusting items:
Sherritt - Unrealized foreign exchange loss - continuing operations
0.3
-
(0.9)
-
Corporate and Other - Gain on repurchase of notes
(1.1)
-
-
-
Corporate and Other - Unrealized loss on nickel put options
2.6
0.01
-
-
Corporate and Other - Realized gain on nickel put options
(3.4)
(0.01)
-
-
Metals - Moa JV - Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
-
1.5
-
Metals - Moa JV - Inventory write-down/obsolescence
-
-
1.6
-
Metals - Fort Site - Inventory write-down
-
-
7.3
0.02
Metals - Metals Marketing - Cobalt gain
-
-
0.3
-
Power - Gain on revaluation of GNC receivable
(15.5)
(0.04)
(5.0)
(0.01)
Power - Loss on revaluation of Energas payable
4.0
0.01
0.5
-
Oil and Gas - Net (earnings) loss from continuing operations, net of
unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss
(1.1)
-
7.0
0.02
Total adjustments, before tax
$
(14.2)
$
(0.03)
$
12.3
$
0.03
Tax adjustments
0.9
-
0.4
-
Adjusted net loss from continuing operations
$
(11.5)
$
(0.03)
$
(12.1)
$
(0.03)
2024
2023
For the nine months ended September 30
$ millions
$/share
$ millions
$/share
Net loss from continuing operations
$
(50.6)
$
(0.13)
$
(10.9)
$
(0.03)
Adjusting items:
Sherritt - Unrealized foreign exchange loss - continuing operations
0.3
-
0.2
-
Sherritt's share - Severance related to restructuring
3.5
0.01
-
-
Corporate and Other - Unrealized gain on nickel put options
(0.8)
-
-
-
Corporate and Other - Realized gain on nickel put options
(3.4)
(0.01)
-
-
Corporate and Other - Gain on repurchase of notes
(1.8)
-
(3.5)
(0.01)
Metals - Moa JV - Impairment of property, plant and equipment
0.5
-
1.5
-
Metals - Moa JV - Inventory write-down/obsolescence
2.5
-
3.0
0.01
Metals - Fort Site - Inventory write-down
0.9
-
8.1
0.02
Metals - Metals Marketing - Inventory write-down
-
-
1.1
-
Metals - Metals Marketing - Cobalt gain
-
-
2.7
0.01
Power - Loss (gain) on revaluation of GNC receivable
2.9
0.01
(18.2)
(0.04)
Power - Loss on revaluation of Energas payable
-
-
8.9
0.02
Oil and Gas - Net (earnings) loss from continuing operations, net of
unrealized foreign exchange gain/loss
(0.7)
-
5.9
0.02
Total adjustments, before tax
$
3.9
$
0.01
$
9.7
$
0.03
Tax adjustments
0.6
-
0.4
-
Adjusted net (loss) earnings from continuing operations
$
(46.1)
$
(0.12)
$
(0.8)
$
0.00
Spending on capital
The Corporation defines spending on capital for each segment as property, plant and equipment and intangible asset expenditures on a cash basis adjusted to the accrual basis in order to account for assets that are available for use by the Corporation and the Moa Joint Venture prior to payment and includes adjustments to accruals. The Metals segment's spending on capital includes the Fort Site's expenditures, plus the Corporation's 50% share of the Moa Joint Venture's expenditures, which is accounted for using the equity method for accounting purposes.
Combined spending on capital is the aggregate of each segment's spending on capital or the Corporation's consolidated property, plant and equipment and intangible asset expenditures and the property, plant and equipment and intangible asset expenditures of the Moa Joint Venture on a 50% basis, all adjusted to the accrual basis.
Combined spending on capital is used by management, and management believes this information is used by investors, to analyze the Corporation and the Moa Joint Venture's investments in non-current assets that are held for use in the production of nickel, cobalt, fertilizers, oil and gas and power generation.
The tables below reconcile property, plant and equipment and intangible asset expenditures per the financial statements to combined spending on capital, expressed in Canadian dollars:
$ millions, for the three months ended September 30
2024
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2)
$
10.6
$
0.3
$
-
$
10.9
$
(9.8)
$
1.1
Intangible asset expenditures (2)
-
-
-
-
-
-
10.6
0.3
-
10.9
$
(9.8)
$
1.1
Adjustments:
Accrual adjustment
0.6
(1.8)
(0.1)
(1.3)
Spending on capital
$
11.2
$
(1.5)
$
(0.1)
$
9.6
$ millions, for the three months ended September 30
2023
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2)
$
13.7
$
0.6
$
0.2
$
14.5
$
(7.6)
$
6.9
Intangible asset expenditures (2)
-
-
0.1
0.1
-
0.1
13.7
0.6
0.3
14.6
$
(7.6)
$
7.0
Adjustments:
Accrual adjustment
2.0
-
-
2.0
Spending on capital
$
15.7
$
0.6
$
0.3
$
16.6
$ millions, for the nine months ended September 30
2024
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2)
$
27.8
$
4.4
$
-
$
32.2
$
(25.8)
$
6.4
Intangible asset expenditures (2)
-
-
0.2
0.2
-
0.2
27.8
4.4
0.2
32.4
$
(25.8)
$
6.6
Adjustments:
Accrual adjustment
0.6
(1.8)
(0.2)
(1.4)
Spending on capital
$
28.4
$
2.6
$
-
$
31.0
$ millions, for the nine months ended September 30
2023
Metals
Power
Other (1)
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Property, plant and equipment expenditures (2)
$
39.4
$
1.9
$
0.2
$
41.5
$
(26.9)
$
14.6
Intangible asset expenditures (2)
-
-
1.2
1.2
-
1.2
39.4
1.9
1.4
42.7
$
(26.9)
$
15.8
Adjustments:
Accrual adjustment
2.0
-
(0.7)
1.3
Spending on capital
$
41.4
$
1.9
$
0.7
$
44.0
(1)
|Includes property, plant and equipment and intangible asset expenditures of the Oil and Gas and Corporate and Other reportable segments.
