Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Announces Corporate Updates

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") from January 18, 2024 to February 16, 2024 . The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period.

Canada Nickel Company Inc. logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Canada Nickel has also entered into seven purchase and sale agreements with arm's length vendors pursuant to which the Company has agreed to acquire mining claims in the Timmins, Ontario region in exchange for the issuance by the Company of an aggregate of 723,000 common shares of the Company and the payment by the Company of an aggregate of $67,760 in cash. Under one of the agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendor a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time until the property enters into commercial production to repurchase one quarter of the royalty (being a 0.5% net returns interest) from the vendor for $1,000,000 . Under four other agreements, the Company agreed to grant to the vendors thereunder royalties equaling a 2.0% net returns interest on the applicable claims. The Company has the exclusive option at any time and from time to time to repurchase one half of each such royalty (being a 1.0% net returns interest) from the vendors for a cash purchase price of $1,000,000 per royalty.

Canada Nickel has further agreed to issue 100,000 common shares to Taykwa Tagamou Nation ("TTN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and TTN (the "TTN Exploration Agreement") and 100,000 common shares to Apitipi Anicinapek Nation ("AAN") pursuant to the terms of the exploration agreement between Canada Nickel and AAN (together with the TTN Exploration Agreement, the "Exploration Agreements"), in each case in respect of the Company's regional properties surrounding its Crawford project. The Exploration Agreements continue important relationships through which Canada Nickel recognizes and respects the Aboriginal and Treaty rights of TTN and AAN while engaged in exploration activities on the Company's properties. The Exploration Agreements also each provide for the Company to make certain cash payments to TTN and AAN based on the cost of the Company's exploration program on the subject properties.

Each of the foregoing issuances of common shares are subject to the prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, and the shares will be subject to a four-month hold period under Canadian securities laws from the date of the respective issuances.

The Company also wishes to confirm that, in connection with the private placement of flow-through units announced in the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024 , the Company has agreed to pay each of Scotiabank and Deutsche Bank a cash fee of $520,380 (being an amount equal to 1.5% of the gross proceeds of the offering).

About Auramet

Auramet is one of the largest physical precious metals merchants in the world with over US$20 billion in annual revenues and which provides a full range of services to all participants in the precious metals supply chain. Auramet is a private company established in 2004 by seasoned professionals who have assembled a global team of industry specialists with over 350 years combined industry experience. Their business consists of three main activities: physical metals trading, metals merchant banking (including direct lending) and project finance advisory services. The company has built a consistently successful and prominent franchise in the metals space on the back of an experienced management team that has proven to be innovative and capable of delivering the highest quality service to participants in the sector. In fiscal year 2022 it purchased over 5 million ounces of gold, 78 million ounces of silver and 3.9 million ounces of PGMs, and has provided term financing facilities in excess of US$1 billion to date. Auramet is looking to grow its capital investment business in equity, royalties and streams in the precious metals and battery-related metals mining space. Auramet is proud to have been awarded a Gold Medal for its ESG commitment by EcoVadis, the most trusted provider of ESG ratings with a network of more than 90,000 rated companies. For more information on Auramet, please visit www.auramet.com .

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless-steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby
CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the expected use of proceeds of the loan, the closing of the transactions described herein, the receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approvals in respect thereof, the ability of the Company to advance permitting and detailed engineering activities, and statements relating to the Company's operations a goals. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Canada Nickel to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: the actual results of development activities; project delays; inability to raise the funds necessary to complete development; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future prices of metals or project costs could differ substantially and make any commercialization uneconomic; availability of alternative nickel sources or substitutes; actual nickel recovery; conclusions of economic evaluations; changes in applicable laws; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; accidents, labour disputes, the availability and productivity of skilled labour and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, terrorism, insurrection or war; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, necessary permitting or in the completion of development or construction activities; mineral resource estimates relating to the Company's Crawford project could prove to be inaccurate for any reason whatsoever; additional but currently unforeseen work may be required to advance to the feasibility stage; and even if the Company's Crawford project goes into production, there is no assurance that operations will be profitable. Although Canada Nickel has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and Canada Nickel disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-announces-corporate-updates-302039473.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2024/19/c8194.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Canada Nickel Completes Private Placement of Flow-Through Units & Announces Agnico Eagle as an Investor

Highlights

  • Canada Nickel to receive flow through funding of $34.7 million
  • Agnico Eagle to become a 12% shareholder

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) has completed a brokered private placement consisting of 19,600,000 units of the Company (the " Flow-Through Units ") at a price of C$1.77 per Flow-Through Unit, with each unit consisting of one flow-through common share of the Company and 0.35 of one flow-through common share purchase Warrant (the " Warrant "), as more particularly described below, for aggregate gross proceeds of C$34,692,000 (the " Offering ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

AGNICO EAGLE ANNOUNCES INVESTMENT IN CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC.