(2)
|Total property, plant and equipment expenditures and total intangible asset expenditures as presented in the Corporation's condensed consolidated statements of cash flow.
Combined cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities and combined free cash flow
The Corporation defines cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities by segment as cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities for each segment calculated in accordance with IFRS and adjusted to remove the impact of cash provided (used) by wholly-owned subsidiaries. Combined cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities is the aggregate of each segment's cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities including the Corporation's 50% share of the Moa JV's cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities, which is accounted for using the equity method of accounting and excluded from consolidated cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities.
The Corporation defines free cash flow for each segment as cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities by segment, less cash expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, including exploration and evaluation assets. Combined free cash flow is the aggregate of each segment's free cash flow or the Corporation's consolidated cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities, less consolidated cash expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets, including exploration and evaluation assets, less distributions received from Moa JV, plus cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities for the Corporation's 50% share of the Moa JV, less cash expenditures on property, plant and equipment and intangible assets for the Corporation's 50% share of the Moa JV.
The Corporate and Other segment's cash used by continuing operations for operating activities is adjusted to exclude distributions received from Moa JV. Distributions from the Moa JV excluded from Corporate and Other are included in the Adjustment for Moa Joint Venture to arrive at total cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities per the financial statements.
The Metals segment's free cash flow includes the Fort Site and Metals Marketing's free cash flow, plus the Corporation's 50% share of the Moa JV's free cash flow, which is accounted for using the equity method for accounting purposes.
Combined cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities and combined free cash flow are used by management, and management believes this information is used by investors, to analyze cash flows generated from operations and assess its operations' ability to provide cash or its use of cash, and in the case of combined free cash flow, after funding cash capital requirements, to service current and future working capital needs and service debt.
The tables below reconcile combined cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities to cash provided (used) by continuing operations per the financial statements to combined free cash flow:
$ millions, for the three months ended September 30
2024
Metals (1)(2)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities
$
34.8
$
(8.6)
$
(1.9)
$
(3.2)
$
21.1
$
(0.7)
$
20.4
Less:
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
(10.6)
(0.3)
-
-
(10.9)
9.8
(1.1)
Intangible expenditures
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Free cash flow
$
24.2
$
(8.9)
$
(1.9)
$
(3.2)
$
10.2
$
9.1
$
19.3
$ millions, for the three months ended September 30
2023
(Restated)
Metals (1)(2)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities
$
10.7
$
2.8
$
2.6
$
(13.2)
$
2.9
$
1.5
$
4.4
Less:
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
(13.7)
(0.6)
(0.2)
-
(14.5)
7.6
(6.9)
Intangible expenditures
-
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
-
(0.1)
Free cash flow
$
(3.0)
$
2.2
$
2.3
$
(13.2)
$
(11.7)
$
9.1
$
(2.6)
$ millions, for the nine months ended September 30
2024
Metals (3)(4)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities
$
87.2
$
(6.7)
$
(20.7)
$
(28.4)
$
31.4
$
(35.8)
$
(4.4)
Less:
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
(27.8)
(4.4)
-
-
(32.2)
25.8
(6.4)
Intangible expenditures
-
-
(0.2)
-
(0.2)
-
(0.2)
Free cash flow
$
59.4
$
(11.1)
$
(20.9)
$
(28.4)
$
(1.0)
$
(10.0)
$
(11.0)
$ millions, for the nine months ended September 30
2023
(Restated)
Metals (3)(4)
Power
Oil and
Corporate
Combined
Adjustment
Total
Cash provided (used) by continuing operations for operating activities
$
112.5
$
9.5
$
3.8
$
(59.9)
$
65.9
$
(19.6)
$
46.3
Less:
Property, plant and equipment expenditures
(39.4)
(1.9)
(0.2)
-
(41.5)
26.9
(14.6)
Intangible expenditures
-
-
(1.2)
-
(1.2)
-
(1.2)
Free cash flow
$
73.1
$
7.6
$
2.4
$
(59.9)
$
23.2
$
7.3
$
30.5
(1)
|Cash provided by continuing operations for operating activities for the Moa JV, Fort Site and Metals Marketing was $0.7 million, $35.9 million and $(1.8) million, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (September 30, 2023 - $(1.8) million, $(12.2) million and $24.7 million, respectively).
(2)
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures and intangible expenditures for the Moa JV, Fort Site and Metals Marketing was $9.9 million, $0.7 million and nil, respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2024 (September 30, 2023 - $7.5 million, $6.2 million and nil, respectively).
(3)
|Cash provided by continuing operations for operating activities for the Moa JV, Fort Site and Metals Marketing was $35.8 million, $47.9 million and $3.5 million, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (September 30, 2023 - $51.6 million, $(17.4) million and $78.3 million, respectively).
(4)
|Property, plant and equipment expenditures and intangible expenditures for the Moa JV, Fort Site and Metals Marketing was $25.9 million, $1.9 million and nil, respectively, for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 (September 30, 2023 - $26.8 million, $12.6 million and nil, respectively).
Sherritt Reaffirms 2024 Guidance Following the Nationwide Power Outage in Cuba
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced an update on its operations in Cuba following the nationwide power outage that began on October 18, 2024 (please refer to Sherritt's press release dated October 21, 2024 titled "Sherritt Provides an Operational Update" ). Despite the power outage and adverse weather from the tropical storm that occurred shortly after, Sherritt maintains its 2024 guidance ranges.
The Moa nickel mine and all Energas S.A. ("Energas") facilities returned to full operating capacity on October 27, 2024. Following the power outage, the Moa nickel mine was operating at a reduced capacity of 50% to 60% with power sourced from the mine site's own power generating capabilities. Despite this, there was not a material impact to mixed sulphides production. Moreover, the Corporation's refinery in Alberta had strategically built-up feed inventory earlier in the year, ensuring reliable feed throughput for finished nickel production. At Energas, operations had partially resumed by Saturday, October 19, 2024 although some temporary disruptions continued due to the complexities involving the power grid. Energas was instrumental in assisting to restore power to the Cuban national grid. The Energas facilities, which are comprised of two reliable combined cycle plants, generate low-cost electricity from domestically sourced natural gas and are among the lowest carbon emitting power sources in Cuba.
Throughout the nationwide power outage, all environmental protection and safety activities at sites in Cuba continued uninterrupted, and there were no environmental incidents or injuries reported among personnel.
About Sherritt International
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of statements that include such words as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "likely", "may", "will", "could", "should", "suspect", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, the Corporation's 2024 guidance.
Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events, including commodity and product prices and demand; the level of liquidity and access to funding; share price volatility; production results; realized prices for production; earnings and revenues; global demand for electric vehicles and the anticipated corresponding demand for cobalt and nickel; the commercialization of certain proprietary technologies and services; advancements in environmental and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction technology; GHG emissions reduction goals and the anticipated timing of achieving such goals, if at all; statistics and metrics relating to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters which are based on assumptions or developing standards; environmental rehabilitation provisions; environmental risks and liabilities; compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; risks related to the U.S. government policy toward Cuba; and certain corporate objectives, goals and plans for 2024. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections.
The Corporation cautions readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty in the ability to accurately forecast the timing of operations operating at full capacity following the power outages of the Cuban national grid, security market fluctuations and price volatility; level of liquidity and the related ability of the Moa Joint Venture to pay dividends; access to capital; access to financing; the risk to Sherritt's entitlements to future distributions (including pursuant to the Cobalt Swap) from the Moa Joint Venture, the impact of infectious diseases, the impact of global conflicts; changes in the global price for nickel, cobalt, oil, gas, fertilizers or certain other commodities; risks related to Sherritt's operations in Cuba; risks related to the U.S. government policy toward Cuba, including the U.S. embargo on Cuba and the Helms-Burton legislation; political, economic and other risks of foreign operations; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to enforce legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; uncertainty regarding the interpretation and/or application of the applicable laws in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with applicable environment, health and safety legislation and other associated matters; risks associated with governmental regulations regarding climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; risks relating to community relations; maintaining social license to grow and operate; risks related to environmental liabilities including liability for reclamation costs, tailings facility failures and toxic gas releases; uncertainty about the pace of technological advancements required in relation to achieving ESG targets; risks to information technologies systems and cybersecurity; identification and management of growth opportunities; the ability to replace depleted mineral reserves; risk of future non-compliance with debt restrictions and covenants; risks associated with the Corporation's joint venture partners; variability in production at Sherritt's operations in Cuba; risks associated with mining, processing and refining activities; potential interruptions in transportation; uncertainty of gas supply for electrical generation; reliance on key personnel and skilled workers; growth opportunity risks; the possibility of equipment and other failures; uncertainty of resources and reserve estimates; the potential for shortages of equipment and supplies, including diesel; supplies quality issues; risks related to the Corporation's corporate structure; risks associated with the operation of large projects generally; risks related to the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates; foreign exchange and pricing risks; credit risks; shortage of equipment and supplies; competition in product markets; future market access; interest rate changes; risks in obtaining insurance; uncertainties in labour relations; legal contingencies; risks related to the Corporation's accounting policies; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to obtain government permits; failure to comply with, or changes to, applicable government regulations; bribery and corruption risks, including failure to comply with the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act or applicable local anti-corruption law; the ability to accomplish corporate objectives, goals and plans for 2023; and the ability to meet other factors listed from time to time in the Corporation's continuous disclosure documents.
In addition to the risks noted above, factors that could, alone or in combination, prevent the Corporation from successfully achieving the benefits from expansion opportunities may include, without limitation: identifying suitable commercialization and other partners; successfully advancing discussions and successfully concluding applicable agreements with external parties and/or partners; successfully attracting required financing; successfully developing and proving technology required for the potential opportunity; successfully overcoming technical and technological challenges; successful environmental assessment and stakeholder engagement; successfully obtaining intellectual property protection; successfully completing test work and engineering studies, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, piloting, scaling from small scale to large scale production; procurement, construction, commissioning, ramp-up to commercial scale production and completion; unanticipated cost increases; supply chain challenges and securing regulatory and government approvals. There can be no assurance that any opportunity will be successful, commercially viable, completed on time or on budget, or will generate any meaningful revenues, savings or earnings, as the case may be, for the Corporation. In addition, the Corporation will incur costs in pursuing any particular opportunity, which may be significant. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities, including without limitation the "Managing Risk" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated March 21, 2024 for the period ending December 31, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .
The Corporation may, from time to time, make oral forward-looking statements. The Corporation advises that the above paragraph and the risk factors described in this press release and in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities should be read for a description of certain factors that could cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those in the oral forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
Sherritt Provides an Operational Update
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) today announced an operational update following a countrywide power outage in Cuba that began on Friday, October 18 th . Partial restoration of power occurred on Saturday, October 19 th with efforts toward the complete restoration of the national grid continuing. At this time, Sherritt does not anticipate any impact to its 2024 guidance.
At Sherritt's Metals division, the Moa Nickel mine, began operating at a reduced capacity of 50% to 60% with the mine site's power generating capabilities providing power following the outage. In addition, the mine provided power to regional power stations to assist with restarting in anticipation of connecting and generating power back to the national grid. Operations at the mine are expected to return to full capacity once power from the national grid is restored. Cuba's national power company expects this to occur in the coming days, with the timing potentially affected by the impacts of Hurricane Oscar which are still to be assessed. Hurricane Oscar, which weakened to a tropical storm, is not anticipated to have any material impact to the mine site beyond the potential for minor delays in timing for power from the national grid to be restored. With the impact of the power outage minimized by the operation's backup power supply and prudent risk mitigation planning, there is not expected to be a material impact to mixed sulphides production.
Sherritt's Power division has played a meaningful role in assisting to restore power to the Cuban national grid. Teams at Energas S.A. ("Energas") worked unceasingly since the power outage occurred, partially or fully restoring operations at all Energas facilities by Saturday, October 19 th with some intermittent temporary disruptions occurring since then given the complexities with establishing power to the grid.
Sherritt continues to stand in solidarity with its Cuban partners, collaborating to achieve the complete restoration of power to the Cuban national grid.
About Sherritt International
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of statements that include such words as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "likely", "may", "will", "could", "should", "suspect", "outlook", "potential", "projected", "continue" or other similar words or phrases. Specifically, forward-looking statements in this document include, but are not limited to, statements regarding, the Corporation's 2024 guidance and timing of a return to full operating rates at the Moa Nickel mine.
Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations, assumptions and projections about future events, including commodity and product prices and demand; the level of liquidity and access to funding; share price volatility; production results; realized prices for production; earnings and revenues; global demand for electric vehicles and the anticipated corresponding demand for cobalt and nickel; the commercialization of certain proprietary technologies and services; advancements in environmental and greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction technology; GHG emissions reduction goals and the anticipated timing of achieving such goals, if at all; statistics and metrics relating to Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) matters which are based on assumptions or developing standards; environmental rehabilitation provisions; environmental risks and liabilities; compliance with applicable environmental laws and regulations; risks related to the U.S. government policy toward Cuba; and certain corporate objectives, goals and plans for 2024. By their nature, forward-looking statements require the Corporation to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. There is significant risk that predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections will not prove to be accurate, that the assumptions may not be correct and that actual results may differ materially from such predictions, forecasts, conclusions or projections.
The Corporation cautions readers of this press release not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement as a number of factors could cause actual future results, conditions, actions or events to differ materially from the targets, expectations, estimates or intentions expressed in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to, uncertainty in the ability to accurately forecast the timing of operations operating a full capacity following the power outages of the Cuban national grid, security market fluctuations and price volatility; level of liquidity and the related ability of the Moa Joint Venture to pay dividends; access to capital; access to financing; the risk to Sherritt's entitlements to future distributions (including pursuant to the Cobalt Swap) from the Moa Joint Venture, the impact of infectious diseases, the impact of global conflicts; changes in the global price for nickel, cobalt, oil, gas, fertilizers or certain other commodities; risks related to Sherritt's operations in Cuba; risks related to the U.S. government policy toward Cuba, including the U.S. embargo on Cuba and the Helms-Burton legislation; political, economic and other risks of foreign operations; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to enforce legal rights in foreign jurisdictions; uncertainty regarding the interpretation and/or application of the applicable laws in foreign jurisdictions; compliance with applicable environment, health and safety legislation and other associated matters; risks associated with governmental regulations regarding climate change and greenhouse gas emissions; risks relating to community relations; maintaining social license to grow and operate; risks related to environmental liabilities including liability for reclamation costs, tailings facility failures and toxic gas releases; uncertainty about the pace of technological advancements required in relation to achieving ESG targets; risks to information technologies systems and cybersecurity; identification and management of growth opportunities; the ability to replace depleted mineral reserves; risk of future non-compliance with debt restrictions and covenants; risks associated with the Corporation's joint venture partners; variability in production at Sherritt's operations in Cuba; risks associated with mining, processing and refining activities; potential interruptions in transportation; uncertainty of gas supply for electrical generation; reliance on key personnel and skilled workers; growth opportunity risks; the possibility of equipment and other failures; uncertainty of resources and reserve estimates; the potential for shortages of equipment and supplies, including diesel; supplies quality issues; risks related to the Corporation's corporate structure; risks associated with the operation of large projects generally; risks related to the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates; foreign exchange and pricing risks; credit risks; shortage of equipment and supplies; competition in product markets; future market access; interest rate changes; risks in obtaining insurance; uncertainties in labour relations; legal contingencies; risks related to the Corporation's accounting policies; uncertainty in the ability of the Corporation to obtain government permits; failure to comply with, or changes to, applicable government regulations; bribery and corruption risks, including failure to comply with the Corruption of Foreign Public Officials Act or applicable local anti-corruption law; the ability to accomplish corporate objectives, goals and plans for 2023; and the ability to meet other factors listed from time to time in the Corporation's continuous disclosure documents.