Stock Symbol: AEM (NYSE and TSX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle") announced today that it acquired 19,600,000 units ("Units") of Canada Nickel Company Inc. (TSXV: CNC) ("Canada Nickel") at a price of $1.18 per Unit for total consideration of approximately $23,128,000 from several sellers that acquired the Units in connection with an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel (the "Share Purchases"). Each Unit was comprised of one common share of Canada Nickel (a "Common Share") and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant of Canada Nickel (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $1.77 at any time prior to December 29, 2026 subject to acceleration of the expiry date upon the occurrence of certain events.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Provides Financing Update

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced that it has extended the repayment date of the US$12 million loan facility announced September 18, 2023 with Auramet International, Inc. ("Auramet") to January 18, 2024 by agreeing to issue 350,000 one year common share purchase warrants with a strike price of $1.19 per share and pay an extension fee of 1.5% of the repayment amount of US$185,519 .  The loan will carry an interest rate of 1.25% per month for the extension period. The warrants and the underlying shares will be subject to a four month hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws. The extension is also subject to TSX-V approval.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Files Bankable Feasibility Study For its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Files Bankable Feasibility Study For its Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF), has filed a Bankable Feasibility Study ("BFS") for its wholly-owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") located in Timmins, Ontario, Canada . The BFS is available on www.sedarplus.ca and on www.canadanickel.com .  The BFS, titled, "Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project NI 43-101 Technical Report and Feasibility Study" was independently prepared by Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc. ("Ausenco"), in accordance with National Instrument 43-101  - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), as previously announced in a news release dated October 12, 2023 .

Canada Nickel Company Logo (CNW Group/Canada Nickel Company Inc.)

Crawford, located in the Timmins nickel district, is the world's second largest nickel reserve1. Once in production, it is also expected to become one of Canada's largest carbon storage facilities and be a net negative contributor of CO 2 over the project life.

The previously announced highlights from the Crawford BFS are listed below (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

Crawford 2023 BFS Highlights

  • Robust economics
    • After-tax, $2.5 billion NPV 8% and 17.1% IRR; increasing to $2.6 billion NPV 8% and 18.3% IRR with projected Carbon Capture and Storage tax credits.
  • Large initial mineral reserve anchored by significantly larger mineral resource
    • Proven & Probable reserves of 3.8 million tonnes contained nickel from 1.7 billion tonnes ore grading 0.22% nickel make Crawford the world's 2 nd largest nickel reserve[1]. Reserves are hosted in a Measured & Indicated resource which increased by 74% (compared to the 2022 resource estimate) to 6.0 million tonnes. With additional Inferred mineral resources of 3.7 million tonnes contained nickel, Crawford is the world's 2 nd largest nickel resource 1 .
  • Large scale, low cost, long-life
    • Annual average nickel production of 83 million pounds ( 38k tonnes) over a 41-year life, with production of 48 ktpa nickel, 0.8 ktpa cobalt, 13 koz palladium and platinum, 1.6 Mtpa iron and 76 ktpa chrome over 27-year peak period.
    • Net life-of-mine C1 cash cost of $0.39 /lb nickel (by-product basis) place Crawford in the first quartile of the cost curve 2 . The net AISC cost, on a by-product basis, is $1.54 /lb nickel.
    • Projected revenue exceeds $48 billion , or more than $1 billion annually over project life.
  • Significant improvement in recoveries from PEA
    • Nickel: 10% improvement life-of-mine (41% versus 37% used in PEA), and a 23% improvement in Phase I/Phase II compared to PEA (46% versus 37% in the PEA)
    • Improvements to life of mine recovery for Iron: 46%, Cobalt: 38%, and Chrome: 5%
  • Significant earnings and free cash flow generation
    • Projected annual EBITDA of $810 million and FCF of $540 million over peak period, annual EBITDA of $667 million and FCF of $431 million over project life
  • Minimization of carbon footprint
    • Minimal carbon footprint of 4.8 tonnes CO 2 / tonne of nickel in concentrate,2.3 tonnes CO 2 /tonne of nickel equivalent [2]("NiEq"); largely due to electrically powered mining fleet, including trolley-assist trucks, that are expected to reduce diesel consumption by over 40% compared to diesel powered equipment.
    • Implementation of the Company's proprietary IPT (In-Process Tailings) Carbonation process is anticipated to allow capture and storage of 1.5 million tonnes CO 2 annually during 27-year peak period, the bulk of which will be sold to third parties.
    • Anticipated net negative carbon footprint from carbon capture and storage capacity of 30 tonnes CO 2 / tonne of nickel after accounting for project footprint

Qualified Person

Stephen J. Balch P.Geo . (ON), VP Exploration of Canada Nickel and a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101, has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Canada Nickel.

About Canada Nickel
Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero Nickel™, NetZero Cobalt™ and NetZero Iron™ and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins - Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit www.canadanickel.com .

For further information, please contact:
Mark Selby , CEO
Phone: 647-256-1954
Email: info@canadanickel.com

Non-IFRS measures

The Company has included certain non-IFRS measures in this press release. The Company believes that these measures provide investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the project. The non-IFRS measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers.

Net C1 cash costs are the sum of operating costs (including all expenses related to stripping), net of by-product credits from cobalt, palladium, platinum, iron and chromium per pound of payable nickel. Net AISC (all in sustaining costs) are C1 cash costs plus royalties plus sustaining capital per pound of payable nickel. Sustaining and expansion capital are non-IFRS measures. Sustaining capital is defined as capital required to maintain operations at existing levels. Expansion capital is defined as capital expenditures for major growth projects or enhancement capital for significant infrastructure improvements at existing operations. Both measurements are used by management to assess the effectiveness of investment programs.

NSR (Net Smelter Return) includes gross revenues less refining costs. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation, which comprise NSR less royalties and operating costs and for the purpose of the economic analysis assume all stripping costs following the initial construction period are expensed. Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures.

Cautionary Note and Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation.  Forward looking information includes, but is not limited to, the potential of Crawford; potential size of carbon storage facilities and ability to be a net negative carbon footprint; mineral resource estimates and mineral reserve estimates; ability to realize on projected economic estimates, including EBITDA, NPV, IRR, all-in sustaining costs, free cash flow and C1 cash costs; scale, capital costs, operating costs and life of mine projections; potential to commercialize the IPT Carbonation process; timing of receipt of permits and commencement of construction and initial production; eligibility for Canadian federal refundable tax credits; the ability to sell marketable materials; strategic plans, including future exploration and development results; and corporate and technical objectives.  Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.  Factors that could affect the outcome include, among  others:  future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise  the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities  (known  and  unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of  exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals, and the impact of COVID-19 related disruptions in relation to the Company's business operations including upon its employees, suppliers, facilities and other stakeholders.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof.  Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.  Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

_____________________________

1

Source: Wood Mackenzie, Nickel Cost Service Q3 2023 data

2

Nickel equivalent using prices of $21,000/t Ni, $40,000/t Co, $1,350/oz Pd, $1,150/oz Pt, $325/t Fe (equivalent to $89/t iron    ore price) and $3,860/t Cr; metallurgical recoveries based on average of 41% Ni, 11% Co, 48% Pd, 22% Pt, 53% Fe, 28% Cr.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canada-nickel-files-bankable-feasibility-study-for-its-crawford-nickel-sulphide-project-301997379.html

SOURCE Canada Nickel Company Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2023/24/c8653.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Canada Nickel Expands High Grade, Near Surface Mineralization at Texmont

Highlights

  • Assay results from 16 drillholes continue to confirm high-grade near-surface mineralization
  • Nine drillholes with intersections of higher-grade (above 1% nickel) mineralization
  • Hole TEX23-26 intersected 3 metres of 1.47% nickel within 13.5 metres of 0.82% nickel within 52.5 metres of 0.5% nickel
  • Hole TEX23-19 intersected 7 metres of 1.03% nickel within 40.0 metres of 0.69% nickel
  • High grade mineralization intersected in northern lens 470 metres from original high grade lens in the south area
  • Hole TXT23-32 intersected 10.5 metres of 0.95% nickel within 43.5 metres of 0.59% nickel within 292 metres of 0.31% nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (" Canada Nickel " or the " Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) today announced assay results that indicate an expansion of high grade, near-surface nickel mineralization at the Texmont property located 36 kilometres south of Timmins, Ontario .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Commences Diamond Drill Program at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry Project

Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)(OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to advise that follow-up diamond drill testing at the Piuquenes Copper-Gold Porphyry project has commenced. The primary objectives of the program are to test the depth and lateral extension of the high-grade intervals of open mineralization at Piuquenes Central, and its potential to host an orebody of 1,000 m depth and 300 - 500 m diameter

Follow-Up Diamond Drill Program

Keep reading...Show less
Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. to Attend the 2024 Vancouver Resource Investment Conference

Canadian North Resources Inc. (TSXV: CNRI) (OTCQX: CNRSF) (FSE: EO0) (FSE: E-O-zero) ("the Company") is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (the "VRIC") in Vancouver on January 21-22, 2024.