In addition to the risks noted above, factors that could, alone or in combination, prevent the Corporation from successfully achieving the benefits from expansion opportunities may include, without limitation: identifying suitable commercialization and other partners; successfully advancing discussions and successfully concluding applicable agreements with external parties and/or partners; successfully attracting required financing; successfully developing and proving technology required for the potential opportunity; successfully overcoming technical and technological challenges; successful environmental assessment and stakeholder engagement; successfully obtaining intellectual property protection; successfully completing test work and engineering studies, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, piloting, scaling from small scale to large scale production; procurement, construction, commissioning, ramp-up to commercial scale production and completion; unanticipated cost increases; supply chain challenges and securing regulatory and government approvals. There can be no assurance that any opportunity will be successful, commercially viable, completed on time or on budget, or will generate any meaningful revenues, savings or earnings, as the case may be, for the Corporation. In addition, the Corporation will incur costs in pursuing any particular opportunity, which may be significant. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive and should be considered in conjunction with the risk factors described in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities, including without limitation the "Managing Risk" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and the Annual Information Form of the Corporation dated March 21, 2024 for the period ending December 31, 2023, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca .
The Corporation may, from time to time, make oral forward-looking statements. The Corporation advises that the above paragraph and the risk factors described in this press release and in the Corporation's other documents filed with the Canadian securities authorities should be read for a description of certain factors that could cause the actual results of the Corporation to differ materially from those in the oral forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any oral or written forward-looking information or statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information and statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.
ASX Cobalt Stocks: 4 Biggest Companies in 2024
Strong electric vehicle (EV) sales have been driving up demand for key battery raw materials in recent years. EVs require lithium-ion batteries to run, and each battery could contain up to 15 kilograms of cobalt.
This means that as demand for EVs increases, so too will demand for cobalt — and, as one of the top four cobalt-producing countries in the world, Australia finds itself in a position to capitalise on this demand.
About 74 percent of global cobalt output comes from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). However, Australia is proving to be a solid contender; though it is only responsible for 2 percent of the world’s cobalt production, it holds about 15.5 percent of global reserves. Moreover, while the DRC’s labour and mining practices have often been labeled unethical and unsustainable, Australian miners are focused on safer, more environmentally friendly practices.
While cobalt prices haven't recovered from their fall in early 2023, EV demand is expected to be strong in the long term.
When it comes to getting exposure to the Australian market, large players may be a good place to start. Read on for a look at the biggest cobalt stocks on the ASX sorted by market cap. All market cap and share price data was obtained on October 7, 2024, using TradingView's stock screener.
1. Ardea Resources (ASX:ARL)
Market cap: AU$74.88 million
Share price: AU$0.45
Ardea Resources' primary focus is developing its wholly owned Kalgoorlie nickel project, which the company says “hosts the largest nickel-cobalt resource in the developed world.” Located in Western Australia, the project includes the Goongarrie Hub deposit.
A 2023 prefeasibility study shows that the Goongarrie Hub has an ore reserve of 194.1 million tonnes at 0.05 percent cobalt and 0.7 percent nickel, resulting in 99,000 tonnes of contained cobalt and 1.36 million tonnes of contained nickel. The study indicates that this resource would support an open-pit mining operation with a 40 year mine life and annual output of 2,000 tonnes of cobalt and 30,000 tonnes of nickel.
In late March, the company shared that a detailed hydrogeology drilling program had commenced to quantify long-term water supply.
Ardea is now working on a definitive feasibility study (DFS), with funding from its strategic partners Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TSE:5713) and Mitsubishi (TSE:8058). The DFS is slated for completion in the second half of 2025.
2. Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB)
Market cap: AU$37.6 million
Share price: AU$0.086
Cobalt Blue Holdings focuses solely on cobalt and is enthusiastic about the metal’s ethical and environmental potential within the renewable energy market. The company owns the New South Wales-based Broken Hill project, a cobalt asset that it says adheres to Australian labour and sustainability standards, and is planning the Kwinana cobalt-nickel refinery.
In November 2023, Cobalt Blue released the results of its cobalt-nickel refinery study. During Stage 1, the proposed refinery would process third-party feedstock and have a capacity of 3,000 tonnes of cobalt sulphate per year, along with 1,000 tonnes of nickel sulphate annually. Stage 2 would have the option to include potential feedstock from Broken Hill. The study projects stable margins throughout potential cobalt price fluctuations.
A few days later, the company announced that its potential partner for the refinery is Iwatani (TSE:8088), a battery minerals trader. According to Cobalt Blue, if everything goes through as planned, the refinery will be constructed on Iwatani's property in Western Australia's Kwinana industrial area.
Cobalt Blue provided another update on the refinery in early October, reporting that construction is set to commence in the first half of 2025, with completion expected within 12 months.
3. Jervois Global (ASX:JRV)
Market cap: AU$35.14 million
Share price: AU$0.013
Jervois Global is focused on producing battery minerals, with a specific emphasis on cobalt. Jervois boasts operations worldwide and hopes to become the only cobalt miner in the US at its Idaho Cobalt Operation (ICO).
In mid-2023, the company won US$15 million from the US Department of Defense (DoD) to fund drilling at ICO as well as a bankable feasibility study for construction of a US cobalt refinery. Resource drilling began at the Sunshine deposit at the ICO project shortly after, while work on a bankable feasibility study for the cobalt refinery was launched last October.
DoD-funded resource-extension drilling at the RAM deposit kicked off in March of this year. The following month, Jervois completed its maiden JORC-compliant resource estimate for the Sunshine deposit as part of its deliverables under the DoD funding agreement.