Having served as the focal point for junior mining investment in Canada for a quarter-century, the VRIC consistently draws over 5,000 mining investors yearly. The event will showcase more than 300 investment opportunities within the mining industry, spanning from early-stage exploration to advanced-producing mines.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. Announces Issuance of Stock Options to Management

Los Andes Copper Ltd. (TSXV: LA) (OTCQX: LSANF) ("Los Andes" or the "Company") announces the issuance of a total of 40,000 options to management of the Company in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan. In line with the progress of the Company's Vizcachitas project, the options are exercisable at a price of $15.00 and have an expiration date of December 30, 2026.

Santiago Montt, CEO of Los Andes, commented: "The delivery of the Pre-Feasibility Study in 2023, which demonstrated a technically and economically robust project as well as highlighting a number of potential optimisations, was a major milestone for the Company.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Announces Results from 19,000 metre Drill Program at Cangrejos; Including 85 metres Grading 2.42 g/t Gold Equivalent from Surface and Open to Depth

Highlights from 7,800 metre diamond hole (35-151 metres) Resource Conversion Drill Program:

  • Hole C23-265: 2.47 g/t gold equivalent over 85 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-302: 1.75 g/t gold equivalent over 113 metres from 2 metres to end of hole.
  • Hole C23-317: 1.86 g/t gold equivalent over 96 metres from surface to end of hole.
  • Highest gold assay ever on the project in hole C23-253, 2 metres from 40 to 42 metres grading 580 g/t Au.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQX: LMGDF) (the "Company" or "Lumina") is pleased to announce results from the 2023 Phase 1 mining resource conversion drilling campaign in support of the ongoing Feasibility Study ("FS") at its Cangrejos Project (the "Project") in Ecuador . Resource drilling comprised part of a larger drill campaign at the Cangrejos and Gran Bestia deposits which also included, metallurgical samples and geotechnical holes with subsequent hydrogeological testing in support of pit slope design. The 2023 drill program at the Project is summarized below in Table 1.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Reports 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Production Results

Atico Mining Corporation (the "Company" or "Atico") (TSX.V: ATY | OTCQX: ATCMF) is pleased to announce operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2023 from its El Roble mine. Production totaled 4.37 million pounds of copper with 2,578 ounces of gold for the fourth quarter ("Q4 2023") and 13.24 million pounds of copper with 10,149 ounces of gold in concentrates for the full year 2023.

"Operationally the Company had a challenging first half of the year. The team turned things around in the third quarter and continued to improve all metrics to finish the year delivering just under our production guidance. At the same time, we saw very prospective drill results from our El Roble mine vicinity drill program which could point towards an extension of the current life of mine," said Fernando E. Ganoza, CEO. "In the upcoming year, we continue to have significant milestones ahead of us yet to achieve. In the first half of the new year, our main focus will be on the El Roble mine resource update, completion of the La Plata Feasibility Study and delivering on all requirements to receive the environmental permit for the La Plata project."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Announces Securities for Debt Settlement

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (FSE: 3MX) ("Interra" or the "Company") announces that it has entered into a securities for debt settlement agreement dated January 15, 2024 (the "Agreement") with a professional advisor of the Company.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has agreed to settle debt in the amount of $34,723.05 through the issuance of 138,892 units (each, a "Unit") at a deemed price of $0.25 per Unit, whereby each Unit shall be comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a "Share") and one half (1/2) of one (1) Share purchase warrant (each whole, being a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be convertible into an additional Share (a "Warrant Share") at an exercise price of $0.35 per Warrant Share and will expire on the date that is three (3) years following the date of issuance (the "Expiry Date"). The Expiry Date shall be subject to acceleration where the volume-weighted average trading price of the Company's common shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.45 for a continuous 30-day period at any time after that date which is 4 months following their date of issue in which case the Expiry Date of the Warrants shall automatically accelerate and the Warrants will expire on that date which is 30 days after the date on which notice of such acceleration event is provided to the holder.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Nickel
Sign up to get your FREE

Canada Nickel Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