The deposit hosts inferred resources of 520,000 tonnes at 0.5 percent cobalt, 0.68 percent copper and 0.49 grams per tonne gold at a cut-off-grade of 0.25 percent cobalt, for 5.75 million pounds of contained cobalt.
In June, Jervois inked a memorandum of understanding with current customer Global Tungsten & Powders to evaluate the latter potentially making a minority equity investment in Jervois’ proposed US cobalt refinery.
4. Kuniko (ASX:KNI)
Market cap: AU$13.88 million
Share price: AU$0.155
Norway-focused Kuniko is targeting three metals key for the EV industry: cobalt, nickel and copper. The majority of its assets are in Norway, including its Skuterud cobalt project, Undal-Nyberget copper project and Ringerike battery metals project. Ringerike hosts the past-producing Ertelien nickel-copper-cobalt target.
In its quarterly report for September 2023, Kuniko highlighted significant developments, including an investment of AU$7.8 million by Stellantis (NYSE:STLA), which acquired a 19.99 percent interest in Kuniko and secured a 35 percent offtake for future production of nickel and cobalt sulphate from Kuniko's Norwegian projects for nine years.
In April, the company released a maiden resource estimate for Ertelien showing 23.3 million tonnes of inferred resources containing 49,700 tonnes of nickel, 37,300 tonnes of copper and 3,300 tonnes of cobalt, including high-grade sulphide resources of 4.59 million tonnes at 0.03 percent cobalt and disseminated sulphide resources of 18.68 million tonnes of 0.01 percent cobalt.
Kuniko undertook a second phase expansion drill program over the summer at Ertelien. “Our aim is to demonstrate progress towards developing a Voisey Bay style resource as a potential new source of critical battery metals for European industries,” Kuniko CEO Antony Beckmand stated. The assay results were published in September, and will be incorporated into an updated resource estimate to be published in Q4 2024.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Australia for real-time updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Melissa Pistilli, currently hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
Sherritt Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
Sherritt International Corporation ("Sherritt" or the "Corporation") (TSX:S) will release its third quarter 2024 results after market close on October 30, 2024. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on October 31, 2024, at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt's third quarter 2024 financial and operational performance.
Dial-in and Webcast Details:
North America dial-in number:
1 (800) 717-1738 Passcode: 71533
International dial-in number:
1 (289) 514-5100 Passcode: 71533
Webcast and slide presentation:
Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line and avoid delays. Alternatively, listeners will be able to access the conference call via the webcast available on Sherritt's website.
A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.
About Sherritt International
Sherritt is a world leader in using hydrometallurgical processes to mine and refine nickel and cobalt – metals deemed critical for the energy transition. Sherritt's Moa Joint Venture has a current estimated mine life of 25 years and has embarked on an expansion program focused on increasing annual mixed sulphide precipitate production by approximately 20% of contained nickel and cobalt. The Corporation's Power division, through its ownership in Energas S.A., is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba with installed electrical generating capacity of 506 MW, representing approximately 10% of the national electrical generating capacity in Cuba. The Energas facilities are comprised of two combined cycle plants that produce low-cost electricity from one of the lowest carbon emitting sources of power in Cuba. Sherritt's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "S".
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241008311332/en/
For further information, please contact:
Tom Halton
Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs
Email: investor@sherritt.com
Telephone: (416) 935-2451
www.sherritt.com
News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia
Top 10 Cobalt Producers by Country (Updated 2024)
The cobalt market is facing high demand, but analysts advise that production is also on the rise.
One of the metal’s main catalysts is excitement about electric vehicles. The lithium-ion batteries that power electric vehicles require lithium, graphite and cobalt, among other raw materials, and demand for these important commodities is expected to keep rising as the shift toward clean technologies continues at a global scale. Additionally, the metal is predominantly produced as a by-product of copper and nickel, two other metals that are important for the green transition.
Given those circumstances, it’s interesting to look at the top cobalt producers by country. According to the US Geological Survey, world production has increased significantly over the past two years. In 2023 total cobalt output topped 230,000 metric tons (MT), a large increase from 2022’s 190,000 MT, and a big jump from 2021's 165,000 MT.
Read on for a closer look at cobalt supply and which countries lead in production.
1. Democratic Republic of Congo
Mine production: 170,000 metric tons
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is by far the world’s largest producer of cobalt, with 170,000 metric tons of production in 2023, accounting for roughly 73 percent of global production. The country has been the top producer of the metal for some time, and is likely to remain crucial to the cobalt market for the foreseeable future.
However, cobalt mining in the DRC is associated with rampant human rights abuses and child labor, due in part to the large presence of unregulated artisanal mining. Attempts have been made to regulate the DRC's artisanal mining sector. But with hundreds of thousands of people relying on artisanal mining for income, eliminating it completely isn't possible.
Efforts to date include the creation of a new state company, Entreprise Générale du Cobalt, to buy and market all artisanal cobalt mined in the DRC; it was set up in 2019 and struggled to make progress. However, in February 2024, it signed an agreement with state miner Gecamines for exclusive mining rights to five mining areas.
Aside from that, the Responsible Minerals Initiative, in cooperation with the Global Battery Alliance, has drafted a framework for a regulated artisanal mining sector. The DRC's mines minister formally approved the ASM Cobalt Standard in 2022, and plans for assessing its effectiveness at pilot sites are being developed.
Outside the DRC's artisanal mining sphere, cobalt is largely produced as a by-product of copper mines, including the Tenke Fungurume mine, owned by the CMOC Group (OTC Pink:CMCLF,HKEX:3993); Metalkol RTR, owned by Eurasian Resources Group and the KOV; and the Mutanda and Mashamba East mines, owned by Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF).
2. Indonesia
Mine production: 17,000 metric tons
After producing only 2,700 MT of cobalt in 2021, Indonesia has ramped up production to become the second largest producer of the EV metal. This rapid change was the result of an increase in investment in Indonesia's battery metals supply chain, predominantly from Chinese companies, which moved in after Indonesia banned nickel ore exports in 2019. The country's higher cobalt production has come from four new high-pressure acid leaching (HPAL) facilities that process ore to produce both nickel and cobalt in mixed hydroxide precipitate, which can then be exported.
The first two HPAL operations came online in 2021 as part of the existing Indonesia Morowali Industrial Park. The facilities were developed by QMB New Materials, a joint venture between Tsingshan Holding Group, GEM (SZSE:002340), CATL (SZSE:300750) and Hanwa (TSE:8078). As of late 2023, two others are also operating in the country — one run by Huayue, owned by Tsingshan and CMOC Group, and one run by Halmahera Persada Lygend, owned by Lygend Resources (HKEX:2245) and Trimegah Bangun Persada (IDX:NCKL).
In mid-2024, partners Eramet (EPA:ERA) and chemical producer BASF (OTCQX:BFFAF,FWB:BASF) decided against executing the planned US$2.6 billion Sonic Bay nickel-cobalt hydrometallurgical complex due to nickel market dynamics, including low prices and oversupply. Sonic Bay would have processed ore from the Weda Bay nickel mine to produce 7,500 MT of cobalt and 67,000 MT of nickel per year.
According to a market report released in May 2023 from the Cobalt Institute, Indonesia has the potential to increase its cobalt output 10 fold by 2030. In the same vein, data from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence indicates that Indonesia's 2030 cobalt output will make up 20 percent of global production compared to 1 percent in 2021 and 5 percent in 2022. While the market has been searching for an alternative to the DRC for its cobalt, both Indonesia's nickel industry and this rapid build out come with their own environmental concerns.
3. Russia
Mine production: 8,800 metric tons
After rising in 2022, Russia’s cobalt production declined in 2023, falling from 9,200 metric tons to 8,800 metric tons. While the country's cobalt reserves stand at 250,000 MT, Russia is still well behind the DRC in terms of production. Large Russian miner Norilsk Nickel produces cobalt and is among the world’s top five producers of the mineral.
With concerns about DRC cobalt running high, some automakers have been calling for increased electric vehicle battery production in Europe. There was hope that this push could boost Russia's future cobalt production — however, that may now be out of the question while the country wages war against Ukraine. In April 2022, the US hit Russian cobalt with a 45 percent duty that was set to expire on January 1, 2024. The sanctions on Russian and Belarusian cobalt were extended in June 2024. Additionally, a 25 percent tariff has also been introduced on Chinese cobalt.
4. Australia
Mine production: 4,600 metric tons
As the DRC becomes increasingly challenging for miners and as investors try to divert their interests away from Africa, Australia is another country that’s receiving more attention — the island nation's cobalt reserves are the second largest in the world at 1,700,000 MT.
Despite holding a large amount in reserves, Australian cobalt production contracted year-over-year from 2022 to 2023. After output spiked to 5,900 metric tons in 2022, cobalt production declined to 4,600 metric tons in 2023.
As is the case for many other countries on this list, cobalt is produced in Australia as a by-product of copper and nickel mining. The country’s nickel mines are located in the western part of the country, mostly around the Kalgoorlie and Leonora regions.
Additionally, the Australian government has been sending geologists to search for cobalt in mine waste, an effort that bore fruit when Queensland geologist Anita Parbhakar-Fox tested a copper mine waste sample that graded 7,000 parts per million cobalt. The CEO of Australian company Cobalt Blue Holdings (ASX:COB,OTC Pink:CBBHF) described the discovery as a game changer to the Financial Times, estimating there could be up to 300,000 MT of cobalt in Australian mine waste.
Another important cobalt project in the country under Cobalt Blue is the Broken Hill project, which will allow for cobalt production on-site, rather than extracted as a by-product of nickel. Broken Hill is planned to begin production in 2026, and is anticipated to have an output of around 4,000 metric tons of cobalt annually over a 20 year mine lifespan.
5. Madagascar
Mine production: 4,000 metric tons
Madagascar’s cobalt production was suspended in 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19, leading the country’s output for the year to fall to 850 from 3,400 MT in 2019. However, Madagascar’s cobalt-mining industry rebounded through 2021, putting out 3,500 MT in 2022, and 4,000 MT in 2023.
Much of the country’s cobalt production comes from the Ambatovy nickel-cobalt mine, owned by Japanese company Sumitomo (TSE:8053) and the Korean government.
In August 2024, the companies submitted a debt restructuring plan to a London court. According to media reports, Sumitomo, the project's major shareholder, has accumulated 410 billion yen in losses stemming from the project, including a 265.5 billion yen total impairment loss.
6. Philippines
Mine production: 3,800 metric tons
The Philippines is the sixth largest cobalt producer in the world. The country’s cobalt production has remained steady over the last two years, coming in at 3,800 metric tons. The Asian country is also a top nickel producer.
The fate of mining in the Philippines was up in the air for a while as former President Rodrigo Duterte and former Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu called for a shutdown of all mines in the country based on environmental concerns. However, Duterte seemed to have a change of heart in early 2021, lifting a ban on new mine permits in an effort to boost revenues.
His successor, President Bongbong Marcos, has ordered the country's Department of Environment and Natural Resources to enforce stricter guidelines and safety protocols on both small- and large-scale mines. He hopes to bring illegal mining operations into compliance so they can operate legally and with safer conditions for employees.
7. Cuba
Mine production: 3,200 metric tons
Cuban cobalt production fell in 2023 to 3,200 metric tons, down from 3,700 MT in the year prior.
The country’s Moa region is home to the Moa joint venture nickel-cobalt operation held by Canadian firm Sherritt International (TSX:S,OTC Pink:SHERF) and the General Nickel Company of Cuba. Moa uses an open-pit mining system to produce lateritic ore, which is processed into mixed sulfides containing nickel and cobalt using HPAL. The country’s state-owned nickel miner, is the sole operator of the Che Guevara processing plant at Moa.
8. New Caledonia
Mine production: 3,000 metric tons
New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the Pacific Ocean east of Australia, is known for its mineral industry, primarily focused on nickel and cobalt mining. According to a 2019 USGS Mineral Yearbook report, nickel mining contributes roughly 7 percent of the country’s annual GDP.
Although cobalt production in New Caledonia has increased year-over-year, climbing from 2,000 MT in 2022 to 3,000 metric tons in 2023, the island nation’s primary cobalt producing mine has been embroiled in controversy.
The Goro nickel and cobalt mine, which was brought into operation by Vale (NYSE:VALE), has been impacted by weak nickel prices and electoral reform unrest. In 2020, Vale opted to sell the project as part of a broader company restructuring. The following year, Goro was acquired by Prony Resources New Caledonia consortium, a joint venture owned by New Caledonian entities and international commodities trader Trafigura.
Earlier in 2024, the mine was again making headlines when Trafigura Group declined to provide additional funding for Prony Resources Nouvelle-Calédonie, as part of a French government rescue plan for New Caledonia's struggling mining sector.
9. Papua New Guinea
Mine production: 2,900 metric tons
Papua New Guinea has made the list of top cobalt producers by country for the sixth year in a row. In 2023, the small country off the coast of Australia produced 2,900 MT of cobalt as a by-product of nickel production, staying nearly flat with the previous year's output of 3,000 MT.
The country’s main cobalt producer is the Ramu nickel mine near Madang, a joint venture between private company MCC Ramu NiCo, Nickel 28 Capital (TSXV:NKL,OTC Pink:CONXF) and the Papua New Guinea government.
10. Turkey
Mine production: 2,800 metric tons
Taking the tenth spot on the list is Turkey, which has seen its annual cobalt output rise from 2,100 MT in 2022 to 2,800 metric tons in 2023. The Middle Eastern nation also boasts large reserves totaling 91,000 MT.
A 2021 report from the British Geological Survey, underscored the importance of Turkey's cobalt potential amid the energy transition, noting “the greatest cobalt resource potential lies in laterite deposits in the Balkans and Turkey and in magmatic and black shale-hosted deposits in Fennoscandia.”
It went on to point out that in the Balkans and Turkey, 27 nickel laterite deposits are known to contain cobalt in significant quantities, with several deposits holding over 10,000 MT of cobalt metal. Currently, only nickel is extracted from these deposits, but advancements in processing technologies like high-pressure acid leaching may allow for cobalt recovery in the future.
FAQs for cobalt production
What is the most common source of cobalt?
As cobalt is only found in a chemically combined form, it must be separated from mined ore. Most commonly, cobalt is produced as a by-product at copper or nickel mines. According to Benchmark Minerals, currently three-quarters of cobalt is produced from copper-primary mines and 25 percent is produced from nickel-primary mines. The agency forecasts that by 2030, cobalt production from copper-primary mines will fall to 57 percent, while that from nickel-primary mines will rise to 41 percent.
How rare is cobalt on Earth?
Cobalt is the 32nd most common element on Earth, according to the Cobalt Institute, meaning it isn't particularly rare. However, only a handful of countries have cobalt reserves over 300,000 MT, with the DRC coming in first place at 4 million MT, Australia in second at 1.5 million MT and Indonesia coming in third place with 600,000 MT. In fact, the DRC has higher cobalt reserves than the rest of the world combined.
How many years of cobalt are left?
How long it will take to deplete cobalt reserves and resources depends on the approach and speed with which electrification and a fully renewable society is approached, according to a 2019 study. Another factor is whether or not lithium-ion battery formulas that require cobalt will continue to be the norm in the future. If widespread cobalt substitution does take place, that will ease demand pressures on the metal.
Why is cobalt so valuable?
Cobalt has risen in recent years due to supply chain difficulties and the metal's necessity in many lithium-ion battery cathodes, with prices peaking in March and April 2022 at over US$80,000 per MT. However, prices have fallen since then, and sat around the US$33,000 mark as of November 2023. The EV story has led to increased cobalt supply, meaning that there will be short-term price pressures due to oversupply as demand continues to rise in the coming years.
What is the problem with cobalt mining?
Most cobalt production takes place in the DRC, which is known for artisanal mining. Artisanal miners are adults and children who are not employed by mining companies, but mine independently using their own tools or just their hands.
A 2023 ABC news report on the country's artisanal mining industry estimates that 200,000 artisanal miners are working on cobalt deposits; unfortunately, a lack of oversight and safety measures means injuries and death are more frequent than in regulated mining. While organizations are working to keep the supply chain transparent, it is hard to fully avoid cobalt that is sourced through child labor and human rights abuses.
Other countries are not exempt from concerns related to mining cobalt — Indonesia's burgeoning cobalt production comes with the vast environmental concerns that plague the nation's nickel industry.
Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!
Securities Disclosure: I, Georgia Williams, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
